Drive Chart
|
|
|MIN
|GB
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
D. Cook
33 RB
163 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 63 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
46
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
291 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|
27
FPTS
Touchdown 7:05
A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
75
yds
7:59
pos
0
6
7
7
7
13
7
14
14
14
21
14
27
14
28
14
Touchdown 2:42
A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIN-J.Metellus Defensive Holding declined.
9
plays
79
yds
3:05
pos
28
20
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:48
|32:12
|1st Downs
|20
|24
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|6
|17
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|324
|400
|Total Plays
|49
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|109
|Rush Attempts
|34
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|151
|291
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-36
|9-85
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|66
|62
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-66
|2-53
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|291
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
12
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|11/14
|160
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
46
FPTS
|D. Cook
|30
|163
|3
|37
|46
|
A. Mattison 25 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|8
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Ham 30 FB
0
FPTS
|C. Ham
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 33 RB
46
FPTS
|D. Cook
|3
|2
|63
|1
|50
|46
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
2
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|4
|3
|27
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|4
|3
|26
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Beebe 12 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Beebe
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
I. Smith 84 TE
1
FPTS
|I. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
K. Rudolph 82 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gladney 20 CB
|J. Gladney
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 SS
|H. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Harris 41 FS
|A. Harris
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 94 DT
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Stephen 93 DT
|S. Stephen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Boyd 29 DB
|K. Boyd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 50 OLB
|E. Wilson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 38 CB
|H. Hand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fields 32 CB
|M. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 DE
|D. Wonnum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Holmes 90 DE
|J. Holmes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nickerson 47 MLB
|H. Nickerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 95 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Bailey 5 K
4
FPTS
|D. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Colquitt 2 P
|B. Colquitt
|3
|37.7
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|2
|20.0
|27
|0
|
A. Abdullah 31 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
M. Boone 23 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
27
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|27/41
|291
|3
|0
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Williams
|16
|75
|0
|10
|11
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|5
|21
|0
|8
|3
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
27
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|9
|0
|7
|27
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
7
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|7
|5
|79
|0
|45
|7
|
D. Adams 17 WR
23
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|7
|53
|3
|15
|23
|
J. Sternberger 87 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Sternberger
|4
|3
|46
|0
|27
|4
|
J. Williams 30 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Williams
|6
|6
|27
|0
|7
|11
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|2
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|3
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
1
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 37 CB
|J. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
|M. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burgess OLB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
|E. St. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
2
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Shepherd 82 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|2
|26.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (13 plays, 75 yards, 7:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to GB 29 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 29(14:24 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 37 for 8 yards (J.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(13:41 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to GB 43 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 43(13:00 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to MIN 47 for 10 yards (K.Boyd H.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(12:22 - 1st) J.Williams left end to MIN 38 for 9 yards (A.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 38(11:41 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at MIN 33 for 5 yards (C.Dantzler). Penalty on MIN-I.Odenigbo Defensive Offside declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(11:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to MIN 29 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GB 29(10:35 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to MIN 25 for 4 yards (J.Holmes H.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 25(9:51 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to MIN 24 for 1 yard (E.Kendricks J.Gladney).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 24(9:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Sternberger to MIN 11 for 13 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 11(8:28 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to MIN 8 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks J.Holmes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 8(7:45 - 1st) J.Williams up the middle to MIN 5 for 3 yards (I.Odenigbo; E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 5(7:05 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
MIN
Vikings
- Touchdown (10 plays, 73 yards, 6:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) J.Scott kicks 55 yards from GB 35 to MIN 10. M.Boone to MIN 27 for 17 yards (H.Black).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 27(6:54 - 1st) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 29 for 2 yards (Z.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 29(6:12 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to MIN 41 for 12 yards (J.Jackson K.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 41(5:35 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 41 for no gain (K.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 41(4:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to 50 for 9 yards (J.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 50(4:17 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to GB 48 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(3:38 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to K.Rudolph pushed ob at GB 36 for 12 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 36(3:05 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to A.Thielen.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 36(2:58 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to GB 29 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MIN 29(1:49 - 1st) PENALTY on MIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at GB 29 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 34(1:33 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to GB 21 for 13 yards (A.Amos).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:52 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (15 plays, 72 yards, 8:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) D.Bailey kicks 64 yards from MIN 35 to GB 1. D.Shepherd to GB 28 for 27 yards (J.Metellus).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(0:41 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 35 for 7 yards (T.Dye). MIN-C.Dantzler was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 35(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 37 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 37(14:18 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to GB 40 for 3 yards (S.Stephen E.Kendricks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(13:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon. PENALTY on GB-R.Tonyan Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 40 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 30(13:33 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 38 for 8 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - GB 38(12:55 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon pushed ob at MIN 46 for 16 yards (H.Smith; E.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 46(12:19 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to MIN 45 for 1 yard (J.Holmes; E.Wilson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 45(11:37 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to MIN 31 for 14 yards (H.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(10:56 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to MIN 29 for 2 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 29(10:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Shepherd pushed ob at MIN 23 for 6 yards (H.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GB 23(9:40 - 2nd) J.Williams left guard to MIN 17 for 6 yards (H.Mata'afa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(9:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 17(8:56 - 2nd) M.Valdes-Scantling left end pushed ob at MIN 13 for 4 yards (H.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - GB 13(8:19 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at MIN 8 for 5 yards (E.Kendricks A.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 8(7:38 - 2nd) J.Williams up the middle to MIN 7 for 1 yard (I.Odenigbo; E.Kendricks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - GB 0(7:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling. PENALTY on MIN-J.Gladney Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at MIN 7 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - GB 1(6:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 0 yards enforced at MIN 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - GB 1(6:57 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:53 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
MIN
Vikings
- Touchdown (12 plays, 67 yards, 6:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:53 - 2nd) J.Scott kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to MIN 6. K.Osborn ran ob at MIN 33 for 27 yards (E.St. Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 33(6:43 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 36 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MIN 36(6:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-B.O'Neill False Start 5 yards enforced at MIN 36 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - MIN 31(5:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-Z.Smith Encroachment 5 yards enforced at MIN 31 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 36(5:28 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to GB 48 for 16 yards (J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(4:40 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to GB 41 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIN 41(4:04 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to GB 37 for 4 yards (K.Martin; K.Barnes). PENALTY on GB-T.Lancaster Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at GB 37.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(3:36 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at GB 41 for -9 yards (D.Lowry).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIN 41(2:56 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to GB 29 for 12 yards (J.Alexander).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIN 29(2:17 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen to GB 23 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MIN 23(2:00 - 2nd) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to GB 20 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 20(1:56 - 2nd) D.Cook left tackle to GB 11 for 9 yards (A.Amos; J.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 11(1:22 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to GB 4 for 7 yards (D.Savage; A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - MIN 4(1:16 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to GB 1 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster; Z.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(0:34 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
MIN
Vikings
- Touchdown (10 plays, 85 yards, 5:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Scott kicks 63 yards from GB 35 to MIN 2. K.Osborn to MIN 15 for 13 yards (T.Summers).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 15(14:54 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard pushed ob at GB 48 for 37 yards (J.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 48(14:24 - 3rd) A.Mattison up the middle to GB 46 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIN 46(13:49 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIN 46(13:46 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to C.Beebe pushed ob at GB 30 for 16 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 30(13:14 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to GB 26 for 4 yards (J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIN 26(12:34 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIN 0(12:30 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to J.Jefferson. PENALTY on GB-J.Alexander Defensive Pass Interference 20 yards enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIN 6(12:25 - 3rd) C.Ham up the middle to GB 4 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster; Z.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MIN 4(11:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-D.Dozier False Start 5 yards enforced at GB 4 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIN 9(11:28 - 3rd) D.Cook right end pushed ob at GB 6 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MIN 0(10:50 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen. PENALTY on GB-J.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards enforced at GB 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - MIN 1(10:45 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to GB 1 for no gain (A.Amos).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIN 1(10:05 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
GB
Packers
- Downs (6 plays, 38 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(10:00 - 3rd) J.Williams right tackle to GB 28 for 3 yards (J.Johnson J.Gladney).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 28(9:21 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end ran ob at GB 36 for 8 yards (T.Dye). PENALTY on GB-M.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 28 - No Play.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 17 - GB 18(9:04 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan to MIN 37 for 45 yards (A.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(8:17 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to T.Ervin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 37(8:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to T.Ervin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GB 37(8:12 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to E.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - GB 37(8:07 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown (H.Smith).
MIN
Vikings
- Touchdown (4 plays, 63 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 37(7:58 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen to MIN 49 for 12 yards (K.Barnes; D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIN 49(7:27 - 3rd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 49 for no gain (K.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIN 49(6:42 - 3rd) D.Cook right tackle to 50 for 1 yard (K.Barnes).
|+50 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIN 50(6:05 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 3rd) D.Bailey extra point is GOOD Center-A.Cutting Holder-B.Colquitt.
GB
Packers
- Punt (10 plays, 31 yards, 6:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 3rd) D.Bailey kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(5:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Tonyan.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 25(5:48 - 3rd) J.Williams right end pushed ob at GB 30 for 5 yards (A.Harris).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 30(5:10 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling to GB 49 for 19 yards (J.Gladney).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 49(4:26 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to 50 for 1 yard (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GB 50(3:49 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to J.Sternberger.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - GB 50(3:43 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to MIN 44 for 6 yards (A.Harris J.Holmes).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 3 - GB 44(2:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to E.St. Brown to MIN 32 for 12 yards (M.Fields). MIN-M.Fields was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(2:20 - 3rd) A.Dillon left guard to MIN 29 for 3 yards (A.Harris; D.Wonnum). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - GB 34(1:54 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to MIN 34 for 8 yards (H.Hand). PENALTY on GB-M.Lewis Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 30 - GB 48(1:28 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 30 - GB 48(1:22 - 3rd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end to 50 for 2 yards (J.Gladney).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 28 - GB 50(0:31 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Sternberger to MIN 44 for 6 yards (E.Wilson).
MIN
Vikings
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - GB 44(15:00 - 4th) J.Scott punts 38 yards to MIN 6 Center-H.Bradley out of bounds.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 6(14:49 - 4th) D.Cook right guard to MIN 9 for 3 yards (D.Lowry).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 9(14:11 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 26 for 17 yards (P.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 26(13:28 - 4th) A.Mattison right tackle to MIN 29 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIN 29(12:47 - 4th) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 32 for 3 yards (K.Barnes; Z.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MIN 37(12:04 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to I.Smith to MIN 37 for 5 yards (H.Black). PENALTY on MIN-I.Smith Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIN 22(11:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 29 for 7 yards (J.Alexander). Penalty on MIN-I.Smith Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIN 29(11:16 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 35 yards to GB 36 Center-A.Cutting downed by MIN-H.Nickerson.
GB
Packers
- Downs (7 plays, 32 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(11:06 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to GB 45 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks; I.Odenigbo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 45(10:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Ervin pushed ob at MIN 48 for 7 yards (K.Boyd).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(9:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to MIN 33 for 15 yards (H.Hand).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(9:09 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 33(9:06 - 4th) J.Williams left tackle to MIN 32 for 1 yard (A.Watts; I.Odenigbo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GB 32(8:25 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - GB 32(8:21 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to R.Tonyan (A.Harris).
MIN
Vikings
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(8:15 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 34 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIN 34(7:31 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 41 for 7 yards (D.Savage).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIN 41(6:42 - 4th) R.Hill reported in as eligible. D.Cook left guard to MIN 39 for -2 yards (A.Amos).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIN 39(5:56 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 35 yards to GB 26 Center-A.Cutting downed by MIN-H.Hand.
GB
Packers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(5:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to GB 31 for 5 yards (H.Hand).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 31(5:31 - 4th) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 38 for 7 yards (S.Stephen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 38(4:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to GB 43 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 43(4:24 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to J.Williams to GB 45 for 2 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - GB 35(3:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 36 for -9 yards (I.Odenigbo). FUMBLES (I.Odenigbo) [I.Odenigbo] recovered by GB-R.Wagner at GB 35. PENALTY on MIN Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards enforced at GB 45 - No Play. Minnesota challenged the too many players on field ruling and the play was Upheld. (Timeout #2.)
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(3:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 50(3:36 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams [D.Wonnum].
|+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 50(3:29 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to M.Taylor to MIN 24 for 26 yards (A.Harris). MIN-K.Boyd was injured during the play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(3:00 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams pushed ob at MIN 21 for 3 yards (J.Gladney). PENALTY on GB-E.Jenkins Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 20 - GB 34(2:53 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep right to J.Sternberger pushed ob at MIN 7 for 27 yards (H.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(2:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on MIN-J.Metellus Defensive Holding declined.
|+2 YD
|(2:42 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Williams rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the goal line ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Williams rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
MIN
Vikings
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 4th) J.Scott kicks 52 yards from GB 35 to MIN 13. A.Abdullah to MIN 22 for 9 yards (J.Burgess).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 22(2:39 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 28 for 6 yards (K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIN 28(2:00 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 32 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIN 32(1:54 - 4th) D.Cook left tackle to MIN 31 for -1 yards (Z.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIN 31(1:50 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to MIN 33 for 2 yards (P.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIN 33(1:44 - 4th) D.Cook right end to MIN 38 for 5 yards (D.Lowry).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIN 38(0:57 - 4th) B.Colquitt punts 43 yards to GB 19 Center-A.Cutting. T.Ervin to GB 28 for 9 yards (K.Osborn).
GB
Packers
- Fumble (5 plays, 31 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 28(0:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams ran ob at GB 35 for 7 yards (J.Gladney).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 35(0:42 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams ran ob at GB 42 for 7 yards (J.Gladney).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(0:37 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to MIN 41 for 17 yards (J.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(0:13 - 4th) A.Rodgers spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GB 41(0:12 - 4th) A.Rodgers sacked at MIN 45 for -4 yards (D.Wonnum). FUMBLES (D.Wonnum) [D.Wonnum] RECOVERED by MIN-E.Wilson at MIN 24. E.Wilson to MIN 28 for 4 yards (M.Taylor). The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
-
LAC
DEN
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NO
CHI
3
10
2nd 3:11 FOX
-
SF
SEA
7
13
2nd 3:04 FOX
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN