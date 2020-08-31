Drive Chart
|
|
|PIT
|BAL
Key Players
|
B. Roethlisberger
7 QB
182 PaYds, 2 PaTDs
|
19
FPTS
|
L. Jackson
8 QB
208 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 65 RuYds
|
18
FPTS
Touchdown 14:06
L.Jackson pass short middle intended for J.Proche INTERCEPTED by R.Spillane [T.Watt] at BAL 33. R.Spillane for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
0
7
0
7
6
Touchdown 7:24
B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
5:18
pos
7
13
Field Goal 0:00
J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
15
plays
64
yds
3:44
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:21
B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
21
yds
00:43
pos
13
17
14
17
21
17
Touchdown 11:56
L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
63
yds
3:58
pos
21
23
Touchdown 7:29
B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
45
yds
4:27
pos
27
24
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:38
|35:22
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|3
|13
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|221
|457
|Total Plays
|50
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|265
|Rush Attempts
|16
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Passing
|173
|192
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|13-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|9-110
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|88
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|2-35
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|173
|PASS YDS
|192
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|265
|
|
|221
|TOTAL YDS
|457
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Roethlisberger 7 QB
19
FPTS
|B. Roethlisberger
|21/32
|182
|2
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Conner 30 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Conner
|15
|47
|1
|18
|11
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
0
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith-Schuster 19 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|8
|7
|67
|0
|24
|6
|
E. Ebron 85 TE
10
FPTS
|E. Ebron
|5
|4
|48
|1
|18
|10
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|9
|5
|42
|1
|10
|8
|
J. Conner 30 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|3
|13
|0
|13
|11
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Washington 13 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Samuels 38 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Samuels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|10-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Tuitt 91 DE
|S. Tuitt
|8-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Haden 23 CB
|J. Haden
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DE
|C. Heyward
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 22 CB
|S. Nelson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 96 DE
|I. Buggs
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Williams 98 ILB
|V. Williams
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Allen 27 SAF
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 LB
|A. Highsmith
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
4
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Berry 4 P
|J. Berry
|6
|42.2
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 14 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|13/28
|208
|2
|2
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|15
|113
|0
|28
|11
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
14
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|16
|87
|1
|25
|14
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
18
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|16
|65
|0
|14
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Snead 83 WR
10
FPTS
|W. Snead
|7
|5
|106
|0
|34
|10
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|3
|1
|39
|0
|39
|3
|
M. Andrews 89 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Andrews
|6
|3
|32
|0
|18
|3
|
M. Boykin 80 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|3
|2
|20
|1
|14
|8
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|11
|
M. Brown 15 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
14
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|
N. Boyle 86 TE
0
FPTS
|N. Boyle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 LB
|J. Ferguson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. McPhee 90 OLB
|P. McPhee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 LB
|C. Board
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|1
|
C. Moore 10 WR
|C. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Richards 28 FS
|J. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fort 58 LB
|L. Fort
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
|P. Ricard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Williams 98 DT
|B. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
6
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|1/1
|51
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|3
|39.7
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 11 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Proche
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
BAL
Ravens
- Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 29 for 4 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAL 29(14:17 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to D.Duvernay.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - BAL 29(14:14 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for J.Proche INTERCEPTED by R.Spillane [T.Watt] at BAL 33. R.Spillane for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
BAL
Ravens
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 1st) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 1st) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(14:06 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Boykin to BAL 39 for 14 yards (J.Haden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 39(13:33 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to BAL 43 for 4 yards (V.Williams; J.Haden).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 43(12:59 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to BAL 42 for -1 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAL 42(12:19 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 43 for 1 yard (M.Fitzpatrick). PENALTY on PIT-C.Heyward Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at BAL 43.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(11:46 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to PIT 38 for 4 yards (I.Buggs; T.Watt).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAL 39(11:04 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to P.Ricard. PENALTY on BAL-R.Stanley Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at PIT 38 - No Play.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 43(11:00 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to PIT 9 for 34 yards (R.Spillane).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAL 9(10:12 - 1st) L.Jackson right guard to PIT 6 for 3 yards (C.Sutton).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - BAL 6(9:32 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at PIT 6 for 0 yards (T.Watt).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 6(8:48 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to M.Boykin for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
PIT
Steelers
- Fumble (3 plays, 24 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to PIT 0. R.McCloud to PIT 27 for 27 yards (T.Bonds). PENALTY on PIT-T.Edmunds Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PIT 26.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 16(8:37 - 1st) J.Conner left end pushed ob at PIT 15 for -1 yards (C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PIT 15(8:06 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to E.Ebron.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - PIT 40(8:03 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to J.Washington [C.Campbell]. PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 15 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 30(7:58 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 40 for 10 yards (M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) RECOVERED by BAL-M.Peters at PIT 44.
BAL
Ravens
- Fumble (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 44(7:50 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to PIT 40 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt; I.Buggs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 40(7:17 - 1st) G.Edwards right guard to PIT 37 for 3 yards (J.Haden). BAL-T.Phillips was injured during the play.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 37(6:47 - 1st) J.Dobbins right end pushed ob at PIT 9 for 28 yards (J.Haden).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAL 9(6:08 - 1st) L.Jackson left guard to PIT 8 for 1 yard (V.Williams; C.Heyward).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BAL 8(5:31 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at PIT 13 for -5 yards (B.Dupree). FUMBLES (B.Dupree) touched at PIT 9 RECOVERED by PIT-V.Williams at PIT 4.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 4(5:23 - 1st) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner left guard to PIT 5 for 1 yard (M.Harrison; B.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 5(4:41 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to PIT 14 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 14(3:54 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 14(3:48 - 1st) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to PIT 14 for no gain (J.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - PIT 14(3:01 - 1st) J.Conner left tackle to PIT 18 for 4 yards (P.McPhee).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PIT 18(2:22 - 1st) J.Berry punts 34 yards to BAL 48 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.
BAL
Ravens
- Punt (5 plays, 6 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(2:15 - 1st) G.Edwards left tackle to PIT 46 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 46(1:38 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right end ran ob at PIT 41 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 41(0:57 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at PIT 49 for -8 yards (S.Tuitt). BAL-R.Stanley was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - BAL 49(0:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to N.Boyle.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 18 - BAL 49(0:21 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short right to M.Andrews to PIT 46 for 3 yards (S.Nelson) [T.Watt].
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAL 46(15:00 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 36 yards to PIT 10 Center-M.Cox. R.McCloud pushed ob at PIT 15 for 5 yards (C.Moore).
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(14:51 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to PIT 19 for 4 yards (M.Harrison; D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 19(14:08 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to PIT 26 for 7 yards (M.Peters; T.Bowser).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 26(13:33 - 2nd) M.Pouncey to PIT 26 for no gain. FUMBLES recovered by PIT-B.Roethlisberger at PIT 20. B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to C.Claypool to PIT 33 for 7 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PIT 33(12:57 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Samuels.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PIT 33(12:53 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short left to J.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PIT 33(12:49 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 47 yards to BAL 20 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.
BAL
Ravens
- Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 5:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(12:42 - 2nd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 45 for 25 yards (J.Haden).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(12:01 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to PIT 49 for 6 yards (R.Spillane).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 49(11:23 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left tackle to PIT 37 for 12 yards (R.Spillane).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(10:45 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to PIT 34 for 3 yards (V.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 34(10:08 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end ran ob at PIT 20 for 14 yards (S.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(9:32 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right tackle to PIT 17 for 3 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 17(8:51 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to PIT 6 for 11 yards (J.Haden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAL 6(8:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 1 for 5 yards (A.Highsmith; M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 1(7:28 - 2nd) B.Powers reported in as eligible. G.Edwards left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 2nd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(7:24 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 25(7:20 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to PIT 43 for 18 yards (Y.Ngakoue).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 43(6:38 - 2nd) J.Conner right guard to PIT 49 for 6 yards (L.Fort).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PIT 49(5:59 - 2nd) J.Conner right end to PIT 47 for -2 yards (B.Williams). Penalty on BAL-M.Peters Unnecessary Roughness offsetting. Penalty on PIT-D.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness offsetting. PENALTY on BAL-M.Judon Disqualification 15 yards enforced at PIT 47.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 38(5:27 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to BAL 35 for 3 yards (M.Peters; B.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PIT 35(4:45 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool (C.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - PIT 35(4:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.DeCastro False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PIT 40(4:42 - 2nd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at BAL 45 for -5 yards (sack split by C.Board and D.Elliott). FUMBLES (C.Board) [D.Elliott] and recovers at BAL 42.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PIT 42(3:51 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 34 yards to BAL 8 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.
BAL
Ravens
- Field Goal (15 plays, 59 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 8(3:44 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 12 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 12(3:08 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 14 for 2 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAL 14(2:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right end to BAL 17 for 3 yards. FUMBLES and recovers at BAL 23. L.Jackson to BAL 23 for no gain (T.Watt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 23(2:00 - 2nd) L.Jackson left end to BAL 27 for 4 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAL 27(1:20 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle intended for M.Boykin INTERCEPTED by J.Haden at BAL 35. J.Haden to BAL 32 for 3 yards (M.Boykin). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Boykin.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 27(1:17 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle to BAL 35 for 8 yards (B.Dupree).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(1:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead pushed ob at BAL 42 for 7 yards (V.Williams). PENALTY on BAL Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at BAL 35 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAL 30(1:06 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 39 for 9 yards (C.Heyward).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 39(0:46 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to BAL 45 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:41 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right. Jackson throws ball away.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 45(0:34 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Andrews.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAL 45(0:30 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short left to W.Snead pushed ob at PIT 45 for 10 yards (J.Layne).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(0:25 - 2nd) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 41 for 4 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 41(0:21 - 2nd) J.Dobbins left end to PIT 33 for 8 yards (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 33(0:04 - 2nd) L.Jackson spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - BAL 33(0:03 - 2nd) J.Tucker 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (4 plays, 24 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at PIT 49 for 24 yards (P.Queen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 49(14:26 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PIT 49(14:23 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Samuels (T.Bowser).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PIT 49(14:20 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PIT 49(14:16 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 34 yards to BAL 17 Center-K.Canaday out of bounds.
PIT
Steelers
- Touchdown (2 plays, 21 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 21(14:04 - 3rd) J.Conner left guard to BAL 18 for 3 yards (C.Clark).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - PIT 18(13:27 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(13:21 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on BAL Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
BAL
Ravens
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:21 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 53 yards from PIT 40 to BAL 7. D.Duvernay to BAL 27 for 20 yards (M.Allen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(13:17 - 3rd) G.Edwards right end to BAL 29 for 2 yards (S.Tuitt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAL 29(12:37 - 3rd) G.Edwards right tackle to BAL 33 for 4 yards (I.Buggs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAL 33(11:59 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to J.Dobbins (R.Spillane).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAL 33(11:55 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 44 yards to PIT 23 Center-M.Cox fair catch by R.McCloud.
PIT
Steelers
- Touchdown (10 plays, 77 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 23(11:48 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to PIT 24 for 1 yard (P.Queen).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - PIT 24(11:04 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to E.Ebron to PIT 38 for 14 yards (M.Peters).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 40(10:22 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep left to R.McCloud. PENALTY on BAL-T.Bonds Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at PIT 38 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 42(10:18 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool pushed ob at BAL 33 for 9 yards (T.Bonds).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - PIT 33(9:50 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to C.Claypool to BAL 25 for 8 yards (J.Smith).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:08 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger sacked at BAL 32 for -7 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 17 - PIT 32(8:22 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner ran ob at BAL 19 for 13 yards (D.Elliott).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - PIT 19(7:47 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 12 for 7 yards (C.Board).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 12(7:05 - 3rd) J.Conner right end to BAL 15 for -3 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - PIT 15(6:27 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 1 for 14 yards (D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - PIT 1(5:41 - 3rd) J.Conner left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
BAL
Ravens
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:38 - 3rd) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to BAL 26 for 1 yard (R.Spillane).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 26(4:56 - 3rd) J.Dobbins right end to BAL 30 for 4 yards (R.Spillane; T.Watt).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 30(4:15 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Andrews to BAL 48 for 18 yards (C.Sutton). FUMBLES (C.Sutton) ball out of bounds at BAL 48.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 48(3:53 - 3rd) J.Dobbins left end to 50 for 2 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BAL 50(3:09 - 3rd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to G.Edwards [I.Buggs].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAL 50(3:04 - 3rd) L.Jackson up the middle to 50 for no gain (T.Watt).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAL 50(2:32 - 3rd) S.Koch punts 39 yards to PIT 11 Center-M.Cox fair catch by R.McCloud.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 11(2:25 - 3rd) A.McFarland left end to PIT 12 for 1 yard (D.Elliott).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PIT 12(1:44 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PIT 12(1:40 - 3rd) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Conner to PIT 12 for no gain (P.Queen).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - PIT 12(1:05 - 3rd) J.Berry punts 56 yards to BAL 32 Center-K.Canaday. J.Proche to BAL 47 for 15 yards (O.Adeniyi).
PIT
Steelers
- Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+39 YD
|
3 & 14 - BAL 43(15:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep middle to D.Duvernay to PIT 18 for 39 yards (J.Layne).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 18(14:16 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to PIT 20 for -2 yards (R.Spillane V.Williams).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAL 20(13:35 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BAL-M.Skura Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PIT 20 - No Play.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 22 - BAL 30(13:26 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to PIT 6 for 24 yards (M.Fitzpatrick) [T.Watt].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - BAL 6(12:45 - 4th) L.Jackson left tackle to PIT 3 for 3 yards (B.Dupree).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAL 3(12:06 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short left to M.Brown. Baltimore challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 3(12:00 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to M.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 4th) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 4th) J.Tucker kicks 67 yards from BAL 35 to PIT -2. R.McCloud to PIT 20 for 22 yards (J.Richards).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PIT 20(11:53 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool (M.Peters) [P.McPhee].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - PIT 20(11:48 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to E.Ebron to PIT 29 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey; D.Elliott) [T.Bowser].
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 29(11:00 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to R.McCloud to PIT 35 for 6 yards (T.Bonds). PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at PIT 35.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 50(10:37 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 46 for 4 yards (M.Humphrey; P.Queen) [J.Ferguson].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - PIT 46(9:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 41 for 5 yards (M.Humphrey).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PIT 41(9:06 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 39 for 2 yards (M.Humphrey).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PIT 15(8:24 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool. PENALTY on BAL-M.Humphrey Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at BAL 39 - No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 19(8:18 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to BAL 8 for 11 yards (D.Elliott).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - PIT 8(7:32 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short right to C.Claypool for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:29 - 4th) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD Center-K.Canaday Holder-J.Berry.
BAL
Ravens
- Fumble (10 plays, 69 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:29 - 4th) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(7:29 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end to BAL 32 for 7 yards (C.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAL 32(6:47 - 4th) G.Edwards right end to BAL 36 for 4 yards (V.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 36(6:10 - 4th) J.Dobbins left end pushed ob at BAL 45 for 9 yards (R.Spillane).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAL 45(5:38 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to 50 for 5 yards (R.Spillane).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 50(5:00 - 4th) G.Edwards left end to PIT 30 for 20 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 30(4:18 - 4th) J.Dobbins right end to PIT 15 for 15 yards (M.Fitzpatrick). PIT-C.Heyward was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 15(3:48 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 12 for 3 yards (B.Dupree).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAL 12(3:10 - 4th) J.Dobbins right guard to PIT 10 for 2 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; A.Highsmith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAL 10(2:27 - 4th) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle to PIT 8 for 2 yards (I.Buggs).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAL 8(2:00 - 4th) L.Jackson up the middle to PIT 6 for 2 yards (I.Buggs M.Fitzpatrick). FUMBLES (M.Fitzpatrick) RECOVERED by PIT-R.Spillane at PIT 6.
PIT
Steelers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PIT 7(1:57 - 4th) J.Conner left end to PIT 9 for 3 yards (C.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PIT 9(1:52 - 4th) B.Roethlisberger pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 15 for 6 yards (M.Peters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PIT 15(1:46 - 4th) J.Hawkins reported in as eligible. J.Conner up the middle to PIT 15 for no gain (C.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PIT 15(0:59 - 4th) J.Berry punts 48 yards to BAL 37 Center-K.Canaday fair catch by J.Proche.
BAL
Ravens
- End of Game (6 plays, 40 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 37(0:52 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to W.Snead [S.Tuitt].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAL 37(0:48 - 4th) L.Jackson pass short middle to J.Dobbins to BAL 45 for 8 yards (C.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAL 45(0:29 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short middle to M.Andrews.
|+32 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAL 45(0:26 - 4th) L.Jackson pass deep middle to W.Snead to PIT 23 for 32 yards (Te.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 23(0:08 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to D.Duvernay [T.Watt].
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAL 23(0:05 - 4th) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep middle to W.Snead (M.Fitzpatrick).
