Drive Chart
PIT
BAL

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
182 PaYds, 2 PaTDs
19
FPTS
L. Jackson 8 QB
208 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 65 RuYds
18
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:06
L.Jackson pass short middle intended for J.Proche INTERCEPTED by R.Spillane [T.Watt] at BAL 33. R.Spillane for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
Point After TD 14:06
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 8:44
L.Jackson pass short left to M.Boykin for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
65
yds
5:22
pos
7
6
Point After TD 8:44
J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 7:24
B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
5:18
pos
7
13
Point After TD 7:24
J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Field Goal 0:00
J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
15
plays
64
yds
3:44
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:21
B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
21
yds
00:43
pos
13
17
Point After TD 13:21
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:38
J.Conner left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
57
yds
6:10
pos
20
17
Point After TD 5:38
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:56
L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
63
yds
3:58
pos
21
23
Point After TD 11:56
J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 7:29
B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
45
yds
4:27
pos
27
24
Point After TD 7:29
C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Team Stats
Time of Pos 24:38 35:22
1st Downs 19 25
Rushing 3 13
Passing 11 11
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 3-9 8-15
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 221 457
Total Plays 50 79
Avg Gain 4.4 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 48 265
Rush Attempts 16 47
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.6
Net Yards Passing 173 192
Comp. - Att. 21-32 13-28
Yards Per Pass 5.1 6.0
Penalties - Yards 3-30 9-110
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 4-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 6-42.2 3-39.7
Return Yards 88 35
Punts - Returns 1-5 1-15
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 1-20
Int. - Returns 2-35 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 3-3 -100% 3-5 -60%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 3-4 -75%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Steelers 7-0 7014728
Ravens 5-2 7100724
M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Md.
 173 PASS YDS 192
48 RUSH YDS 265
221 TOTAL YDS 457
Steelers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 182 2 0 134.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 1446 13 4 99.6
B. Roethlisberger 21/32 182 2 0 19
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Conner 30 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 451 4
J. Conner 15 47 1 18 11
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 56 0
A. McFarland 1 1 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 67 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 32 279 3
J. Smith-Schuster 8 7 67 0 24 6
E. Ebron 85 TE
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 48 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 22 215 1
E. Ebron 5 4 48 1 18 10
C. Claypool 11 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 42 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 333 4
C. Claypool 9 5 42 1 10 8
J. Conner 30 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 112 0
J. Conner 3 3 13 0 13 11
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 24 0
R. McCloud 1 1 6 0 6 0
D. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 24 227 3
D. Johnson 3 1 6 0 6 0
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 185 2
J. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Samuels 38 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 5 0
J. Samuels 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Spillane 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Spillane 10-1 0.0 1 0
S. Tuitt 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 4.0
S. Tuitt 8-1 2.0 0 0
J. Haden 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-3 1 0.0
J. Haden 6-1 0.0 0 0
C. Heyward 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-6 1 1.5
C. Heyward 4-1 0.0 0 0
S. Nelson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-4 2 0.0
S. Nelson 4-0 0.0 0 0
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-6 1 0.0
M. Fitzpatrick 4-3 0.0 0 1
B. Dupree 48 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 5.0
B. Dupree 4-0 1.0 0 1
T. Watt 90 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-3 1 5.5
T. Watt 3-2 1.0 0 0
I. Buggs 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Buggs 3-2 0.0 0 0
C. Sutton 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 1.0
C. Sutton 2-0 0.0 0 1
T. Edmunds 34 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-3 0 1.0
T. Edmunds 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Layne 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Layne 2-0 0.0 0 0
V. Williams 98 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-8 0 3.0
V. Williams 2-3 0.0 0 0
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Adeniyi 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Allen 27 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Allen 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Highsmith 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Highsmith 0-2 0.0 1 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Boswell 9 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/9 20/21
C. Boswell 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Berry 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 2
J. Berry 6 42.2 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 49 0
R. McCloud 2 24.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.1 145 0
R. McCloud 1 5.0 5 0
Ravens
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.4% 208 2 2 118.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.0% 1135 10 2 99.2
L. Jackson 13/28 208 2 2 18
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Dobbins 27 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 154 2
J. Dobbins 15 113 0 28 11
G. Edwards 35 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 218 1
G. Edwards 16 87 1 25 14
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 346 2
L. Jackson 16 65 0 14 18
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
W. Snead 83 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 106 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 149 1
W. Snead 7 5 106 0 34 10
D. Duvernay 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 39 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 90 0
D. Duvernay 3 1 39 0 39 3
M. Andrews 89 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 243 5
M. Andrews 6 3 32 0 18 3
M. Boykin 80 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 122 0
M. Boykin 3 2 20 1 14 8
J. Dobbins 27 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 74 0
J. Dobbins 2 1 8 0 8 11
M. Brown 15 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 26 376 1
M. Brown 2 1 3 1 3 6
G. Edwards 35 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
G. Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 14
N. Boyle 86 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 63 2
N. Boyle 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Proche 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Elliott 32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-10 0 2.0
D. Elliott 4-3 0.5 0 0
J. Smith 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 1.0
J. Smith 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. Peters 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-2 2 1.0
M. Peters 3-2 0.0 0 1
P. Queen 48 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
32-12 0 2.0
P. Queen 3-1 0.0 0 0
C. Clark 36 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-15 0 1.5
C. Clark 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Humphrey 44 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-6 1 2.5
M. Humphrey 2-2 0.0 0 0
C. Campbell 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-8 0 4.0
C. Campbell 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ferguson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 1.0
J. Ferguson 2-0 1.0 0 0
P. McPhee 90 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 2.0
P. McPhee 1-0 0.0 0 0
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Ngakoue 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Board 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
C. Board 1-1 0.5 0 1
C. Moore 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Moore 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Richards 28 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Richards 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Fort 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-6 0 0.0
L. Fort 1-0 0.0 0 0
P. Ricard 42 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Ricard 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Williams 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Harrison 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
M. Harrison 1-2 0.0 0 0
T. Bowser 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 2.0
T. Bowser 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Tucker 9 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/14 20/20
J. Tucker 1/1 51 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Koch 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 10
S. Koch 3 39.7 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Duvernay 13 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 93 1
D. Duvernay 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 8.7 131 0
J. Proche 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:44 PIT 16 0:54 3 24 Fumble
5:23 PIT 4 3:08 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 PIT 15 2:09 5 18 Punt
7:24 PIT 25 3:40 7 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PIT 25 0:51 4 24 Punt
14:04 BAL 21 0:43 2 21 TD
11:48 PIT 23 6:10 10 77 TD
2:25 PIT 11 1:31 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 PIT 20 4:27 8 80 TD
1:54 PIT 7 1:05 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAL 25 0:54 3 4 INT
14:06 BAL 25 5:22 9 75 TD
7:50 PIT 44 2:27 5 35 Fumble
2:15 BAL 48 2:24 5 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 BAL 20 5:18 9 80 TD
3:44 BAL 8 3:44 15 59 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 BAL 17 0:05 1 0 INT
13:21 BAL 27 1:33 3 6 Punt
5:38 BAL 25 3:13 6 25 Punt
0:54 BAL 47 3:58 8 53 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:29 BAL 25 5:32 10 69 Fumble
0:52 BAL 37 0:52 6 40 Game

BAL Ravens  - Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 29 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 29
(14:17 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Duvernay.
Int
3 & 6 - BAL 29
(14:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for J.Proche INTERCEPTED by R.Spillane [T.Watt] at BAL 33. R.Spillane for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.

BAL Ravens  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:06 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
Kickoff
(14:06 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(14:06 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Boykin to BAL 39 for 14 yards (J.Haden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 39
(13:33 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 43 for 4 yards (V.Williams; J.Haden).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 43
(12:59 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 42 for -1 yards (S.Tuitt).
+1 YD
3 & 7 - BAL 42
(12:19 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 43 for 1 yard (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on PIT-C.Heyward Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BAL 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 42
(11:46 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to PIT 38 for 4 yards (I.Buggs; T.Watt).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BAL 39
(11:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to P.Ricard. PENALTY on BAL-R.Stanley Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 38 - No Play.
+34 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 43
(11:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to PIT 9 for 34 yards (R.Spillane).
+3 YD
1 & 9 - BAL 9
(10:12 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to PIT 6 for 3 yards (C.Sutton).
Sack
2 & 6 - BAL 6
(9:32 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at PIT 6 for 0 yards (T.Watt).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - BAL 6
(8:48 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Boykin for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:44 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.

PIT Steelers  - Fumble (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:44 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 0. R.McCloud to PIT 27 for 27 yards (T.Bonds). PENALTY on PIT-T.Edmunds Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PIT 26.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 16
(8:37 - 1st) J.Conner left end pushed ob at PIT 15 for -1 yards (C.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 15
(8:06 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron.
Penalty
3 & 11 - PIT 40
(8:03 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington [C.Campbell]. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 15 - No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30
(7:58 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 40 for 10 yards (M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) RECOVERED by BAL-M.Peters at PIT 44.

BAL Ravens  - Fumble (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44
(7:50 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to PIT 40 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt; I.Buggs).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 40
(7:17 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to PIT 37 for 3 yards (J.Haden). BAL-T.Phillips was injured during the play.
+28 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 37
(6:47 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at PIT 9 for 28 yards (J.Haden).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - BAL 9
(6:08 - 1st) L.Jackson left guard to PIT 8 for 1 yard (V.Williams; C.Heyward).
Sack
2 & 8 - BAL 8
(5:31 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at PIT 13 for -5 yards (B.Dupree). FUMBLES (B.Dupree) touched at PIT 9 RECOVERED by PIT-V.Williams at PIT 4.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 4
(5:23 - 1st) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner left guard to PIT 5 for 1 yard (M.Harrison; B.Williams).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 5
(4:41 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 14 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 14
(3:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 14
(3:48 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to PIT 14 for no gain (J.Smith).
+4 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 14
(3:01 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 18 for 4 yards (P.McPhee).
Punt
4 & 6 - PIT 18
(2:22 - 1st) J.Berry punts 34 yards to BAL 48 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.

BAL Ravens  - Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48
(2:15 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to PIT 46 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 46
(1:38 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at PIT 41 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
Sack
1 & 10 - BAL 41
(0:57 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at PIT 49 for -8 yards (S.Tuitt). BAL-R.Stanley was injured during the play.
No Gain
2 & 18 - BAL 49
(0:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to N.Boyle.
+3 YD
3 & 18 - BAL 49
(0:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to PIT 46 for 3 yards (S.Nelson) [T.Watt].
Punt
4 & 15 - BAL 46
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 36 yards to PIT 10 Center-M.Cox. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 15 for 5 yards (C.Moore).

PIT Steelers  - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15
(14:51 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to PIT 19 for 4 yards (M.Harrison; D.Elliott).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 19
(14:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to PIT 26 for 7 yards (M.Peters; T.Bowser).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 26
(13:33 - 2nd) M.Pouncey to PIT 26 for no gain. FUMBLES recovered by PIT-B.Roethlisberger at PIT 20. B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 33 for 7 yards (M.Harrison).
No Gain
2 & 3 - PIT 33
(12:57 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Samuels.
No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 33
(12:53 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Washington.
Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 33
(12:49 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 47 yards to BAL 20 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.

BAL Ravens  - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 5:18 poss)

Result Play
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20
(12:42 - 2nd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 45 for 25 yards (J.Haden).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45
(12:01 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to PIT 49 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
+12 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 49
(11:23 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to PIT 37 for 12 yards (R.Spillane).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37
(10:45 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to PIT 34 for 3 yards (V.Williams).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 34
(10:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end ran ob at PIT 20 for 14 yards (S.Nelson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20
(9:32 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to PIT 17 for 3 yards (S.Tuitt).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 17
(8:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to PIT 6 for 11 yards (J.Haden).
+5 YD
1 & 6 - BAL 6
(8:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 1 for 5 yards (A.Highsmith; M.Fitzpatrick).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 1
(7:28 - 2nd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:24 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:24 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(7:24 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25
(7:20 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to PIT 43 for 18 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43
(6:38 - 2nd) J.Conner right guard to PIT 49 for 6 yards (L.Fort).
-2 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 49
(5:59 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to PIT 47 for -2 yards (B.Williams). Penalty on BAL-M.Peters Unnecessary Roughness offsetting. Penalty on PIT-D.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness offsetting. PENALTY on BAL-M.Judon Disqualification 15 yards enforced at PIT 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38
(5:27 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to BAL 35 for 3 yards (M.Peters; B.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 35
(4:45 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (C.Campbell).
Penalty
3 & 7 - PIT 35
(4:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.DeCastro False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - PIT 40
(4:42 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at BAL 45 for -5 yards (sack split by C.Board and D.Elliott). FUMBLES (C.Board) [D.Elliott] and recovers at BAL 42.
Punt
4 & 14 - PIT 42
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 34 yards to BAL 8 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.

BAL Ravens  - Field Goal (15 plays, 59 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 8
(3:44 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 12 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 12
(3:08 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 14 for 2 yards (S.Tuitt).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 14
(2:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 17 for 3 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at BAL 23. L.Jackson to BAL 23 for no gain (T.Watt).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 23
(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 27 for 4 yards (Te.Edmunds).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BAL 27
(1:20 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Boykin INTERCEPTED by J.Haden at BAL 35. J.Haden to BAL 32 for 3 yards (M.Boykin). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - BAL 27
(1:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 35 for 8 yards (B.Dupree).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 42
(1:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead pushed ob at BAL 42 for 7 yards (V.Williams). PENALTY on BAL Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 30
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 39 for 9 yards (C.Heyward).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 39
(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to BAL 45 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 45
(0:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right. Jackson throws ball away.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 45
(0:34 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - BAL 45
(0:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead pushed ob at PIT 45 for 10 yards (J.Layne).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45
(0:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 41 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - BAL 41
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end to PIT 33 for 8 yards (S.Nelson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 33
(0:04 - 2nd) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - BAL 33
(0:03 - 2nd) J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at PIT 49 for 24 yards (P.Queen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 49
(14:26 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool.
No Gain
2 & 10 - PIT 49
(14:23 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Samuels (T.Bowser).
No Gain
3 & 10 - PIT 49
(14:20 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 10 - PIT 49
(14:16 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 34 yards to BAL 17 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.

BAL Ravens  - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - BAL 17
(14:09 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short left intended for M.Andrews INTERCEPTED by A.Highsmith at BAL 23. A.Highsmith to BAL 21 for 2 yards (P.Ricard).

PIT Steelers  - Touchdown (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 21
(14:04 - 3rd) J.Conner left guard to BAL 18 for 3 yards (C.Clark).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 18
(13:27 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
(13:21 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on BAL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced between downs.
PAT Good
(13:21 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

BAL Ravens  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:21 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 53 yards from PIT 40 to BAL 7. D.Duvernay to BAL 27 for 20 yards (M.Allen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 27
(13:17 - 3rd) G.Edwards right end to BAL 29 for 2 yards (S.Tuitt).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 29
(12:37 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 33 for 4 yards (I.Buggs).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BAL 33
(11:59 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to J.Dobbins (R.Spillane).
Punt
4 & 4 - BAL 33
(11:55 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 44 yards to PIT 23 Center-M.Cox fair catch by R.McCloud.

PIT Steelers  - Touchdown (10 plays, 77 yards, 6:10 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 23
(11:48 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to PIT 24 for 1 yard (P.Queen).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 24
(11:04 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to PIT 38 for 14 yards (M.Peters).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 40
(10:22 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to R.McCloud. PENALTY on BAL-T.Bonds Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at PIT 38 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42
(10:18 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at BAL 33 for 9 yards (T.Bonds).
+8 YD
2 & 1 - PIT 33
(9:50 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to BAL 25 for 8 yards (J.Smith).
Sack
1 & 10 - PIT 25
(9:08 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at BAL 32 for -7 yards (J.Ferguson).
+13 YD
2 & 17 - PIT 32
(8:22 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner ran ob at BAL 19 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
+7 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 19
(7:47 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 12 for 7 yards (C.Board).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 12
(7:05 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to BAL 15 for -3 yards (J.Ferguson).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - PIT 15
(6:27 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 1 for 14 yards (D.Elliott).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - PIT 1
(5:41 - 3rd) J.Conner left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:38 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

BAL Ravens  - Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:38 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(5:38 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 26 for 1 yard (R.Spillane).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 26
(4:56 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 30 for 4 yards (R.Spillane; T.Watt).
+18 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 30
(4:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 48 for 18 yards (C.Sutton). FUMBLES (C.Sutton) ball out of bounds at BAL 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 48
(3:53 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left end to 50 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BAL 50
(3:09 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to G.Edwards [I.Buggs].
No Gain
3 & 8 - BAL 50
(3:04 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to 50 for no gain (T.Watt).
Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 50
(2:32 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 39 yards to PIT 11 Center-M.Cox fair catch by R.McCloud.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11
(2:25 - 3rd) A.McFarland left end to PIT 12 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 12
(1:44 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
No Gain
3 & 9 - PIT 12
(1:40 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to PIT 12 for no gain (P.Queen).
Punt
4 & 9 - PIT 12
(1:05 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 56 yards to BAL 32 Center-K.Canaday. J.Proche to BAL 47 for 15 yards (O.Adeniyi).

BAL Ravens  - Touchdown (8 plays, 53 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47
(0:54 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Haden).
Sack
2 & 7 - BAL 50
(0:10 - 3rd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 43 for -7 yards (S.Tuitt).

PIT Steelers  - Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+39 YD
3 & 14 - BAL 43
(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Duvernay to PIT 18 for 39 yards (J.Layne).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 18
(14:16 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to PIT 20 for -2 yards (R.Spillane V.Williams).
+20 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 20
(13:35 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BAL-M.Skura Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 20 - No Play.
+24 YD
2 & 22 - BAL 30
(13:26 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to PIT 6 for 24 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [T.Watt].
+3 YD
1 & 6 - BAL 6
(12:45 - 4th) L.Jackson left tackle to PIT 3 for 3 yards (B.Dupree).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BAL 3
(12:06 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown. Baltimore challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
+3 YD
3 & 3 - BAL 3
(12:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:56 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
Kickoff
(11:56 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 67 yards from BAL 35 to PIT -2. R.McCloud to PIT 20 for 22 yards (J.Richards).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 20
(11:53 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (M.Peters) [P.McPhee].
+9 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 20
(11:48 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 29 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey; D.Elliott) [T.Bowser].
+6 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 29
(11:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 35 for 6 yards (T.Bonds). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at PIT 35.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 50
(10:37 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 46 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey; P.Queen) [J.Ferguson].
+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 46
(9:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 41 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - PIT 41
(9:06 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 39 for 2 yards (M.Humphrey).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 15
(8:24 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at BAL 39 - No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 19
(8:18 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 8 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - PIT 8
(7:32 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:29 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.

BAL Ravens  - Fumble (10 plays, 69 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:29 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25
(7:29 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 32 for 7 yards (C.Heyward).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 32
(6:47 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to BAL 36 for 4 yards (V.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 36
(6:10 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end pushed ob at BAL 45 for 9 yards (R.Spillane).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - BAL 45
(5:38 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to 50 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 50
(5:00 - 4th) G.Edwards left end to PIT 30 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30
(4:18 - 4th) J.Dobbins right end to PIT 15 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PIT-C.Heyward was injured during the play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 15
(3:48 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 12 for 3 yards (B.Dupree).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 12
(3:10 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to PIT 10 for 2 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; A.Highsmith).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 10
(2:27 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to PIT 8 for 2 yards (I.Buggs).
+2 YD
4 & 3 - BAL 8
(2:00 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 6 for 2 yards (I.Buggs M.Fitzpatrick). FUMBLES (M.Fitzpatrick) RECOVERED by PIT-R.Spillane at PIT 6.

PIT Steelers  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 7
(1:57 - 4th) J.Conner left end to PIT 9 for 3 yards (C.Campbell).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 9
(1:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 15 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
No Gain
3 & 2 - PIT 15
(1:46 - 4th) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner up the middle to PIT 15 for no gain (C.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 15
(0:59 - 4th) J.Berry punts 48 yards to BAL 37 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.

BAL Ravens  - End of Game (6 plays, 40 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 37
(0:52 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to W.Snead [S.Tuitt].
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 37
(0:48 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BAL 45 for 8 yards (C.Heyward).
No Gain
3 & 2 - BAL 45
(0:29 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
+32 YD
4 & 2 - BAL 45
(0:26 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep middle to W.Snead to PIT 23 for 32 yards (Te.Edmunds).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 23
(0:08 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Duvernay [T.Watt].
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAL 23
(0:05 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to W.Snead (M.Fitzpatrick).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores