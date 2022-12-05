|
|
|IND
|DAL
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team.
The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys' 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
It was just the third time in NFL history a team has scored at least that many in the fourth. And it was a little bit personal for Hooker, who also had one of three interceptions of Matt Ryan.
Hooker was drafted 15th overall by the Colts in 2017, but didn't get a second contract after four injury-plagued seasons. He signed with Dallas during training camp last year.
''It was definitely some extra motivation,'' Hooker said. ''Sorry how it ended and everything, but I just wanted to come out here and prove that I'm still the player I was drafted to be and I feel like I showed that tonight.''
Dallas led 21-19 entering the fourth when Dak Prescott threw the last of his three touchdown passes. Hooker's scoop-and-score was the first of four fourth-quarter takeaways by Dallas, all of which led to touchdowns.
Ryan threw his second and third interceptions and lost a fumble during the nightmare finish for the Colts (4-8-1), who fell to 1-3 under interim coach Jeff Saturday and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Ryan, who threw two touchdown passes, has 18 giveaways this season (13 interceptions, five lost fumbles) to lead the NFL by three over Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.
''It was tough there at the end,'' said Ryan, who was re-inserted as the starter by Saturday when Indy's former All-Pro center took over as coach. ''When you turn the ball over like we did in the fourth ... credit to them.''
Michael Gallup had two touchdown catches and CeeDee Lamb the other when he rolled over safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and stayed on his feet as the Cowboys remained two games behind NFL-leading Philadelphia in the NFC East.
After Gallup's second TD, Hooker scooped up a fumble from tight end Mo Alie-Cox and took off untouched down the right sideline for a 34-19 lead early in the fourth.
Rookie cornerback DaRon Bland was next, intercepting Ryan on consecutive possessions to set up pile-it-on touchdown runs from Tony Pollard, a 30-yarder, and Ezekiel Elliott.
Ryan's fumble was forced by Osa Odighizuwa, and rookie Sam Williams' TD return on the recovery was overturned on review. Rookie Malik Davis' first career TD on a 23-yarder came three plays later.
''That's the football Gods. That's what they say,'' Hooker said of the bevy of turnovers. Honestly, though, those guys are just after it up front. You watch the game from beginning to end, those guys are dominating up front. They were creating a lot of those takeaways.''
BENCHED ELLIOTT
Owner Jerry Jones said Elliott didn't start for the first time in 98 career regular-season games because of some ''discipline issues'' with the coaching staff.
The two-time rushing champ entered the game in the middle of the second series. He finished with 77 yards on 17 carries. Pollard had 91 yards on 12 carries.
''I think there was a little issue he had with his coach, some discipline issues that were being tardy for a meeting or a phone going off,'' Jones said. ''But I won't get into that, but I'm not giving out that punishment. I'd be a lot more lenient than that.''
RECRUITING TIME
Gallup and Lamb scored the first three Dallas touchdowns and combined for nine catches for 94 yards on the eve of free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s Dallas visit.
Beckham has already visited the New York Giants, his first team, and Buffalo. He has been rehabbing an ACL tear from the Super Bowl in February when he won the title with the Los Angeles Rams.
PASSING HIS FAVORITE COWBOY
Prescott's first-quarter TD toss to Lamb gave him 154 career scoring passes, breaking a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach for fourth in club history.
Made aware of the possibility during the week, Prescott said Staubach was his favorite Dallas player. He grew up a Cowboys fan in Louisiana, but well after Staubach's time.
''There's certain people that you meet and their energy and just their aura, the way that they carry themselves, is glowing in a sense and that's who Roger is,'' said Prescott, who also moved past Danny White (155) for third, finishing the night at 156 TD passes.
INJURIES
Colts: CB Kenny Moore II was inactive after injuring an ankle in a 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night.
Cowboys: CB Anthony Brown left the game in the third quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Colts: After a bye, Indy visits another NFC playoff contender in Minnesota on Dec. 18.
Cowboys: Houston visits next Sunday in the second of three consecutive games against sub-.500 AFC South teams.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:19
|28:41
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|309
|385
|Total Plays
|70
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|220
|Rush Attempts
|30
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|21-37
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|6-88
|3-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.7
|4-49.5
|Return Yards
|247
|90
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|8-212
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|3-26
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|220
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|385
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|21/37
|233
|2
|3
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|21
|82
|0
|19
|13
|
Z. Moss 21 RB
1
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|3
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
8
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|3
|-2
|0
|1
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
18
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|8
|4
|86
|1
|45
|18
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
8
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|5
|4
|43
|0
|13
|8
|
J. Woods 80 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Woods
|4
|2
|28
|0
|27
|4
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|4
|3
|21
|0
|19
|13
|
K. Granson 83 TE
5
FPTS
|K. Granson
|6
|4
|19
|0
|9
|5
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|2
|1
|14
|1
|14
|8
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|6-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 SS
|R. McLeod
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Fries 75 OG
|W. Fries
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
|A. Dulin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 FS
|R. Thomas II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stuard 41 LB
|G. Stuard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
|P. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
|D. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 38 DB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
7
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/2
|52
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|39.7
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|6
|25.0
|27
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|31.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 33 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Prescott 4 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Prescott
|20/30
|170
|3
|1
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
24
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|12
|91
|2
|30
|24
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|17
|77
|1
|22
|17
|
M. Davis 34 RB
8
FPTS
|M. Davis
|3
|29
|1
|23
|8
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
20
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|23
|0
|14
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
20
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|7
|5
|71
|1
|22
|20
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|6
|2
|33
|0
|22
|5
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
18
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|7
|4
|23
|2
|13
|18
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
24
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|24
|
N. Brown 85 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Brown
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|3
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
17
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|3
|3
|14
|0
|11
|17
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 FS
|D. Wilson
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 26 CB
|D. Bland
|4-4
|0.0
|2
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 95 DT
|J. Hankins
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Clark 33 LB
|D. Clark
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Hooker 28 SS
|M. Hooker
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
|P. Hendershot
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 OLB
|M. Parsons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 34 RB
|M. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. McGovern 66 OG
|C. McGovern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Watkins 91 DE
|C. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 MLB
|L. Vander Esch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Goodwin 29 DB
|C. Goodwin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
6
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|4
|49.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|3
|21.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 18 for 18 yards (G.Stuard).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 18(14:55 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 18 for no gain (B.Okereke; G.Stewart).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 18(14:22 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to N.Brown to DAL 24 for 6 yards (I.Rodgers).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 24(13:47 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (R.McLeod).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 24(13:42 - 1st) B.Anger punts 44 yards to IND 32 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by D.Flowers. PENALTY on DAL-K.Joseph - Fair Catch Interference - 15 yards - enforced at IND 32.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:31 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to DAL 49 for 4 yards (J.Hankins).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - IND 49(12:59 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to K.Granson to DAL 40 for 9 yards (A.Barr).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:42 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to DAL 38 for 2 yards (D.Wilson - M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IND 38(12:12 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard to DAL 34 for 4 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - IND 34(11:37 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to DAL 33 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence; N.Gallimore).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 33(10:53 - 1st) C.McLaughlin 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 27 for 27 yards (T.Brown; D.Flowers).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(10:43 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 30 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo; B.Cowart).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 30(10:11 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard ran ob at DAL 40 for 10 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(9:43 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to IND 49 for 11 yards (R.McLeod; R.Thomas).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(9:13 - 1st) T.Pollard right end pushed ob at IND 46 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 46(8:41 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 36 for 10 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(8:09 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to IND 31 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 31(7:32 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to IND 28 for 3 yards (E.Speed - K.Paye).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 28(6:54 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 27 for 1 yard (Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 27(6:17 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to IND 21 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 21(5:41 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep middle to D.Schultz.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 21(5:37 - 1st) T.Pollard left guard to IND 20 for 1 yard (D.Buckner; Z.Franklin).
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 20(4:58 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 72 yards from DAL 35 to IND -7. I.Rodgers pushed ob at IND 28 for 35 yards (P.Hendershot; C.Goodwin). Penalty on DAL-P.Hendershot - Taunting - offsetting - enforced at IND 21. Penalty on IND-D.Jackson - Offensive Holding - offsetting.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(4:42 - 1st) J.Taylor right end pushed ob at IND 26 for 5 yards (D.Wilson; N.Gallimore).
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - IND 26(4:16 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 40 for 14 yards (D.Wilson).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(3:46 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Pierce pushed ob at DAL 15 for 45 yards (A.Brown).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(3:18 - 1st) J.Taylor right guard to DAL 14 for 1 yard (N.Gallimore).
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - IND 14(2:42 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 68 yards from IND 35 to DAL -3. K.Turpin to DAL 16 for 19 yards (E.Speed).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(2:33 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 21 for 5 yards (K.Paye).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 21(2:07 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 25 for 4 yards (K.Paye).
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 25(1:29 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to N.Brown to DAL 34 for 9 yards (J.Blackmon - Z.Franklin).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(0:58 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 29 for -5 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DAL 29(0:21 - 1st) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz. Heavy pressure by 91-Y.Ngakoue.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - DAL 29(0:14 - 1st) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 40 for 11 yards (B.Okereke - S.Gilmore).
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 40(15:00 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20(14:51 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to M.Pittman (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 20(14:48 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 25 for 5 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 25(14:05 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 16 for -9 yards (D.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 16(13:21 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to DAL 44 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44(13:14 - 2nd) T.Pollard left end pushed ob at IND 39 for 17 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(12:41 - 2nd) T.Pollard right guard to IND 35 for 4 yards (R.McLeod).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 35(12:05 - 2nd) T.Pollard up the middle to IND 31 for 4 yards (B.Facyson).
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 31(11:31 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at IND 9 for 22 yards (B.Okereke).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 9(10:55 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to IND 2 for 7 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 2(10:18 - 2nd) T.Pollard left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 67 yards from DAL 35 to IND -2. D.Flowers to IND 23 for 25 yards (P.Hendershot).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(10:11 - 2nd) D.Jackson right guard to IND 24 for 1 yard (M.Parsons).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 24(9:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-Q.Nelson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 24 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - IND 19(9:22 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 30 for 11 yards (D.Bland).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - IND 30(8:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson pushed ob at IND 36 for 6 yards (J.Kearse).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(8:07 - 2nd) D.Jackson left guard to IND 41 for 5 yards (J.Hankins; S.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 41(7:30 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to IND 45 for 4 yards (J.Hankins - D.Bland).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - IND 45(6:48 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end pushed ob at DAL 48 for 7 yards (M.Hooker).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(6:12 - 2nd) J.Taylor right end to DAL 43 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 43(5:32 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right [M.Parsons].
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 43(5:28 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 48 for -9 yards (A.Barr).
|Punt
4 & 14 - IND 48(4:43 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to DAL 12 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 12(4:37 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (S.Gilmore).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 12(4:33 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to DAL 21 for 9 yards (K.Paye; R.Thomas).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 21(4:08 - 2nd) C.Lamb right end to DAL 35 for 14 yards (K.Paye).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 35(3:33 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 35 for no gain (D.Buckner - E.Speed).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 35(3:01 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 35(2:56 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short left intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by S.Gilmore at 50. S.Gilmore to DAL 19 for 31 yards (C.McGovern).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(2:44 - 2nd) J.Taylor right tackle to DAL 16 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence; O.Odighizuwa).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 16(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 16(1:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to K.Granson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IND 16(1:51 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(1:47 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 30 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DAL 30(1:42 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 30(1:36 - 2nd) D.Prescott sacked at DAL 25 for -5 yards (K.Paye).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 25(1:30 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 52 yards to IND 23 - Center-M.Overton. D.Flowers to IND 27 for 4 yards (K.Joseph - D.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 27(1:19 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 27(1:15 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - IND 27(1:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell pushed ob at IND 40 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(1:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40(1:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left intended for A.Pierce INTERCEPTED by M.Hooker at DAL 48. M.Hooker pushed ob at IND 26 for 26 yards (P.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(0:55 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 20 for 6 yards (G.Stewart).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 20(0:50 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb to IND 14 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 14(0:28 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz (Z.Franklin).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 14(0:24 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to IND 13 for 1 yard (D.Buckner).
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 13(0:20 - 2nd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 72 yards from DAL 35 to IND -7. D.Flowers to IND 28 for 35 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on IND-G.Stuard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(0:08 - 2nd) M.Ryan kneels to IND 9 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 69 yards from DAL 35 to IND -4. D.Flowers to IND 40 for 44 yards (M.Davis). PENALTY on IND-N.Cross - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at IND 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 9(14:53 - 3rd) J.Taylor right guard to IND 8 for -1 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 8(14:19 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to A.Pierce (A.Brown).
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - IND 8(14:15 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 10 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 10(13:36 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 39 yards to IND 49 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DAL 49(13:29 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to IND 47 for 2 yards (J.Blackmon; B.Okereke). PENALTY on DAL-J.Ferguson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - DAL 41(13:07 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 45 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - DAL 45(12:33 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short middle to E.Elliott to DAL 48 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 48(11:54 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 48(11:50 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 42 yards to IND 10 - Center-M.Overton - fair catch by D.Flowers.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(11:43 - 3rd) P.Campbell left end ran ob at IND 12 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - IND 12(11:17 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 31 for 19 yards (J.Kearse).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(10:43 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 35 for 4 yards (D.Clark - O.Odighizuwa).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IND 35(10:03 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 39 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - IND 39(9:18 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce to DAL 47 for 14 yards (A.Brown).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(8:50 - 3rd) J.Taylor left guard to DAL 46 for 1 yard (J.Hankins; D.Bland).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - IND 46(8:10 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to DAL 36 for 10 yards (M.Hooker) [D.Lawrence].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 36(7:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on IND-D.Kelly - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 41(7:10 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to D.Jackson [O.Odighizuwa].
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - IND 41(7:05 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to DAL 22 for 19 yards (D.Wilson).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(6:35 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to DAL 24 for -2 yards (J.Kearse).
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - IND 24(6:01 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to P.Campbell to DAL 13 for 11 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 13(5:46 - 3rd) J.Taylor right tackle to DAL 13 for no gain (D.Armstrong; C.Watkins).
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - IND 13(5:04 - 3rd) M.Ryan up the middle to DAL 12 for 1 yard (C.Watkins).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 12(4:27 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to DAL 15 for -3 yards (J.Hankins).
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - IND 15(3:49 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:43 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Ryan pass to P.Campbell is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. Injury Update: 3-A.Brown has an ankle injury and will not return to the game.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:43 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:43 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 29 for 4 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(3:09 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end ran ob at IND 49 for 22 yards (R.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(2:32 - 3rd) T.Pollard right end to IND 45 for 4 yards (K.Paye; B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 45(1:55 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb ran ob at IND 39 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(1:21 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to IND 35 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin; D.Odeyingbo).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DAL 35(0:42 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb. PENALTY on IND-Z.Franklin - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at IND 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 20(0:38 - 3rd) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup to IND 20 for no gain (I.Rodgers).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 20(15:00 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to E.Elliott pushed ob at IND 20 for no gain (R.McLeod).
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 20(14:29 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short middle to C.Lamb pushed ob at IND 3 for 17 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 3(13:55 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 64 yards from DAL 35 to IND 1. D.Flowers to IND 27 for 26 yards (D.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(13:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to IND 33 for 6 yards (D.Clark). FUMBLES (D.Clark) - RECOVERED by DAL-M.Hooker at IND 38. M.Hooker for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:34 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Lamb pass to N.Brown is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 66 yards from DAL 35 to IND -1. D.Flowers to IND 22 for 23 yards (I.Mukuamu). DAL-C.Goodwin was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 22(13:28 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 22 for no gain (D.Bland).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IND 22(12:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 31 for 9 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 31(12:16 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - IND 31(12:12 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 36 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(11:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell (M.Parsons).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(11:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to IND 40 for 4 yards (T.Diggs) [D.Lawrence].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 40(11:09 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right intended for K.Granson INTERCEPTED by D.Bland at DAL 47. D.Bland to DAL 47 for no gain (K.Granson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47(11:03 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 48 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 48(10:30 - 4th) D.Prescott pass short right to D.Schultz to IND 30 for 22 yards (R.McLeod).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 30(9:54 - 4th) T.Pollard left end for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:46 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is Blocked (G.Stewart) - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. B.Okereke recovered the blocked kick. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 25(9:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep middle to P.Campbell. PENALTY on DAL-D.Bland - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at IND 25 - No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(9:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Woods to DAL 30 for 27 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(9:15 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Woods.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 30(9:11 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left intended for A.Dulin INTERCEPTED by D.Bland at DAL 28. D.Bland to DAL 28 for no gain (A.Dulin).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 28(9:04 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 30 for 2 yards (G.Stewart; B.Okereke).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 30(8:27 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 29 for -1 yards (Z.Franklin - G.Stewart).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DAL 29(7:44 - 4th) D.Prescott pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown. PENALTY on IND-B.Facyson - Defensive Pass Interference - 44 yards - enforced at DAL 29 - No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 27(7:37 - 4th) E.Elliott right end to IND 5 for 22 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 5(6:51 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to IND 4 for 1 yard (K.Paye).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 4(6:11 - 4th) E.Elliott left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:06 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 69 yards from DAL 35 to IND -4. D.Flowers to IND 23 for 27 yards (P.Hendershot).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(6:01 - 4th) J.Taylor left guard to IND 30 for 7 yards (C.Golston - D.Bland).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - IND 30(5:37 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Woods pushed ob at IND 31 for 1 yard (J.Kearse).
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - IND 31(4:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 29 for -2 yards (J.Kearse).
|+12 YD
4 & 4 - IND 29(4:19 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to IND 42 for 13 yards (J.Kearse). FUMBLES (J.Kearse) - touched at IND 42 - RECOVERED by DAL-L.Vander Esch at IND 42. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Pierce to IND 41 for 12 yards (J.Kearse).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(4:08 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Woods (K.Joseph).
|Fumble
2 & 10 - IND 41(4:03 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at IND 31 for -10 yards (O.Odighizuwa). FUMBLES (O.Odighizuwa) [O.Odighizuwa] - RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams at IND 29. S.Williams for 29 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at IND 31 for -10 yards (O.Odighizuwa). FUMBLES (O.Odighizuwa) [O.Odighizuwa] - RECOVERED by DAL-S.Williams at IND 29. S.Williams to IND 29 for no gain (W.Fries).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 29(3:59 - 4th) M.Davis left end to IND 29 for no gain (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 29(3:14 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to IND 23 for 6 yards (K.Paye).
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 23(2:31 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle for 23 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 4th) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Overton - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 4th) B.Maher kicks 67 yards from DAL 35 to IND -2. I.Rodgers to IND 32 for 34 yards (L.Gifford - S.McKeon).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(2:18 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to IND 34 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IND 34(2:00 - 4th) Z.Moss right end to IND 43 for 9 yards (D.Bland; D.Armstrong).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(1:15 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - IND 50(0:39 - 4th) M.Ryan kneels to IND 48 for -2 yards.
-
NO
TB
0
041 O/U
-3.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
NE
24
10
Final AMZN
-
CLE
HOU
27
14
Final CBS
-
DEN
BAL
9
10
Final CBS
-
GB
CHI
28
19
Final FOX
-
JAC
DET
14
40
Final FOX
-
NYJ
MIN
22
27
Final CBS
-
PIT
ATL
19
16
Final CBS
-
TEN
PHI
10
35
Final FOX
-
WAS
NYG
20
20
Final/OT FOX
-
MIA
SF
17
33
Final FOX
-
SEA
LAR
27
23
Final FOX
-
KC
CIN
24
27
Final CBS
-
LAC
LV
20
27
Final CBS
-
IND
DAL
19
54
Final NBC