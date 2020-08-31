Kickoff (7:29 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.

+7 YD 1 & 10 - BAL 25 (7:29 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 32 for 7 yards (C.Heyward).

+4 YD 2 & 3 - BAL 32 (6:47 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to BAL 36 for 4 yards (V.Williams).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - BAL 36 (6:10 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end pushed ob at BAL 45 for 9 yards (R.Spillane).

+5 YD 2 & 1 - BAL 45 (5:38 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to 50 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).

+20 YD 1 & 10 - BAL 50 (5:00 - 4th) G.Edwards left end to PIT 30 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).

+15 YD 1 & 10 - BAL 30 (4:18 - 4th) J.Dobbins right end to PIT 15 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PIT-C.Heyward was injured during the play.

+3 YD 1 & 10 - BAL 15 (3:48 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 12 for 3 yards (B.Dupree).

+2 YD 2 & 7 - BAL 12 (3:10 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to PIT 10 for 2 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; A.Highsmith).

+2 YD 3 & 5 - BAL 10 (2:27 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to PIT 8 for 2 yards (I.Buggs).