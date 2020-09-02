Drive Chart
|
|
|ATL
|CAR
Key Players
|
M. Ryan
2 QB
281 PaYds, INT, 27 RuYds, RuTD
|
17
FPTS
|
C. Samuel
10 WR
31 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs, 23 RuYds, RuTD
|
17
FPTS
Field Goal 11:14
Y.Koo 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
7
plays
72
yds
3:46
pos
3
0
Field Goal 2:36
Y.Koo 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
12
plays
62
yds
5:38
pos
6
7
Touchdown 12:40
T.Bridgewater pass deep left to C.Samuel for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
40
yds
2:07
pos
6
13
6
14
13
14
Field Goal 0:00
Y.Koo 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
10
plays
42
yds
3:55
pos
16
14
Field Goal 6:22
Y.Koo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
10
plays
41
yds
5:10
pos
19
14
Field Goal 2:59
J.Slye 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
11
plays
38
yds
3:23
pos
19
17
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:06
|23:30
|1st Downs
|28
|18
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|14
|9
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|401
|304
|Total Plays
|68
|52
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|147
|Rush Attempts
|36
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|6.7
|Net Yards Passing
|270
|157
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|6-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|3
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-6 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|157
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|147
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|304
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|21/30
|281
|0
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hill 23 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hill
|11
|55
|0
|14
|5
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|18
|46
|1
|11
|10
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
17
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|6
|27
|1
|13
|17
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
0
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jones 11 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Jones
|10
|7
|137
|0
|28
|13
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
5
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|7
|5
|54
|0
|18
|5
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|4
|3
|42
|0
|19
|4
|
R. Gage 83 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Gage
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|2
|
C. Blake 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Blake
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Hill 23 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hill
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|5
|
K. Smith 40 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wreh-Wilson 33 CB
|B. Wreh-Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
|B. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 20 DB
|K. Sheffield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
13
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|4/4
|37
|1/2
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
14
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|15/23
|176
|1
|1
|14
|
P. Walker 6 QB
0
FPTS
|P. Walker
|1/4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Davis 28 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Davis
|13
|66
|0
|17
|7
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
14
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|5
|30
|0
|14
|14
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
2
FPTS
|J. Chinn
|1
|28
|0
|28
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|3
|23
|1
|12
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 12 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|2
|55
|0
|42
|5
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|8
|5
|48
|0
|27
|4
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
17
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|5
|4
|31
|1
|29
|17
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|3
|28
|0
|21
|2
|
M. Davis 28 RB
7
FPTS
|M. Davis
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|7
|
C. Manhertz 82 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Thompson 86 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Whitehead 52 MLB
|T. Whitehead
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elder 29 CB
|C. Elder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Weatherly 91 DE
|S. Weatherly
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Pride 25 CB
|T. Pride
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver 23 CB
|S. Thomas-Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 57 OLB
|A. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Hamilton 78 DT
|W. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|2
|39.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|2
|23.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
ATL
Falcons
- Field Goal (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to ATL 49 for 24 yards (T.Boston).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(14:26 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep left to J.Jones pushed ob at CAR 23 for 28 yards (S.Franklin) [S.Weatherly].
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 23(13:47 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to H.Hurst pushed ob at CAR 12 for 11 yards (C.Elder).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 12(13:11 - 1st) T.Gurley left end pushed ob at CAR 11 for 1 yard (T.Whitehead).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 11(12:34 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to C.Ridley to CAR 4 for 7 yards (T.Boston).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 4(11:53 - 1st) T.Gurley up the middle to CAR 3 for 1 yard (A.Taylor; S.Franklin).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - ATL 3(11:17 - 1st) Y.Koo 20 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
CAR
Panthers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:14 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to D.Moore. ATL-K.Sheffield was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(11:10 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Anderson to CAR 30 for 5 yards (I.Oliver) [K.Neal].
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CAR 45(10:31 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson [G.Jarrett]. PENALTY on ATL-I.Oliver Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at CAR 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 50(10:27 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on ATL-D.Jones Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CAR 38 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 47(10:21 - 1st) M.Davis left guard to ATL 40 for 7 yards (K.Neal).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAR 40(9:36 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to ATL 29 for 11 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 29(8:53 - 1st) M.Davis right guard to ATL 12 for 17 yards (K.Neal; B.Wreh-Wilson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 12(8:19 - 1st) C.Samuel up the middle for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:14 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
ATL
Falcons
- Field Goal (12 plays, 57 yards, 5:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:14 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (W.Hamilton; T.Whitehead).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(7:41 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to J.Jones to ATL 42 for 13 yards (T.Boston; T.Pride).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 42(6:58 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to ATL 44 for 2 yards (A.Larkin).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 44(6:13 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to CAR 36 for 20 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(5:28 - 1st) T.Gurley left tackle to CAR 36 for no gain (T.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 36(4:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst [J.Chinn].
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ATL 36(4:44 - 1st) PENALTY on ATL-K.McGary False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 36 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 15 - ATL 41(4:44 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep left to C.Ridley to CAR 25 for 16 yards (A.Taylor).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(4:05 - 1st) B.Hill right tackle pushed ob at CAR 13 for 12 yards (S.Franklin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(3:32 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to J.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 13(3:27 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones (T.Pride).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - ATL 13(3:20 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at CAR 18 for -5 yards (E.Obada).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - ATL 18(2:41 - 1st) Y.Koo 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
CAR
Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to CAR -1. P.Cooper pushed ob at CAR 19 for 20 yards (J.Hawkins). PENALTY on ATL-K.Smith Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at CAR 19. Penalty on ATL-T.Hall Illegal Formation declined.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(2:31 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to ATL 39 for 27 yards (R.Allen). Penalty on ATL-B.Wreh-Wilson Defensive Holding declined.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 39(2:07 - 1st) M.Davis right tackle to ATL 43 for -4 yards (D.Jones G.Jarrett).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAR 43(1:25 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to ATL 38 for 5 yards (A.Terrell; A.Bailey).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CAR 38(0:39 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at 50 for -12 yards (I.Oliver).
ATL
Falcons
- Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - CAR 50(15:00 - 2nd) J.Charlton punts 33 yards to ATL 17 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by B.Powell.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ATL 17(14:53 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left intended for C.Ridley INTERCEPTED by D.Jackson at ATL 40. D.Jackson ran ob at ATL 40 for no gain.
CAR
Panthers
- Touchdown (4 plays, 40 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(14:47 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to ATL 34 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 34(14:11 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to ATL 32 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 32(13:23 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to C.Samuel pushed ob at ATL 29 for 3 yards (K.Neal).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 29(12:48 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to C.Samuel for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
ATL
Falcons
- Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(12:40 - 2nd) B.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 33 for 8 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - ATL 33(12:25 - 2nd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 37 for 4 yards (D.Brown; B.Roy).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(11:48 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep left to H.Hurst to CAR 45 for 18 yards (C.Elder). Carolina challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(11:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to B.Hill.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 45(11:13 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to H.Hurst to CAR 37 for 8 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 37(10:32 - 2nd) Q.Ollison up the middle to CAR 34 for 3 yards (S.Franklin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 34(9:52 - 2nd) B.Hill left end to CAR 33 for 1 yard (T.Whitehead; S.Thompson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 33(9:12 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Ridley to CAR 14 for 19 yards (J.Chinn). ATL-C.Ridley was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 14(8:49 - 2nd) B.Hill up the middle to CAR 13 for 1 yard (D.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - ATL 13(8:10 - 2nd) M.Ryan scrambles right end for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 2nd) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
CAR
Panthers
- Downs (7 plays, 41 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(8:02 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 46 for 21 yards (F.Oluokun) [D.Jones].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(7:29 - 2nd) C.Samuel right tackle to ATL 45 for 9 yards (S.Means).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 45(6:49 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to ATL 43 for 2 yards (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 43(6:03 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson ran ob at ATL 39 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 39(5:27 - 2nd) M.Davis right tackle to ATL 36 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAR 36(4:43 - 2nd) C.Samuel up the middle to ATL 34 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett; D.Fowler).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CAR 34(4:01 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater right end pushed ob at ATL 34 for no gain (F.Oluokun).
ATL
Falcons
- Field Goal (10 plays, 47 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 35(3:55 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to R.Gage to CAR 46 for 19 yards (T.Boston).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 46(3:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Blake pushed ob at CAR 39 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 39(2:47 - 2nd) B.Hill up the middle to CAR 30 for 9 yards (T.Boston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(2:16 - 2nd) B.Hill right tackle to CAR 30 for no gain (B.Burns; S.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 30(2:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to C.Blake to CAR 23 for 7 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 23(1:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to CAR 21 for 2 yards (S.Thompson). PENALTY on CAR-S.Franklin Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 21.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(1:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to J.Jones (S.Franklin).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ATL 16(1:10 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at CAR 22 for -6 yards (M.Haynes).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - ATL 22(0:38 - 2nd) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to CAR 18 for 4 yards (B.Burns).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - ATL 18(0:03 - 2nd) Y.Koo 36 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
CAR
Panthers
- Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end to CAR 33 for 8 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CAR 33(14:17 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 35 for 2 yards (K.Neal).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 35(13:42 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end pushed ob at CAR 49 for 14 yards (K.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(13:04 - 3rd) M.Davis left tackle to ATL 46 for 5 yards (D.Jones; G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAR 46(12:27 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to M.Davis to CAR 49 for -5 yards (K.Neal). FUMBLES (K.Neal) RECOVERED by ATL-F.Oluokun at CAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to M.Davis (K.Neal).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 46(12:23 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to ATL 42 for 4 yards (A.Terrell).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 42(11:36 - 3rd) M.Davis right guard to ATL 43 for -1 yards (G.Jarrett; F.Oluokun).
ATL
Falcons
- Field Goal (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 43(11:32 - 3rd) T.Gurley up the middle to ATL 39 for -4 yards (T.Boston).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 14 - ATL 39(11:00 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to CAR 38 for 23 yards (J.Chinn; T.Pride).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(10:13 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to K.Smith (S.Thompson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 38(10:07 - 3rd) T.Gurley up the middle to CAR 27 for 11 yards (J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 27(9:28 - 3rd) T.Gurley up the middle to CAR 25 for 2 yards (J.Chinn).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 25(8:47 - 3rd) T.Gurley right tackle to CAR 23 for 2 yards (S.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ATL 23(8:12 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right [B.Burns]. PENALTY on CAR-T.Pride Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CAR 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 18(8:05 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 18(8:01 - 3rd) T.Gurley up the middle to CAR 17 for 1 yard (D.Brown; J.Chinn).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - ATL 17(7:14 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to R.Gage to CAR 11 for 6 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver) [E.Obada].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - ATL 11(6:27 - 3rd) Y.Koo 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
CAR
Panthers
- Field Goal (11 plays, 48 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) Y.Koo kicks 60 yards from ATL 35 to CAR 5. P.Cooper to CAR 31 for 26 yards (J.Hawkins; E.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 31(6:16 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to R.Anderson [D.Jones].
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 31(6:14 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Manhertz to CAR 37 for 6 yards (K.Sheffield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CAR 37(5:50 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to C.Samuel.
|
4 & 4 - CAR 37(5:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CAR 37 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
4 & 9 - CAR 32(5:33 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Chinn. J.Chinn right end pushed ob at ATL 40 for 28 yards (B.Powell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 40(5:00 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle to ATL 37 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAR 37(4:30 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to D.Moore (C.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CAR 37(4:26 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at ATL 39 for -2 yards (D.Fowler). CAR-T.Bridgewater was injured during the play. His return is Probable. PENALTY on ATL-C.Harris Disqualification 15 yards enforced at ATL 39. Penalty on ATL-D.Fowler Tripping declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 24(4:03 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to R.Anderson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAR 24(3:57 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short middle to C.Samuel to ATL 31 for -7 yards. Lateral to R.Anderson to ATL 21 for 10 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAR 21(3:09 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep middle to R.Anderson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CAR 21(3:04 - 3rd) J.Slye 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
ATL
Falcons
- Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(2:59 - 3rd) T.Gurley right tackle to ATL 28 for 3 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 28(2:20 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Hill to ATL 28 for no gain (M.Haynes).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - ATL 28(1:41 - 3rd) M.Ryan scrambles up the middle to ATL 38 for 10 yards (B.Burns).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(0:56 - 3rd) B.Hill up the middle to CAR 48 for 14 yards (M.Hartsfield; J.Chinn).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 48(0:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-W.Hamilton Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CAR 48 - No Play.
CAR
Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAR 43(15:00 - 4th) T.Gurley right tackle to CAR 39 for 4 yards (S.Weatherly; T.Whitehead).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 39(14:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at CAR 27 for 12 yards (B.Burns).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 27(13:51 - 4th) T.Gurley left end to CAR 26 for 1 yard (S.Weatherly).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAR 26(13:10 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to CAR 17 for 9 yards (C.Elder).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 17(12:27 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to CAR 11 for 6 yards (S.Thompson; J.Chinn).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAR 11(11:52 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to CAR 3 for 8 yards (T.Pride; T.Boston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - CAR 3(11:06 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(11:01 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 4th) Y.Koo kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(11:01 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to CAR 34 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 34(10:23 - 4th) M.Davis up the middle to CAR 46 for 12 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(9:49 - 4th) P.Walker pass incomplete short left to C.Thompson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 46(9:45 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to R.Anderson to ATL 49 for 5 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAR 49(9:02 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to 50 for -1 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAR 50(8:28 - 4th) J.Charlton punts 45 yards to ATL 5 Center-J.Jansen out of bounds.
ATL
Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 51 yards, 5:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 5(8:20 - 4th) B.Hill up the middle to ATL 7 for 2 yards (S.Weatherly; D.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 7(7:36 - 4th) M.Gono reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass short left to B.Hill to ATL 16 for 9 yards (T.Whitehead).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 16(6:49 - 4th) B.Hill left guard to ATL 17 for 1 yard (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on CAR-D.Brown Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 17.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 22(6:20 - 4th) B.Hill left tackle to ATL 25 for 3 yards (B.Burns).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ATL 25(5:34 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to ATL 30 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ATL 30(4:53 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 23 for -7 yards (B.Burns). CAR-B.Burns was injured during the play. PENALTY on CAR-M.Hartsfield Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at ATL 30 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 35(4:46 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones to CAR 45 for 20 yards (T.Boston).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(3:58 - 4th) M.Gono reported in as eligible. T.Gurley up the middle to CAR 49 for -4 yards (S.Weatherly).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - ATL 49(3:16 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (J.Chinn).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 14 - ATL 49(3:11 - 4th) T.Gurley left end pushed ob at CAR 44 for 5 yards (T.Pride).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(3:05 - 4th) S.Hofrichter punts 39 yards to CAR 5 Center-J.Harris fair catch by P.Cooper.
CAR
Panthers
- Interception (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 5(2:58 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short left to D.Moore ran ob at CAR 18 for 13 yards (B.Wreh-Wilson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAR 22(2:50 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Anderson to CAR 22 for 4 yards (I.Oliver). PENALTY on ATL-D.Fowler Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CAR 18 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - CAR 23(2:44 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles right tackle to CAR 27 for 4 yards (D.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 27(2:05 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 32 for 5 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 32(1:58 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CAR 32(1:54 - 4th) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 24 for -8 yards (D.Jones).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 18 - CAR 24(1:47 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to D.Moore to ATL 34 for 42 yards (A.Terrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 34(1:16 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to D.Moore.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 34(1:11 - 4th) T.Bridgewater scrambles right end pushed ob at ATL 30 for 4 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - CAR 30(1:04 - 4th) T.Bridgewater pass deep left intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by B.Wreh-Wilson at ATL 9. B.Wreh-Wilson to ATL 12 for 3 yards. Penalty on CAR-T.Moton Offensive Holding declined.
