Drive Chart
LAC
DEN

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
J. Herbert 10 QB
278 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 21 RuYds
27
FPTS
D. Lock 3 QB
248 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
25
FPTS
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:02
B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
4
plays
5
yds
1:27
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 1:48
J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:05
pos
6
3
Point After TD 1:48
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 0:15
J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DEN-A.Bouye Defensive Holding declined.
6
plays
75
yds
00:56
pos
13
3
Point After TD 0:15
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:13
J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:47
pos
20
3
Point After TD 10:13
M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Field Goal 7:33
M.Badgley 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
8
plays
40
yds
1:46
pos
24
3
Touchdown 6:05
P.Lindsay left tackle for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
1:28
pos
24
9
Point After TD 6:05
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:42
D.Lock pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
100
yds
4:54
pos
24
16
Point After TD 11:42
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Field Goal 7:57
M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
8
plays
31
yds
3:45
pos
27
17
Touchdown 7:30
D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Hamilton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
60
yds
00:27
pos
27
23
Point After TD 7:30
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Field Goal 2:30
M.Badgley 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
12
plays
75
yds
5:00
pos
30
24
Touchdown 0:00
D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
14
plays
59
yds
2:30
pos
30
30
Point After TD 0:00
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin. Penalty on LARC Illegal Formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
30
31
Team Stats
Time of Pos 35:53 24:07
1st Downs 28 17
Rushing 10 3
Passing 15 11
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 7-16 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 485 351
Total Plays 84 59
Avg Gain 5.8 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 210 108
Rush Attempts 38 16
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 6.8
Net Yards Passing 275 243
Comp. - Att. 29-44 26-41
Yards Per Pass 6.0 5.7
Penalties - Yards 6-67 8-70
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-39.0 6-54.2
Return Yards 87 77
Punts - Returns 3-38 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 1-26 1-23
Int. - Returns 1-23 2-46
Red Zone Eff. 2-4 -50% 2-3 -67%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Chargers 2-5 01410630
Broncos 3-4 3072131
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, Colo.
 275 PASS YDS 243
210 RUSH YDS 108
485 TOTAL YDS 351
Chargers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Herbert 10 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 278 3 2 135.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 1820 15 5 104.5
J. Herbert 29/43 278 3 2 27
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 39.6
K. Allen 0/1 0 0 0 12
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jackson 22 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 185 0
J. Jackson 17 89 0 22 13
T. Pope 35 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 73 0
T. Pope 10 67 0 26 8
J. Kelley 27 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 264 1
J. Kelley 7 32 0 22 3
J. Herbert 10 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 142 2
J. Herbert 3 21 0 11 27
M. Williams 81 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Williams 1 1 0 1 15
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Williams 81 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 99 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 312 3
M. Williams 8 5 99 1 36 15
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 67 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 53 548 3
K. Allen 11 9 67 1 22 12
J. Jackson 22 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 53 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 131 0
J. Jackson 5 3 53 0 34 13
H. Henry 86 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 33 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 324 1
H. Henry 4 4 33 0 13 3
T. Pope 35 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 28 0
T. Pope 7 5 28 0 11 8
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 261 3
J. Guyton 4 1 3 0 3 0
G. Nabers 40 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 7 1
G. Nabers 1 1 2 1 2 6
J. Kelley 27 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 110 0
J. Kelley 1 1 -7 0 -7 3
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Jenkins 23 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-14 1 1.0
R. Jenkins 6-1 0.0 1 0
N. Adderley 24 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-6 1 0.0
N. Adderley 5-2 0.0 0 0
B. Facyson 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Facyson 3-0 0.0 0 0
K. White 44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
37-20 0 0.5
K. White 3-2 0.0 0 0
M. Davis 43 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-5 1 0.0
M. Davis 3-0 0.0 0 0
K. Murray 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-21 0 0.0
K. Murray 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Addae 36 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Addae 2-1 0.0 0 0
I. Rochell 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.5
I. Rochell 1-0 1.0 0 0
N. Vigil 59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Vigil 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Campbell 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Campbell 1-2 0.0 0 0
U. Nwosu 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 3.5
U. Nwosu 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Bosa 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 0 4.5
J. Bosa 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Tillery 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 2.0
J. Tillery 1-1 1.0 0 0
D. Square 71 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 1.0
D. Square 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Ingram 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Ingram 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Badgley 4 K
12
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
M. Badgley 3/3 52 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Long 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 6
T. Long 3 39.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 46 0
J. Reed 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.7 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 9.6 67 0
K. Hill 3 12.7 30 0
Broncos
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Lock 3 QB
25
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 248 3 1 133.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.0% 927 4 5 72.2
D. Lock 26/41 248 3 1 25
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
P. Lindsay 30 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 287 1
P. Lindsay 6 83 1 55 14
M. Gordon 25 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 375 4
M. Gordon 8 26 0 10 4
D. Lock 3 QB
25
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 11 1
D. Lock 2 -1 0 1 25
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Hamilton 17 WR
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 82 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 140 1
D. Hamilton 5 4 82 1 40 14
J. Jeudy 10 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 4 73 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 359 1
J. Jeudy 10 4 73 0 43 7
N. Fant 87 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 47 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 304 2
N. Fant 9 7 47 0 12 4
M. Gordon 25 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 78 1
M. Gordon 7 6 21 0 6 4
K. Hamler 13 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 13 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 115 1
K. Hamler 3 3 13 1 7 7
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 114 1
A. Okwuegbunam 1 1 9 1 9 6
P. Lindsay 30 RB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
P. Lindsay 3 1 3 0 3 14
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
K. Jackson 22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
29-13 0 0.0
K. Jackson 8-4 0.0 0 0
J. Jewell 47 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-17 0 2.0
J. Jewell 6-4 0.0 0 0
A. Johnson 45 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
34-22 0 1.0
A. Johnson 5-5 0.0 0 0
J. Simmons 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
38-6 2 0.0
J. Simmons 4-1 0.0 1 0
B. Chubb 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-5 0 5.5
B. Chubb 4-0 1.0 0 0
D. Williams 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-8 1 0.0
D. Williams 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-3 0 0.0
M. Ojemudia 3-1 0.0 0 0
B. Callahan 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-6 2 0.0
B. Callahan 3-0 0.0 1 0
S. Harris 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-8 0 2.5
S. Harris 3-3 0.0 0 0
D. Walker 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Walker 2-0 0.0 0 0
E. Bassey 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
E. Bassey 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Chickillo 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
A. Chickillo 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Reed 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-9 0 5.0
M. Reed 2-1 1.0 0 0
S. Williams  DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jones 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Marshall 36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0 0
P. Locke 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Locke 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Dawson 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Dawson 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Cox 35 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Cox 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus 8 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/15 13/14
B. McManus 1/1 35 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Martin 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 54.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 7
S. Martin 6 54.2 1 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
T. Cleveland 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Callahan 29 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
B. Callahan 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 LAC 30 1:33 3 -2 INT
10:02 LAC 25 3:08 6 5 Punt
4:37 LAC 9 4:41 11 65 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 LAC 40 2:40 6 17 Punt
5:53 LAC 20 4:05 9 80 TD
1:11 LAC 20 0:56 6 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAC 25 4:47 10 75 TD
9:19 LAC 26 1:46 8 40 FG
6:05 LAC 27 2:11 5 24 Punt
2:57 DEN 24 1:21 3 5 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 LAC 25 3:45 8 46 FG
7:30 LAC 25 5:00 12 60 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 25 1:58 3 5 Punt
11:29 LAC 16 1:27 4 0 FG
6:54 DEN 40 2:17 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 DEN 26 3:38 6 18 Punt
8:38 DEN 20 2:45 5 19 Punt
1:48 DEN 25 0:37 3 6 Punt
0:15 DEN 25 0:15 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 LAC 30 0:54 3 -5 Punt
7:33 DEN 25 1:28 5 75 TD
3:54 DEN 13 0:57 2 2 INT
1:36 DEN 20 4:54 9 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:57 DEN 25 0:27 2 75 TD
2:30 DEN 19 2:30 14 81 TD

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Davis).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 27
(14:30 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for -1 yards (J.Bosa).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - DEN 26
(13:54 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 30 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins; T.Campbell).
Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 30
(13:11 - 1st) S.Martin punts 40 yards to LARC 30 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.

LAC Chargers  - Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - LAC 30
(13:02 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 27 for -3 yards (M.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 13 - LAC 27
(12:25 - 1st) M.Williams left end pushed ob at LARC 28 for 1 yard (M.Ojemudia).
Int
3 & 12 - LAC 28
(11:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle intended for J.Guyton INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN 38. J.Simmons pushed ob at LARC 16 for 46 yards (J.Herbert).

DEN Broncos  - Field Goal (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16
(11:29 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to LARC 14 for 2 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at LARC 16 - No Play.
Sack
1 & 15 - DEN 21
(11:05 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at LARC 21 for 0 yards (I.Rochell).
No Gain
2 & 15 - DEN 21
(10:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy [J.Bosa].
+5 YD
3 & 15 - DEN 21
(10:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 16 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - DEN 16
(10:07 - 1st) B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:02 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(10:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LARC 28 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28
(9:32 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
+6 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 30
(8:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 36 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36
(8:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 40 for 4 yards (A.Bouye).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 40
(7:36 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to LARC 45 for 5 yards (B.Chubb; D.Walker). PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 40 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - LAC 30
(7:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 16 - LAC 30
(7:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
Punt
4 & 16 - LAC 30
(7:04 - 1st) T.Long punts 38 yards to DEN 32 Center-C.Mazza. B.Callahan to DEN 40 for 8 yards (B.Facyson).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 38
(6:54 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at DEN 38 for -2 yards (D.Perryman). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 22 - DEN 30
(6:31 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to DEN 31 for 1 yard (K.White).
+5 YD
2 & 21 - DEN 31
(5:52 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 36 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu).
+3 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 36
(5:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 39 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 39
(4:46 - 1st) S.Martin punts 51 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 9 for -1 yards (D.Harris).

LAC Chargers  - Downs (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 9
(4:37 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 11 for 2 yards (D.Walker).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 11
(4:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 19 for 8 yards (D.Walker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 19
(3:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen ran ob at LARC 25 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
+22 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 25
(2:42 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 47 for 22 yards (J.Simmons).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(2:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 47
(1:55 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 47
(1:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to DEN 34 for 19 yards (A.Bouye).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34
(1:17 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson). DEN-D.Williams was injured during the play.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 30
(0:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to DEN 26 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 26
(0:10 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles right guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (S.Harris J.Jewell).

DEN Broncos  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to DEN 26 for -1 yards (D.Jones S.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 26
(14:56 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 26 for no gain (K.White).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 26
(14:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 30 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - DEN 30
(13:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 41 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 41
(13:07 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 41
(13:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 40 for -1 yards (J.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - DEN 40
(12:24 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 44 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 44
(11:32 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 46 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 40 for 30 yards (T.Marshall).

LAC Chargers  - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40
(11:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 41 for 1 yard (A.Johnson; M.Reed).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 41
(10:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 48 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48
(10:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to DEN 48 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(9:31 - 2nd) T.Pope left guard to DEN 43 for 5 yards (D.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 5 - LAC 43
(8:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pope.
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAC 43
(8:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen [D.Jones].
Punt
4 & 5 - LAC 43
(8:45 - 2nd) T.Long punts 43 yards to end zone Center-C.Mazza Touchback.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 20
(8:38 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon (R.Jenkins).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 20
(8:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant to DEN 32 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32
(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
2 & 10 - DEN 0
(7:56 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 44 for 12 yards (K.Murray Jr.). Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 32 - No Play. Penalty on LARC-M.Davis Illegal Use of Hands offsetting.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 32
(7:32 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 30 for -2 yards (J.Jones M.Ingram).
+9 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 30
(6:51 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 39 for 9 yards (J.Addae).
Punt
4 & 3 - DEN 39
(6:02 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20
(5:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to T.Pope to LARC 27 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - LAC 27
(5:15 - 2nd) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 27 for no gain (D.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - LAC 27
(4:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 7 yards (A.Bouye).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34
(3:59 - 2nd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 36 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
+34 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 36
(3:24 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson pushed ob at DEN 30 for 34 yards (B.Callahan).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 30
(2:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to DEN 8 for 22 yards (M.Ojemudia; A.Johnson) [B.Chubb].
-7 YD
1 & 8 - LAC 8
(2:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to DEN 15 for -7 yards (S.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 15 - LAC 15
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope to DEN 9 for 6 yards (A.Johnson; K.Jackson).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - LAC 9
(1:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:48 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:48 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(1:48 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 31
(1:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
No Gain
3 & 4 - DEN 31
(1:25 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
Punt
4 & 4 - DEN 31
(1:21 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 69 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAC 12
(1:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 12 for -8 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-J.Jewell Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(1:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 47 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47
(1:00 - 2nd) T.Pope left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 50
(0:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39
(0:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope pushed ob at DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
+36 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 38
(0:31 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams ran ob at DEN 2 for 36 yards (J.Simmons). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - LAC 2
(0:22 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DEN-A.Bouye Defensive Holding declined.
PAT Good
(0:15 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

DEN Broncos  - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:15 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(0:15 - 2nd) D.Lock kneels to DEN 23 for -2 yards.

LAC Chargers  - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 29
(14:41 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at LARC 38 for 9 yards (K.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38
(14:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 44 for 6 yards (J.Jewell; K.Jackson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 44
(13:45 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(13:13 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 49 for 3 yards (A.Johnson; J.Jewell).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 49
(12:33 - 3rd) T.Pope up the middle to DEN 35 for 14 yards (K.Jackson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35
(12:03 - 3rd) T.Pope right tackle to DEN 30 for 5 yards (A.Chickillo).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30
(11:31 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 24 for 6 yards (K.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 24
(10:56 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 24 for no gain (B.Chubb).
+24 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 24
(10:20 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:13 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

DEN Broncos  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:13 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback. PENALTY on LARC Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DEN 25.
Sack
1 & 10 - DEN 30
(10:13 - 3rd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 25 for -5 yards (J.Tillery).
No Gain
2 & 15 - DEN 25
(9:42 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [J.Tillery]. Penalty on DEN-D.Dotson Offensive Holding declined.
No Gain
3 & 15 - DEN 25
(9:33 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to P.Lindsay [J.Bosa].
Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 25
(9:31 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 58 yards to LARC 17 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 26 for 9 yards (P.Locke; J.Cox).

LAC Chargers  - Field Goal (8 plays, 40 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26
(9:19 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 32 for 6 yards (S.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 32
(8:53 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle (S.Williams).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - LAC 32
(8:50 - 3rd) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 40 for 8 yards (D.Jones; D.Dawson).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40
(8:22 - 3rd) T.Pope up the middle to DEN 34 for 26 yards (K.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 34
(7:52 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 34
(7:48 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (A.Bouye).
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAC 34
(7:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - LAC 34
(7:38 - 3rd) M.Badgley 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:33 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(7:33 - 3rd) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 27
(6:59 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant (K.White).
+18 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 27
(6:54 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Hamilton to DEN 45 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 45
(6:19 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (M.Davis).
+55 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 45
(6:15 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left tackle for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:05 - 3rd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.

LAC Chargers  - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:05 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 1. J.Reed to LARC 27 for 26 yards (J.Jones).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27
(5:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 28 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 28
(5:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 33 for 5 yards (A.Johnson). PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LARC 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 48
(4:55 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 48
(4:49 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pope (A.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - LAC 48
(4:45 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to DEN 49 for 3 yards (B.Callahan).
Punt
4 & 7 - LAC 49
(4:02 - 3rd) T.Long punts 36 yards to DEN 13 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by B.Callahan.

DEN Broncos  - Interception (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13
(3:54 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 15 for 2 yards (J.Bosa; D.Square).
Int
2 & 8 - DEN 15
(3:14 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep right intended for J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by R.Jenkins at DEN 47. R.Jenkins to DEN 24 for 23 yards (K.Hamler).

LAC Chargers  - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 24
(2:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to DEN 21 for 3 yards (S.Harris; J.Simmons).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 21
(2:21 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 19 for 2 yards (S.Harris).
Int
3 & 5 - LAC 19
(1:41 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right intended for M.Williams INTERCEPTED by B.Callahan at DEN -6. Touchback.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20
(1:36 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 35 for 15 yards (M.Davis).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35
(1:02 - 3rd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 42 for 7 yards (N.Adderley). LARC-C.Hayward Jr. was injured during the play. PENALTY on DEN-D.Hamilton Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 42.
+2 YD
1 & 13 - DEN 32
(0:40 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 34 for 2 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
Penalty
2 & 11 - DEN 34
(0:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.

LAC Chargers  - Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 29
(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
+43 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 29
(14:54 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to J.Jeudy to LARC 28 for 43 yards (N.Adderley).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28
(14:12 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to LARC 21 for 7 yards (N.Adderley; K.White).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 21
(13:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to LARC 14 for 7 yards (K.White; K.Murray Jr.).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14
(12:56 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to LARC 11 for 3 yards (M.Davis). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at LARC 14 - No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 19
(12:30 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Hamilton to LARC 9 for 10 yards (K.White).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 9
(11:48 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:42 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
Kickoff
(11:42 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(11:42 - 4th) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 28 for 3 yards (S.Williams).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28
(11:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams pushed ob at LARC 44 for 16 yards (A.Bouye; K.Jackson). DEN-A.Bouye was injured during the play. DEN-B.Chubb was injured during the play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44
(10:37 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (A.Chickillo).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 48
(10:04 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 47 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 47
(9:44 - 4th) J.Herbert up the middle to DEN 47 for no gain (B.Chubb). PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32
(9:19 - 4th) T.Pope up the middle to DEN 36 for -4 yards (A.Johnson).
+7 YD
2 & 14 - LAC 36
(8:43 - 4th) T.Pope left tackle to DEN 29 for 7 yards (S.Harris; K.Jackson). LARC-T.Pope was injured during the play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAC 29
(8:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAC 29
(8:02 - 4th) M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:57 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(7:57 - 4th) P.Lindsay right tackle pushed ob at DEN 45 for 20 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on LARC-N.Adderley Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DEN 45.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40
(7:37 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Hamilton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:30 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.

LAC Chargers  - Field Goal (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25
(7:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 30 for 5 yards (E.Bassey).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 30
(7:03 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 33 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 33
(6:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 38 for 5 yards (M.Ojemudia).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 38
(5:47 - 4th) J.Herbert left end ran ob at LARC 49 for 11 yards (K.Jackson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49
(5:12 - 4th) J.Kelley left guard to 50 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 50
(4:28 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson ran ob at DEN 35 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35
(4:18 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to DEN 17 for 18 yards (J.Jewell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 17
(3:35 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 13 for 4 yards (B.Chubb). PENALTY on LARC-H.Henry Illegal Crackback 15 yards enforced at DEN 16.
+3 YD
1 & 24 - LAC 31
(3:29 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (D.Williams).
Sack
2 & 21 - LAC 28
(2:49 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at DEN 28 for 0 yards (B.Chubb).
+13 YD
3 & 21 - LAC 28
(2:44 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to DEN 15 for 13 yards (K.Jackson).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - LAC 15
(2:34 - 4th) M.Badgley 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.

DEN Broncos  - Touchdown (14 plays, 81 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:30 - 4th) T.Long kicks 69 yards from LARC 35 to DEN -4. T.Cleveland to DEN 19 for 23 yards (J.Reed; N.Vigil).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19
(2:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 25 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 25
(2:19 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (J.Addae; J.Tillery).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 28
(2:00 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 38 for 10 yards (T.Campbell; N.Adderley).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38
(1:40 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 40 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DEN 40
(1:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant.
Penalty
3 & 8 - DEN 45
(1:30 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (T.Campbell). PENALTY on LARC-T.Campbell Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45
(1:27 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 48 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).
+14 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 48
(1:04 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to LARC 34 for 14 yards (T.Campbell).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 34
(0:38 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to P.Lindsay ran ob at LARC 31 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 31
(0:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at LARC 29 for 2 yards (B.Facyson).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 29
(0:31 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to LARC 25 for 4 yards (B.Facyson). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to LARC 24 for 5 yards (B.Facyson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24
(0:27 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to LARC 18 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DEN 18
(0:14 - 4th) D.Lock spiked the ball to stop the clock.
No Gain
3 & 5 - DEN 18
(0:13 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to D.Hamilton [M.Ingram].
Penalty
4 & 4 - DEN 0
(0:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to A.Okwuegbunam (B.Facyson). PENALTY on LARC-B.Facyson Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at LARC 18 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - DEN 1
(0:01 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin. Penalty on LARC Illegal Formation declined.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores