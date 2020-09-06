Kickoff (2:30 - 4th) T.Long kicks 69 yards from LARC 35 to DEN -4. T.Cleveland to DEN 19 for 23 yards (J.Reed; N.Vigil).

+6 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 19 (2:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 25 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).

+3 YD 2 & 4 - DEN 25 (2:19 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (J.Addae; J.Tillery).

+10 YD 3 & 1 - DEN 28 (2:00 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 38 for 10 yards (T.Campbell; N.Adderley).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 38 (1:40 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 40 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).

No Gain 2 & 8 - DEN 40 (1:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant.

Penalty 3 & 8 - DEN 45 (1:30 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (T.Campbell). PENALTY on LARC-T.Campbell Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.

+7 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 45 (1:27 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 48 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).

+14 YD 2 & 3 - DEN 48 (1:04 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to LARC 34 for 14 yards (T.Campbell).

+3 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 34 (0:38 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to P.Lindsay ran ob at LARC 31 for 3 yards.

+2 YD 2 & 7 - DEN 31 (0:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at LARC 29 for 2 yards (B.Facyson).

+5 YD 3 & 5 - DEN 29 (0:31 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to LARC 25 for 4 yards (B.Facyson). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to LARC 24 for 5 yards (B.Facyson).

+6 YD 1 & 10 - DEN 24 (0:27 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to LARC 18 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).

No Gain 2 & 4 - DEN 18 (0:14 - 4th) D.Lock spiked the ball to stop the clock.

No Gain 3 & 5 - DEN 18 (0:13 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to D.Hamilton [M.Ingram].

Penalty 4 & 4 - DEN 0 (0:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to A.Okwuegbunam (B.Facyson). PENALTY on LARC-B.Facyson Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at LARC 18 - No Play.

+1 YD 1 & 1 - DEN 1 (0:01 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.