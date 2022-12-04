|
Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally the Las Vegas Raiders to a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
That connection on offense backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times as the Raiders (5-7) won their third consecutive game and split their season series with the Chargers.
The loss was a significant setback for the Chargers (6-6), who are just outside the playoff picture.
Los Angeles led 10-0 early in the second quarter before the Raiders charged back by outscoring the Chargers 27-3.
Carr completed a 31-yarder to Adams early in the third quarter to give Las Vegas the lead for good at 17-13. Less than four minutes later, the duo hooked up on a 45-yard flea flicker for another score.
Adams finished with eight receptions for 177 yards, surpassing 1,000 yards for the fourth time since 2018. He also has 85 career touchdown catches, surpassing Calvin Johnson for fifth most for a receiver in his first nine seasons.
Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards and the two TDs to Adams.
Josh Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown, and the Raiders improved to 5-1 this season when has 100 or more yards. For the season, Jacobs has 1,303 yards, the most in Raiders history through 12 games.
Las Vegas pressured Herbert throughout. Chandler Jones entered the game with just a half-sack, but the defensive end recorded three in the first half alone. He also tackled Herbert a yard short of the first down on a fourth-and-2 in the first quarter.
But Herbert, who completed 28 of 47 passes for 335 yards for this 20th career 300-yard game, nearly rallied the Chargers in the fourth quarter.
On fourth-and-10, he rolled right and fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen with 8:34 left. It was Allen's 50th career TD reception.
Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson played tight coverage on Allen, who told the Los Angeles Times last week that the Las Vegas defensive backs would ''barbecued chicken'' if they played single coverage on him. Robertson was on single coverage on Allen on the next Chargers drive as Los Angeles trailed by seven points and he pulled down Allen on a third-and-10 that didn't draw a flag. Instead of a first down, the Chargers faced a fourth down, and failed to convert.
Allen, who caught six passes for 88 yards, missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury.
The Chargers took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, opening the scoring when Asante Samuel tipped a pass that fellow cornerback Bryce Callahan intercepted and returned 26 yards for a touchdown. It was Los Angeles' fourth interception of Carr this season. The rest of the league has a combined four against him.
Jacobs' 20-yard touchdown run and Daniel Carlson's 55-yard field goal brought the Raiders even, but Cameron Dicker's 34-yard field goal with 27 seconds left gave the Chargers a 13-10 halftime lead.
UP NEXT
Chargers: Host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday night.
Raiders: Play at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:44
|29:16
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|16
|11
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|386
|404
|Total Plays
|74
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|154
|Rush Attempts
|22
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|314
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|28-47
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|4-45.3
|Return Yards
|138
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-89
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|154
|
|
|386
|TOTAL YDS
|404
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|28/47
|335
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|10
|35
|0
|8
|12
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|30
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|5
|7
|0
|3
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Allen 13 WR
20
FPTS
|K. Allen
|14
|6
|88
|1
|35
|20
|
G. Everett 7 TE
13
FPTS
|G. Everett
|6
|5
|80
|0
|19
|13
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
12
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|6
|5
|67
|0
|18
|12
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|11
|7
|60
|0
|15
|13
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
1
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Smartt 48 TE
2
FPTS
|S. Smartt
|3
|2
|3
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 ILB
|D. Tranquill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 SS
|D. James
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 ILB
|K. Murray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smartt 48 TE
|S. Smartt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 59 LB
|D. Tuszka
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 OLB
|K. Van Noy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 15 K
8
FPTS
|C. Dicker
|2/3
|37
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|3
|45.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|5
|17.8
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Carter
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Carr
|16/30
|250
|2
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|26
|144
|1
|20
|20
|
Z. White 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. White
|2
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
37
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|8
|177
|2
|45
|37
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|9
|5
|35
|0
|14
|8
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
4
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|3
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
20
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|20
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|5-1
|3.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 20 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 25 SS
|T. Moehrig
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 CB
|D. Harmon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Koonce 51 DE
|M. Koonce
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Webb 27 CB
|S. Webb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Perryman 52 MLB
|D. Perryman
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 DB
|R. Teamer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Sieg 47 LS
|T. Sieg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 90 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DT
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Bolton 36 LB
|C. Bolton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
9
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/3
|55
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|4
|45.3
|2
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left guard to LV 26 for 1 yard (B.Callahan; S.Joseph).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LV 26(14:20 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LV 31 for 5 yards (K.Murray).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 31(13:35 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LV 31(13:29 - 1st) A.Cole punts 60 yards to LAC 9 - Center-T.Sieg. D.Carter to LAC 32 for 23 yards (T.Sieg).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(13:17 - 1st) J.Herbert to LAC 24 for -8 yards (M.Crosby). FUMBLES (M.Crosby) - and recovers at LAC 30. J.Herbert to LAC 34 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 34(12:35 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LAC 39 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 39(11:56 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 39 for 0 yards (C.Jones).
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - LAC 39(11:21 - 1st) Direct snap to N.Niemann. J.Kelley up the middle to LAC 44 for 5 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44(10:36 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 44(10:31 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at LAC 49 for 5 yards (N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 49(9:56 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Kelley [J.Tillery].
|Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 49(9:50 - 1st) J.Scott punts 45 yards to LV 6 - Center-J.Harris - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 6(9:41 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 10 for 4 yards (N.Adderley; S.Joseph).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - LV 10(9:03 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 19 for 9 yards (D.James).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 19(8:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 23 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill). PENALTY on LAC-A.Samuel - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 19 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(7:49 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 25 for 1 yard (K.Murray). FUMBLES (K.Murray) - RECOVERED by LAC-K.Van Noy at LV 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:39 - 1st) A.Ekeler up the middle to LV 20 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 20(7:02 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles right guard to LV 17 for 3 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 17(6:24 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to A.Ekeler.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - LAC 17(6:16 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to LV 16 for 1 yard (C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 16(6:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to F.Moreau (N.Adderley).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LV 16(6:03 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to J.Jacobs to LV 21 for 5 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LV 21(5:15 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left intended for M.Hollins INTERCEPTED by B.Callahan (A.Samuel) at LV 26. B.Callahan for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 1st) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 1st) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(5:07 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 8 yards (D.Tranquill). PENALTY on LAC-B.Fehoko - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 38(4:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 38 for no gain (B.Callahan).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 38(4:07 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 42 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 42(3:28 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to A.Abdullah.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 42(3:22 - 1st) A.Cole punts 58 yards to end zone - Center-T.Sieg - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(3:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett pushed ob at LAC 34 for 14 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 34(2:35 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer (A.Robertson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 34(2:29 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to LAC 41 for 7 yards (R.Teamer - D.Perryman).
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 41(1:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to LV 48 for 11 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(1:17 - 1st) J.Herbert to LAC 47 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at LAC 45. J.Herbert pass short right to T.McKitty to LV 40 for 8 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 40(0:37 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LV 37 for 3 yards (J.Brown; D.Perryman).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at LV 30 for 7 yards (R.Teamer).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 30(14:24 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to LV 28 for 2 yards (J.Brown; R.Teamer).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 28(13:45 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left guard to LV 20 for 8 yards (S.Webb; D.Harmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 20(13:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to G.Everett (T.Moehrig).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 20(13:03 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right tackle to LV 15 for 5 yards (N.Hobbs - T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 15(12:20 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LV 19 for -4 yards (C.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - LAC 19(11:41 - 2nd) C.Dicker 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(11:37 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LV 37 for 12 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 37(11:01 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - LV 37(10:57 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams to LAC 44 for 19 yards (M.Davis).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(10:14 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LAC 43 for 1 yard (K.Mack; M.Fox).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LV 43(9:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - LV 43(9:29 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to LAC 29 for 14 yards (B.Callahan).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(8:46 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left end to LAC 20 for 9 yards (C.Rumph).
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - LV 20(7:57 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 64 yards from LV 35 to LAC 1. D.Carter to LAC 22 for 21 yards (M.Koonce).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22(7:47 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to LAC 27 for 5 yards (B.Nichols; D.Perryman).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 27(7:10 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 18 for -9 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - LAC 18(6:27 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to G.Everett to LAC 31 for 13 yards (A.Robertson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAC 31(5:46 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 48 yards to LV 21 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 21(5:39 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 21 for no gain (M.Fox; B.Callahan).
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - LV 21(5:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep right to F.Moreau to LAC 47 for 32 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(4:15 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LAC 46 for 1 yard (M.Fox).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LV 46(3:38 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - LV 46(3:34 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at LAC 38 for 8 yards (M.Davis). PENALTY on LAC-A.Samuel - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(3:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LAC 37 for 4 yards (D.Tuszka).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 37(2:32 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 37(2:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LV 37(2:22 - 2nd) D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(2:17 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left guard to LAC 26 for 1 yard (L.Masterson - C.Jones).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 26(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LAC 37 for 11 yards (D.Harmon).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(1:41 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen ran ob at LV 47 for 16 yards (N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 47(1:34 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 48 for -5 yards (C.Jones).
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 48(1:12 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LV 34 for 18 yards (S.Webb). LV-C.Jones was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 34(1:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen [M.Crosby].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 34(1:01 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right [D.Perryman].
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 34(0:55 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LV 23 for 11 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 23(0:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 23(0:43 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LV 16 for 7 yards (D.Perryman).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 16(0:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAC 16(0:31 - 2nd) C.Dicker 34 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(0:27 - 2nd) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams to LAC 39 for 36 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 39(0:18 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to M.Hollins (M.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LV 39(0:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins ran ob at LAC 34 for 5 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Good
3 & 5 - LV 34(0:09 - 2nd) D.Carlson 52 yard field goal is BLOCKED (J.Gaziano) - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter to LAC 21 for 21 yards (M.Farley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 21(14:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to S.Smartt.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 21(14:50 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LAC 32 for 11 yards (I.Pola-Mao - D.Harmon). FUMBLES (D.Harmon) - touched at LAC 34 - RECOVERED by LV-N.Hobbs at LAC 38. N.Hobbs to LAC 31 for 7 yards (S.Smartt).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:28 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to LAC 0. D.Carter to LAC 19 for 19 yards (M.Koonce).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 19(14:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen [M.Crosby]. Penalty on LV-R.Ya-Sin - Defensive Holding - declined. PENALTY on LV-N.Hobbs - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 19 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 24(14:15 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett pushed ob at LAC 43 for 19 yards (T.Moehrig).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(13:39 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to LAC 46 for 3 yards (D.Perryman; C.Ferrell).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 46(12:59 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - LAC 46(12:54 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LV 39 for 15 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:15 - 3rd) J.Kelley right tackle to LV 34 for 5 yards (N.Hobbs - A.Robertson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 34(11:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 34(11:35 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen [C.Jones].
|No Good
4 & 5 - LAC 34(11:30 - 3rd) C.Dicker 52 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(11:25 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LAC 45 for 13 yards (D.James).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:01 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Adams for 45 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(10:53 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on LV - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to LAC 3. D.Carter to LAC 20 for 17 yards (C.Bolton; D.Butler).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(10:46 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Bandy ran ob at LAC 35 for 15 yards (D.Harmon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 35(10:09 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LAC 32 for -3 yards (sack split by C.Ferrell and M.Butler).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 32(9:25 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left guard to LAC 36 for 4 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAC 36(8:43 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to K.Allen (R.Ya-Sin).
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAC 36(8:37 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 44 yards to LV 20 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by K.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20(8:29 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 26 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy; N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LV 26(7:49 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 29 for 3 yards (S.Joseph; D.Tranquill).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LV 29(7:04 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 32 for 3 yards (M.Davis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32(6:21 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 41 for 9 yards (A.Samuel; D.James).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - LV 41(5:33 - 3rd) Z.White right guard to LV 44 for 3 yards (M.Davis).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(4:48 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams to LAC 40 for 16 yards (A.Samuel).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(4:00 - 3rd) T.Munford reported in as eligible. Z.White left tackle to LAC 37 for 3 yards (B.Fehoko).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LV 37(3:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to LAC 33 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill) [M.Fox].
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LV 33(2:35 - 3rd) A.Abdullah up the middle to LAC 29 for 4 yards (M.Fox).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LV 29(1:52 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LAC 15 for 14 yards (K.Murray; K.Mack).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 15(1:07 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LAC 15 for no gain (D.James; B.Fehoko).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LV 15(0:24 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LAC 6 for 9 yards (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 6(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams (M.Davis).
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - LV 6(14:53 - 4th) D.Carlson 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 54 yards from LV 35 to LAC 11. D.Carter to LAC 22 for 11 yards (M.Koonce).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 22(14:44 - 4th) A.Ekeler up the middle to LAC 23 for 1 yard (T.Moehrig).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 23(14:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Smartt to LAC 28 for 5 yards (T.Moehrig) [J.Tillery].
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 28(13:28 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer to LAC 31 for 3 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 31(12:57 - 4th) J.Herbert up the middle to LAC 33 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 33(12:19 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to K.Allen. PENALTY on LV-T.Moehrig - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at LAC 33 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38(12:11 - 4th) A.Ekeler right end to LAC 39 for 1 yard (M.Crosby).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 39(11:28 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LAC 44 for 5 yards (I.Pola-Mao).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 44(10:47 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen pushed ob at LV 48 for 8 yards (A.Robertson).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(10:13 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at LV 33 for 15 yards (S.Webb).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(9:35 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to S.Smartt to LV 35 for -2 yards (T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAC 35(8:53 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 35(8:49 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen (C.Jones).
|+35 YD
4 & 12 - LAC 35(8:44 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen for 35 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:34 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on LAC-S.Norton - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:34 - 4th) C.Dicker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 4th) C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from LAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(8:34 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LV 25(8:28 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Adams to LV 40 for 15 yards (N.Adderley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 40(7:43 - 4th) T.Munford reported in as eligible. J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 45 for 5 yards (S.Joseph).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LV 45(6:59 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to M.Hollins to LAC 48 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 48(6:13 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins [S.Joseph].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LV 48(6:07 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LAC 42 for 6 yards (D.James).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LV 42(5:23 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at LAC 30 for 12 yards (M.Davis). Los Angeles Chargers challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Adams (M.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 4 - LV 42(5:20 - 4th) A.Cole punts 33 yards to LAC 9 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 9(5:12 - 4th) A.Ekeler right guard to LAC 15 for 6 yards (J.Brown - S.Webb). LV-J.Brown was injured during the play.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 15(4:45 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett pushed ob at LAC 33 for 18 yards (D.Harmon).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(4:38 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer ran ob at LAC 41 for 8 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 41(4:33 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to LV 43 for 16 yards (J.Tillery; A.Robertson) [B.Nichols].
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 43(3:50 - 4th) A.Ekeler right tackle to LV 44 for -1 yards (D.Perryman - B.Nichols).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - LAC 44(3:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LV 42 for 2 yards (J.Tillery - D.Perryman).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAC 42(2:52 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep middle to K.Allen [I.Pola-Mao].
|No Gain
4 & 9 - LAC 42(2:48 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(2:42 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 46 for 4 yards (S.Joseph; D.James). LAC-S.Joseph was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - LV 46(2:37 - 4th) J.Jacobs right end to LAC 48 for 6 yards (N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48(2:26 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LAC 45 for 3 yards (J.Gaziano; N.Adderley).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LV 45(2:00 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LAC 42 for 3 yards (K.Mack; T.Reeder).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - LV 42(1:16 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LAC 40 for 2 yards (J.Gaziano).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LV 40(0:31 - 4th) A.Cole punts 30 yards to LAC 10 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-L.Masterson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 10(0:22 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 10(0:17 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep left to K.Allen to LAC 23 for 13 yards [C.Jones]. Lateral to A.Ekeler ran ob at LAC 37 for 14 yards (A.Robertson).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 37(0:08 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to D.Carter to LV 49 for 14 yards (S.Webb).
