Hurts has 3 TD passes plus TD run, Eagles beat Titans 35-10
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Hurts has led the Eagles to an 11-1 start, their first time with that record since 2004 and the fourth time in franchise history. The 1949 Eagles won the NFL championship. The 1980 and 2004 teams lost in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles look every bit like a team that can win the Super Bowl.
Hurts was all they really needed to inch closer to a playoff spot.
The speedy, sure-armed QB set a career high with 29 total touchdowns and had his third career game with four total TDs. His first half alone was a pretty good game for most quarterbacks: 268 yards passing and two touchdowns with one rushing score.
The Eagles' defense was first-rate, too, bottling up Derrick Henry - who had 11 carries for 30 yards - and limiting Ryan Tannehill to 141 yards passing and a touchdown. The Titans (7-5) lost their second straight but still have a comfortable lead in the AFC South.
After a field goal got Tennessee within 14-10 late in the second quarter, the Titans punted on five straight possessions before turning it over on downs.
It was inevitable that Hurts would look for Brown. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third. But the Titans balked when Brown wanted a raise that would make him among the highest-paid receivers in the league and sent him to Philadelphia in a draft-night deal.
That trade was Philly's first real win of the season.
Brown has been better than advertised - and yes, the Eagles paid him a guaranteed $57 million - and he had eight catches for 119 yards against the Titans. Fellow wideout DeVonta Smith had five catches for 102 yards.
With the game tied 7-all, Hurts and Brown connected on an apparent 40-yard TD pass that overturned because of a penalty. Brown had already hugged the goal post as part of his scoring celebration. No worries. Hurts came right back and hit Brown - who bowled over cornerback Kristian Fulton - for, yup, a 40-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Hurts threw a 34-yard TD pass to Smith on the game's first drive and closed the first half with a 2-yard run for a 21-10 lead.
The next Hurts-to-Brown TD was a doozy. Hurts aired it out to the corner of the end zone and the ball skimmed cornerback Tre Avery's facemask before Brown cradled it for the 29-yard score and a 28-10 lead in the third.
Miles Sanders' 3-yard TD run in the fourth made it 35-10 and the only suspense left was if Hurts would return for another drive. He didn't. The game was out of reach. The best season in team history remains very much in sight.
COSTLY TD
The lone Titans touchdown came with at significant cost. Receiver Treylon Burks was evaluated for a concussion following a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit as he jumped to make the 25-yard TD catch from Tannehill in the first quarter that tied the game 7-all.
Eagles safety Marcus Epps was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Burks was on his back and players from both teams took a knee. The 22-year-old receiver eventually walked off on his own power and went to the locker room for treatment.
INJURIES
Titans: Burks, Fulton (groin) and LB David Long all suffered injuries.
Eagles: WR Quez Watkins (shoulder) and LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring) were hurt.
FLAG FOOTBALL
The Eagles were penalized nine times for 60 yards in the first half and the Titans were hit with four penalties for 59 yards.
UP NEXT
Titans: Host Jacksonville on Sunday.
The Eagles play the first of three straight road games Sunday at the New York Giants. They follow by visiting Chicago and Dallas.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:27
|32:33
|1st Downs
|11
|26
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|209
|453
|Total Plays
|53
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|67
|Rush Attempts
|21
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|122
|386
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|30-41
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-82
|12-80
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-57.3
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|104
|142
|Punts - Returns
|4-42
|6-105
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-62
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|386
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|209
|TOTAL YDS
|453
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
14
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|14/22
|141
|1
|0
|14
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|2/4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
14
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|34
|0
|17
|14
|
D. Henry 22 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henry
|11
|30
|0
|6
|5
|
J. Chestnut 36 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Chestnut
|5
|13
|0
|5
|1
|
M. Willis 7 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Willis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
10
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|5
|4
|68
|0
|41
|10
|
T. Burks 16 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Burks
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
|9
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
5
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|5
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Henry 22 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henry
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|5
|
C. Board 80 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Woods 2 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Woods
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
G. Swaim 87 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Swaim
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 48 MLB
|J. Schobert
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 OLB
|D. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 47 SS
|A. Adams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 OLB
|O. Adeniyi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 OLB
|R. Weaver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
K. Strong 97 DT
|K. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 SS
|J. Kalu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
4
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|36
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|7
|57.3
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|3
|20.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Board 80 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Board
|4
|10.5
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
40
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|29/39
|380
|3
|0
|40
|
G. Minshew 10 QB
0
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|1/2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|10
|24
|1
|5
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|6
|16
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|3
|15
|0
|13
|7
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
40
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|5
|12
|1
|4
|40
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
31
FPTS
|A. Brown
|10
|8
|119
|2
|40
|31
|
D. Smith 6 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Smith
|8
|5
|102
|1
|34
|21
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|3
|3
|41
|0
|26
|7
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|4
|3
|38
|0
|14
|7
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
8
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|6
|5
|37
|0
|16
|8
|
G. Calcaterra 81 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Calcaterra
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elliss 53 LB
|C. Elliss
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 32 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 NT
|N. Suh
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 98 DT
|L. Joseph
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chachere 21 DB
|A. Chachere
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|5
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|18.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|6
|17.5
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to PHI -1. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 25 for 26 yards (J.Kalu).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 25(14:54 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-L.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 20(14:54 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 25 for 5 yards (D.Cole).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at PHI 32 for 7 yards (K.Fulton).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - PHI 32(13:43 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 32 - No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 27(13:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 47 for 20 yards (T.Avery).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(13:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at TEN 48 for 5 yards (R.McCreary).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 48(12:41 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to TEN 34 for 14 yards (D.Long - A.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(12:15 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to Q.Watkins.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(12:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep middle to D.Smith for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(12:03 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to TEN 27 for 2 yards (T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 27(11:29 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 31 for 4 yards (J.Bradberry - K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 31(10:46 - 1st) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 26 for -5 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 26(10:04 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 57 yards to PHI 17 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 28 for 11 yards (M.Rice).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(9:52 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 30 for 2 yards (R.Weaver).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 30(9:11 - 1st) J.Hurts left guard to PHI 33 for 3 yards (O.Adeniyi).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PHI 33(8:30 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PHI 33(8:25 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 47 yards to TEN 20 - Center-R.Lovato. C.Board to TEN 29 for 9 yards (C.Elliss).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(8:15 - 1st) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 31 for 2 yards (M.Epps).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 31(7:41 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 35 for 4 yards (R.Blankenship).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 35(7:01 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to T.Burks [J.Hargrave]. PENALTY on PHI-J.Sweat - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 40(6:57 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to PHI 43 for 17 yards (T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(6:19 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to PHI 42 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 42(5:40 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to PHI 40 for 2 yards (J.Scott).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 40(4:58 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to A.Hooper.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - TEN 40(4:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles right end to PHI 32 for 8 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(4:11 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Henry to PHI 26 for 6 yards (L.Joseph; K.White).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 26(3:27 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to PHI 25 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 25(2:53 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to T.Burks for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN. TEN-T.Burks was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on PHI-M.Epps - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(2:47 - 1st) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 46 yards from 50 to PHI 4. B.Scott to PHI 15 for 11 yards (J.Kalu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(2:42 - 1st) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 19 for 4 yards (K.Strong - M.Rice).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - PHI 19(2:06 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 14(1:49 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins pushed ob at PHI 30 for 16 yards (R.McCreary).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(1:06 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 44 for 14 yards (A.Adams; K.Byard).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 44(0:20 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at TEN 45 for 11 yards (D.Long). PENALTY on PHI - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PHI 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 48 for 9 yards (K.Fulton). Tennessee challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith.
|+26 YD
2 & 15 - PHI 39(14:54 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to J.Stoll to TEN 35 for 26 yards (A.Hooker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 35(14:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Stoll - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PHI 40(14:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep right to A.Brown for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+40 YD
2 & 15 - PHI 40(14:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left to A.Brown for 40 yards - TOUCHDOWN. TEN-K.Fulton was injured during the play. Penalty on TEN-K.Fulton - Illegal Contact - declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to TEN 2. C.Board to TEN 23 for 21 yards (S.Bradley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 23(13:49 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left to R.Woods (J.Bradberry).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 23(13:44 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to D.Hilliard to TEN 27 for 4 yards (K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 27(13:01 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked ob at TEN 26 for -1 yards (F.Cox).
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 26(12:24 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards to PHI 23 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey to PHI 43 for 20 yards (D.Cole; K.Rader).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 43(12:13 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 40 for -3 yards (M.Edwards). PHI-L.Dickerson was injured during the play. PENALTY on TEN-M.Edwards - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PHI 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(11:45 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders pushed ob at TEN 39 for 6 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PHI 39(11:13 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - PHI 39(11:05 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at TEN 34 for 5 yards (D.Long). TEN-D.Long was injured during the play. PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - PHI 49(10:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown. PENALTY on TEN-B.Dupree - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(10:41 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to K.Gainwell (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(10:37 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins pushed ob at TEN 33 for 1 yard (A.Adams).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - PHI 33(10:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
|Fumble
3 & 14 - PHI 38(9:40 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at TEN 42 for -4 yards (B.Dupree). FUMBLES (B.Dupree) [B.Dupree] - recovered by PHI-J.Mailata at TEN 41. J.Mailata to TEN 40 for 1 yard.
|Punt
4 & 16 - PHI 40(8:55 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 27 yards to TEN 13 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(8:49 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 19 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; L.Joseph).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 19(8:08 - 2nd) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at TEN 28 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 28(7:28 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 33(6:52 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Okonkwo (J.Bradberry).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 33(6:48 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Hooper pushed ob at TEN 42 for 9 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(6:09 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Okonkwo to PHI 17 for 41 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 17(5:22 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Henry (K.White).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 17(5:11 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Hooper pushed ob at PHI 8 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TEN 8(4:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-D.Daley - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 13(4:20 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at PHI 18 for -5 yards (J.Sweat).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TEN 18(3:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:28 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:28 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders pushed ob at PHI 33 for 8 yards (A.Hooker).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(3:01 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins to PHI 39 for 6 yards (T.Avery).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(2:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to J.Stoll to PHI 47 for 8 yards (J.Simmons; A.Hooker).
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 47(2:00 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right guard to TEN 40 for 13 yards (A.Adams; K.Byard).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(1:28 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to K.Gainwell to TEN 30 for 10 yards (J.Schobert).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 30(1:10 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown. PENALTY on TEN-T.Avery - Defensive Pass Interference - 24 yards - enforced at TEN 30 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(1:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to TEN 2 for 4 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 2(0:56 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:51 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:51 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Hooper (R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 25(0:47 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (J.Scott).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TEN 25(0:39 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to R.Woods to TEN 31 for 6 yards (R.Blankenship).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 31(0:35 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 59 yards to PHI 10 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey ran ob at PHI 26 for 16 yards (D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 26(0:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to PHI 40 for 14 yards (B.Dupree).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40(0:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott ran ob at PHI 45 for 5 yards (A.Hooker).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PHI 45(0:14 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 45(0:09 - 2nd) B.Scott left end pushed ob at PHI 49 for 4 yards (A.Hooker).
|+34 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 49(0:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to TEN 17 for 34 yards (J.Schobert).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to TEN 3. C.Board to TEN 22 for 19 yards (N.Dean).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 22(14:54 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 24 for 2 yards (D.Slay; F.Cox).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 24(14:15 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to R.Woods (T.Edwards). Philadelphia challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 24(14:11 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 15 for -9 yards (sack split by H.Reddick and J.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 17 - TEN 15(13:40 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 62 yards to PHI 23 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey ran ob at 50 for 27 yards (C.Okonkwo).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 50(13:29 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to TEN 41 for 9 yards (A.Adams).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 41(13:00 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at TEN 36 for 5 yards (R.McCreary).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 36(12:39 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short middle to J.Stoll to TEN 29 for 7 yards (M.Rice).
|+29 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 29(12:14 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to A.Brown for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 3rd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 64 yards from PHI 35 to TEN 1. C.Board to TEN 23 for 22 yards (S.Bradley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 23(12:02 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Okonkwo ran ob at TEN 34 for 11 yards (M.Epps).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34(11:38 - 3rd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 36 for 2 yards (N.Suh - M.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 36(11:08 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 30 for -6 yards (B.Graham).
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 30(10:24 - 3rd) D.Hilliard left guard to TEN 32 for 2 yards (B.Graham; N.Suh).
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEN 32(9:49 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 56 yards to PHI 12 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 37 for 25 yards (C.Okonkwo).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(9:36 - 3rd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 35 for -2 yards (R.Weaver).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 35(9:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [J.Simmons]. Penalty on PHI-L.Johnson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 35(8:54 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to D.Smith (T.Avery).
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 35(8:47 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 46 yards to TEN 19 - Center-R.Lovato. C.Board to TEN 29 for 10 yards (S.Bradley; A.Chachere).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 29(8:37 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 32 for 3 yards (T.Edwards; J.Hargrave). PHI-K.White was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 32(8:06 - 3rd) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 36 for 4 yards (N.Dean). PENALTY on TEN-N.Davis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - TEN 24(7:42 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to G.Swaim pushed ob at TEN 28 for 4 yards (N.Dean).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEN 28(7:07 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 19 for -9 yards (sack split by J.Sweat and H.Reddick).
|Punt
4 & 20 - TEN 19(6:29 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 55 yards to PHI 26 - Center-M.Cox. B.Covey to PHI 32 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(6:18 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown pushed ob at PHI 39 for 7 yards (T.Avery).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 39(5:44 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 43 for 4 yards (J.Schobert).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(5:00 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 46 for 11 yards (A.Adams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 46(4:21 - 3rd) J.Hurts left end ran ob at TEN 37 for 9 yards (J.Schobert). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 46 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 44(3:51 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to G.Calcaterra to TEN 37 for 19 yards (K.Byard).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 37(3:22 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to TEN 37 for no gain (M.Edwards).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 37(2:47 - 3rd) M.Sanders left tackle to TEN 35 for 2 yards (D.Cole).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(2:06 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short middle to Q.Watkins pushed ob at TEN 24 for 11 yards (K.Byard).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(1:30 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins to TEN 21 for 3 yards (D.Cole). PHI-Q.Watkins was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 21(0:44 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 15 for 6 yards (T.Avery).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 15(0:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hurts - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 15 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 20(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to TEN 15 for 5 yards (R.McCreary).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PHI 15(14:34 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to TEN 13 for 2 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 13(13:52 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to TEN 8 for 5 yards (K.Byard; T.Avery).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 8(13:13 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to TEN 7 for 1 yard (L.Murchison - R.Weaver).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PHI 7(12:29 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - PHI 7(12:24 - 4th) J.Elliott 25 yard field goal is GOOD - NULLIFIED by Penalty - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs. PENALTY on TEN-J.Simmons - Defensive Offside - 3 yards - enforced at TEN 7 - No Play.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 4(12:21 - 4th) J.Hurts up the middle to TEN 3 for 1 yard (M.Rice; D.Walker).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 3(11:32 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(11:27 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Okonkwo pushed ob at TEN 35 for 10 yards (R.Blankenship) [H.Reddick].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 35(10:59 - 4th) D.Henry right end to TEN 38 for 3 yards (K.White; M.Epps). PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 35 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - TEN 25(10:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Hooper to TEN 29 for 4 yards (K.White).
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - TEN 29(10:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Okonkwo pushed ob at TEN 35 for 6 yards (N.Dean) [H.Reddick].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEN 35(9:56 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEN 35(9:52 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 61 yards to PHI 4 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-C.Board.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 4(9:40 - 4th) K.Gainwell right guard to PHI 3 for -1 yards (M.Edwards).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 3(8:56 - 4th) B.Scott left end pushed ob at PHI 4 for 1 yard (T.Avery).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PHI 4(8:11 - 4th) G.Minshew pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal (T.Avery).
|Punt
4 & 10 - PHI 4(8:05 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 47 yards to TEN 49 - Center-R.Lovato. C.Board pushed ob at PHI 32 for 19 yards (R.Lovato).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 32(7:55 - 4th) J.Chestnut right end to PHI 31 for 1 yard (N.Suh).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 31(7:31 - 4th) M.Willis pass short right to C.Board to PHI 25 for 6 yards (J.Scott).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 25(6:55 - 4th) M.Willis right end pushed ob at PHI 17 for 8 yards (K.Wallace).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 17(6:20 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 17(6:15 - 4th) J.Chestnut up the middle to PHI 19 for -2 yards (N.Dean).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TEN 19(5:39 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|+10 YD
4 & 12 - TEN 19(5:35 - 4th) M.Willis pass short left to D.Hilliard to PHI 9 for 10 yards (C.Elliss).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 9(5:25 - 4th) K.Gainwell left guard to PHI 12 for 3 yards (O.Adeniyi - J.Schobert).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 12(4:42 - 4th) B.Scott left end to PHI 10 for -2 yards (M.Rice).
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - PHI 10(3:59 - 4th) G.Minshew pass short left to Z.Pascal to PHI 21 for 11 yards (T.Avery).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 21(3:15 - 4th) B.Scott right guard to PHI 25 for 4 yards (J.Kalu; J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 25(2:30 - 4th) B.Scott right guard to PHI 30 for 5 yards (M.Rice; A.Hooker).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - PHI 30(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 25(2:00 - 4th) B.Scott right end to PHI 29 for 4 yards (M.Rice). Penalty on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PHI 29(1:52 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 48 yards to TEN 23 - Center-R.Lovato. C.Board to TEN 27 for 4 yards (C.Elliss).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27(1:42 - 4th) J.Chestnut left guard to TEN 31 for 4 yards (C.Elliss).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 31(1:07 - 4th) J.Chestnut right guard to TEN 36 for 5 yards (C.Elliss).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 36(0:29 - 4th) J.Chestnut right tackle to TEN 41 for 5 yards (N.Dean; A.Chachere).
