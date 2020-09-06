Drive Chart
|
|
|LAC
|DEN
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. Herbert
10 QB
278 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 21 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
|
D. Lock
3 QB
248 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, RuYd
|
25
FPTS
Field Goal 10:02
B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
4
plays
5
yds
1:27
pos
0
3
Touchdown 1:48
J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
80
yds
4:05
pos
6
3
Touchdown 0:15
J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DEN-A.Bouye Defensive Holding declined.
6
plays
75
yds
00:56
pos
13
3
Touchdown 10:13
J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:47
pos
20
3
Field Goal 7:33
M.Badgley 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
8
plays
40
yds
1:46
pos
24
3
Point After TD 6:05
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 11:42
D.Lock pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
100
yds
4:54
pos
24
16
Point After TD 11:42
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Field Goal 7:57
M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
8
plays
31
yds
3:45
pos
27
17
Touchdown 7:30
D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Hamilton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
60
yds
00:27
pos
27
23
Point After TD 7:30
B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Field Goal 2:30
M.Badgley 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
12
plays
75
yds
5:00
pos
30
24
Touchdown 0:00
D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
14
plays
59
yds
2:30
pos
30
30
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:53
|24:07
|1st Downs
|28
|17
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|485
|351
|Total Plays
|84
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|108
|Rush Attempts
|38
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|29-44
|26-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-67
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|6-54.2
|Return Yards
|87
|77
|Punts - Returns
|3-38
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|2-46
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|210
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|485
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
27
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|29/43
|278
|3
|2
|27
|
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
|K. Allen
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|17
|89
|0
|22
|13
|
T. Pope 35 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Pope
|10
|67
|0
|26
|8
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|32
|0
|22
|3
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
27
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|3
|21
|0
|11
|27
|
M. Williams 81 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Williams
|8
|5
|99
|1
|36
|15
|
K. Allen 13 WR
12
FPTS
|K. Allen
|11
|9
|67
|1
|22
|12
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|5
|3
|53
|0
|34
|13
|
H. Henry 86 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|4
|4
|33
|0
|13
|3
|
T. Pope 35 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Pope
|7
|5
|28
|0
|11
|8
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
G. Nabers 40 RB
6
FPTS
|G. Nabers
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|
J. Kelley 27 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 23 SS
|R. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 FS
|N. Adderley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 28 CB
|B. Facyson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 44 OLB
|K. White
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davis 43 CB
|M. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 56 LB
|K. Murray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Addae 36 SS
|J. Addae
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 37 CB
|T. Campbell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 42 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 DE
|J. Bosa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Square 71 DE
|D. Square
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 54 DE
|M. Ingram
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 4 K
12
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|3/3
|52
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Long 1 P
|T. Long
|3
|39.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hill 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hill
|3
|12.7
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
25
FPTS
|D. Lock
|26/41
|248
|3
|1
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
14
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|6
|83
|1
|55
|14
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|8
|26
|0
|10
|4
|
D. Lock 3 QB
25
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|5
|4
|82
|1
|40
|14
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|10
|4
|73
|0
|43
|7
|
N. Fant 87 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Fant
|9
|7
|47
|0
|12
|4
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|7
|6
|21
|0
|6
|4
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|3
|3
|13
|1
|7
|7
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
6
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|6
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
14
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 23 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Harris 96 DE
|S. Harris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chickillo 91 LB
|A. Chickillo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams DT
|S. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 43 LB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 27 CB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Marshall 36 SAF
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dawson 20 CB
|D. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cox 35 RB
|J. Cox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
7
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|35
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|6
|54.2
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
0
FPTS
|B. Callahan
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (M.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(14:30 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 26 for -1 yards (J.Bosa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - DEN 26(13:54 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to J.Jeudy to DEN 30 for 4 yards (R.Jenkins; T.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DEN 30(13:11 - 1st) S.Martin punts 40 yards to LARC 30 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
LAC
Chargers
- Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(13:02 - 1st) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 27 for -3 yards (M.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - LAC 27(12:25 - 1st) M.Williams left end pushed ob at LARC 28 for 1 yard (M.Ojemudia).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - LAC 28(11:43 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle intended for J.Guyton INTERCEPTED by J.Simmons at DEN 38. J.Simmons pushed ob at LARC 16 for 46 yards (J.Herbert).
DEN
Broncos
- Field Goal (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 16(11:29 - 1st) P.Lindsay up the middle to LARC 14 for 2 yards (J.Jones). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at LARC 16 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - DEN 21(11:05 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at LARC 21 for 0 yards (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DEN 21(10:51 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy [J.Bosa].
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - DEN 21(10:45 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 16 for 5 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DEN 16(10:07 - 1st) B.McManus 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:02 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen pushed ob at LARC 28 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(9:32 - 1st) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - LAC 30(8:52 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 36 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 36(8:12 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 40 for 4 yards (A.Bouye).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 40(7:36 - 1st) J.Kelley right guard to LARC 45 for 5 yards (B.Chubb; D.Walker). PENALTY on LARC-S.Tevi Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LARC 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - LAC 30(7:13 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LAC 30(7:09 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - LAC 30(7:04 - 1st) T.Long punts 38 yards to DEN 32 Center-C.Mazza. B.Callahan to DEN 40 for 8 yards (B.Facyson).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(6:54 - 1st) D.Lock sacked ob at DEN 38 for -2 yards (D.Perryman). PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 22 - DEN 30(6:31 - 1st) D.Lock scrambles up the middle to DEN 31 for 1 yard (K.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 21 - DEN 31(5:52 - 1st) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 36 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - DEN 36(5:14 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at DEN 39 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - DEN 39(4:46 - 1st) S.Martin punts 51 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 9 for -1 yards (D.Harris).
LAC
Chargers
- Downs (11 plays, 65 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 9(4:37 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to LARC 11 for 2 yards (D.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 11(4:01 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to LARC 19 for 8 yards (D.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 19(3:16 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen ran ob at LARC 25 for 6 yards (A.Bouye).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 25(2:42 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 47 for 22 yards (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(2:02 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep left to K.Allen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 47(1:55 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 47(1:51 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep middle to M.Williams to DEN 34 for 19 yards (A.Bouye).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(1:17 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 30 for 4 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson). DEN-D.Williams was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 30(0:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to DEN 26 for 4 yards (M.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 26(0:10 - 1st) J.Herbert scrambles right guard to DEN 25 for 1 yard (S.Harris J.Jewell).
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DEN 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.Kelley right guard to DEN 26 for -1 yards (D.Jones S.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(14:56 - 2nd) P.Lindsay left tackle to DEN 26 for no gain (K.White).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 26(14:21 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 30 for 4 yards (N.Vigil).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - DEN 30(13:43 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 41 for 11 yards (M.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 41(13:07 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 41(13:00 - 2nd) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 40 for -1 yards (J.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - DEN 40(12:24 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon to DEN 44 for 4 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DEN 44(11:32 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 46 yards to LARC 10 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. pushed ob at LARC 40 for 30 yards (T.Marshall).
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(11:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 41 for 1 yard (A.Johnson; M.Reed).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 41(10:46 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 48 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 48(10:05 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Jackson to DEN 48 for 4 yards (J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(9:31 - 2nd) T.Pope left guard to DEN 43 for 5 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LAC 43(8:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pope.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAC 43(8:49 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to K.Allen [D.Jones].
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LAC 43(8:45 - 2nd) T.Long punts 43 yards to end zone Center-C.Mazza Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(8:38 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to M.Gordon (R.Jenkins).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 20(8:35 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to N.Fant to DEN 32 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(8:01 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|
2 & 10 - DEN 0(7:56 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to DEN 44 for 12 yards (K.Murray Jr.). Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles Offensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 32 - No Play. Penalty on LARC-M.Davis Illegal Use of Hands offsetting.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 32(7:32 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 30 for -2 yards (J.Jones M.Ingram).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - DEN 30(6:51 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 39 for 9 yards (J.Addae).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - DEN 39(6:02 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 20(5:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to T.Pope to LARC 27 for 7 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LAC 27(5:15 - 2nd) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 27 for no gain (D.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAC 27(4:32 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to K.Allen to LARC 34 for 7 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(3:59 - 2nd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 36 for 2 yards (J.Simmons).
|+34 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAC 36(3:24 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson pushed ob at DEN 30 for 34 yards (B.Callahan).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 30(2:52 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep right to K.Allen to DEN 8 for 22 yards (M.Ojemudia; A.Johnson) [B.Chubb].
|-7 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAC 8(2:04 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Kelley to DEN 15 for -7 yards (S.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAC 15(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope to DEN 9 for 6 yards (A.Johnson; K.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAC 9(1:53 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:48 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 31 for 6 yards (J.Addae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 31(1:29 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DEN 31(1:25 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 31(1:21 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 69 yards to end zone Center-J.Bobenmoyer Touchback.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAC 12(1:11 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 12 for -8 yards (D.Walker). PENALTY on DEN-J.Jewell Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at LARC 20 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:08 - 2nd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 47 for 22 yards (K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 47(1:00 - 2nd) T.Pope left tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Jewell).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 50(0:42 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 39(0:35 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short left to T.Pope pushed ob at DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 38(0:31 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams ran ob at DEN 2 for 36 yards (J.Simmons). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - LAC 2(0:22 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Nabers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DEN-A.Bouye Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
LAC
Chargers
- Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (B.Chubb).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 29(14:41 - 3rd) J.Herbert scrambles left end ran ob at LARC 38 for 9 yards (K.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(14:16 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to LARC 44 for 6 yards (J.Jewell; K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAC 44(13:45 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (B.Callahan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(13:13 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to T.Pope to DEN 49 for 3 yards (A.Johnson; J.Jewell).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 49(12:33 - 3rd) T.Pope up the middle to DEN 35 for 14 yards (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(12:03 - 3rd) T.Pope right tackle to DEN 30 for 5 yards (A.Chickillo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 30(11:31 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 24 for 6 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(10:56 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 24 for no gain (B.Chubb).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAC 24(10:20 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right to M.Williams for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:13 - 3rd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
DEN
Broncos
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback. PENALTY on LARC Illegal Formation 5 yards enforced at DEN 25.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DEN 30(10:13 - 3rd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 25 for -5 yards (J.Tillery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DEN 25(9:42 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [J.Tillery]. Penalty on DEN-D.Dotson Offensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - DEN 25(9:33 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to P.Lindsay [J.Bosa].
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DEN 25(9:31 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 58 yards to LARC 17 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. K.Hill Jr. to LARC 26 for 9 yards (P.Locke; J.Cox).
LAC
Chargers
- Field Goal (8 plays, 40 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 26(9:19 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 32 for 6 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAC 32(8:53 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle (S.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAC 32(8:50 - 3rd) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 40 for 8 yards (D.Jones; D.Dawson).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 40(8:22 - 3rd) T.Pope up the middle to DEN 34 for 26 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 34(7:52 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 34(7:48 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (A.Bouye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAC 34(7:44 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LAC 34(7:38 - 3rd) M.Badgley 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 3rd) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:33 - 3rd) P.Lindsay up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 27(6:59 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant (K.White).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - DEN 27(6:54 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Hamilton to DEN 45 for 18 yards (N.Adderley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(6:19 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (M.Davis).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 45(6:15 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left tackle for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
LAC
Chargers
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to LARC 1. J.Reed to LARC 27 for 26 yards (J.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 27(5:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson right guard to LARC 28 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 28(5:22 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to K.Allen to LARC 33 for 5 yards (A.Johnson). PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LARC 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAC 48(4:55 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAC 48(4:49 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to T.Pope (A.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAC 48(4:45 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Guyton to DEN 49 for 3 yards (B.Callahan).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAC 49(4:02 - 3rd) T.Long punts 36 yards to DEN 13 Center-C.Mazza fair catch by B.Callahan.
DEN
Broncos
- Interception (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 13(3:54 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 15 for 2 yards (J.Bosa; D.Square).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - DEN 15(3:14 - 3rd) D.Lock pass deep right intended for J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by R.Jenkins at DEN 47. R.Jenkins to DEN 24 for 23 yards (K.Hamler).
LAC
Chargers
- Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 24(2:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson right tackle to DEN 21 for 3 yards (S.Harris; J.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 21(2:21 - 3rd) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 19 for 2 yards (S.Harris).
|Int
|
3 & 5 - LAC 19(1:41 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass deep right intended for M.Williams INTERCEPTED by B.Callahan at DEN -6. Touchback.
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (9 plays, 80 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 20(1:36 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to J.Jeudy to DEN 35 for 15 yards (M.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 35(1:02 - 3rd) P.Lindsay right end to DEN 42 for 7 yards (N.Adderley). LARC-C.Hayward Jr. was injured during the play. PENALTY on DEN-D.Hamilton Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at DEN 42.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 13 - DEN 32(0:40 - 3rd) D.Lock pass short left to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 34 for 2 yards (K.Murray Jr.).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - DEN 34(0:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
LAC
Chargers
- Field Goal (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - DEN 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy (C.Hayward Jr.).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 16 - DEN 29(14:54 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to J.Jeudy to LARC 28 for 43 yards (N.Adderley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 28(14:12 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to LARC 21 for 7 yards (N.Adderley; K.White).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 21(13:33 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to LARC 14 for 7 yards (K.White; K.Murray Jr.).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 14(12:56 - 4th) P.Lindsay up the middle to LARC 11 for 3 yards (M.Davis). PENALTY on DEN Illegal Shift 5 yards enforced at LARC 14 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 15 - DEN 19(12:30 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to D.Hamilton to LARC 9 for 10 yards (K.White).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - DEN 9(11:48 - 4th) D.Lock pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:42 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(11:42 - 4th) T.Pope up the middle to LARC 28 for 3 yards (S.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAC 28(11:02 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams pushed ob at LARC 44 for 16 yards (A.Bouye; K.Jackson). DEN-A.Bouye was injured during the play. DEN-B.Chubb was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 44(10:37 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 48 for 4 yards (A.Chickillo).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAC 48(10:04 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to DEN 47 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAC 47(9:44 - 4th) J.Herbert up the middle to DEN 47 for no gain (B.Chubb). PENALTY on DEN-B.Chubb Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 32(9:19 - 4th) T.Pope up the middle to DEN 36 for -4 yards (A.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - LAC 36(8:43 - 4th) T.Pope left tackle to DEN 29 for 7 yards (S.Harris; K.Jackson). LARC-T.Pope was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAC 29(8:06 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Guyton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LAC 29(8:02 - 4th) M.Badgley 47 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 4th) T.Long kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(7:57 - 4th) P.Lindsay right tackle pushed ob at DEN 45 for 20 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on LARC-N.Adderley Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DEN 45.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 40(7:37 - 4th) D.Lock pass deep middle to D.Hamilton for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
LAC
Chargers
- Field Goal (12 plays, 60 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:30 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to H.Henry to LARC 30 for 5 yards (E.Bassey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAC 30(7:03 - 4th) J.Jackson up the middle to LARC 33 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAC 33(6:25 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to K.Allen to LARC 38 for 5 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 38(5:47 - 4th) J.Herbert left end ran ob at LARC 49 for 11 yards (K.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 49(5:12 - 4th) J.Kelley left guard to 50 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAC 50(4:28 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Jackson ran ob at DEN 35 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 35(4:18 - 4th) J.Jackson left end to DEN 17 for 18 yards (J.Jewell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAC 17(3:35 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 13 for 4 yards (B.Chubb). PENALTY on LARC-H.Henry Illegal Crackback 15 yards enforced at DEN 16.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 24 - LAC 31(3:29 - 4th) J.Kelley up the middle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (D.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 21 - LAC 28(2:49 - 4th) J.Herbert sacked at DEN 28 for 0 yards (B.Chubb).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - LAC 28(2:44 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to H.Henry to DEN 15 for 13 yards (K.Jackson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - LAC 15(2:34 - 4th) M.Badgley 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Mazza Holder-T.Long.
DEN
Broncos
- Touchdown (14 plays, 81 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) T.Long kicks 69 yards from LARC 35 to DEN -4. T.Cleveland to DEN 19 for 23 yards (J.Reed; N.Vigil).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 19(2:24 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 25 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 25(2:19 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 28 for 3 yards (J.Addae; J.Tillery).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 28(2:00 - 4th) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 38 for 10 yards (T.Campbell; N.Adderley).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 38(1:40 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at DEN 40 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DEN 40(1:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to N.Fant.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - DEN 45(1:30 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (T.Campbell). PENALTY on LARC-T.Campbell Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at DEN 40 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 45(1:27 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to LARC 48 for 7 yards (N.Adderley).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - DEN 48(1:04 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to D.Hamilton to LARC 34 for 14 yards (T.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 34(0:38 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to P.Lindsay ran ob at LARC 31 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 31(0:35 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon pushed ob at LARC 29 for 2 yards (B.Facyson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 29(0:31 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to LARC 25 for 4 yards (B.Facyson). The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Lock pass short right to M.Gordon to LARC 24 for 5 yards (B.Facyson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 24(0:27 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to LARC 18 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DEN 18(0:14 - 4th) D.Lock spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DEN 18(0:13 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to D.Hamilton [M.Ingram].
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - DEN 0(0:07 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete deep right to A.Okwuegbunam (B.Facyson). PENALTY on LARC-B.Facyson Defensive Pass Interference 17 yards enforced at LARC 18 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DEN 1(0:01 - 4th) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin. Penalty on LARC Illegal Formation declined.
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
LAC
DEN
30
31
Final CBS
-
NO
CHI
26
23
Final/OT FOX
-
SF
SEA
27
37
Final FOX
-
DAL
PHI
9
23
Final NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN