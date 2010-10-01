Drive Chart
|NE
|BUF
Key Players
C. Newton
1 QB
174 PaYds, 54 RuYds, RuTD
17
FPTS
Z. Moss
20 RB
81 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
20
FPTS
0
7
Field Goal 10:50
N.Folk 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
8
plays
49
yds
4:10
pos
3
7
Field Goal 0:08
N.Folk 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
7
plays
34
yds
1:30
pos
6
7
6
14
Two Point Conversion 3:03
(Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Newton pass to J.Meyers is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Caught 5 yds. into end zone.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
14
21
21
21
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|30:46
|28:48
|1st Downs
|20
|22
|Rushing
|11
|14
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|349
|339
|Total Plays
|61
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|188
|190
|Rush Attempts
|34
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|161
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|15-25
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|93
|50
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-53
|3-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|161
|PASS YDS
|149
|188
|RUSH YDS
|190
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Newton 1 QB
17
FPTS
|C. Newton
|15/25
|174
|0
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
16
FPTS
|D. Harris
|16
|102
|1
|22
|16
|
C. Newton 1 QB
17
FPTS
|C. Newton
|9
|54
|1
|19
|17
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|6
|26
|0
|10
|2
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. White
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|10
|6
|58
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Byrd 10 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|4
|3
|39
|0
|22
|3
|
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. White
|4
|2
|35
|0
|28
|3
|
R. Izzo 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Izzo
|3
|2
|24
|0
|15
|2
|
R. Burkhead 34 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McCourty 30 CB
|J. McCourty
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simon 55 DE
|J. Simon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 51 LB
|J. Bentley
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. Cowart 99 DT
|B. Cowart
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brooks 25 DB
|T. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 50 DE
|C. Winovich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Butler 70 DT
|A. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Slater 18 WR
|M. Slater
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 33 CB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
7
FPTS
|N. Folk
|2/2
|43
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|4
|43.3
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|3
|17.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Allen
|11/18
|154
|0
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|14
|86
|0
|18
|8
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
20
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|14
|81
|2
|21
|20
|
J. Allen 17 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Allen
|10
|23
|1
|19
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|9
|6
|92
|0
|41
|9
|
C. Beasley 11 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Beasley
|2
|2
|24
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Brown 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Brown
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|2
|
T. Kroft 81 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|8
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
20
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Marlowe 31 SS
|D. Marlowe
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 24 CB
|T. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. White 27 CB
|T. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 54 OLB
|A. Klein
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 99 DT
|H. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 59 LB
|A. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
|Q. Jefferson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zimmer 61 DT
|J. Zimmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 75 T
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 SAF
|S. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 92 DE
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 9 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|40.7
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Roberts
|2
|24.0
|28
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
0
FPTS
|T. Matakevich
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NE
Patriots
- Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 4:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 32 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 32(14:34 - 1st) D.Harris left end to NE 39 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(14:05 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 43 for 4 yards (A.Klein).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NE 43(13:31 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to BUF 48 for 9 yards (E.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 48(12:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NE Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - NE 47(12:21 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to 50 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NE 50(11:42 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.White.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 12 - NE 50(11:37 - 1st) R.Burkhead left guard to NE 48 for -2 yards (M.Addison D.Johnson).
|
4 & 14 - NE 48(10:50 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-D.Johnson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NE 47(10:46 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 25 yards to BUF 22 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-R.Burkhead.
BUF
Bills
- Touchdown (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(10:39 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 25 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 25(10:05 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 31 for 6 yards (L.Guy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 31(9:28 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 34 for 3 yards (D.Wise; B.Cowart). BUF-M.Morse was injured during the play. He is Out. M.Morse assisted off.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(8:54 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for no gain (D.Wise).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 34(8:17 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 40 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - BUF 40(7:47 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NE 48 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 48(7:00 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to NE 29 for 19 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BUF 29(6:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete to S.Diggs (J.Simon). Pass batted at line.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BUF 29(6:13 - 1st) Z.Moss left end to NE 8 for 21 yards (J.McCourty).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - BUF 8(5:34 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NE
Patriots
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to NE 4. G.Olszewski to NE 25 for 21 yards (R.Gilliam).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(5:22 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 41 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 42(4:39 - 1st) C.Newton pass deep right to J.Meyers to BUF 42 for 17 yards (D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NE-J.Thuney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 41 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - NE 31(4:09 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete. Thrown away under pressure (A.Klein).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 20 - NE 31(4:03 - 1st) J.White left guard to NE 33 for 2 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 18 - NE 43(3:22 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to NE 43 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson). PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at NE 33 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 38(2:50 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 40 for 2 yards (A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NE 40(2:14 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to R.Izzo. Pressure on QB: J.Hughes.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NE 40(2:10 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at NE 36 for -4 yards (Q.Jefferson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - NE 36(1:39 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 64 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback. Kick into end zone.
BUF
Bills
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 20(1:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs to BUF 40 for 20 yards (T.Brooks) [L.Guy].
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 40(0:54 - 1st) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 38 for -2 yards (L.Guy; B.Cowart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BUF 38(0:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - BUF 38(0:12 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - BUF 33(0:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to Z.Moss [J.Uche].
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BUF 33(0:05 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 36 yards to NE 31 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.
NE
Patriots
- Field Goal (8 plays, 44 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(15:00 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 36 for 5 yards (E.Oliver).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 36(14:24 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 44 for 8 yards (J.Poyer).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 44(14:01 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 46 for 2 yards (B.Bryant A.Klein).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NE 46(13:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 46 - No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 13 - NE 41(12:52 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White to BUF 31 for 28 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 31(12:11 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd [M.Addison].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 31(12:06 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to BUF 29 for 2 yards (H.Phillips). Penalty on NE-D.Byrd Illegal Shift declined.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NE 29(11:36 - 2nd) C.Newton left end to BUF 25 for 4 yards (J.Hughes; T.Edmunds).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NE 25(10:55 - 2nd) N.Folk 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
BUF
Bills
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts ran ob at BUF 19 for 20 yards (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 19(10:45 - 2nd) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 21 for 2 yards (T.Bower J.Simon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BUF 21(10:10 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 25 for 4 yards (J.Simon).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BUF 25(9:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-D.McCourty Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BUF 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 30(9:08 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 36 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - BUF 36(8:30 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked ob at BUF 31 for -5 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BUF 31(7:56 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Brown (J.McCourty).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - BUF 31(7:52 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to NE 23 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by G.Olszewski.
NE
Patriots
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(7:43 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to NE 25 for 2 yards (J.Poyer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 25(7:00 - 2nd) G.Olszewski right end to NE 31 for 6 yards (L.Wallace). End-around handoff from C.Newton.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 31(6:23 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to NE 29 for -2 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NE 29(5:38 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to BUF 22 Center-J.Cardona out of bounds.
BUF
Bills
- Interception (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 22(5:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 34 for 12 yards (J.McCourty).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 34(5:04 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 42 for 8 yards [B.Cowart].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - BUF 42(4:34 - 2nd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 43 for 1 yard (L.Guy; D.Wise).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 43(4:01 - 2nd) J.Allen right guard to BUF 45 for 2 yards (J.Bentley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(3:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NE 43 for 12 yards (J.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 43(2:40 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to NE 36 for 7 yards (J.Simon J.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BUF 36(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to NE 35 for 1 yard (T.Brooks N.Thurman). PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 36 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - BUF 46(1:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to NE 41 for 5 yards (J.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - BUF 41(1:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 26. J.Jackson pushed ob at BUF 49 for 25 yards (D.Williams).
NE
Patriots
- Field Goal (7 plays, 34 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 49(1:38 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers [J.Poyer].
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 49(1:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to BUF 39 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:57 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 39(0:53 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Izzo to BUF 24 for 15 yards (J.Poyer) [M.Milano].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 24(0:26 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Izzo to BUF 15 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NE 15(0:17 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 1 - NE 15(0:12 - 2nd) N.Folk 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
BUF
Bills
- Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 31 for 6 yards (L.Guy).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 31(14:18 - 3rd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 37 for 6 yards (J.Jones; A.Phillips).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(13:44 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 45 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(13:07 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to NE 4 for 41 yards (J.McCourty).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - BUF 4(12:17 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NE
Patriots
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. G.Olszewski kneels 3 yds. into end zone.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 25(12:09 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 34 for 9 yards (T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 34(11:25 - 3rd) D.Harris right tackle to NE 36 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 36(10:50 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to NE 39 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 39(10:15 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right tackle to NE 45 for 6 yards (T.White). End-around handoff from C.Newton.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 45(9:36 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right end pushed ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NE 47(9:07 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at NE 44 for -9 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NE 44(8:25 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 19 - NE 44(8:21 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to I.Zuber to BUF 43 for 13 yards (T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NE 43(7:43 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 35 yards to BUF 8 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by A.Roberts.
BUF
Bills
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 8(7:36 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 10 for 2 yards (B.Cowart A.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BUF 10(6:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs [J.Bentley]. NE-J.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Probable. J.Jackson jogs off.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - BUF 10(6:50 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 12 for 2 yards (J.Uche).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BUF 12(6:04 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 40 yards to NE 48 Center-R.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to BUF 37 for 15 yards (T.Matakevich).
NE
Patriots
- Touchdown (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NE 23(5:52 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to BUF 23 for 14 yards (T.Johnson D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NE-S.Mason Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 37 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - NE 47(5:35 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to R.Burkhead to BUF 42 for 5 yards (T.White).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - NE 42(4:54 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to BUF 37 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - NE 37(4:15 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left tackle to BUF 27 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 27(3:34 - 3rd) D.Harris right end pushed ob at BUF 22 for 5 yards (J.Poyer).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - NE 22(3:09 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:03 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Newton pass to J.Meyers is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Caught 5 yds. into end zone.
BUF
Bills
- Touchdown (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks onside 12 yards from NE 35 to NE 47. T.Matakevich to NE 45 for 2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 45(3:02 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to NE 40 for 5 yards (N.Thurman J.Bentley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - BUF 40(2:30 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to NE 31 for 9 yards (D.McCourty; J.Williams).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 31(1:44 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 14 for 17 yards (D.McCourty J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BUF 14(1:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 14 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - BUF 19(0:47 - 3rd) Z.Moss left end to NE 17 for 2 yards (A.Phillips D.Wise).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - BUF 17(0:01 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to NE 5 for 12 yards (T.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BUF 5(15:00 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to NE 2 for 3 yards (N.Thurman A.Phillips).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BUF 2(14:37 - 4th) J.Allen right tackle to NE 4 for -2 yards (D.McCourty).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BUF 4(13:58 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to NE 2 for 2 yards (J.Simon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - BUF 2(13:16 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:12 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NE
Patriots
- Touchdown (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:12 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to NE 9. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 19 yards (S.Neal T.Matakevich).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(13:05 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd pushed ob at 50 for 22 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 50(12:26 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Byrd to BUF 41 for 9 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - NE 41(11:53 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to BUF 28 for 13 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 28(11:18 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to BUF 10 for 18 yards (J.Poyer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 10(10:47 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to BUF 3 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 3(10:19 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to BUF 2 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NE 2(9:40 - 4th) C.Newton left end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
BUF
Bills
- Field Goal (10 plays, 63 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 27 for 28 yards (C.Winovich M.Slater).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 27(9:29 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 30 for 3 yards (J.Simon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BUF 30(8:58 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 38 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 38(8:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to T.Kroft to BUF 49 for 11 yards (J.Bentley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 49(7:33 - 4th) Z.Moss left end to NE 37 for 14 yards (D.Wise; D.McCourty). NE-J.Bentley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 37(7:05 - 4th) Z.Moss left end to NE 36 for 1 yard (T.Bower).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - BUF 36(6:24 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to NE 15 for 21 yards (J.McCourty J.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BUF 15(5:41 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to NE 16 for -1 yards (B.Cowart A.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - BUF 16(4:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NE 10 for 6 yards (J.Jackson). BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play. S.Diggs walks off.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BUF 10(4:16 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BUF 10(4:10 - 4th) T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
NE
Patriots
- Fumble (12 plays, 65 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to NE 8. G.Olszewski pushed ob at NE 21 for 13 yards (J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 21(4:03 - 4th) D.Harris right end to NE 27 for 6 yards (D.Marlowe T.White). BUF-T.Edmunds was injured during the play. His return is Probable. T.Edmunds assisted off.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NE 27(3:35 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - NE 27(3:30 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 35 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 35(3:01 - 4th) D.Harris left guard to NE 37 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NE 37(2:23 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NE 45 for 8 yards (L.Wallace).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 45(2:00 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to BUF 48 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - NE 48(1:29 - 4th) C.Newton left end to BUF 29 for 19 yards (J.Poyer).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NE 29(1:19 - 4th) D.Harris left guard to BUF 26 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NE 26(0:53 - 4th) D.Harris left end pushed ob at BUF 20 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NE 20(0:47 - 4th) R.Burkhead left end pushed ob at BUF 19 for 1 yard (T.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NE 19(0:42 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle. Thrown away.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NE 19(0:37 - 4th) C.Newton left tackle to BUF 14 for 5 yards (J.Zimmer). FUMBLES (J.Zimmer) RECOVERED by BUF-D.Marlowe at BUF 13.
