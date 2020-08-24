Drive Chart
MIN
GB

Key Players
D. Cook 33 RB
163 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 63 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
46
FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
291 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
27
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:05
A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
75
yds
7:59
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:01
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 0:47
D.Cook up the middle for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
78
yds
6:14
pos
6
7
Point After TD 0:47
D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:53
A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
15
plays
76
yds
8:54
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:53
M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:31
D.Cook right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
62
yds
6:22
pos
13
14
Point After TD 0:31
D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:00
D.Cook up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
65
yds
5:00
pos
20
14
Point After TD 10:00
D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 5:52
K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
63
yds
2:06
pos
27
14
Point After TD 5:52
D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 2:42
A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIN-J.Metellus Defensive Holding declined.
9
plays
79
yds
3:05
pos
28
20
Two Point Conversion 2:42
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Williams rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Williams rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
28
22
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:48 32:12
1st Downs 20 24
Rushing 11 5
Passing 6 17
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 4-8 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 3-5
Total Net Yards 324 400
Total Plays 49 66
Avg Gain 6.6 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 173 109
Rush Attempts 34 24
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 4.5
Net Yards Passing 151 291
Comp. - Att. 11-14 27-41
Yards Per Pass 10.1 6.9
Penalties - Yards 7-36 9-85
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-37.7 1-38.0
Return Yards 66 62
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 4-66 2-53
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-2 -100% 3-3 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Vikings 2-5 7714028
Packers 5-2 770822
Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wis.
 151 PASS YDS 291
173 RUSH YDS 109
324 TOTAL YDS 400
Vikings
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
K. Cousins 8 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 160 1 0 198.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 1475 11 10 88.2
K. Cousins 11/14 160 1 0 12
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Cook 33 RB
46
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
30 163 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 489 7
D. Cook 30 163 3 37 46
A. Mattison 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 245 1
A. Mattison 3 8 0 3 0
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Ham 1 2 0 2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Cook 33 RB
46
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 63 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 64 0
D. Cook 3 2 63 1 50 46
A. Thielen 19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 32 415 7
A. Thielen 4 3 27 0 12 2
J. Jefferson 18 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 28 537 3
J. Jefferson 4 3 26 0 12 2
C. Beebe 12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 31 0
C. Beebe 1 1 16 0 16 1
I. Smith 84 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 133 0
I. Smith 1 1 16 0 16 1
K. Rudolph 82 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 123 1
K. Rudolph 1 1 12 0 12 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
48-18 0 0.0
E. Kendricks 8-4 0.0 0 0
J. Gladney 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-2 0 0.0
J. Gladney 6-2 0.0 0 0
H. Smith 22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-9 1 0.0
H. Smith 5-3 0.0 0 0
A. Harris 41 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-14 0 0.0
A. Harris 5-1 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-10 0 0.5
J. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0 0
S. Stephen 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 0.0
S. Stephen 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Boyd 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Boyd 2-0 0.0 0 0
E. Wilson 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-17 2 2.0
E. Wilson 2-2 0.0 0 0
H. Hand 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
H. Hand 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Fields 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Fields 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Wonnum 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
D. Wonnum 1-0 1.0 0 1
J. Holmes 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-9 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-3 0.0 0 0
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Nickerson 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Watts 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-6 0 0.0
A. Watts 0-1 0.0 0 0
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 2.5
I. Odenigbo 0-4 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Bailey 5 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
6/8 11/11
D. Bailey 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Colquitt 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 4
B. Colquitt 3 37.7 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
K. Osborn 2 20.0 27 0
A. Abdullah 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
A. Abdullah 1 9.0 9 0
M. Boone 23 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
M. Boone 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Packers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
A. Rodgers 12 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 291 3 0 149.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 1948 20 2 113.0
A. Rodgers 27/41 291 3 0 27
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Williams 30 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 294 1
J. Williams 16 75 0 10 11
A. Dillon 28 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 97 0
A. Dillon 5 21 0 8 3
A. Rodgers 12 QB
27
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
A. Rodgers 2 9 0 7 27
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Valdes-Scantling 1 4 0 4 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
R. Tonyan 85 TE
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 79 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 309 5
R. Tonyan 7 5 79 0 45 7
D. Adams 17 WR
23
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 7 53 3
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 43 502 7
D. Adams 12 7 53 3 15 23
J. Sternberger 87 TE
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 46 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 85 1
J. Sternberger 4 3 46 0 27 4
J. Williams 30 RB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 183 0
J. Williams 6 6 27 0 7 11
M. Taylor 86 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 26 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 52 1
M. Taylor 1 1 26 0 26 2
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 261 1
M. Valdes-Scantling 1 1 19 0 19 1
A. Dillon 28 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 16 0
A. Dillon 1 1 16 0 16 3
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
E. St. Brown 3 1 12 0 12 1
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 33 0
T. Ervin 3 1 7 0 7 0
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 43 0
D. Shepherd 1 1 6 0 6 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
A. Amos 31 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-9 0 1.0
A. Amos 6-2 0.0 0 0
J. Alexander 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-5 1 1.0
J. Alexander 5-0 0.0 0 0
K. Clark 97 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
K. Clark 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jackson 37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 0 0.0
J. Jackson 4-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Smith 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-9 0 6.0
Z. Smith 3-3 0.0 0 0
D. Lowry 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-8 0 1.0
D. Lowry 3-0 1.0 0 0
P. Smith 91 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.5
P. Smith 3-0 0.0 0 0
D. Savage 26 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-11 0 0.0
D. Savage 2-2 0.0 0 0
T. Lancaster 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 0.0
T. Lancaster 2-2 0.0 0 0
M. Taylor 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Burgess  OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burgess 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Summers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-6 0 0.0
T. Summers 1-0 0.0 0 0
E. St. Brown 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. St. Brown 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Barnes 51 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-21 0 1.0
K. Barnes 1-3 0.0 0 0
C. Sullivan 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 1 0.0
C. Sullivan 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Martin 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
K. Martin 1-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Crosby 2 K
2
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
9/9 24/25
M. Crosby 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Scott 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
19 0 8
J. Scott 1 38.0 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
D. Shepherd 2 26.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.0 20 0
T. Ervin 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:01 MIN 27 6:14 10 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:53 MIN 33 6:22 12 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIN 15 5:00 10 85 TD
7:58 MIN 37 2:06 4 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 MIN 6 3:43 5 23 Punt
8:15 MIN 32 2:28 3 7 Punt
2:42 MIN 22 1:55 5 16 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GB 25 7:59 13 75 TD
0:47 GB 28 8:54 15 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:31 GB 29 0:31 1 8 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 GB 25 2:02 6 38 Downs
5:52 GB 25 6:03 10 31 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 GB 36 2:51 7 32 Downs
5:47 GB 26 3:05 9 74 TD
0:47 GB 28 0:47 5 31 Fumble

GB Packers  - Touchdown (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to GB 29 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks J.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - GB 29
(14:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 37 for 8 yards (J.Gladney).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37
(13:41 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 43 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - GB 43
(13:00 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to MIN 47 for 10 yards (K.Boyd H.Smith).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47
(12:22 - 1st) J.Williams left end to MIN 38 for 9 yards (A.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - GB 38
(11:41 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at MIN 33 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler). Penalty on MIN-I.Odenigbo Defensive Offside declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33
(11:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to MIN 29 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 29
(10:35 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to MIN 25 for 4 yards (J.Holmes H.Smith).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - GB 25
(9:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to MIN 24 for 1 yard (E.Kendricks J.Gladney).
+13 YD
4 & 1 - GB 24
(9:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Sternberger to MIN 11 for 13 yards (C.Dantzler).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11
(8:28 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to MIN 8 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks J.Holmes).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - GB 8
(7:45 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to MIN 5 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo; E.Kendricks).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - GB 5
(7:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:01 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.

MIN Vikings  - Touchdown (10 plays, 73 yards, 6:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:01 - 1st) J.Scott kicks 55 yards from GB 35 to MIN 10. M.Boone to MIN 27 for 17 yards (H.Black).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 27
(6:54 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 29 for 2 yards (Z.Smith).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 29
(6:12 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 41 for 12 yards (J.Jackson K.Martin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 41
(5:35 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 41 for no gain (K.Clark).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 41
(4:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to 50 for 9 yards (J.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 50
(4:17 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to GB 48 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48
(3:38 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Rudolph pushed ob at GB 36 for 12 yards (J.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 36
(3:05 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 36
(2:58 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to GB 29 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
Penalty
3 & 3 - MIN 29
(1:49 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at GB 29 - No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 34
(1:33 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to GB 21 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21
(0:52 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:47 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.

GB Packers  - Touchdown (15 plays, 72 yards, 8:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:47 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 64 yards from MIN 35 to GB 1. D.Shepherd to GB 28 for 27 yards (J.Metellus).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28
(0:41 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 35 for 7 yards (T.Dye). MIN-C.Dantzler was injured during the play.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - GB 35
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 37 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - GB 37
(14:18 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 40 for 3 yards (S.Stephen E.Kendricks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 40
(13:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon. PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 40 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - GB 30
(13:33 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 38 for 8 yards (E.Kendricks).
+16 YD
2 & 12 - GB 38
(12:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon pushed ob at MIN 46 for 16 yards (H.Smith; E.Wilson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46
(12:19 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to MIN 45 for 1 yard (J.Holmes; E.Wilson).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - GB 45
(11:37 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to MIN 31 for 14 yards (H.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 31
(10:56 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to MIN 29 for 2 yards (H.Mata'afa).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - GB 29
(10:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Shepherd pushed ob at MIN 23 for 6 yards (H.Smith).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GB 23
(9:40 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to MIN 17 for 6 yards (H.Mata'afa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 17
(9:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GB 17
(8:56 - 2nd) M.Valdes-Scantling left end pushed ob at MIN 13 for 4 yards (H.Smith).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - GB 13
(8:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at MIN 8 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks A.Harris).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - GB 8
(7:38 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to MIN 7 for 1 yard (I.Odenigbo; E.Kendricks).
Penalty
1 & 7 - GB 0
(7:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on MIN-J.Gladney Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at MIN 7 - No Play.
Penalty
1 & 1 - GB 1
(6:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 0 yards enforced at MIN 1 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - GB 1
(6:57 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:53 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.

MIN Vikings  - Touchdown (12 plays, 67 yards, 6:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:53 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to MIN 6. K.Osborn ran ob at MIN 33 for 27 yards (E.St. Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 33
(6:43 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 36 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MIN 36
(6:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 36 - No Play.
Penalty
2 & 12 - MIN 31
(5:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-Z.Smith Encroachment 5 yards enforced at MIN 31 - No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 36
(5:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to GB 48 for 16 yards (J.Alexander).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48
(4:40 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to GB 41 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 41
(4:04 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to GB 37 for 4 yards (K.Martin; K.Barnes). PENALTY on GB-T.Lancaster Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 37.
Sack
1 & 10 - MIN 32
(3:36 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at GB 41 for -9 yards (D.Lowry).
+12 YD
2 & 19 - MIN 41
(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to GB 29 for 12 yards (J.Alexander).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 29
(2:17 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to GB 23 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - MIN 23
(2:00 - 2nd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to GB 20 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 20
(1:56 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to GB 11 for 9 yards (A.Amos; J.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 11
(1:22 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to GB 4 for 7 yards (D.Savage; A.Amos).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - MIN 4
(1:16 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to GB 1 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster; Z.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 1
(0:34 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:31 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.

GB Packers  - End of Half (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:31 - 2nd) D.Bailey kicks 62 yards from MIN 35 to GB 3. D.Shepherd to GB 29 for 26 yards (H.Nickerson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29
(0:25 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to GB 37 for 8 yards (E.Wilson).

MIN Vikings  - Touchdown (10 plays, 85 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to MIN 2. K.Osborn to MIN 15 for 13 yards (T.Summers).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 15
(14:54 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard pushed ob at GB 48 for 37 yards (J.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48
(14:24 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to GB 46 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MIN 46
(13:49 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - MIN 46
(13:46 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Beebe pushed ob at GB 30 for 16 yards (C.Sullivan).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30
(13:14 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to GB 26 for 4 yards (J.Alexander).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIN 26
(12:34 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook.
Penalty
3 & 6 - MIN 0
(12:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on GB-J.Alexander Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 6 - MIN 6
(12:25 - 3rd) C.Ham up the middle to GB 4 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster; Z.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 4 - MIN 4
(11:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 4 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 9
(11:28 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at GB 6 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
Penalty
3 & 6 - MIN 0
(10:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen. PENALTY on GB-J.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at GB 6 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - MIN 1
(10:45 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to GB 1 for no gain (A.Amos).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MIN 1
(10:05 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:00 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.

GB Packers  - Downs (6 plays, 38 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:00 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25
(10:00 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 28 for 3 yards (J.Johnson J.Gladney).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - GB 28
(9:21 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end ran ob at GB 36 for 8 yards (T.Dye). PENALTY on GB-M.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 28 - No Play.
+45 YD
2 & 17 - GB 18
(9:04 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan to MIN 37 for 45 yards (A.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 37
(8:17 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to T.Ervin.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 37
(8:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to T.Ervin.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 37
(8:12 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to E.St. Brown.
No Gain
4 & 10 - GB 37
(8:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown (H.Smith).

MIN Vikings  - Touchdown (4 plays, 63 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 37
(7:58 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 49 for 12 yards (K.Barnes; D.Savage).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 49
(7:27 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 49 for no gain (K.Martin).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 49
(6:42 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to 50 for 1 yard (K.Barnes).
+50 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 50
(6:05 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:52 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.

GB Packers  - Punt (10 plays, 31 yards, 6:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:52 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25
(5:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Tonyan.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25
(5:48 - 3rd) J.Williams right end pushed ob at GB 30 for 5 yards (A.Harris).
+19 YD
3 & 5 - GB 30
(5:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 49 for 19 yards (J.Gladney).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49
(4:26 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to 50 for 1 yard (J.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 50
(3:49 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to J.Sternberger.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - GB 50
(3:43 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to MIN 44 for 6 yards (A.Harris J.Holmes).
+12 YD
4 & 3 - GB 44
(2:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to E.St. Brown to MIN 32 for 12 yards (M.Fields). MIN-M.Fields was injured during the play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 32
(2:20 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard to MIN 29 for 3 yards (A.Harris; D.Wonnum). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - GB 34
(1:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to MIN 34 for 8 yards (H.Hand). PENALTY on GB-M.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 42 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 30 - GB 48
(1:28 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams.
+2 YD
2 & 30 - GB 48
(1:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end to 50 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
+6 YD
3 & 28 - GB 50
(0:31 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger to MIN 44 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).

MIN Vikings  - Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 22 - GB 44
(15:00 - 4th) J.Scott punts 38 yards to MIN 6 Center-H.Bradley out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 6
(14:49 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 9 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 9
(14:11 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 26 for 17 yards (P.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26
(13:28 - 4th) A.Mattison right tackle to MIN 29 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 29
(12:47 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 32 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; Z.Smith).
Penalty
3 & 4 - MIN 37
(12:04 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to MIN 37 for 5 yards (H.Black). PENALTY on MIN-I.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 14 - MIN 22
(11:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 29 for 7 yards (J.Alexander). Penalty on MIN-I.Smith Offensive Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 29
(11:16 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 35 yards to GB 36 Center-A.Cutting downed by MIN-H.Nickerson.

GB Packers  - Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36
(11:06 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to GB 45 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks; I.Odenigbo).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - GB 45
(10:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Ervin pushed ob at MIN 48 for 7 yards (K.Boyd).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48
(9:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to MIN 33 for 15 yards (H.Hand).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 33
(9:09 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GB 33
(9:06 - 4th) J.Williams left tackle to MIN 32 for 1 yard (A.Watts; I.Odenigbo).
No Gain
3 & 9 - GB 32
(8:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
No Gain
4 & 9 - GB 32
(8:21 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Tonyan (A.Harris).

MIN Vikings  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 32
(8:15 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 34 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 34
(7:31 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 41 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
-2 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 41
(6:42 - 4th) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to MIN 39 for -2 yards (A.Amos).
Punt
4 & 3 - MIN 39
(5:56 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 35 yards to GB 26 Center-A.Cutting downed by MIN-H.Hand.

GB Packers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26
(5:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 31 for 5 yards (H.Hand).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 31
(5:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 38 for 7 yards (S.Stephen).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38
(4:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to GB 43 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GB 43
(4:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to GB 45 for 2 yards (H.Smith).
Penalty
3 & 3 - GB 35
(3:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 36 for -9 yards (I.Odenigbo). FUMBLES (I.Odenigbo) [I.Odenigbo] recovered by GB-R.Wagner at GB 35. PENALTY on MIN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play. Minnesota challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was Upheld. (Timeout #2.)
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 50
(3:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 50
(3:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams [D.Wonnum].
+26 YD
3 & 10 - GB 50
(3:29 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Taylor to MIN 24 for 26 yards (A.Harris). MIN-K.Boyd was injured during the play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 21
(3:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams pushed ob at MIN 21 for 3 yards (J.Gladney). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.
+27 YD
1 & 20 - GB 34
(2:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to J.Sternberger pushed ob at MIN 7 for 27 yards (H.Smith).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - GB 7
(2:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIN-J.Metellus Defensive Holding declined.
+2 YD
(2:42 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Williams rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Williams rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

MIN Vikings  - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:42 - 4th) J.Scott kicks 52 yards from GB 35 to MIN 13. A.Abdullah to MIN 22 for 9 yards (J.Burgess).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22
(2:39 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 28 for 6 yards (K.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 28
(2:00 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 32 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 32
(1:54 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 31 for -1 yards (Z.Smith).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 31
(1:50 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 33 for 2 yards (P.Smith).
+5 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 33
(1:44 - 4th) D.Cook right end to MIN 38 for 5 yards (D.Lowry).
Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 38
(0:57 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 43 yards to GB 19 Center-A.Cutting. T.Ervin to GB 28 for 9 yards (K.Osborn).

GB Packers  - Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28
(0:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams ran ob at GB 35 for 7 yards (J.Gladney).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - GB 35
(0:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams ran ob at GB 42 for 7 yards (J.Gladney).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42
(0:37 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to MIN 41 for 17 yards (J.Gladney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 41
(0:13 - 4th) A.Rodgers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Sack
2 & 10 - GB 41
(0:12 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at MIN 45 for -4 yards (D.Wonnum). FUMBLES (D.Wonnum) [D.Wonnum] RECOVERED by MIN-E.Wilson at MIN 24. E.Wilson to MIN 28 for 4 yards (M.Taylor). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
NFL Scores