|
|
|TB
|NYG
Brady's 2 TD passes, Succop's 4 field goals lift Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Tom Brady has felt uncomfortable against the New York Giants before. Most notably in a couple of Super Bowl losses.
He recognized Monday night's 25-23 victory by his Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't very artistic. At least, for the star quarterback, it had a better ending.
''We obviously didn't play the way we're capable of, but it was good to get a win,'' Brady said.
Lackluster for much of the game, Brady did what he does best in the second half. He threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, giving him the career lead in TD throws once more.
The Saints' Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champ is back on top with 561. Evans' diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points.
But Tampa Bay (6-2) had to sweat it out. Daniel Jones drove New York (1-7) 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion failed as the officials picked up a flag presumably for defensive pass interference.
''You never apologize for winning,'' Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. ''We made the plays that counted.''
Brady and Gronkowski earlier combined for a 3-yard scoring pass on which Gronk barely held onto the ball long enough. That made the old New England combination second in TDs for a duo with 93, 21 behind Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison of the Colts.
Unable to connect with Evans on a 2-point conversion, Brady still had the Bucs on top 15-14.
After New York went back ahead on Graham Gano's 33-yard field goal, Daniel Jones was pressured into an unwise throw to Tate that Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off at the Tampa 33. That set the stage for the 66-yard drive to the touchdown by Evans.
Jones had two costly picks, helping negate a strong effort by New York's defense.
''The interceptions were huge for us,'' Brady said.
''The young quarterback, he's still trying to do too much,'' Arians added.
First-year Giants coach Joe Judge, who won three Super Bowls in New England with Brady, is not discouraged by the team's record halfway through its schedule.
''I see a lot of improvement, our guys improving day by day,'' first-year coach Joe Judge said. ''We have a good foundation. I see the core of a team that is developing.''
New York got an early break - and soon after a touchdown - when Brady's pass was tipped by Dalvin Tomlinson and caught by Bucs running back Ronald Jones. But he fumbled when hit by Blake Martinez and rookie Darnay Holmes recovered at the Tampa Bay 12.
Dion Lewis' made a sliding catch in the corner of the end zone on third down for a 7-3 lead.
Ronald Jones was a nonfactor the rest of the half as Leonard Fournette got most of the action.
The Giants' next scoring drive was a model of efficiency, featuring two gains of 11 yards, a 12-yarder, a 14-yarder and a 17-yard run by Wayne Gallman. He scored from the 2 to finish the 10-play series that covered 77 yards for a 14-3 lead.
Brady, as has been his custom for two decades, then guided his team to a score, but it was merely Ryan Succop's second of four field goals, a 40-yarder with 7 seconds left in the half. Succop also had a 37-yard field goal on the game's opening drive, a 43-yarder set up by Carlton Davis' interception in early in the third quarter, and a 38-yarder with 3:41 to go for what turned out to be the decisive points.
Soon after Succop had made it 14-9, Gronkowski was in the end zone - only to see Daniel Jones connect with his tight end, Evan Engram, for a 30-yard play. That set up Gano's 33-yard kick and the 17-15 New York lead heading into the fourth period.
But that's usually Brady time.
STATS PACK
Brady finished 28 for 40 for 279 yards, while Jones was 25 for 41 for 256 yards. ... Evans led Tampa Bay with five catches for 55 yards, and Gronkowski wound up with four receptions for 41 yards. ... Former Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul had one sack among his five tackles ... Giants WR Sterling Shepard had eight receptions for 74 yards.
THROWBACK
The Giants donned uniforms similar to what the 1990 Super Bowl title team wore, white jerseys, and pants with blue and red stripes, a GIANTS helmet decal instead of the familiar ''ny,'' and white facemasks replacing the customary gray.
NEXT UP
Buccaneers: host Saints in battle for top spot in the NFC South. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay in the season opener 34-23.
Giants: at Washington next Sunday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Brady
12 QB
279 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd
|
23
FPTS
|
D. Jones
8 QB
256 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 20 RuYds
|
20
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:44
|29:50
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|18
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|344
|357
|Total Plays
|66
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|101
|Rush Attempts
|24
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|263
|256
|Comp. - Att.
|28-40
|26-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|7-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|95
|109
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-92
|3-98
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|256
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Brady
|28/40
|279
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
6
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|15
|52
|0
|13
|6
|
R. Jones 27 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Jones
|7
|23
|0
|5
|2
|
S. Miller 10 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
T. Brady 12 QB
23
FPTS
|T. Brady
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|23
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Evans
|7
|5
|55
|1
|20
|11
|
R. Gronkowski 87 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Gronkowski
|4
|4
|41
|1
|18
|10
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|8
|5
|36
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Brate 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|2
|35
|0
|25
|3
|
S. Miller 10 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Miller
|6
|3
|35
|0
|19
|3
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|35
|0
|20
|3
|
R. Jones 27 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Jones
|4
|4
|23
|0
|9
|2
|
L. Fournette 28 RB
6
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|6
|3
|19
|0
|8
|6
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SS
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 CB
|J. Dean
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Paul 90 OLB
|J. Pierre-Paul
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 ILB
|D. White
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 33 FS
|J. Whitehead
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. David 54 ILB
|L. David
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
W. Gholston 92 DE
|W. Gholston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 OLB
|S. Barrett
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 DE
|N. Suh
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. McLendon 96 NT
|S. McLendon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 51 LB
|K. Minter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 17 WR
|J. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Adams 26 DB
|A. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
13
FPTS
|R. Succop
|4/4
|43
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 8 P
|B. Pinion
|3
|42.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mickens 85 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Mickens
|3
|26.3
|28
|0
|
J. Watson 17 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
11
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|12
|44
|1
|17
|11
|
A. Morris RB
2
FPTS
|A. Morris
|8
|28
|0
|11
|2
|
D. Jones 8 QB
20
FPTS
|D. Jones
|3
|20
|0
|15
|20
|
E. Engram 88 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
7
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|10
|8
|74
|0
|20
|7
|
E. Engram 88 TE
6
FPTS
|E. Engram
|10
|5
|61
|0
|30
|6
|
D. Slayton 86 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Slayton
|9
|5
|56
|0
|14
|5
|
G. Tate 15 WR
9
FPTS
|G. Tate
|3
|2
|31
|1
|19
|9
|
W. Gallman 22 RB
11
FPTS
|W. Gallman
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|11
|
E. Penny 39 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Penny
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
L. Toilolo 85 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Toilolo
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|2
|8
|1
|7
|6
|
K. Smith 82 TE
0
FPTS
|K. Smith
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
|J. Peppers
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 27 CB
|I. Yiadom
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 23 FS
|L. Ryan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 FS
|J. Love
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 NT
|D. Tomlinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Downs 52 LB
|D. Downs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 95 DE
|B. Hill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 55 OLB
|D. Mayo
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Coughlin 49 LB
|C. Coughlin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson 98 NT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brown 47 LB
|C. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
G. Tate 15 WR
|G. Tate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brunson 35 LB
|T. Brunson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Shepard 87 WR
|S. Shepard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fackrell 51 OLB
|K. Fackrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Harris 93 LB
|T. Harris
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 5 K
5
FPTS
|G. Gano
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 9 P
|R. Dixon
|4
|36.0
|2
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Lewis 33 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Lewis
|3
|32.7
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Peppers 21 SS
0
FPTS
|J. Peppers
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
TB
Buccaneers
- Field Goal (11 plays, 57 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 68 yards from NYG 35 to TB -3. J.Mickens to TB 25 for 28 yards (J.Love).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(14:55 - 1st) R.Jones right guard to TB 27 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; L.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 27(14:25 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to J.Mickens ran ob at TB 36 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(13:50 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to TB 40 for 4 yards (B.Martinez K.Fackrell).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 40(13:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep left to S.Miller pushed ob at NYG 41 for 19 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 41(12:37 - 1st) R.Jones left guard to NYG 36 for 5 yards (D.Downs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TB 36(12:00 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to NYG 33 for 3 yards (J.Peppers).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 33(11:18 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to NYG 23 for 10 yards (I.Yiadom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 23(10:40 - 1st) T.Brady Aborted. R.Jensen FUMBLES at NYG 29 recovered by TB-T.Brady at NYG 29. T.Brady pass incomplete short left to M.Evans.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 23(10:35 - 1st) R.Jones up the middle to NYG 18 for 5 yards (D.Mayo).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TB 18(9:52 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Mickens.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TB 18(9:46 - 1st) R.Succop 37 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 4:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:41 - 1st) W.Gallman left tackle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 27(9:14 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton pushed ob at NYG 35 for 8 yards (J.Dean).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(8:50 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to E.Engram to NYG 44 for 9 yards (J.Dean).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 44(8:21 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle to TB 44 for 12 yards (A.Winfield). PENALTY on NYG-K.Zeitler Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at NYG 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NYG 34(7:57 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to L.Toilolo.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYG 34(7:53 - 1st) G.Tate pass short left to W.Gallman to TB 48 for 18 yards (J.Dean N.Suh) [D.White]. 8-D.Jones laterals to 15-G.Tate to begin the play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 48(7:09 - 1st) W.Gallman up the middle to 50 for -2 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - NYG 50(6:29 - 1st) W.Gallman left tackle to TB 48 for 2 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NYG 48(5:52 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NYG 48(5:46 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 38 yards to TB 10 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by J.Mickens.
TB
Buccaneers
- Fumble (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 10(5:38 - 1st) R.Jones right tackle to TB 12 for 2 yards (T.Harris; D.Mayo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 12(5:02 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Jones to TB 15 for 3 yards (B.Martinez). FUMBLES (B.Martinez) touched at TB 16 RECOVERED by NYG-D.Holmes at TB 12. Ball tipped at the line by 94-D.Tomlinson
NYG
Giants
- Touchdown (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 12(4:54 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to TB 12 for no gain (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NYG 12(4:19 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to K.Smith.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NYG 12(4:15 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-S.Barrett Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TB 12 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - NYG 7(4:15 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to D.Lewis for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
TB
Buccaneers
- Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 47 yards from NYG 35 to TB 18. J.Watson to TB 31 for 13 yards (C.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(4:04 - 1st) T.Brady pass short right to S.Miller ran ob at TB 38 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 38(3:33 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to NYG 49 for 13 yards (B.Martinez; I.Yiadom).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 49(2:56 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to NYG 48 for 1 yard (B.Hill; L.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TB 48(2:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to J.Mickens.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TB 48(2:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to T.Hudson (J.Peppers).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TB 48(2:10 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 44 yards to NYG 4 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-K.Minter.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (12 plays, 55 yards, 6:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 4(1:59 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 6 for 2 yards (W.Gholston; L.David).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 6(1:23 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to E.Penny pushed ob at NYG 17 for 11 yards (D.White).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 17(0:56 - 1st) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 18 for 1 yard (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 18(0:26 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard ran ob at NYG 23 for 5 yards.
TB
Buccaneers
- Punt (11 plays, 31 yards, 5:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NYG 47(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Slayton. PENALTY on TB-D.White Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NYG 23 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 28(14:56 - 2nd) E.Engram left end pushed ob at NYG 37 for 9 yards (A.Winfield).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NYG 37(14:26 - 2nd) A.Morris right tackle to NYG 38 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 38(13:48 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard pushed ob at 50 for 12 yards (A.Winfield).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 50(13:19 - 2nd) D.Jones right end pushed ob at TB 44 for 6 yards (D.White).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 44(12:48 - 2nd) A.Morris right end pushed ob at TB 33 for 11 yards (L.David).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 33(12:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to D.Slayton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 33(12:05 - 2nd) A.Morris up the middle to TB 30 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead; R.Nunez-Roches).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - NYG 30(11:20 - 2nd) D.Jones sacked at TB 41 for -11 yards (D.White).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NYG 41(10:42 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 33 yards to TB 8 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Kreiter.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 8(10:32 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 10 for 2 yards (T.Harris; I.Yiadom).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TB 10(9:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to L.Fournette.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - TB 10(9:45 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to TB 24 for 14 yards (J.Bradberry; J.Love).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 24(9:09 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to L.Fournette to TB 27 for 3 yards (J.Peppers).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 27(8:27 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short left to S.Miller ran ob at TB 36 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 36(7:57 - 2nd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 38 for 2 yards (B.Hill).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 38(7:22 - 2nd) S.Miller right end pushed ob at TB 45 for 7 yards (L.Ryan).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TB 45(6:49 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to J.Mickens to TB 47 for 2 yards (I.Yiadom; B.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(6:11 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to M.Evans (J.Bradberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 47(6:03 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Mickens.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TB 47(5:59 - 2nd) T.Brady sacked at TB 39 for -8 yards (L.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TB 39(5:11 - 2nd) B.Pinion punts 49 yards to NYG 12 Center-Z.Triner. J.Peppers to NYG 23 for 11 yards (K.Minter; J.Watson).
NYG
Giants
- Touchdown (10 plays, 77 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 23(4:59 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Slayton to NYG 37 for 14 yards (J.Dean).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 37(4:30 - 2nd) W.Gallman up the middle to TB 46 for 17 yards (A.Winfield J.Whitehead).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 46(4:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Slayton pushed ob at TB 35 for 11 yards (A.Winfield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 35(3:34 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Slayton (C.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 35(3:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to TB 24 for 11 yards (J.Dean).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 24(3:00 - 2nd) W.Gallman right guard to TB 18 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - NYG 18(2:26 - 2nd) W.Gallman right tackle to TB 14 for 4 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 14(2:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (S.Barrett).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 14(1:57 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at TB 2 for 12 yards (L.David).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NYG 2(1:50 - 2nd) W.Gallman left tackle for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
TB
Buccaneers
- Field Goal (8 plays, 53 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to TB 0. J.Mickens to TB 25 for 25 yards (D.Downs).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 25(1:40 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette pushed ob at TB 33 for 8 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - TB 33(1:33 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to J.Mickens to TB 42 for 9 yards (B.Martinez).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(1:14 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to T.Johnson to NYG 43 for 15 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 43(1:02 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to NYG 31 for 12 yards (J.Peppers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(0:46 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette (K.Fackrell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 31(0:42 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short middle to L.Fournette to NYG 23 for 8 yards (D.Holmes).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TB 23(0:29 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans to NYG 22 for 1 yard (L.Ryan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - TB 22(0:11 - 2nd) R.Succop 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
NYG
Giants
- Interception (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to NYG 0. D.Lewis to NYG 44 for 44 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; M.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 44(14:50 - 3rd) W.Gallman left tackle to NYG 46 for 2 yards (W.Gholston J.Dean).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - NYG 46(14:12 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right intended for S.Shepard INTERCEPTED by C.Davis [S.Barrett] at TB 39. C.Davis to TB 42 for 3 yards (S.Shepard).
TB
Buccaneers
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(14:03 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to NYG 49 for 9 yards (D.Holmes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TB 49(13:28 - 3rd) R.Jones up the middle to NYG 47 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(12:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller (J.Peppers).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TB 47(12:47 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Jones to NYG 39 for 8 yards (B.Martinez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TB 39(12:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette (D.Downs).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 2 - TB 39(12:06 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to J.Mickens to NYG 31 for 8 yards (J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 31(11:31 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gronkowski to NYG 27 for 4 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TB 27(10:50 - 3rd) R.Jones right end to NYG 24 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TB 24(10:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to S.Miller [D.Tomlinson].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TB 24(10:05 - 3rd) R.Succop 43 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(10:00 - 3rd) W.Gallman up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (W.Gholston S.Barrett).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NYG 26(9:32 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to K.Smith to NYG 32 for 6 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NYG 32(8:50 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to S.Shepard [N.Suh].
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NYG 32(8:44 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 35 yards to TB 33 Center-C.Kreiter fair catch by J.Mickens.
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (5 plays, 67 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(8:36 - 3rd) L.Fournette left end to TB 40 for 7 yards (J.Peppers I.Yiadom).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TB 40(8:02 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 47 for 7 yards (J.Peppers).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(7:27 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski to NYG 37 for 16 yards (J.Peppers).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 37(6:50 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to NYG 17 for 20 yards (J.Love).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TB 0(6:10 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to J.Mickens. PENALTY on NYG-J.Bradberry Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at NYG 17 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TB 3(6:05 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short middle to R.Gronkowski for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN [L.Williams].
|+2 YD
|(6:00 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Brady pass to M.Evans is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
NYG
Giants
- Field Goal (10 plays, 56 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 59 yards from TB 35 to NYG 6. D.Lewis to NYG 29 for 23 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; A.Adams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 29(5:54 - 3rd) A.Morris left guard to NYG 33 for 4 yards (L.David D.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NYG 43(5:22 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to E.Engram to NYG 43 for 10 yards (J.Whitehead; J.Dean) [W.Gholston]. PENALTY on NYG-L.Toilolo Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 16 - NYG 23(4:55 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 38 for 15 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NYG 38(4:11 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at NYG 42 for 4 yards (A.Winfield).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 42(3:42 - 3rd) A.Morris left tackle to NYG 44 for 2 yards (J.Pierre-Paul; J.Whitehead).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NYG 44(3:00 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to TB 45 for 11 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 45(2:26 - 3rd) D.Jones pass deep right to E.Engram ran ob at TB 15 for 30 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 15(1:58 - 3rd) A.Morris right end to TB 17 for -2 yards (L.David; A.Nelson). PENALTY on NYG-N.Gates Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 15 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - NYG 25(1:35 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to L.Toilolo to TB 16 for 9 yards (D.White; C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NYG 16(1:04 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to E.Engram [N.Suh].
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYG 16(0:59 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short right to D.Lewis to TB 15 for 1 yard (L.David; J.Pierre-Paul).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NYG 15(0:19 - 3rd) G.Gano 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Kreiter Holder-R.Dixon.
TB
Buccaneers
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 59 yards from NYG 35 to TB 6. J.Mickens to TB 32 for 26 yards (T.Brunson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TB 32(0:09 - 3rd) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 32 for no gain (D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TB 32(15:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller (I.Yiadom).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TB 32(14:55 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 24 for -8 yards (C.Coughlin).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TB 24(14:08 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 33 yards to NYG 43 Center-Z.Triner downed by TB-A.Adams.
NYG
Giants
- Interception (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 43(13:58 - 4th) W.Gallman left guard to NYG 49 for 6 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NYG 49(13:17 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to D.Slayton.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - NYG 49(13:10 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to G.Tate to TB 39 for 12 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting). Penalty on TB-C.Davis Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 39(12:46 - 4th) W.Gallman up the middle to TB 34 for 5 yards (D.White).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - NYG 34(12:12 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right intended for G.Tate INTERCEPTED by S.Murphy-Bunting (S.Barrett) at TB 34. S.Murphy-Bunting to TB 34 for no gain (G.Tate).
TB
Buccaneers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 34(12:06 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 37 for 3 yards (B.Martinez; D.Mayo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TB 37(11:22 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to TB 40 for 3 yards (B.Martinez D.Lawrence).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TB 40(10:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to J.Mickens to TB 48 for 8 yards (D.Holmes).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 48(10:04 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to TB 49 for 1 yard (B.Martinez). PENALTY on TB-J.Haeg Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at TB 48 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 20 - TB 38(9:50 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to T.Johnson to NYG 42 for 20 yards (L.Ryan).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 42(9:42 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right to C.Brate pushed ob at NYG 17 for 25 yards (I.Yiadom). PENALTY on NYG-I.Yiadom Lowering the Head to Initiate Contact 9 yards enforced at NYG 17.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TB 8(9:07 - 4th) T.Brady pass short right to M.Evans for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
NYG
Giants
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 25(9:02 - 4th) A.Morris up the middle to NYG 29 for 4 yards (S.McLendon).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NYG 29(8:27 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at NYG 28 for -1 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - NYG 28(7:38 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to NYG 29 for 1 yard (M.Edwards).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NYG 29(7:07 - 4th) R.Dixon punts 38 yards to TB 33 Center-C.Kreiter downed by NYG-C.Ballentine.
TB
Buccaneers
- Field Goal (8 plays, 47 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 33(6:57 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to TB 35 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 35(6:14 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep middle to R.Gronkowski to NYG 47 for 18 yards (J.Peppers).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 47(5:32 - 4th) L.Fournette right end to NYG 49 for -2 yards (B.Martinez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - TB 49(4:55 - 4th) L.Fournette up the middle to NYG 44 for 5 yards (B.Hill; B.Martinez).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - TB 29(4:08 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans. PENALTY on NYG-J.Bradberry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards enforced at NYG 44 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 29(4:02 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to NYG 27 for 2 yards (J.Peppers L.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TB 27(3:56 - 4th) L.Fournette right end to NYG 20 for 7 yards (D.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TB 20(3:49 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to NYG 20 for no gain (J.Peppers; D.Tomlinson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - TB 20(3:44 - 4th) R.Succop 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Triner Holder-B.Pinion.
NYG
Giants
- Touchdown (13 plays, 70 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:41 - 4th) B.Pinion kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to NYG -1. D.Lewis to NYG 30 for 31 yards (P.O'Connor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 30(3:34 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (L.David).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 30(3:29 - 4th) W.Gallman left end to NYG 29 for -1 yards (J.Pierre-Paul).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NYG 29(2:56 - 4th) D.Jones pass short left to E.Engram pushed ob at NYG 35 for 6 yards (J.Dean).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 5 - NYG 35(2:50 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to D.Slayton to NYG 47 for 12 yards (A.Winfield; S.Murphy-Bunting) [N.Suh].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 47(2:11 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram (W.Gholston).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NYG 47(2:07 - 4th) PENALTY on NYG-K.Zeitler False Start 5 yards enforced at NYG 47 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 15 - NYG 42(2:07 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right tackle pushed ob at TB 43 for 15 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 43(2:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Lewis [N.Suh].
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NYG 43(1:56 - 4th) D.Jones sacked at TB 49 for -6 yards (N.Suh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NYG 49(1:29 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (L.David).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 16 - NYG 49(1:25 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep middle to S.Shepard to TB 29 for 20 yards (C.Davis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NYG 29(0:59 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to TB 19 for 10 yards (C.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NYG 19(0:38 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [A.Nelson].
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - NYG 19(0:33 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep middle to G.Tate for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:28 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Jones pass to D.Lewis is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
TB
Buccaneers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 4th) G.Gano kicks onside 9 yards from NYG 35 to NYG 44. J.Watson (didn't try to advance) to NYG 44 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TB 44(0:27 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to NYG 45 for -1 yards.
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
LAC
DEN
30
31
Final CBS
-
NO
CHI
26
23
Final/OT FOX
-
SF
SEA
27
37
Final FOX
-
DAL
PHI
9
23
Final NBC
-
TB
NYG
25
23
Final ESPN