Kickoff (10:00 - 5) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.

+10 YD 1 & 10 - NO 25 (10:00 - 5) D.Brees pass short right to A.Carr to NO 35 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - NO 35 (9:23 - 5) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 44 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson; E.Jackson). CHI-J.Jenkins was injured during the play.

+3 YD 2 & 1 - NO 44 (9:01 - 5) D.Brees up the middle to NO 47 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).

+13 YD 1 & 10 - NO 47 (8:25 - 5) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 42 for 11 yards (E.Jackson). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) and recovers at CHI 40. PENALTY on NO-T.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 45.

No Gain 1 & 12 - NO 45 (7:58 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.

No Gain 2 & 12 - NO 45 (7:53 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Cook (R.Smith).

+10 YD 3 & 12 - NO 45 (7:49 - 5) D.Brees pass short left to T.Hill to CHI 45 for 10 yards (R.Smith).

Penalty 4 & 2 - NO 45 (6:59 - 5) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 45 - No Play.