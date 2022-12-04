|
MIA
SF
Purdy, defense lead 49ers past Fins; Garoppolo breaks foot
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins 33-17 Sunday for their fifth straight win.
Garoppolo has a broken foot and will miss the rest of the season, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.
The 49ers (8-4) allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on the opening play from scrimmage but little else until the fourth quarter against a high-powered attack for Miami (8-4) which had scored at least 30 points in four straight games.
Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter, leading to two field goals.
The 49ers had their four-game, second-half shutout streak snapped when Tagovailoa threw a 45-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill in the opening minute of the fourth quarter but held on from there. They capped the performance with a strip-sack from Nick Bosa that Dre Greenlaw returned for a 23-yard score.
The Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped in coach Mike McDaniel's first game against the 49ers after spending the past five years as an assistant in San Francisco.
Purdy, dubbed ''Mr. Irrelevant'' as the last pick of this year's NFL draft, proved to be quite important to the 49ers when Garoppolo hurt his foot on a sack on the final play of the opening drive.
Garoppolo was taken to the locker room on a cart and didn't return, leaving the game in the hands of Purdy, who had thrown his only nine passes in mop-up duty of a Week 7 loss to Kansas City.
Purdy capped his first drive of the game by throwing a 3-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk to give San Francisco a 10-7 lead.
He then led a well-executed two-minute drive at the end of the half, completing six passes for 75 yards with a 3-yard TD to Christian McCaffrey with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 17-10.
Purdy finished 25 for 37 for 210 yards, two TDs and one interception.
CHALLENGE
Shanahan won two challenges in the fourth quarter to overturn completed passes by Miami. The second came on a fourth-and-2 play with the Niners leading by six with about six minutes left.
The Niners held the ball for nearly four minutes and made it a two-score game when Robbie Gould kicked a 48-yard field goal for his fourth of the day.
FAST START
The Dolphins wasted little time showing off their speed when Tagovailoa connected on the long touchdown to Sherfield on the first play from scrimmage.
It marked the first time a team scored on the first play after the opening kick since the Niners did it in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Jets with an 80-yard run by Raheem Mostert.
The touchdown ended a scoreless streak of more than 94 minutes for the 49ers, who hadn't allowed a point since the second quarter against Arizona two weeks ago.
Miami hadn't scored a TD on the first play from scrimmage following the opening kick since the final game of the 2004 season when Sage Rosenfels threw a 76-yard pass to Chris Chambers against Baltimore.
INJURIES
Dolphins: WR Jaylen Waddle left in the first half with a leg injury but returned to the game.
49ers: San Francisco already lost starting QB Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The only other QB under contract is Jacob Eason, who is on the practice squad. ... DT Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) left in the fourth quarter and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Dolphins: Visit Chargers on Sunday night.
49ers: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:26
|40:34
|1st Downs
|14
|24
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|11
|15
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|0-7
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|308
|351
|Total Plays
|45
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|121
|Rush Attempts
|8
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-68
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-51.5
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|55
|112
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|2-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
17
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|18/33
|295
|2
|2
|17
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
0
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|7
|30
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Wilson 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 10 WR
29
FPTS
|T. Hill
|14
|9
|146
|1
|45
|29
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
14
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|3
|1
|75
|1
|75
|14
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|3
|2
|29
|0
|18
|4
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|21
|0
|19
|4
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
4
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|4
|3
|15
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Waddle
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Wilson 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|6-6
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 SS
|E. Rowe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 2 LB
|B. Chubb
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
|D. Smythe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
|A. Ingold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
|T. Sherfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SS
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Wilson 23 RB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 10 WR
|T. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 96 DT
|J. Zimmer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
5
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|51.5
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Wilson Jr. 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson Jr.
|2
|10.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
18
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|25/37
|210
|2
|1
|18
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|2/4
|56
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
28
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|17
|66
|0
|30
|28
|
J. Mason 41 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Mason
|8
|51
|0
|19
|5
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|4
|5
|0
|9
|11
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
10
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
18
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|4
|-1
|0
|2
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 23 RB
28
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|10
|8
|80
|1
|33
|28
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|10
|6
|58
|0
|12
|11
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|9
|5
|46
|0
|23
|9
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|4
|2
|34
|0
|19
|5
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
4
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|3
|2
|22
|0
|19
|4
|
T. Kroft 47 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
10
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|3
|3
|12
|1
|5
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 1 CB
|J. Ward
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|1
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Odum 30 DB
|G. Odum
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SS
|T. Hufanga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Burks 48 OLB
|O. Burks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis 75 DE
|J. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
15
FPTS
|R. Gould
|4/4
|48
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|44.5
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|25.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|17.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Sherfield for 75 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 65 YAC
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 67 yards from MIA 35 to SF -2. R.McCloud to SF 17 for 19 yards (S.Eguavoen; A.Van Ginkel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 17(14:45 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 20 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins - J.Zimmer).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 20(14:08 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|+23 YD
3 & 7 - SF 20(14:04 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 43 for 23 yards (V.McKinley). 14 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 43(13:27 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right guard to SF 44 for 1 yard (E.Roberts).
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - SF 44(12:46 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass deep right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at MIA 23 for 33 yards (J.Holland). 8 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(12:08 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to MIA 19 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 19(11:26 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SF 19(11:22 - 1st) J.Garoppolo sacked at MIA 29 for -10 yards (sack split by J.Baker and J.Phillips).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - SF 29(10:42 - 1st) R.Gould 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 66 yards from SF 35 to MIA -1. R.Mostert to MIA 24 for 25 yards (G.Odum - O.Burks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 24(10:31 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to T.Hill.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 24(10:28 - 1st) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 28 for 4 yards (S.Ebukam).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIA 28(9:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Sherfield (F.Warner) [N.Bosa].
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIA 28(9:42 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 46 yards to SF 26 - Center-B.Ferguson. R.McCloud pushed ob at SF 46 for 20 yards (A.Ingold).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 46(9:30 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 49 for 3 yards (C.Wilkins). Purdy in as quarterback
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SF 49(8:45 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to MIA 47 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; C.Wilkins).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - SF 47(8:07 - 1st) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey to MIA 40 for 7 yards (D.Riley). 6 YAC
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(7:25 - 1st) J.Mason up the middle to MIA 29 for 11 yards (J.Holland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 29(6:47 - 1st) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel [Z.Sieler].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 29(6:42 - 1st) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep middle to D.Samuel (X.Howard).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SF 29(6:37 - 1st) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk [J.Phillips]. PENALTY on MIA-K.Kohou - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at MIA 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(6:29 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to MIA 6 for 9 yards (J.Baker - E.Roberts).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SF 6(5:41 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to MIA 3 for 3 yards (E.Rowe; J.Baker).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SF 3(4:57 - 1st) B.Purdy pass short right to K.Juszczyk for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 4 YAC
|PAT Good
|(4:52 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(4:52 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to MIA 28 for 3 yards (K.Givens).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 28(4:12 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIA 28(4:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to J.Waddle.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIA 28(4:01 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 63 yards to SF 9 - Center-B.Ferguson. R.McCloud to SF 23 for 14 yards (C.Fejedelem). PENALTY on MIA-E.Campbell - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at SF 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 28(3:49 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 32 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins - A.Van Ginkel).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SF 32(3:11 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to SF 30 for -2 yards (Z.Sieler). PENALTY on MIA-M.Ingram - Tripping - 10 yards - enforced at SF 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 42(2:46 - 1st) B.Purdy pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 48 for 6 yards (K.Kohou). 0 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SF 48(2:02 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - SF 50(1:40 - 1st) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 47 for -3 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 47(0:58 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 43 yards to MIA 10 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 10(0:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Waddle.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 10(0:46 - 1st) 0 YAC (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to D.Smythe to MIA 29 for 19 yards (T.Gipson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 29(0:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to A.Ingold.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 29(0:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 47 for 18 yards (J.Ward). 6 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 47(15:00 - 2nd) R.Mostert left end to MIA 47 for no gain (D.Greenlaw - K.Hyder).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 47(14:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to SF 36 for 17 yards (D.Lenoir). 3 YAC
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(13:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to SF 30 for 6 yards (D.Greenlaw). 7 YAC
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 30(13:05 - 2nd) R.Mostert up the middle to SF 26 for 4 yards (H.Ridgeway).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 26(12:23 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to A.Ingold to SF 19 for 7 yards (J.Ward). 7 YAC
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 19(11:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to A.Ingold to SF 17 for 2 yards (H.Ridgeway; D.Greenlaw). 1 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 17(11:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at SF 25 for -8 yards (N.Bosa).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MIA 25(10:20 - 2nd) J.Sanders 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25(10:14 - 2nd) D.Samuel up the middle to SF 25 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 25(9:36 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to K.Juszczyk to SF 30 for 5 yards (K.Kohou). 0 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SF 30(8:54 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel (K.Crossen).
|Punt
4 & 5 - SF 30(8:51 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to MIA 14 - Center-T.Pepper. C.Wilson to MIA 28 for 14 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles - S.Womack).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 28(8:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Waddle.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 28(8:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 28(8:29 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to R.Cracraft.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 28(8:25 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 50 yards to SF 22 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-J.Bethel.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 22(8:14 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to T.Kroft ran ob at SF 36 for 14 yards. 0 YAC
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(7:39 - 2nd) J.Mason right guard to MIA 45 for 19 yards (J.Holland).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(7:01 - 2nd) J.Mason up the middle to MIA 38 for 7 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SF 38(6:19 - 2nd) B.Purdy sacked at MIA 45 for -7 yards (sack split by A.Van Ginkel and Z.Sieler). Penalty on SF-A.Banks - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - SF 45(5:52 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short right to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at MIA 39 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - SF 39(5:17 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass deep right intended for B.Aiyuk INTERCEPTED by X.Howard at MIA 19. X.Howard to MIA 19 for no gain (B.Aiyuk).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 19(5:13 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to R.Cracraft to MIA 37 for 18 yards (D.Greenlaw). 1 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 37(4:32 - 2nd) R.Mostert right guard to MIA 39 for 2 yards (J.Willis; H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIA 39(3:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hill.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIA 39(3:40 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 29 for -10 yards (N.Bosa).
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIA 29(2:58 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to SF 24 - Center-B.Ferguson - downed by MIA-B.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 24(2:48 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 31 for 7 yards (J.Baker). 9 YAC
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SF 31(2:14 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right [A.Van Ginkel]. PENALTY on SF-M.McGlinchey - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at SF 31 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SF 26(2:08 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey to SF 35 for 9 yards (K.Kohou). 4 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 35(2:00 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to SF 35 for no gain (C.Wilkins; Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 35(1:23 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - SF 35(1:19 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short middle to G.Kittle to MIA 46 for 19 yards (X.Howard - E.Rowe) [J.Phillips]. 6 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 46(0:51 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to J.Jennings.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - SF 46(0:48 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short right to J.Jennings to MIA 27 for 19 yards (C.Wilkins). FUMBLES (C.Wilkins) - ball out of bounds at MIA 27. 15 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 27(0:41 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to D.Samuel. PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at MIA 27 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(0:37 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey to MIA 5 for 18 yards (K.Crossen).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SF 5(0:17 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to MIA 3 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins - D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 3(0:12 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to C.McCaffrey.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SF 3(0:07 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN. 0 YAC
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left end to SF 26 for 1 yard (J.Baker; J.Phillips).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 26(14:15 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to K.Juszczyk pushed ob at SF 30 for 4 yards (E.Campbell). 0 YAC
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 30(13:39 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short middle to J.Jennings to SF 45 for 15 yards (J.Holland). 2 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 45(12:57 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right [B.Chubb].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 45(12:50 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left guard to SF 49 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIA 49(12:09 - 3rd) B.Purdy sacked at SF 38 for -11 yards (M.Ingram).
|Punt
4 & 17 - MIA 38(11:22 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to MIA 16 - Center-T.Pepper. C.Wilson to MIA 23 for 7 yards (G.Odum - D.Flannigan-Fowles). PENALTY on SF-T.Moore - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at MIA 23.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(11:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill ran ob at SF 43 for 19 yards. PENALTY on SF-N.Bosa - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at SF 43. 2 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 28(10:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-R.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 28 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - SF 33(10:33 - 3rd) R.Mostert right end ran ob at SF 15 for 18 yards (T.Gipson). PENALTY on MIA-R.Hunt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - SF 43(10:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right intended for J.Wilson INTERCEPTED by J.Ward [A.Armstead] at SF 36. J.Ward to SF 36 for no gain (J.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(10:01 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 47 for 11 yards (X.Howard - J.Holland). 0 YAC
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(9:18 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to B.Aiyuk to MIA 44 for 9 yards (K.Kohou). 3 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIA 44(8:38 - 3rd) K.Juszczyk up the middle to MIA 44 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 44(7:56 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short right to D.Samuel ran ob at MIA 34 for 10 yards. 0 YAC
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 34(7:11 - 3rd) J.Mason right tackle to MIA 28 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MIA 28(6:27 - 3rd) J.Mason up the middle to MIA 27 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins; C.Wilkins).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 27(5:49 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to C.McCaffrey to MIA 25 for 2 yards (J.Holland). 0 YAC
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MIA 25(5:06 - 3rd) B.Purdy right guard to MIA 23 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(4:25 - 3rd) D.Samuel left end to MIA 27 for -4 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MIA 27(3:41 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to D.Samuel.
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - MIA 27(3:37 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to B.Aiyuk to MIA 25 for 2 yards (E.Campbell - K.Crossen). 4 YAC
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MIA 25(2:57 - 3rd) R.Gould 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky. PENALTY on MIA-B.Chubb - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:45 - 3rd) J.Mason left end to MIA 20 for 5 yards (C.Wilkins; E.Roberts).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIA 20(2:02 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to C.McCaffrey (E.Rowe).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MIA 20(1:56 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short right to C.McCaffrey to MIA 18 for 2 yards (J.Baker). 2 YAC
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MIA 18(1:18 - 3rd) R.Gould 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill ran ob at MIA 32 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw). 6 YAC
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - SF 32(0:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to J.Waddle to MIA 41 for 9 yards (T.Gipson). 1 YAC
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 41(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIA-T.Sherfield - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 41 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 15 - SF 36(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep left to T.Hill to SF 45 for 19 yards (T.Hufanga). 0 YAC
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(14:35 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep middle to T.Hill for 45 yards - TOUCHDOWN. SF-S.Ebukam was injured during the play. 6 YAC
|PAT Good
|(14:28 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:28 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to SF -1. R.McCloud to SF 30 for 31 yards (T.Sherfield).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 30(14:20 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 30(14:18 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to D.Samuel pushed ob at SF 39 for 9 yards (C.Wilkins). 15 YAC
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 39(13:31 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short left to D.Samuel to MIA 49 for 12 yards (K.Crossen - J.Holland). 6 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 49(12:47 - 4th) J.Mason left tackle to MIA 49 for no gain (Z.Sieler).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 49(12:05 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to C.McCaffrey to MIA 43 for 6 yards (E.Rowe). 12 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 43(11:23 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to J.Jennings [J.Phillips].
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 43(11:18 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 33 yards to MIA 10 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-A.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 10(11:10 - 4th) R.Mostert up the middle to MIA 17 for 7 yards (F.Warner - J.Ward).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SF 17(10:46 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 19 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SF 19(10:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass deep right to T.Sherfield to MIA 35 for 16 yards (C.Ward). San Francisco challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to T.Sherfield.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - SF 19(9:59 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill to MIA 28 for 9 yards (T.Gipson). 0 YAC
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 28(9:20 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to R.Cracraft to MIA 39 for 11 yards (D.Greenlaw). 2 YAC
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39(8:44 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to T.Hill to MIA 48 for 9 yards (J.Ward - F.Warner). 12 YAC
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - SF 48(8:06 - 4th) R.Mostert right tackle to SF 44 for 8 yards (J.Ward - C.Ward).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44(7:24 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Hill pushed ob at SF 41 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw). 1 YAC
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SF 41(6:40 - 4th) R.Mostert left guard to SF 36 for 5 yards (F.Warner). SF-H.Ridgeway was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SF 36(6:07 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - SF 36(6:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki pushed ob at SF 33 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw). San Francisco challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gesicki (D.Greenlaw).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 36(6:00 - 4th) D.Samuel left end to SF 36 for no gain (J.Baker; A.Van Ginkel). MIA-C.Wilkins was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 36(5:29 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to D.Samuel to SF 45 for 9 yards (E.Rowe - J.Baker). 5 YAC
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 45(4:44 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to G.Kittle to SF 48 for 3 yards (J.Baker). 3 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48(4:02 - 4th) J.Mason right guard to 50 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins - J.Baker).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 50(3:22 - 4th) D.Samuel left end ran ob at MIA 41 for 9 yards (E.Rowe).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41(3:15 - 4th) C.McCaffrey right tackle to MIA 11 for 30 yards (K.Kohou; B.Chubb).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 11(3:05 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left end to MIA 14 for -3 yards (J.Baker).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIA 14(3:01 - 4th) B.Purdy sacked at MIA 22 for -8 yards (B.Chubb).
|Penalty
3 & 21 - MIA 22(2:55 - 4th) D.Samuel left end to MIA 10 for 12 yards (Z.Sieler). PENALTY on SF-G.Kittle - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 31 - MIA 32(2:47 - 4th) C.McCaffrey up the middle to MIA 30 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Field Goal
4 & 29 - MIA 30(2:08 - 4th) R.Gould 48 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - MIA 25(2:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 18 for -7 yards (N.Bosa). FUMBLES (N.Bosa) [N.Bosa] - RECOVERED by SF-D.Greenlaw at MIA 23. D.Greenlaw for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:53 - 4th) S.Thompson pass deep middle intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at MIA 47. F.Warner to MIA 27 for 20 yards (D.Smythe). Thompson in as QB
