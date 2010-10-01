Drive Chart
NE
BUF

Key Players
C. Newton 1 QB
174 PaYds, 54 RuYds, RuTD
17
FPTS
Z. Moss 20 RB
81 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
20
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:29
Z.Moss left tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
78
yds
5:10
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:29
T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 10:50
N.Folk 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
8
plays
49
yds
4:10
pos
3
7
Field Goal 0:08
N.Folk 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
7
plays
34
yds
1:30
pos
6
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:09
Z.Moss right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:51
pos
6
13
Point After TD 12:09
T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 3:03
D.Harris left guard for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
47
yds
2:49
pos
12
14
Two Point Conversion 3:03
(Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Newton pass to J.Meyers is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Caught 5 yds. into end zone.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:12
J.Allen up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
50
yds
4:51
pos
14
20
Point After TD 13:12
T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:36
C.Newton left end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
72
yds
3:36
pos
20
21
Point After TD 9:36
N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Field Goal 4:06
T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.
10
plays
63
yds
5:30
pos
21
24
Team Stats
Time of Pos 30:46 28:48
1st Downs 20 22
Rushing 11 14
Passing 8 7
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-10 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 349 339
Total Plays 61 57
Avg Gain 5.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 188 190
Rush Attempts 34 38
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 5.0
Net Yards Passing 161 149
Comp. - Att. 15-25 11-18
Yards Per Pass 6.0 7.8
Penalties - Yards 5-35 5-30
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-43.3 3-40.7
Return Yards 93 50
Punts - Returns 1-15 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-53 3-50
Int. - Returns 1-25 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-3 -33% 3-4 -75%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 3-3 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Patriots 2-5 068721
Bills 6-2 7071024
Bills Stadium Orchard Park, N.Y.
 161 PASS YDS 149
188 RUSH YDS 190
349 TOTAL YDS 339
Patriots
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Newton 1 QB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 174 0 0 118.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 969 2 7 71.7
C. Newton 15/25 174 0 0 17
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Harris 37 RB
16
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 102 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 177 0
D. Harris 16 102 1 22 16
C. Newton 1 QB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 244 5
C. Newton 9 54 1 19 17
R. Burkhead 34 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 154 2
R. Burkhead 6 26 0 10 2
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
G. Olszewski 1 6 0 6 0
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 51 0
J. White 2 0 0 2 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Meyers 16 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 58 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 67 0
J. Meyers 10 6 58 0 16 7
D. Byrd 10 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 39 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 233 0
D. Byrd 4 3 39 0 22 3
J. White 28 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 35 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 136 0
J. White 4 2 35 0 28 3
R. Izzo 85 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 90 0
R. Izzo 3 2 24 0 15 2
R. Burkhead 34 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 136 1
R. Burkhead 1 1 5 0 5 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Jones 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-4 1 0.0
J. Jones 4-2 0.0 0 0
J. McCourty 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-6 0 0.0
J. McCourty 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Simon 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-9 0 1.0
J. Simon 4-1 0.0 0 0
J. Bentley 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-16 0 0.5
J. Bentley 4-1 1.0 0 0
D. McCourty 32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-7 2 0.0
D. McCourty 4-2 0.0 0 0
J. Jackson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
J. Jackson 3-2 0.0 1 0
B. Cowart 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
B. Cowart 2-2 0.0 0 0
T. Brooks 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
T. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Phillips 21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-15 1 0.0
A. Phillips 2-3 0.0 0 0
L. Guy 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 1.0
L. Guy 2-2 0.0 0 0
C. Winovich 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-5 0 2.5
C. Winovich 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Wise 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-9 0 0.5
D. Wise 1-4 0.0 0 0
A. Butler 70 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
A. Butler 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Slater 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Slater 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Williams 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Folk 6 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/11 10/11
N. Folk 2/2 43 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 11
J. Bailey 4 43.3 1 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.7 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
G. Olszewski 3 17.7 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Olszewski 80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
G. Olszewski 1 15.0 15 0
Bills
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Allen 17 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 154 0 1 121.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 2172 16 5 102.4
J. Allen 11/18 154 0 1 12
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 86 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 385 1
D. Singletary 14 86 0 18 8
Z. Moss 20 RB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 81 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 186 2
Z. Moss 14 81 2 21 20
J. Allen 17 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 227 4
J. Allen 10 23 1 19 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
S. Diggs 14 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 92 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 54 695 3
S. Diggs 9 6 92 0 41 9
C. Beasley 11 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 41 494 2
C. Beasley 2 2 24 0 12 2
J. Brown 15 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 215 2
J. Brown 2 1 21 0 21 2
T. Kroft 81 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 118 2
T. Kroft 1 1 11 0 11 1
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 159 0
D. Singletary 1 1 6 0 6 8
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 205 2
G. Davis 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Moss 20 RB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 41 1
Z. Moss 1 0 0 0 0 20
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Poyer 21 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
50-16 0 2.0
J. Poyer 11-0 0.0 0 0
D. Marlowe 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.5
D. Marlowe 6-0 0.0 0 0
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
35-17 0 0.0
T. Edmunds 5-1 0.0 0 0
T. Johnson 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
41-8 0 0.0
T. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0 0
T. White 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-6 0 0.5
T. White 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Hughes 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-7 1 3.0
J. Hughes 2-1 1.0 0 0
A. Klein 54 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-7 0 0.5
A. Klein 2-1 0.0 0 0
H. Phillips 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
H. Phillips 2-0 0.0 0 0
E. Oliver 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 1.0
E. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Smith 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 2-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Jefferson 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 2.0
Q. Jefferson 1-0 1.0 0 0
M. Addison 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-5 0 3.0
M. Addison 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Zimmer 61 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
J. Zimmer 1-0 0.0 0 1
M. Milano 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-8 1 1.5
M. Milano 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Williams 75 T
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Neal 33 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Neal 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Matakevich 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Johnson 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/18 21/22
T. Bass 1/1 28 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bojorquez 9 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 9
C. Bojorquez 3 40.7 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Roberts 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 58 0
A. Roberts 2 24.0 28 0
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 2 0
T. Matakevich 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NE 25 4:21 7 28 Punt
5:29 NE 25 3:59 6 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NE 31 4:10 8 44 FG
7:43 NE 23 2:13 3 6 Punt
1:38 BUF 49 1:30 7 34 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 NE 25 4:33 8 32 Punt
5:52 BUF 37 2:49 5 37 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 NE 28 3:36 7 72 TD
4:06 NE 22 3:35 12 65 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 BUF 22 5:10 10 78 TD
1:30 BUF 20 1:30 4 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 BUF 19 3:07 5 12 Punt
5:30 BUF 22 3:52 8 37 INT
0:08 BUF 25 0:08 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUF 25 2:51 5 75 TD
7:36 BUF 8 1:44 3 4 Punt
3:03 NE 47 4:51 9 45 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 BUF 27 5:30 10 63 FG
0:31 BUF 13 0:31 3 -2 Game

NE Patriots  - Punt (7 plays, 28 yards, 4:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NE 32 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 3 - NE 32
(14:34 - 1st) D.Harris left end to NE 39 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39
(14:05 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 43 for 4 yards (A.Klein).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - NE 43
(13:31 - 1st) C.Newton up the middle to BUF 48 for 9 yards (E.Oliver).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 48
(12:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NE Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - NE 47
(12:21 - 1st) C.Newton right guard to 50 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 50
(11:42 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.White.
-2 YD
3 & 12 - NE 50
(11:37 - 1st) R.Burkhead left guard to NE 48 for -2 yards (M.Addison D.Johnson).
4 & 14 - NE 48
(10:50 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-D.Johnson Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at NE 48 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - NE 47
(10:46 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 25 yards to BUF 22 Center-J.Cardona downed by NE-R.Burkhead.

BUF Bills  - Touchdown (10 plays, 78 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22
(10:39 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 25 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 25
(10:05 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 31 for 6 yards (L.Guy).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 31
(9:28 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 34 for 3 yards (D.Wise; B.Cowart). BUF-M.Morse was injured during the play. He is Out. M.Morse assisted off.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 34
(8:54 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for no gain (D.Wise).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 34
(8:17 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 40 for 6 yards (J.Jones).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 40
(7:47 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley to NE 48 for 12 yards (J.Jones).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48
(7:00 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to NE 29 for 19 yards (J.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 29
(6:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete to S.Diggs (J.Simon). Pass batted at line.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 29
(6:13 - 1st) Z.Moss left end to NE 8 for 21 yards (J.McCourty).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - BUF 8
(5:34 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:29 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NE Patriots  - Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:29 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to NE 4. G.Olszewski to NE 25 for 21 yards (R.Gilliam).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25
(5:22 - 1st) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 41 for 16 yards (J.Poyer).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 42
(4:39 - 1st) C.Newton pass deep right to J.Meyers to BUF 42 for 17 yards (D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NE-J.Thuney Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 41 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - NE 31
(4:09 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete. Thrown away under pressure (A.Klein).
+2 YD
2 & 20 - NE 31
(4:03 - 1st) J.White left guard to NE 33 for 2 yards (D.Marlowe).
Penalty
3 & 18 - NE 43
(3:22 - 1st) C.Newton pass short right to J.White to NE 43 for 10 yards (T.Edmunds; T.Johnson). PENALTY on BUF-E.Oliver Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at NE 33 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38
(2:50 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 40 for 2 yards (A.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NE 40
(2:14 - 1st) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to R.Izzo. Pressure on QB: J.Hughes.
Sack
3 & 8 - NE 40
(2:10 - 1st) C.Newton sacked at NE 36 for -4 yards (Q.Jefferson).
Punt
4 & 12 - NE 36
(1:39 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 64 yards to end zone Center-J.Cardona Touchback. Kick into end zone.

BUF Bills  - Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20
(1:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to S.Diggs to BUF 40 for 20 yards (T.Brooks) [L.Guy].
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40
(0:54 - 1st) Z.Moss right tackle to BUF 38 for -2 yards (L.Guy; B.Cowart).
No Gain
2 & 12 - BUF 38
(0:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
Penalty
3 & 12 - BUF 38
(0:12 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters False Start 5 yards enforced at BUF 38 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 17 - BUF 33
(0:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to Z.Moss [J.Uche].
Punt
4 & 17 - BUF 33
(0:05 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 36 yards to NE 31 Center-R.Ferguson out of bounds.

NE Patriots  - Field Goal (8 plays, 44 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 31
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 36 for 5 yards (E.Oliver).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NE 36
(14:24 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers pushed ob at NE 44 for 8 yards (J.Poyer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44
(14:01 - 2nd) C.Newton up the middle to NE 46 for 2 yards (B.Bryant A.Klein).
Penalty
2 & 8 - NE 46
(13:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-J.Meyers False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 46 - No Play.
+28 YD
2 & 13 - NE 41
(12:52 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.White to BUF 31 for 28 yards (J.Poyer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 31
(12:11 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to D.Byrd [M.Addison].
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NE 31
(12:06 - 2nd) D.Harris left tackle to BUF 29 for 2 yards (H.Phillips). Penalty on NE-D.Byrd Illegal Shift declined.
+4 YD
3 & 8 - NE 29
(11:36 - 2nd) C.Newton left end to BUF 25 for 4 yards (J.Hughes; T.Edmunds).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 25
(10:55 - 2nd) N.Folk 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.

BUF Bills  - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:50 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts ran ob at BUF 19 for 20 yards (A.Phillips).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 19
(10:45 - 2nd) D.Singletary right tackle to BUF 21 for 2 yards (T.Bower J.Simon).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 21
(10:10 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 25 for 4 yards (J.Simon).
Penalty
3 & 4 - BUF 25
(9:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-D.McCourty Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at BUF 25 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30
(9:08 - 2nd) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 36 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
Sack
2 & 4 - BUF 36
(8:30 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked ob at BUF 31 for -5 yards (J.Bentley).
No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 31
(7:56 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Brown (J.McCourty).
Punt
4 & 9 - BUF 31
(7:52 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 46 yards to NE 23 Center-R.Ferguson fair catch by G.Olszewski.

NE Patriots  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 23
(7:43 - 2nd) D.Harris right guard to NE 25 for 2 yards (J.Poyer).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - NE 25
(7:00 - 2nd) G.Olszewski right end to NE 31 for 6 yards (L.Wallace). End-around handoff from C.Newton.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - NE 31
(6:23 - 2nd) J.White up the middle to NE 29 for -2 yards (D.Marlowe).
Punt
4 & 4 - NE 29
(5:38 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 49 yards to BUF 22 Center-J.Cardona out of bounds.

BUF Bills  - Interception (8 plays, 37 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22
(5:30 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to C.Beasley pushed ob at BUF 34 for 12 yards (J.McCourty).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34
(5:04 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 42 for 8 yards [B.Cowart].
+1 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 42
(4:34 - 2nd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 43 for 1 yard (L.Guy; D.Wise).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 43
(4:01 - 2nd) J.Allen right guard to BUF 45 for 2 yards (J.Bentley).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45
(3:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NE 43 for 12 yards (J.Jackson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 43
(2:40 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to NE 36 for 7 yards (J.Simon J.Jackson).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 36
(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle to NE 35 for 1 yard (T.Brooks N.Thurman). PENALTY on BUF-B.Winters Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NE 36 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - BUF 46
(1:54 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to NE 41 for 5 yards (J.Jackson).
Int
3 & 8 - BUF 41
(1:47 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by J.Jackson at NE 26. J.Jackson pushed ob at BUF 49 for 25 yards (D.Williams).

NE Patriots  - Field Goal (7 plays, 34 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49
(1:38 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers [J.Poyer].
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49
(1:33 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to BUF 39 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 39
(0:57 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - NE 39
(0:53 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Izzo to BUF 24 for 15 yards (J.Poyer) [M.Milano].
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 24
(0:26 - 2nd) C.Newton pass short right to R.Izzo to BUF 15 for 9 yards (M.Milano).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NE 15
(0:17 - 2nd) C.Newton pass incomplete short right to J.White.
Field Goal
3 & 1 - NE 15
(0:12 - 2nd) N.Folk 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.

BUF Bills  - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback. A.Roberts kneels 6 yds. into end zone.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25
(0:08 - 2nd) J.Allen kneels to BUF 24 for -1 yards.

BUF Bills  - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 31 for 6 yards (L.Guy).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 31
(14:18 - 3rd) Z.Moss right guard to BUF 37 for 6 yards (J.Jones; A.Phillips).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37
(13:44 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 45 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45
(13:07 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to S.Diggs to NE 4 for 41 yards (J.McCourty).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - BUF 4
(12:17 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:09 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NE Patriots  - Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:09 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone Touchback. G.Olszewski kneels 3 yds. into end zone.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25
(12:09 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 34 for 9 yards (T.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NE 34
(11:25 - 3rd) D.Harris right tackle to NE 36 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36
(10:50 - 3rd) R.Burkhead up the middle to NE 39 for 3 yards (J.Poyer).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NE 39
(10:15 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right tackle to NE 45 for 6 yards (T.White). End-around handoff from C.Newton.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - NE 45
(9:36 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right end pushed ob at BUF 47 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
Sack
1 & 10 - NE 47
(9:07 - 3rd) C.Newton sacked at NE 44 for -9 yards (J.Hughes).
No Gain
2 & 19 - NE 44
(8:25 - 3rd) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
+13 YD
3 & 19 - NE 44
(8:21 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to I.Zuber to BUF 43 for 13 yards (T.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 6 - NE 43
(7:43 - 3rd) J.Bailey punts 35 yards to BUF 8 Center-J.Cardona fair catch by A.Roberts.

BUF Bills  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 8
(7:36 - 3rd) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 10 for 2 yards (B.Cowart A.Butler).
No Gain
2 & 8 - BUF 10
(6:56 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs [J.Bentley]. NE-J.Jackson was injured during the play. His return is Probable. J.Jackson jogs off.
+2 YD
3 & 8 - BUF 10
(6:50 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 12 for 2 yards (J.Uche).
Punt
4 & 6 - BUF 12
(6:04 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 40 yards to NE 48 Center-R.Ferguson. G.Olszewski to BUF 37 for 15 yards (T.Matakevich).

NE Patriots  - Touchdown (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 23
(5:52 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short middle to J.Meyers to BUF 23 for 14 yards (T.Johnson D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NE-S.Mason Illegal Use of Hands 10 yards enforced at BUF 37 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - NE 47
(5:35 - 3rd) C.Newton pass short left to R.Burkhead to BUF 42 for 5 yards (T.White).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 42
(4:54 - 3rd) C.Newton scrambles up the middle to BUF 37 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
+10 YD
3 & 10 - NE 37
(4:15 - 3rd) R.Burkhead left tackle to BUF 27 for 10 yards (J.Poyer).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27
(3:34 - 3rd) D.Harris right end pushed ob at BUF 22 for 5 yards (J.Poyer).
+22 YD
2 & 5 - NE 22
(3:09 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(3:03 - 3rd) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Newton pass to J.Meyers is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. Caught 5 yds. into end zone.

BUF Bills  - Touchdown (9 plays, 45 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:03 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks onside 12 yards from NE 35 to NE 47. T.Matakevich to NE 45 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45
(3:02 - 3rd) D.Singletary left end to NE 40 for 5 yards (N.Thurman J.Bentley).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 40
(2:30 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to NE 31 for 9 yards (D.McCourty; J.Williams).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31
(1:44 - 3rd) D.Singletary left tackle to NE 14 for 17 yards (D.McCourty J.Jones).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 14
(1:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 14 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - BUF 19
(0:47 - 3rd) Z.Moss left end to NE 17 for 2 yards (A.Phillips D.Wise).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - BUF 17
(0:01 - 3rd) Z.Moss right end to NE 5 for 12 yards (T.Brooks).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 5
(15:00 - 4th) Z.Moss up the middle to NE 2 for 3 yards (N.Thurman A.Phillips).
-2 YD
1 & 2 - BUF 2
(14:37 - 4th) J.Allen right tackle to NE 4 for -2 yards (D.McCourty).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 4
(13:58 - 4th) Z.Moss left tackle to NE 2 for 2 yards (J.Simon).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 2
(13:16 - 4th) J.Allen up the middle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:12 - 4th) T.Bass extra point is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NE Patriots  - Touchdown (7 plays, 72 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:12 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 56 yards from BUF 35 to NE 9. G.Olszewski to NE 28 for 19 yards (S.Neal T.Matakevich).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28
(13:05 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd pushed ob at 50 for 22 yards (D.Marlowe).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 50
(12:26 - 4th) C.Newton pass short middle to D.Byrd to BUF 41 for 9 yards (D.Marlowe).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - NE 41
(11:53 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to BUF 28 for 13 yards (D.Marlowe).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28
(11:18 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to BUF 10 for 18 yards (J.Poyer).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 10
(10:47 - 4th) D.Harris left tackle to BUF 3 for 7 yards (T.Edmunds).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - NE 3
(10:19 - 4th) D.Harris up the middle to BUF 2 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NE 2
(9:40 - 4th) C.Newton left end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:36 - 4th) N.Folk extra point is GOOD Center-J.Cardona Holder-J.Bailey.

BUF Bills  - Field Goal (10 plays, 63 yards, 5:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:36 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 66 yards from NE 35 to BUF -1. A.Roberts to BUF 27 for 28 yards (C.Winovich M.Slater).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27
(9:29 - 4th) J.Allen scrambles right end to BUF 30 for 3 yards (J.Simon).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 30
(8:58 - 4th) D.Singletary left tackle to BUF 38 for 8 yards (D.McCourty).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38
(8:17 - 4th) J.Allen pass short middle to T.Kroft to BUF 49 for 11 yards (J.Bentley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49
(7:33 - 4th) Z.Moss left end to NE 37 for 14 yards (D.Wise; D.McCourty). NE-J.Bentley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37
(7:05 - 4th) Z.Moss left end to NE 36 for 1 yard (T.Bower).
+21 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 36
(6:24 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to J.Brown to NE 15 for 21 yards (J.McCourty J.Jackson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 15
(5:41 - 4th) D.Singletary left end to NE 16 for -1 yards (B.Cowart A.Phillips).
+6 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 16
(4:58 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to NE 10 for 6 yards (J.Jackson). BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play. S.Diggs walks off.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BUF 10
(4:16 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BUF 10
(4:10 - 4th) T.Bass 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Ferguson Holder-C.Bojorquez.

NE Patriots  - Fumble (12 plays, 65 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:06 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to NE 8. G.Olszewski pushed ob at NE 21 for 13 yards (J.Thomas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21
(4:03 - 4th) D.Harris right end to NE 27 for 6 yards (D.Marlowe T.White). BUF-T.Edmunds was injured during the play. His return is Probable. T.Edmunds assisted off.
No Gain
2 & 4 - NE 27
(3:35 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - NE 27
(3:30 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 35 for 8 yards (T.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35
(3:01 - 4th) D.Harris left guard to NE 37 for 2 yards (H.Phillips).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - NE 37
(2:23 - 4th) C.Newton pass short right to D.Byrd to NE 45 for 8 yards (L.Wallace).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45
(2:00 - 4th) C.Newton pass short left to J.White to BUF 48 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - NE 48
(1:29 - 4th) C.Newton left end to BUF 29 for 19 yards (J.Poyer).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 29
(1:19 - 4th) D.Harris left guard to BUF 26 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NE 26
(0:53 - 4th) D.Harris left end pushed ob at BUF 20 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NE 20
(0:47 - 4th) R.Burkhead left end pushed ob at BUF 19 for 1 yard (T.White).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 19
(0:42 - 4th) C.Newton pass incomplete short middle. Thrown away.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 19
(0:37 - 4th) C.Newton left tackle to BUF 14 for 5 yards (J.Zimmer). FUMBLES (J.Zimmer) RECOVERED by BUF-D.Marlowe at BUF 13.

BUF Bills  - End of Game (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 13
(0:31 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BUF 13 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 13
(0:29 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BUF 12 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 11 - BUF 12
(0:26 - 4th) J.Allen kneels to BUF 11 for -1 yards.
NFL Scores