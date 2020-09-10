Drive Chart
|
|
|NYJ
|KC
Key Players
|
S. Darnold
14 QB
133 PaYds, 21 RuYds
|
7
FPTS
|
P. Mahomes
15 QB
416 PaYds, 5 PaTDs
|
46
FPTS
Touchdown 11:08
P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
90
yds
3:52
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:08
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 4:39
S.Castillo 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
12
plays
43
yds
6:29
pos
3
7
3
13
Point After TD 1:17
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Field Goal 13:02
S.Castillo 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
7
plays
43
yds
3:15
pos
6
14
Field Goal 2:55
S.Castillo 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
13
plays
51
yds
7:02
pos
9
14
Touchdown 0:58
P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
7
plays
61
yds
1:57
pos
9
20
Point After TD 0:58
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
Touchdown 2:15
P.Mahomes pass deep left to D.Robinson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NYJ-B.Austin Illegal Contact declined.
6
plays
83
yds
3:21
pos
9
27
Point After TD 2:15
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
9
28
9
34
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:53
|31:30
|1st Downs
|13
|25
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|8
|21
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|221
|496
|Total Plays
|56
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|50
|Rush Attempts
|25
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|446
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|35-47
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|17
|92
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|3-78
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|446
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|221
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|18/30
|133
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Gore 21 RB
3
FPTS
|F. Gore
|10
|30
|0
|7
|3
|
L. Perine 22 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Perine
|8
|27
|0
|9
|2
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|4
|21
|0
|6
|7
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|15
|0
|8
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mims 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mims
|3
|2
|42
|0
|27
|4
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|11
|8
|34
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Smith 16 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|8
|3
|29
|0
|15
|2
|
V. Smith 17 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Smith
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
L. Perine 22 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Perine
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|2
|
C. Herndon 89 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Herndon
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Austin 31 CB
|B. Austin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Desir 35 CB
|P. Desir
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Williamson 54 ILB
|A. Williamson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 46 LB
|N. Hewitt
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 32 SAF
|A. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 96 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 20 FS
|M. Maye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Poole 34 CB
|B. Poole
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Van Roten 62 G
|G. Van Roten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Smith 17 WR
|V. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 OLB
|T. Basham
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
|R. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|45.4
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
46
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|31/42
|416
|5
|0
|46
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|3/4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Townsend 5 P
0
FPTS
|T. Townsend
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|6
|21
|0
|4
|3
|
D. Williams 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|6
|7
|0
|4
|3
|
D. Thompson 34 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Henne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
16
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|12
|8
|109
|1
|25
|16
|
T. Hill 10 WR
21
FPTS
|T. Hill
|6
|4
|98
|2
|41
|21
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|9
|7
|96
|1
|30
|15
|
D. Robinson 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Robinson
|5
|4
|63
|1
|26
|12
|
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Bell
|3
|3
|31
|0
|18
|3
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|4
|3
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|3
|3
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Williams 31 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Yelder 82 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Yelder
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Keizer
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Thompson 34 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Sorensen 49 FS
|D. Sorensen
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Wilson 54 OLB
|D. Wilson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 SS
|T. Mathieu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
|T. Kpassagnon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 24 FS
|T. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DT
|T. Wharton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 CB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 23 SAF
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Charlton 94 DE
|T. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
5
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|3
|40.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Pringle
|3
|26.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|7.0
|14
|0
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (7 plays, 90 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 68 yards from NYJ 35 to KC -3. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 20 for 23 yards (B.Mann). PENALTY on KC-B.Pringle Face Mask (15 Yards) 10 yards enforced at KC 20.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 10(14:52 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 13 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - KC 13(14:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 26 for 13 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(13:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 35 for 9 yards (B.Poole; N.Hewitt).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 35(13:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to 50 for 15 yards (A.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 50(12:27 - 1st) L.Bell left end pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 2 yards (A.Williamson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - KC 48(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell pushed ob at NYJ 30 for 18 yards (T.Basham).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(11:15 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
NYJ
Jets
- Field Goal (12 plays, 54 yards, 6:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(11:08 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 32 for 7 yards (D.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NYJ 32(10:27 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 36 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen) [C.Jones].
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(9:51 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims to KC 49 for 15 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(9:07 - 1st) F.Gore right guard to KC 43 for 6 yards (F.Clark; J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 43(8:23 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Smith [C.Jones].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 43(8:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to KC 38 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(7:37 - 1st) F.Gore right end to KC 34 for 4 yards (M.Pennel; T.Kpassagnon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NYJ 34(6:58 - 1st) F.Gore left end to KC 31 for 3 yards (D.Wilson; B.Breeland).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 17(6:11 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at KC 31 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(6:05 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to KC 22 for -2 yards (F.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NYJ 22(5:22 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - NYJ 22(5:18 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to KC 21 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NYJ 21(4:43 - 1st) S.Castillo 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (7 plays, 73 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to KC 1. B.Pringle to KC 27 for 26 yards (V.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 27(4:33 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Yelder to KC 32 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - KC 32(3:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 45 for 13 yards (M.Maye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(3:27 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 49 for 4 yards (F.Fatukasi; J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KC 49(2:50 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - KC 49(2:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (B.Austin).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 4 - KC 49(2:09 - 1st) T.Townsend pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 36 for 13 yards (P.Desir).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(1:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
NYJ
Jets
- Field Goal (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:17 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 25 for no gain (D.Nnadi).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(0:36 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to D.Mims ran ob at KC 48 for 27 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(0:03 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to V.Smith to KC 35 for 13 yards (D.Wilson).
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 35 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - KC 40(15:00 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to KC 37 for 3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - KC 37(14:20 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to KC 32 for 5 yards (F.Clark). NYJ-C.McGovern was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - KC 32(13:50 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at KC 37 for -5 yards (T.Wharton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - KC 37(13:08 - 2nd) S.Castillo 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(13:02 - 2nd) L.Bell right end to KC 26 for 1 yard (H.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KC 26(12:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce [Q.Williams].
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - KC 26(12:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at KC 26 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 31(12:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams pushed ob at KC 38 for 7 yards (A.Williamson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(11:52 - 2nd) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 42(11:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell pushed ob at KC 46 for 4 yards (B.Huff).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 46(10:39 - 2nd) L.Bell up the middle to KC 43 for -3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KC 43(10:05 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 38 yards to NYJ 19 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Berrios.
NYJ
Jets
- Field Goal (13 plays, 51 yards, 7:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(9:57 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 34 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(9:21 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 43 for 9 yards (D.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYJ 43(8:44 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 46 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(8:02 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles right end ran ob at KC 49 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 49(7:31 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to KC 47 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 47(6:49 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to KC 45 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 45(6:26 - 2nd) L.Perine left guard to KC 43 for 2 yards (D.Sorensen; B.Breeland).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 43(5:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at KC 35 for 8 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 35(5:08 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to KC 32 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(4:26 - 2nd) F.Gore right end to KC 31 for 1 yard (T.Wharton; F.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NYJ 31(3:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Smith.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 31(3:37 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to L.Perine to KC 30 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NYJ 30(3:00 - 2nd) S.Castillo 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (7 plays, 76 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to KC -5. B.Pringle to KC 24 for 29 yards (A.Maulet).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(2:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Kelce to KC 39 for 15 yards (M.Maye). PENALTY on NYJ-F.Fatukasi Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at KC 39.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(2:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NYJ 23 for 23 yards (A.Williamson; B.Poole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(2:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 23(1:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to NYJ 26 for -3 yards (Q.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - KC 26(1:49 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to NYJ 8 for 18 yards (A.Davis; A.Williamson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - KC 8(1:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at NYJ 3 for 5 yards (A.Williamson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - KC 3(1:02 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
NYJ
Jets
- Blocked FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 79 yards from KC 20 to NYJ 1 out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(0:58 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Herndon [C.Jones].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 50(0:53 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles left end to KC 44 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NYJ 44(0:25 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 44(0:19 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to KC 29 for 15 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(0:03 - 2nd) S.Darnold spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(0:02 - 2nd) S.Castillo 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (A.Watts) Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann RECOVERED by KC-M.Hardman at KC 43. M.Hardman to NYJ 30 for 27 yards (G.Van Roten).
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to NYJ 0. T.Johnson to NYJ 17 for 17 yards (T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(14:56 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims (B.Breeland).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 17(14:51 - 3rd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 21 for 4 yards (C.Ward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NYJ 21(14:06 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios (C.Ward).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYJ 21(14:02 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 48 yards to KC 31 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by M.Hardman. Penalty on KC-D.Robinson Defensive Offside declined.
KC
Chiefs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(13:55 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 35 for 4 yards (B.Poole; A.Williamson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KC 35(13:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill (B.Poole).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - KC 35(13:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-C.Edwards-Helaire False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KC 30(13:15 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KC 30(13:10 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to NYJ 26 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Berrios.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(13:02 - 3rd) F.Gore left end to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (M.Danna; M.Pennel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYJ 28(12:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold scrambles right end ran ob at NYJ 33 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYJ 33(11:49 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Berrios.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYJ 33(11:41 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 37 yards to KC 30 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by M.Hardman.
KC
Chiefs
- Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 30(11:33 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to B.Pringle [H.Anderson].
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 30(11:27 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 26 for -4 yards (B.Austin).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - KC 26(10:48 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to KC 40 for 14 yards (P.Desir).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 40(10:11 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell to KC 49 for 9 yards (P.Desir). FUMBLES (P.Desir) ball out of bounds at KC 49.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - KC 49(9:37 - 3rd) L.Bell up the middle to NYJ 48 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi; H.Anderson).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 48(8:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NYJ 23 for 25 yards (N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 23(8:15 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce [B.Poole].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KC 23(8:07 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to N.Keizer. Penalty on KC-N.Allegretti Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KC 23(8:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-B.Pringle False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 23 - No Play.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - KC 28(8:02 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to NYJ 14 for 14 yards (B.Austin).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - KC 14(7:20 - 3rd) L.Bell up the middle to NYJ 14 for no gain (H.Anderson).
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 14(7:12 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to L.Perine pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NYJ 19(6:41 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 13 for -6 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYJ 13(6:03 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NYJ 23(5:44 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 60 yards to KC 17 Center-T.Hennessy. M.Hardman ran ob at KC 17 for no gain.
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (6 plays, 83 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 17(5:36 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to KC 33 for 16 yards (A.Williamson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 33(4:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill to KC 41 for 8 yards (B.Austin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 41(4:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to KC 47 for 6 yards (B.Poole).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 47(3:47 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to NYJ 45 for 8 yards (P.Desir).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 45(3:06 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to NYJ 26 for 19 yards (M.Maye; N.Hewitt).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 26(2:22 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to D.Robinson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NYJ-B.Austin Illegal Contact declined.
|PAT Good
|(2:15 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
NYJ
Jets
- Fumble (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:15 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(2:15 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 25 for no gain (T.Mathieu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:39 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 6 yards (B.Breeland).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(1:01 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 39 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(0:23 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to C.Herndon to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen). FUMBLES (D.Sorensen) RECOVERED by KC-B.Breeland at NYJ 42.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - KC 38(15:00 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; T.Basham).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - KC 35(14:25 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (P.Desir).
|
4 & 3 - KC 0(14:20 - 4th) PENALTY on KC-E.Fisher False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KC 40(14:20 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to end zone Center-J.Winchester Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(14:12 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Berrios.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYJ 20(14:06 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Smith. Penalty on NYJ-A.Lewis Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - NYJ 20(13:59 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles up the middle to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (T.Wharton; T.Kpassagnon).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NYJ 25(13:21 - 4th) B.Mann punts 44 yards to KC 31 Center-T.Hennessy. M.Hardman to NYJ 33 for 36 yards (R.Griffin). PENALTY on KC-D.O'Daniel Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 45.
KC
Chiefs
- Touchdown (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 35(13:08 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 38 for 3 yards (A.Williamson; N.Shepherd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - KC 38(12:32 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - KC 38(12:27 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to NYJ 46 for 16 yards (P.Desir).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 46(11:46 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Keizer to NYJ 41 for 5 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - KC 41(11:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 5 - KC 41(11:04 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Hill for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
NYJ
Jets
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(10:58 - 4th) L.Perine left end to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (T.Charlton; B.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(10:21 - 4th) L.Perine left end to NYJ 31 for no gain (D.Sorensen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(9:38 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [F.Clark].
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NYJ 31(9:29 - 4th) B.Mann punts 38 yards to KC 31 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.
KC
Chiefs
- Downs (12 plays, 35 yards, 7:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 31(9:22 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to KC 39 for 8 yards (P.Desir; N.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - KC 39(8:39 - 4th) C.Henne FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 34 recovered by KC-Darr.Williams at KC 35. Darr.Williams to KC 35 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 35(7:54 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 45 for 10 yards (N.Hewitt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(7:15 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to KC 46 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi; N.Hewitt).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 47(6:33 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 47 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - KC 47(5:50 - 4th) D.Thompson up the middle to NYJ 45 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 45(5:06 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to NYJ 45 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 45(4:27 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to NYJ 34 for 11 yards (A.Davis).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(3:43 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to NYJ 36 for -2 yards (P.Desir).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - KC 36(3:01 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to NYJ 36 for no gain (B.Austin). KC-M.Hardman was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 12 - KC 36(2:36 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to NYJ 34 for 2 yards (H.Anderson; T.Basham).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - KC 34(2:00 - 4th) C.Henne pass incomplete short right to D.Thompson.
NYJ
Jets
- End of Game (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(1:56 - 4th) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 43 for 8 yards (A.Watts).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NYJ 43(1:17 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 48 for 5 yards (T.Charlton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(0:37 - 4th) T.Johnson right end to 50 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
