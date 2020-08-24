+5 YD 1 & 10 - GB 26 (5:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 31 for 5 yards (H.Hand).

+7 YD 2 & 5 - GB 31 (5:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 38 for 7 yards (S.Stephen).

+5 YD 1 & 10 - GB 38 (4:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to GB 43 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).

+2 YD 2 & 5 - GB 43 (4:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to GB 45 for 2 yards (H.Smith).

Penalty 3 & 3 - GB 35 (3:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 36 for -9 yards (I.Odenigbo). FUMBLES (I.Odenigbo) [I.Odenigbo] recovered by GB-R.Wagner at GB 35. PENALTY on MIN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play. Minnesota challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was Upheld. (Timeout #2.)

No Gain 1 & 10 - GB 50 (3:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.

No Gain 2 & 10 - GB 50 (3:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams [D.Wonnum].

+26 YD 3 & 10 - GB 50 (3:29 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Taylor to MIN 24 for 26 yards (A.Harris). MIN-K.Boyd was injured during the play.

Penalty 1 & 10 - GB 21 (3:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams pushed ob at MIN 21 for 3 yards (J.Gladney). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.

+27 YD 1 & 20 - GB 34 (2:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to J.Sternberger pushed ob at MIN 7 for 27 yards (H.Smith).

+7 YD 1 & 7 - GB 7 (2:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIN-J.Metellus Defensive Holding declined.