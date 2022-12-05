|
|
|NO
|TB
Brady's throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard throw to another rookie, Rachaad White, with three seconds left.
Andy Dalton threw for 225 yards and a touchdown without an interception for New Orleans, but the Saints ultimately paid for having to settle for three field goals by Wil Lutz on drives deep into Bucs territory.
The Bucs (6-6) extended their division lead over the Atlanta Falcons to 1 1/2 games. The last-place Saints (4-9) missed out on opportunity to pull into a tie for second with the Falcons. None of the four teams in the NFC South has a winning record.
Brady, who before the game exchanged greetings with the biggest prize on this winter's baseball free agent market Aaron Judge, finished 36 of 54 for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
UP NEXT
Saints: Bye
Buccaneers: Travel to San Francisco next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:55
|30:05
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|12
|19
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|298
|350
|Total Plays
|56
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|76
|Rush Attempts
|25
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|232
|274
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|36-54
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-84
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.7
|5-49.4
|Return Yards
|93
|45
|Punts - Returns
|2-59
|2-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-30
|1-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|274
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|298
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|7
|27
|0
|7
|9
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|12
|26
|0
|5
|5
|
T. Hill 7 TE
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|10
|0
|6
|12
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Prentice
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
A. Dalton 14 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Dalton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|4
|4
|75
|0
|40
|11
|
C. Olave 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Olave
|6
|4
|65
|0
|26
|10
|
T. Hill 7 TE
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|2
|35
|1
|30
|12
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|2
|28
|0
|20
|4
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|5
|5
|22
|0
|7
|9
|
J. Landry 80 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Landry
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8
|5
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 OLB
|K. Elliss
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-5
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
10
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|3/3
|38
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|6
|43.7
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|29.5
|42
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Brady
|36/54
|281
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
13
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|10
|49
|0
|10
|13
|
R. White 29 RB
16
FPTS
|R. White
|9
|28
|0
|6
|16
|
T. Brady 12 QB
21
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Godwin 14 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Godwin
|13
|8
|63
|0
|14
|14
|
M. Evans 13 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|4
|59
|0
|22
|9
|
R. White 29 RB
16
FPTS
|R. White
|8
|6
|41
|1
|12
|16
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
13
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|7
|6
|32
|0
|11
|13
|
J. Jones 6 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Jones
|6
|3
|28
|0
|15
|5
|
C. Otton 88 TE
14
FPTS
|C. Otton
|10
|6
|28
|1
|10
|14
|
K. Kieft 41 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Kieft
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Gage 17 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Gage
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
S. Miller 10 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Miller
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|10-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCollum 27 CB
|Z. McCollum
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 DB
|L. Ryan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Vea 50 NT
|V. Vea
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 LB
|C. Nassib
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 OLB
|A. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DE
|R. Nunez-Roches
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
5
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|5
|49.4
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|10.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(15:00 - 1st) R.White up the middle to TB 25 for no gain (D.Onyemata; T.Kpassagnon).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 25(14:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin ran ob at TB 39 for 14 yards (M.Maye).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 39(13:50 - 1st) R.White left end to TB 41 for 2 yards (D.Davis; K.Elliss).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - TB 41(13:16 - 1st) R.White up the middle to TB 47 for 6 yards (C.Granderson; A.Taylor).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TB 47(12:38 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at NO 47 for 6 yards (B.Roby).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 47(12:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to NO 36 for 11 yards (A.Taylor). Penalty on NO-A.Taylor - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(11:47 - 1st) R.White right tackle to NO 30 for 6 yards (K.Elliss).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 30(11:08 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - TB 30(11:04 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to NO 22 for 8 yards (D.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 22(10:32 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to NO 17 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TB 17(9:49 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to NO 13 for 4 yards (K.Elliss; D.Davis) [Z.Baun].
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TB 13(9:10 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to NO 6 for 7 yards (M.Maye).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 6(8:31 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to NO 5 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata; M.Maye).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TB 5(7:51 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to NO 4 for 1 yard (M.Maye; D.Davis).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TB 4(7:07 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to NO 3 for 1 yard (M.Maye).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TB 3(6:29 - 1st) R.Succop 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to NO -1. R.Shaheed pushed ob at NO 29 for 30 yards (C.Davis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 29(6:20 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 30 for 1 yard (L.David).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NO 30(5:47 - 1st) A.Kamara left end pushed ob at NO 34 for 4 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 34(5:09 - 1st) A.Dalton sacked at NO 26 for -8 yards (L.David).
|Punt
4 & 13 - NO 26(4:18 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 55 yards to TB 19 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden to TB 24 for 5 yards (I.Yiadom; Z.Wood).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TB 24(4:07 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 35 for 11 yards (M.Roach).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(3:24 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 39 for 4 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TB 39(2:47 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 41 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 41(2:06 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to R.White.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 41(2:01 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 46 yards to NO 13 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 13(1:53 - 1st) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave (J.Dean).
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - NO 13(1:50 - 1st) A.Dalton pass deep left to R.Shaheed to TB 47 for 40 yards (J.Dean).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(1:04 - 1st) M.Ingram up the middle to TB 43 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NO 43(0:24 - 1st) Direct snap to T.Hill. T.Hill up the middle to TB 38 for 5 yards (A.Nelson). PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 43 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - NO 47(0:01 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Landry to TB 45 for 8 yards (L.Ryan - D.White).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NO 45(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Trautman.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NO 45(14:56 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 32 yards to TB 13 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 13(14:49 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 15 for 2 yards (K.Elliss).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 15(14:14 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Otton (S.Tuttle).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TB 15(14:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to R.Gage. PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TB 15 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(14:03 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to K.Kieft to TB 32 for 12 yards (K.Elliss; A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 32(13:14 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller (A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TB 32(13:07 - 2nd) R.White left guard to TB 34 for 2 yards (M.Roach).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 34(12:31 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 34(12:25 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 66 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(12:17 - 2nd) T.Penning reported in as eligible. M.Ingram up the middle to NO 25 for 5 yards (R.Nunez-Roches).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NO 25(11:43 - 2nd) Direct snap to T.Hill. T.Hill up the middle to NO 26 for 1 yard (C.Nassib).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - NO 26(11:02 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to R.Shaheed to NO 45 for 19 yards (J.Dean).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(10:19 - 2nd) A.Kamara right end ran ob at NO 49 for 4 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NO 49(9:43 - 2nd) T.Penning reported in as eligible. R.Shaheed left end to NO 49 for no gain (L.David).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - NO 49(8:59 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at TB 31 for 20 yards (C.Davis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(8:27 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles right end to TB 30 for 1 yard (V.Vea).
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - NO 30(7:41 - 2nd) T.Penning reported in as eligible. A.Dalton pass deep left to T.Hill for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN [G.Avery].
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(7:33 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 30 for 5 yards (M.Maye; M.Davenport).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - TB 30(7:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Godwin pushed ob at TB 35 for 5 yards (P.Adebo).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(6:31 - 2nd) L.Fournette left end to TB 34 for -1 yards (C.Granderson).
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - TB 34(5:56 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 32 for -2 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TB 32(5:12 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|Punt Return
4 & 13 - TB 32(5:05 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 50 yards to NO 18 - Center-Z.Triner. R.Shaheed pushed ob at TB 40 for 42 yards (J.Camarda). NO-Z.Baun was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(4:50 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to TB 39 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 39(4:11 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NO 39(4:02 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - NO 39(3:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NO 44(3:56 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 33 yards to TB 11 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-D.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 11(3:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TB 11(3:43 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TB 16 for 5 yards (M.Roach; B.Roby).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - TB 16(3:07 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to R.White to TB 28 for 12 yards (A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 28(2:32 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 30 for 2 yards (C.Granderson).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TB 30(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 35 for 5 yards (B.Roby).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - TB 35(1:37 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans (T.Mathieu) [M.Davenport]. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at TB 49 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu) [M.Davenport].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 49(1:32 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle intended for C.Godwin INTERCEPTED by D.Davis at NO 47. D.Davis to TB 49 for 4 yards (R.Gage).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49(1:27 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to TB 39 for 10 yards (J.Dean).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39(1:05 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed ran ob at TB 27 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 27(0:59 - 2nd) A.Kamara up the middle to TB 22 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NO 22(0:39 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to TB 19 for 3 yards (C.Davis; Z.McCollum).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NO 19(0:30 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NO 19(0:25 - 2nd) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 67 yards from NO 35 to TB -2. J.Darden ran ob at TB 23 for 25 yards (J.Evans).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(0:16 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 22 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Penning reported in as eligible. A.Kamara up the middle to NO 25 for no gain (D.White).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NO 25(14:22 - 3rd) T.Hill up the middle to NO 28 for 3 yards (K.Neal).
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - NO 28(13:38 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram to NO 27 for -1 yards (L.David).
|Punt
4 & 8 - NO 27(12:52 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 62 yards to TB 11 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden ran ob at TB 26 for 15 yards (Z.Wood).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(12:40 - 3rd) R.White up the middle to TB 29 for 3 yards (K.Elliss; D.Onyemata).
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - TB 29(12:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans to NO 49 for 22 yards (M.Maye) [D.Onyemata].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 49(11:25 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 49(11:19 - 3rd) R.White up the middle to NO 40 for 9 yards (K.Elliss). PENALTY on TB-J.Wells - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - TB 41(10:57 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 44 for 3 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - TB 44(10:18 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.White to NO 48 for 8 yards (C.Jordan). FUMBLES (C.Jordan) - touched at NO 43 - RECOVERED by NO-C.Granderson at NO 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(10:06 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short middle to M.Ingram to NO 37 for 5 yards (L.David).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NO 37(9:28 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to NO 41 for 4 yards (Z.McCollum; D.White).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NO 41(8:46 - 3rd) T.Penning reported in as eligible. A.Prentice up the middle to NO 43 for 2 yards (V.Vea; W.Gholston).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(8:05 - 3rd) M.Ingram left end pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NO 50(7:27 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Landry to TB 44 for 6 yards (C.Davis; L.Ryan).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NO 44(6:44 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to C.Olave ran ob at TB 23 for 21 yards (L.Ryan).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(6:11 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to TB 19 for 4 yards (K.Neal).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NO 19(5:37 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Trautman to TB 11 for 8 yards (W.Gholston).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(4:53 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara to TB 3 for 8 yards (L.David - J.Dean). TB-L.David was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NO 3(4:17 - 3rd) T.Penning reported in as eligible. M.Ingram up the middle to TB 3 for no gain (V.Vea).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NO 3(3:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on NO - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at TB 3 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NO 8(3:33 - 3rd) A.Dalton pass short right to T.Hill to TB 3 for 5 yards (K.Neal).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NO 3(2:49 - 3rd) W.Lutz 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(2:46 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 33 for 8 yards (D.Davis; B.Roby).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - TB 33(2:15 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 41 for 8 yards (C.Granderson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 41(1:37 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to TB 47 for 6 yards (D.Davis; K.Elliss).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 47(0:56 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette (C.Jordan).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - TB 47(0:51 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to NO 43 for 10 yards (B.Roby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 43(0:19 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to K.Kieft.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 43(0:13 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Otton (T.Mathieu).
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - TB 43(0:09 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to NO 40 for 3 yards (B.Roby).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TB 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(14:53 - 4th) A.Kamara right end to NO 21 for 1 yard (A.Hicks - L.David).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NO 21(14:13 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Ingram to NO 27 for 6 yards (L.David).
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - NO 27(13:28 - 4th) A.Dalton pass deep right to C.Olave pushed ob at TB 47 for 26 yards (Z.McCollum).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(12:52 - 4th) A.Kamara up the middle to TB 46 for 1 yard (A.Nelson).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NO 46(12:07 - 4th) M.Ingram right tackle to TB 42 for 4 yards (W.Gholston).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NO 42(11:25 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave. PENALTY on TB-C.Davis - Defensive Pass Interference - 9 yards - enforced at TB 42 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(11:20 - 4th) T.Hill up the middle to TB 27 for 6 yards (Z.McCollum - L.Ryan).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 27(10:42 - 4th) A.Kamara up the middle to TB 27 for no gain (L.David; W.Gholston).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - NO 27(9:53 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to C.Olave to TB 19 for 8 yards (L.David).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(9:09 - 4th) T.Penning reported in as eligible. M.Ingram up the middle to TB 16 for 3 yards (L.David).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NO 16(8:24 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short left to M.Ingram to TB 11 for 5 yards (D.White). NO-M.Ingram was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NO 11(8:10 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara (C.Nassib).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - NO 11(8:06 - 4th) W.Lutz 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(8:02 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 18 for -7 yards (sack split by S.Tuttle and T.Kpassagnon).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - TB 18(7:39 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin (B.Roby).
|+7 YD
3 & 17 - TB 18(7:34 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 25 for 7 yards (D.Onyemata). NO-C.Jordan was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TB 25(7:06 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 45 yards to NO 30 - Center-Z.Triner. R.Shaheed to NO 47 for 17 yards (U.Gilbert - R.White).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(6:54 - 4th) T.Penning reported in as eligible. A.Kamara up the middle to NO 49 for 2 yards (W.Gholston).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NO 49(6:11 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to M.Ingram ran ob at TB 44 for 7 yards (D.White).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NO 44(5:34 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to M.Callaway (C.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NO 44(5:31 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 35 yards to TB 9 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-A.Prentice.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 9(5:21 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Godwin.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TB 9(5:18 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to TB 22 for 13 yards (B.Roby) [M.Davenport].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 22(5:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Jones.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 22(4:53 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at TB 36 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(4:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to TB 44 for 8 yards (M.Maye).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - TB 44(4:09 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to NO 46 for 10 yards (K.Elliss).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 46(3:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans pushed ob at NO 37 for 9 yards (P.Adebo).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TB 37(3:40 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to NO 35 for 2 yards (M.Davenport).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 35(3:23 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Otton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 35(3:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to NO 29 for 6 yards (P.Adebo). PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - TB 45(3:10 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to M.Evans [K.Street]. PENALTY on NO-P.Adebo - Defensive Pass Interference - 44 yards - enforced at NO 45 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TB 1(3:03 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(3:00 - 4th) A.Kamara left end to NO 28 for 3 yards (W.Gholston).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 28(2:54 - 4th) T.Penning reported in as eligible. A.Dalton sacked at NO 18 for -10 yards (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NO 18(2:47 - 4th) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (K.Neal).
|Punt
4 & 17 - NO 18(2:40 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 45 yards to TB 37 - Center-Z.Wood - downed by NO-A.Dowell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 37(2:29 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to TB 42 for 5 yards (A.Taylor).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - TB 42(2:04 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin to NO 49 for 9 yards (B.Roby).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(1:59 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton pushed ob at NO 41 for 8 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - TB 41(1:54 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to NO 31 for 10 yards (M.Maye).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(1:30 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to C.Otton to NO 27 for 4 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TB 27(1:01 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to C.Otton.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TB 27(0:58 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller to NO 20 for 7 yards (M.Maye).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(0:40 - 4th) T.Brady pass short left to J.Jones to NO 5 for 15 yards (A.Taylor).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TB 5(0:19 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Godwin for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on TB-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TB 15(0:16 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Godwin (D.Davis).
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - TB 15(0:12 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at NO 6 for 9 yards (P.Adebo).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TB 6(0:08 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to R.White for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda. PENALTY on NO-T.Kpassagnon - Leverage - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(0:03 - 4th) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed to NO 34 for 9 yards. FUMBLES - touched at NO 29 - recovered by NO-J.Landry at NO 29. J.Landry to NO 31 for 2 yards. FUMBLES - recovered by NO-A.Kamara at NO 23. A.Kamara to NO 35 for 12 yards (L.Ryan).
-
BUF
NE
24
10
Final AMZN
-
CLE
HOU
27
14
Final CBS
-
DEN
BAL
9
10
Final CBS
-
GB
CHI
28
19
Final FOX
-
JAC
DET
14
40
Final FOX
-
NYJ
MIN
22
27
Final CBS
-
PIT
ATL
19
16
Final CBS
-
TEN
PHI
10
35
Final FOX
-
WAS
NYG
20
20
Final/OT FOX
-
MIA
SF
17
33
Final FOX
-
SEA
LAR
27
23
Final FOX
-
KC
CIN
24
27
Final CBS
-
LAC
LV
20
27
Final CBS
-
IND
DAL
19
54
Final NBC
-
NO
TB
16
17
Final ESPN