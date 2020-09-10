+8 YD 1 & 10 - KC 31 (9:22 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to KC 39 for 8 yards (P.Desir; N.Hewitt).

No Gain 2 & 2 - KC 39 (8:39 - 4th) C.Henne FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 34 recovered by KC-Darr.Williams at KC 35. Darr.Williams to KC 35 for no gain (Q.Williams).

+10 YD 3 & 2 - KC 35 (7:54 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 45 for 10 yards (N.Hewitt).

+1 YD 1 & 10 - KC 45 (7:15 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to KC 46 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi; N.Hewitt).

+7 YD 2 & 9 - KC 47 (6:33 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 47 for 7 yards (B.Austin).

+2 YD 3 & 2 - KC 47 (5:50 - 4th) D.Thompson up the middle to NYJ 45 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).

No Gain 1 & 10 - KC 45 (5:06 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to NYJ 45 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).

+11 YD 2 & 10 - KC 45 (4:27 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to NYJ 34 for 11 yards (A.Davis).

-2 YD 1 & 10 - KC 34 (3:43 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to NYJ 36 for -2 yards (P.Desir).

No Gain 2 & 12 - KC 36 (3:01 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to NYJ 36 for no gain (B.Austin). KC-M.Hardman was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

+2 YD 3 & 12 - KC 36 (2:36 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to NYJ 34 for 2 yards (H.Anderson; T.Basham).