NYJ
KC

Key Players
S. Darnold 14 QB
133 PaYds, 21 RuYds
7
FPTS
P. Mahomes 15 QB
416 PaYds, 5 PaTDs
46
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:08
P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
90
yds
3:52
pos
0
6
Point After TD 11:08
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 4:39
S.Castillo 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
12
plays
43
yds
6:29
pos
3
7
Touchdown 1:17
P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
73
yds
3:22
pos
3
13
Point After TD 1:17
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:02
S.Castillo 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
7
plays
43
yds
3:15
pos
6
14
Field Goal 2:55
S.Castillo 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
13
plays
51
yds
7:02
pos
9
14
Touchdown 0:58
P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
7
plays
61
yds
1:57
pos
9
20
Point After TD 0:58
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 2:15
P.Mahomes pass deep left to D.Robinson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NYJ-B.Austin Illegal Contact declined.
6
plays
83
yds
3:21
pos
9
27
Point After TD 2:15
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
9
28
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:58
P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Hill for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
65
yds
2:10
pos
9
34
Point After TD 10:58
H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
plays
yds
pos
9
35
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:53 31:30
1st Downs 13 25
Rushing 4 3
Passing 8 21
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 7-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 221 496
Total Plays 56 67
Avg Gain 3.9 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 93 50
Rush Attempts 25 20
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 2.5
Net Yards Passing 128 446
Comp. - Att. 18-30 35-47
Yards Per Pass 4.1 9.5
Penalties - Yards 3-25 7-61
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.4 3-40.7
Return Yards 17 92
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 3-78
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-2 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Jets 0-8 36009
Chiefs 7-1 1477735
Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo.
 128 PASS YDS 446
93 RUSH YDS 50
221 TOTAL YDS 496
Jets
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 133 0 0 97.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 912 3 6 65.0
S. Darnold 18/30 133 0 0 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
F. Gore 21 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 310 0
F. Gore 10 30 0 7 3
L. Perine 22 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 123 1
L. Perine 8 27 0 9 2
S. Darnold 14 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 117 1
S. Darnold 4 21 0 6 7
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 42 0
T. Johnson 3 15 0 8 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Mims 11 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 42 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 42 0
D. Mims 3 2 42 0 27 4
B. Berrios 10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 176 2
B. Berrios 11 8 34 0 15 3
J. Smith 16 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 3 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 112 0
J. Smith 8 3 29 0 15 2
V. Smith 17 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 13 0
V. Smith 1 1 13 0 13 1
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
T. Johnson 1 1 6 0 6 1
L. Perine 22 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 24 0
L. Perine 2 2 6 0 5 2
C. Herndon 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 98 0
C. Herndon 2 1 3 0 3 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Austin 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-6 0 0.0
B. Austin 6-0 0.0 0 0
P. Desir 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
29-8 3 0.0
P. Desir 6-1 0.0 0 1
A. Williamson 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
31-19 1 0.0
A. Williamson 5-4 0.0 0 0
N. Hewitt 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
36-21 0 0.0
N. Hewitt 4-4 0.0 0 0
A. Davis 32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Davis 3-1 0.0 0 0
Q. Williams 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-13 0 3.0
Q. Williams 3-0 0.0 0 0
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
F. Fatukasi 2-3 0.0 0 0
H. Anderson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
H. Anderson 2-3 0.0 0 0
M. Maye 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-19 1 2.0
M. Maye 2-1 0.0 0 0
B. Poole 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
32-6 2 1.0
B. Poole 1-3 0.0 0 0
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 1.0
J. Franklin-Myers 1-2 0.0 0 0
G. Van Roten 62 G
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Van Roten 1-0 0.0 0 0
V. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Smith 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Basham 93 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 2.0
T. Basham 1-2 0.0 0 0
R. Griffin 84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Huff 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
B. Huff 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Shepherd 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Shepherd 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 7
B. Mann 5 45.4 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
T. Johnson 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Chiefs
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
P. Mahomes 15 QB
46
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.8% 416 5 0 196.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 1899 16 1 109.8
P. Mahomes 31/42 416 5 0 46
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 17 0 0 110.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 13 0 0 93.8
C. Henne 3/4 17 0 0 0
T. Townsend 5 P
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
T. Townsend 1/1 13 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 551 2
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 21 0 4 3
D. Williams 31 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 61 1
D. Williams 3 19 0 11 1
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 39 0
L. Bell 6 7 0 4 3
D. Thompson 34 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
D. Thompson 4 3 0 2 0
C. Henne 4 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -2 1
C. Henne 1 0 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Kelce 87 TE
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 8 109 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 40 501 5
T. Kelce 12 8 109 1 25 16
T. Hill 10 WR
21
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 98 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 31 439 5
T. Hill 6 4 98 2 41 21
M. Hardman 17 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 96 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 251 2
M. Hardman 9 7 96 1 30 15
D. Robinson 11 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 63 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 123 0
D. Robinson 5 4 63 1 26 12
L. Bell 26 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 31 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 31 0
L. Bell 3 3 31 0 18 3
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 69 0
B. Pringle 4 3 22 0 13 2
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 22 194 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 3 10 0 8 3
D. Williams 31 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 50 0
D. Williams 1 1 7 0 7 1
D. Yelder 82 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
D. Yelder 1 1 5 0 5 0
N. Keizer 48 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 38 0
N. Keizer 2 1 5 0 5 0
D. Thompson 34 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
D. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Sorensen 49 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
29-9 2 0.0
D. Sorensen 8-1 0.0 0 1
D. Wilson 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-17 0 0.0
D. Wilson 6-1 0.0 0 0
T. Mathieu 32 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-8 2 0.0
T. Mathieu 5-0 0.0 0 0
F. Clark 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 3.0
F. Clark 2-2 0.0 0 0
C. Ward 35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-6 0 1.0
C. Ward 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Breeland 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
B. Breeland 2-2 0.0 0 0
T. Kpassagnon 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 1.0
T. Kpassagnon 1-2 0.0 0 0
B. Niemann 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-8 0 1.0
B. Niemann 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Thompson 24 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0 0
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 1.0
W. Gay Jr. 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Nnadi 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-14 0 0.0
D. Nnadi 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Wharton 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 0.0
T. Wharton 1-2 1.0 0 0
R. Fenton 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-3 1 0.0
R. Fenton 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Watts 23 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Thornhill 22 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-5 1 0.0
J. Thornhill 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-9 0 4.5
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Charlton 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
T. Charlton 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Pennel 64 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 0.0
M. Pennel 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Butker 7 K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
13/14 19/24
H. Butker 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 8
T. Townsend 3 40.7 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Pringle 13 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 102 1
B. Pringle 3 26.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Hardman 17 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 6.6 46 0
M. Hardman 2 7.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 NYJ 25 6:29 12 54 FG
1:17 NYJ 25 3:15 7 38 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 NYJ 19 7:02 13 51 FG
0:58 KC 45 0:58 6 21 Blocked FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYJ 17 1:05 3 4 Punt
13:02 NYJ 26 1:29 3 7 Punt
7:12 NYJ 14 1:36 3 9 Punt
2:15 NYJ 25 2:00 4 17 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 NYJ 20 1:04 3 5 Punt
10:58 NYJ 25 1:36 3 6 Punt
1:56 NYJ 35 1:56 3 15 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KC 10 3:52 7 90 TD
4:39 KC 27 3:22 7 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 KC 25 3:05 6 18 Punt
2:55 KC 24 1:57 7 76 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 KC 31 0:53 3 -1 Punt
11:33 KC 30 4:21 10 56 Downs
5:36 KC 17 3:21 6 83 TD
0:07 NYJ 42 1:03 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 KC 35 2:10 6 65 TD
9:22 KC 31 7:26 12 35 Downs

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (7 plays, 90 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 68 yards from NYJ 35 to KC -3. B.Pringle pushed ob at KC 20 for 23 yards (B.Mann). PENALTY on KC-B.Pringle Face Mask (15 Yards) 10 yards enforced at KC 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 10
(14:52 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 13 for 3 yards (A.Williamson).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - KC 13
(14:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 26 for 13 yards (N.Hewitt).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26
(13:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 35 for 9 yards (B.Poole; N.Hewitt).
+15 YD
2 & 1 - KC 35
(13:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to 50 for 15 yards (A.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 50
(12:27 - 1st) L.Bell left end pushed ob at NYJ 48 for 2 yards (A.Williamson).
+18 YD
2 & 8 - KC 48
(11:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell pushed ob at NYJ 30 for 18 yards (T.Basham).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - KC 30
(11:15 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:08 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

NYJ Jets  - Field Goal (12 plays, 54 yards, 6:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(11:08 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 32 for 7 yards (D.Wilson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 32
(10:27 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 36 for 4 yards (D.Sorensen) [C.Jones].
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36
(9:51 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short middle to D.Mims to KC 49 for 15 yards (D.Sorensen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49
(9:07 - 1st) F.Gore right guard to KC 43 for 6 yards (F.Clark; J.Thornhill).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NYJ 43
(8:23 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Smith [C.Jones].
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 43
(8:19 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to KC 38 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38
(7:37 - 1st) F.Gore right end to KC 34 for 4 yards (M.Pennel; T.Kpassagnon).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 34
(6:58 - 1st) F.Gore left end to KC 31 for 3 yards (D.Wilson; B.Breeland).
Penalty
3 & 3 - NYJ 17
(6:11 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (T.Mathieu). PENALTY on KC-T.Mathieu Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at KC 31 - No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20
(6:05 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to KC 22 for -2 yards (F.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 12 - NYJ 22
(5:22 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to J.Smith.
+1 YD
3 & 12 - NYJ 22
(5:18 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to KC 21 for 1 yard (B.Breeland).
Field Goal
4 & 11 - NYJ 21
(4:43 - 1st) S.Castillo 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (7 plays, 73 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:39 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 64 yards from NYJ 35 to KC 1. B.Pringle to KC 27 for 26 yards (V.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 27
(4:33 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Yelder to KC 32 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
+13 YD
2 & 5 - KC 32
(3:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 45 for 13 yards (M.Maye).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45
(3:27 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 49 for 4 yards (F.Fatukasi; J.Franklin-Myers).
No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 49
(2:50 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - KC 49
(2:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 49 for 2 yards (B.Austin).
+13 YD
4 & 4 - KC 49
(2:09 - 1st) T.Townsend pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 36 for 13 yards (P.Desir).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36
(1:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Hill for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:17 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

NYJ Jets  - Field Goal (7 plays, 38 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:17 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(1:17 - 1st) F.Gore left end to NYJ 25 for no gain (D.Nnadi).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25
(0:36 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to D.Mims ran ob at KC 48 for 27 yards.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48
(0:03 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to V.Smith to KC 35 for 13 yards (D.Wilson).

KC Chiefs  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 35
(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 35 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - KC 40
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to KC 37 for 3 yards (T.Kpassagnon).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - KC 37
(14:20 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to B.Berrios to KC 32 for 5 yards (F.Clark). NYJ-C.McGovern was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Sack
3 & 7 - KC 32
(13:50 - 2nd) S.Darnold sacked at KC 37 for -5 yards (T.Wharton).
Field Goal
4 & 12 - KC 37
(13:08 - 2nd) S.Castillo 55 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25
(13:02 - 2nd) L.Bell right end to KC 26 for 1 yard (H.Anderson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 26
(12:28 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce [Q.Williams].
Penalty
3 & 9 - KC 26
(12:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at KC 26 - No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - KC 31
(12:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to Darr.Williams pushed ob at KC 38 for 7 yards (A.Williamson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 38
(11:52 - 2nd) L.Bell left guard to KC 42 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - KC 42
(11:12 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to L.Bell pushed ob at KC 46 for 4 yards (B.Huff).
-3 YD
3 & 2 - KC 46
(10:39 - 2nd) L.Bell up the middle to KC 43 for -3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
Punt
4 & 5 - KC 43
(10:05 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 38 yards to NYJ 19 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Berrios.

NYJ Jets  - Field Goal (13 plays, 51 yards, 7:02 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19
(9:57 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 34 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34
(9:21 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 43 for 9 yards (D.Wilson).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 43
(8:44 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to NYJ 46 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46
(8:02 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles right end ran ob at KC 49 for 5 yards (D.Sorensen).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 49
(7:31 - 2nd) L.Perine right end to KC 47 for 2 yards (C.Jones).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 47
(6:49 - 2nd) L.Perine right guard to KC 45 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - NYJ 45
(6:26 - 2nd) L.Perine left guard to KC 43 for 2 yards (D.Sorensen; B.Breeland).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 43
(5:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at KC 35 for 8 yards (D.Sorensen).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 35
(5:08 - 2nd) F.Gore up the middle to KC 32 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32
(4:26 - 2nd) F.Gore right end to KC 31 for 1 yard (T.Wharton; F.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 31
(3:41 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to J.Smith.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - NYJ 31
(3:37 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short left to L.Perine to KC 30 for 1 yard (D.Sorensen).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NYJ 30
(3:00 - 2nd) S.Castillo 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (7 plays, 76 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:55 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to KC -5. B.Pringle to KC 24 for 29 yards (A.Maulet).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24
(2:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to T.Kelce to KC 39 for 15 yards (M.Maye). PENALTY on NYJ-F.Fatukasi Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at KC 39.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46
(2:24 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NYJ 23 for 23 yards (A.Williamson; B.Poole).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23
(2:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 23
(1:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to NYJ 26 for -3 yards (Q.Williams).
+18 YD
3 & 13 - KC 26
(1:49 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to NYJ 8 for 18 yards (A.Davis; A.Williamson).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - KC 8
(1:09 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at NYJ 3 for 5 yards (A.Williamson).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - KC 3
(1:02 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KC-T.Kelce Unsportsmanlike Conduct 15 yards enforced between downs.
PAT Good
(0:58 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

NYJ Jets  - Blocked FG (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 79 yards from KC 20 to NYJ 1 out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 50
(0:58 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to C.Herndon [C.Jones].
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 50
(0:53 - 2nd) S.Darnold scrambles left end to KC 44 for 6 yards (T.Mathieu).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 44
(0:25 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to J.Smith.
+15 YD
4 & 4 - NYJ 44
(0:19 - 2nd) S.Darnold pass short right to B.Berrios to KC 29 for 15 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 29
(0:03 - 2nd) S.Darnold spiked the ball to stop the clock.
2 & 10 - NYJ 37
(0:02 - 2nd) S.Castillo 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (A.Watts) Center-T.Hennessy Holder-B.Mann RECOVERED by KC-M.Hardman at KC 43. M.Hardman to NYJ 30 for 27 yards (G.Van Roten).

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to NYJ 0. T.Johnson to NYJ 17 for 17 yards (T.Thompson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 17
(14:56 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims (B.Breeland).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 17
(14:51 - 3rd) F.Gore right guard to NYJ 21 for 4 yards (C.Ward).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 21
(14:06 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios (C.Ward).
Punt
4 & 6 - NYJ 21
(14:02 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 48 yards to KC 31 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by M.Hardman. Penalty on KC-D.Robinson Defensive Offside declined.

KC Chiefs  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31
(13:55 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 35 for 4 yards (B.Poole; A.Williamson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 35
(13:21 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to T.Hill (B.Poole).
Penalty
3 & 6 - KC 35
(13:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-C.Edwards-Helaire False Start 5 yards enforced at KC 35 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - KC 30
(13:15 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce.
Punt
4 & 11 - KC 30
(13:10 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 44 yards to NYJ 26 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by B.Berrios.

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26
(13:02 - 3rd) F.Gore left end to NYJ 28 for 2 yards (M.Danna; M.Pennel).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 28
(12:28 - 3rd) S.Darnold scrambles right end ran ob at NYJ 33 for 5 yards (T.Mathieu).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NYJ 33
(11:49 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Berrios.
Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 33
(11:41 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 37 yards to KC 30 Center-T.Hennessy fair catch by M.Hardman.

KC Chiefs  - Downs (10 plays, 56 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 30
(11:33 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep middle to B.Pringle [H.Anderson].
-4 YD
2 & 10 - KC 30
(11:27 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 26 for -4 yards (B.Austin).
+14 YD
3 & 14 - KC 26
(10:48 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to KC 40 for 14 yards (P.Desir).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40
(10:11 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell to KC 49 for 9 yards (P.Desir). FUMBLES (P.Desir) ball out of bounds at KC 49.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - KC 49
(9:37 - 3rd) L.Bell up the middle to NYJ 48 for 3 yards (F.Fatukasi; H.Anderson).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - KC 48
(8:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NYJ 23 for 25 yards (N.Hewitt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23
(8:15 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce [B.Poole].
No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 23
(8:07 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to N.Keizer. Penalty on KC-N.Allegretti Ineligible Downfield Pass declined.
Penalty
3 & 10 - KC 23
(8:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC-B.Pringle False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 23 - No Play.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - KC 28
(8:02 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to NYJ 14 for 14 yards (B.Austin).
No Gain
4 & 1 - KC 14
(7:20 - 3rd) L.Bell up the middle to NYJ 14 for no gain (H.Anderson).

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 14
(7:12 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to L.Perine pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 5 yards (D.Wilson).
-6 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 19
(6:41 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 13 for -6 yards (T.Mathieu).
+10 YD
3 & 11 - NYJ 13
(6:03 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 10 yards (R.Fenton).
Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 23
(5:44 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 60 yards to KC 17 Center-T.Hennessy. M.Hardman ran ob at KC 17 for no gain.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (6 plays, 83 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - KC 17
(5:36 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to D.Robinson to KC 33 for 16 yards (A.Williamson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 33
(4:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Hill to KC 41 for 8 yards (B.Austin).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - KC 41
(4:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Robinson to KC 47 for 6 yards (B.Poole).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47
(3:47 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to NYJ 45 for 8 yards (P.Desir).
+19 YD
2 & 2 - KC 45
(3:06 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to NYJ 26 for 19 yards (M.Maye; N.Hewitt).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26
(2:22 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to D.Robinson for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on NYJ-B.Austin Illegal Contact declined.
PAT Good
(2:15 - 3rd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

NYJ Jets  - Fumble (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:15 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(2:15 - 3rd) F.Gore up the middle to NYJ 25 for no gain (T.Mathieu).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 25
(1:39 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short left to T.Johnson pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 6 yards (B.Breeland).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 31
(1:01 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to B.Berrios to NYJ 39 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 39
(0:23 - 3rd) S.Darnold pass short middle to C.Herndon to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (D.Sorensen). FUMBLES (D.Sorensen) RECOVERED by KC-B.Breeland at NYJ 42.

KC Chiefs  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42
(0:15 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (H.Anderson; J.Zuniga).

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
2 & 6 - KC 38
(15:00 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to NYJ 35 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; T.Basham).
No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 35
(14:25 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce (P.Desir).
4 & 3 - KC 0
(14:20 - 4th) PENALTY on KC-E.Fisher False Start 5 yards enforced at NYJ 35 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - KC 40
(14:20 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to end zone Center-J.Winchester Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20
(14:12 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to B.Berrios.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 20
(14:06 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right to J.Smith. Penalty on NYJ-A.Lewis Illegal Use of Hands declined.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 20
(13:59 - 4th) S.Darnold scrambles up the middle to NYJ 25 for 5 yards (T.Wharton; T.Kpassagnon).
Punt
4 & 5 - NYJ 25
(13:21 - 4th) B.Mann punts 44 yards to KC 31 Center-T.Hennessy. M.Hardman to NYJ 33 for 36 yards (R.Griffin). PENALTY on KC-D.O'Daniel Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at KC 45.

KC Chiefs  - Touchdown (6 plays, 65 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35
(13:08 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 38 for 3 yards (A.Williamson; N.Shepherd).
No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 38
(12:32 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - KC 38
(12:27 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to NYJ 46 for 16 yards (P.Desir).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 46
(11:46 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to N.Keizer to NYJ 41 for 5 yards (A.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 5 - KC 41
(11:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to D.Robinson.
+41 YD
3 & 5 - KC 41
(11:04 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass deep left to T.Hill for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:58 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.

NYJ Jets  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:58 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25
(10:58 - 4th) L.Perine left end to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (T.Charlton; B.Niemann).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NYJ 31
(10:21 - 4th) L.Perine left end to NYJ 31 for no gain (D.Sorensen).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 31
(9:38 - 4th) S.Darnold pass incomplete short right [F.Clark].
Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 31
(9:29 - 4th) B.Mann punts 38 yards to KC 31 Center-T.Hennessy out of bounds.

KC Chiefs  - Downs (12 plays, 35 yards, 7:26 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31
(9:22 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to KC 39 for 8 yards (P.Desir; N.Hewitt).
No Gain
2 & 2 - KC 39
(8:39 - 4th) C.Henne FUMBLES (Aborted) at KC 34 recovered by KC-Darr.Williams at KC 35. Darr.Williams to KC 35 for no gain (Q.Williams).
+10 YD
3 & 2 - KC 35
(7:54 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 45 for 10 yards (N.Hewitt).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 45
(7:15 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to KC 46 for 1 yard (F.Fatukasi; N.Hewitt).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - KC 47
(6:33 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to B.Pringle to NYJ 47 for 7 yards (B.Austin).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - KC 47
(5:50 - 4th) D.Thompson up the middle to NYJ 45 for 2 yards (F.Fatukasi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 45
(5:06 - 4th) Darr.Williams right guard to NYJ 45 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - KC 45
(4:27 - 4th) Darr.Williams up the middle to NYJ 34 for 11 yards (A.Davis).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34
(3:43 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to NYJ 36 for -2 yards (P.Desir).
No Gain
2 & 12 - KC 36
(3:01 - 4th) C.Henne pass short left to M.Hardman to NYJ 36 for no gain (B.Austin). KC-M.Hardman was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+2 YD
3 & 12 - KC 36
(2:36 - 4th) D.Thompson right end to NYJ 34 for 2 yards (H.Anderson; T.Basham).
No Gain
4 & 10 - KC 34
(2:00 - 4th) C.Henne pass incomplete short right to D.Thompson.

NYJ Jets  - End of Game (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35
(1:56 - 4th) T.Johnson left end to NYJ 43 for 8 yards (A.Watts).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - NYJ 43
(1:17 - 4th) T.Johnson right guard to NYJ 48 for 5 yards (T.Charlton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48
(0:37 - 4th) T.Johnson right end to 50 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
NFL Scores