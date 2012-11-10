Drive Chart
Key Players
D. Brees 9 QB
280 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
23
FPTS
N. Foles 9 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
20
FPTS
1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:13
W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
12
plays
55
yds
6:47
pos
3
0
Field Goal 1:13
C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
14
plays
49
yds
7:00
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:10
N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
2:28
pos
3
9
Point After TD 8:10
C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Field Goal 1:39
C.Santos 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
7
plays
50
yds
2:13
pos
3
13
Touchdown 0:03
D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
55
yds
1:36
pos
9
13
Point After TD 0:03
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 9:19
W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
4
plays
7
yds
1:32
pos
13
13
Field Goal 5:04
W.Lutz 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
8
plays
19
yds
3:30
pos
16
13
4th Quarter
Touchdown 9:57
D.Brees pass short middle to T.Hill for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
64
yds
4:14
pos
22
13
Point After TD 9:57
W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
plays
yds
pos
23
13
Touchdown 3:32
N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
62
yds
6:25
pos
23
19
Point After TD 3:32
C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
plays
yds
pos
23
20
Field Goal 0:13
C.Santos 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
12
plays
35
yds
1:38
pos
23
23
Overtime
Field Goal 1:36
W.Lutz 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
7
plays
52
yds
2:12
pos
26
23
Team Stats
Time of Pos 35:15 33:09
1st Downs 23 18
Rushing 10 5
Passing 11 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-13 5-15
4th Down Conv 2-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 394 329
Total Plays 72 69
Avg Gain 5.5 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 122 96
Rush Attempts 30 23
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.2
Net Yards Passing 272 233
Comp. - Att. 31-41 28-41
Yards Per Pass 6.5 5.1
Penalties - Yards 5-45 7-53
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-38.3 4-50.0
Return Yards 161 78
Punts - Returns 3-67 3-17
Kickoffs - Returns 5-94 4-61
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-4 -25% 1-2 -50%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Saints 5-2 3767326
Bears 5-3 310010023
Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.
 272 PASS YDS 233
122 RUSH YDS 96
394 TOTAL YDS 329
Saints
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Brees 9 QB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 280 2 0 149.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.6% 1618 11 3 105.8
D. Brees 31/41 280 2 0 23
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Kamara 41 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 364 4
A. Kamara 12 67 0 20 15
T. Hill 7 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 1
T. Hill 5 35 0 12 12
L. Murray 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 265 2
L. Murray 8 17 0 4 2
D. Brees 9 QB
23
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 0 2
D. Brees 3 4 0 3 23
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
M. Burton 1 1 0 1 0
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
D. Harris 1 -2 0 -2 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Kamara 41 RB
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 9 96 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 46 460 3
A. Kamara 13 9 96 0 47 15
J. Cook 87 TE
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 51 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 198 3
J. Cook 7 5 51 1 16 11
T. Smith 10 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 43 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 248 2
T. Smith 7 5 43 0 14 4
T. Hill 7 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 23 0
T. Hill 2 2 30 1 20 12
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 101 1
D. Harris 3 3 19 0 8 1
L. Murray 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 77 0
L. Murray 3 3 14 0 9 2
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 24 0
J. Hill 1 1 7 0 7 0
J. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
J. Johnson 3 1 5 0 5 0
T. Lewis 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
T. Lewis 1 1 5 0 5 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-3 0 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 8-1 0.0 0 0
M. Lattimore 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-6 0 0.0
M. Lattimore 7-1 0.0 1 0
M. Jenkins 27 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-10 0 1.0
M. Jenkins 5-3 1.0 0 0
D. Davis 56 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-14 0 2.0
D. Davis 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jenkins 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-5 1 0.0
J. Jenkins 4-0 0.0 0 0
P. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
P. Williams 4-0 0.0 0 0
M. Davenport 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Davenport 2-2 0.5 0 0
M. Williams 43 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-7 1 0.0
M. Williams 2-2 0.0 0 0
C. Jordan 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-12 0 1.5
C. Jordan 2-1 1.0 0 0
S. Tuttle 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Tuttle 2-1 0.0 0 0
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-13 0 0.0
A. Anzalone 2-2 0.0 0 0
M. Burton 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Burton 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 4.5
T. Hendrickson 1-0 1.0 0 0
D. Onyemata 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 2.0
D. Onyemata 1-4 1.0 0 0
C. Robertson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Hardee 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hardee 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Granderson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Granderson 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Elliss 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Elliss 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-4 0.0 0 0
S. Rankins 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
S. Rankins 0-1 0.5 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Lutz 3 K
14
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
4/5 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/11 21/21
W. Lutz 4/5 39 2/2 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Morstead 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 11
T. Morstead 4 38.3 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
D. Harris 3 23.3 31 0
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
M. Burton 1 10.0 10 0
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
D. Washington 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.3 42 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 13.8 110 0
D. Harris 3 22.3 42 0
Bears
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
N. Foles 9 QB
20
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 272 2 1 135.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1139 6 6 77.6
N. Foles 28/41 272 2 1 20
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 353 1
D. Montgomery 21 89 0 38 9
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 71 0
C. Patterson 1 4 0 4 0
M. Trubisky 10 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 87 0
M. Trubisky 1 3 0 3 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Robinson 12 WR
14
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 87 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 44 544 2
A. Robinson 7 6 87 1 28 14
A. Miller 17 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 73 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 189 2
A. Miller 11 8 73 0 16 7
D. Mooney 11 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 69 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 236 1
D. Mooney 6 5 69 1 50 12
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 25 184 1
D. Montgomery 5 2 16 0 9 9
J. Graham 80 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 2 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 27 234 4
J. Graham 7 2 13 0 11 1
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 26 1
J. Wims 1 1 9 0 9 0
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 77 1
C. Kmet 1 1 2 0 2 0
R. Nall 35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 2 0
R. Nall 1 1 2 0 2 0
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 1 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 77 0
C. Patterson 2 2 1 0 5 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Smith 58 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
44-16 0 0.0
R. Smith 9-2 0.0 0 0
B. Mingo 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 1.5
B. Mingo 6-0 0.0 0 0
E. Jackson 39 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
32-9 0 0.0
E. Jackson 6-2 0.0 0 1
T. Gipson 38 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-9 2 0.0
T. Gipson 6-2 0.0 0 0
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-13 0 0.0
D. Trevathan 6-3 0.0 0 0
B. Skrine 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-6 0 0.0
B. Skrine 4-1 0.0 0 1
J. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-5 0 0.0
J. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0 0
A. Hicks 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-9 0 3.5
A. Hicks 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Mack 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-10 0 5.5
K. Mack 2-3 1.0 0 1
B. Nichols 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 1.0
B. Nichols 2-2 0.0 0 0
R. Quinn 94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
R. Quinn 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Holtz 81 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Holtz 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Iyiegbuniwe 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Santos 2 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Santos 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Woods 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Fuller 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-3 1 0.0
K. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Graham 80 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graham 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Urban 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-7 0 1.0
B. Urban 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Harris 86 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Houston-Carson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Bush 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Bush 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. Robertson-Harris 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Vaughters 93 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.5
J. Vaughters 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Jenkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Jenkins 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Santos 2 K
11
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
11/13 13/13
C. Santos 3/3 51 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. O'Donnell 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 15
P. O'Donnell 4 50.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 47 0
C. Patterson 3 14.7 32 0
R. Nall 35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 10 0
R. Nall 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NO 25 6:47 12 55 FG
1:03 NO 12 5:35 9 79 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 NO 22 1:06 3 5 Punt
6:03 NO 14 2:11 3 9 Punt
1:39 NO 32 1:36 9 68 TD
0:03 CHI 39 0:03 0 0 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 NO 16 1:32 4 7 FG
8:34 CHI 39 3:30 8 19 FG
2:57 NO 50 1:30 4 7 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 NO 36 4:14 7 64 TD
3:32 NO 34 1:41 3 3 Punt
0:13 NO 35 0:13 1 -1 Half
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 NO 25 3:08 7 25 Punt
3:48 NO 32 2:12 7 52 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:13 CHI 25 7:00 14 49 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 CHI 20 2:28 4 80 TD
7:04 CHI 37 1:01 3 -4 Punt
3:52 CHI 39 2:13 7 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CHI 13 4:09 5 0 Punt
9:19 CHI 31 0:45 2 -10 INT
5:04 CHI 11 2:07 3 3 Punt
1:27 CHI 43 2:16 5 21 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 CHI 25 6:25 11 75 TD
1:51 CHI 32 1:38 12 35 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:52 CHI 19 3:04 6 8 Punt

NO Saints  - Field Goal (12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 27 for 2 yards (R.Quinn).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27
(14:30 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - NO 30
(13:54 - 1st) T.Hill left tackle to NO 39 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39
(13:17 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to NO 48 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NO 48
(12:40 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49
(12:03 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 48 for 1 yard (Ta.Gipson; R.Robertson-Harris).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NO 48
(11:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to CHI 41 for 7 yards (B.Skrine).
+20 YD
3 & 2 - NO 41
(10:48 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 21 for 20 yards (E.Jackson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21
(10:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 22 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - NO 22
(9:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 21 for 1 yard (B.Urban).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - NO 21
(8:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to CHI 20 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NO 20
(8:17 - 1st) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CHI Bears  - Field Goal (14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25
(8:13 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 33
(7:35 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 37 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37
(6:58 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 46
(6:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (M.Brown; M.Jenkins). CHI-B.Massie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 49
(6:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for -4 yards (S.Rankins). FUMBLES (S.Rankins) RECOVERED by NO-C.Jordan at CHI 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 49
(6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 46 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 46
(5:25 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 35 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35
(4:48 - 1st) M.Trubisky left end to NO 32 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone). #10 at QB
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHI 32
(4:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 32
(4:04 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at NO 23 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23
(3:29 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 24 for -1 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 24
(2:43 - 1st) N.Foles sacked at NO 33 for -9 yards (sack split by S.Rankins and M.Davenport).
+7 YD
3 & 20 - CHI 33
(2:01 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to NO 26 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).
Field Goal
4 & 13 - CHI 26
(1:17 - 1st) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

NO Saints  - Missed FG (9 plays, 79 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 31 for 28 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on NO Illegal Wedge 12 yards enforced at NO 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12
(1:06 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to NO 14 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
+47 YD
2 & 8 - NO 14
(0:24 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 39 for 47 yards (E.Jackson).

CHI Bears  - Touchdown (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to CHI 40 for -1 yards (K.Mack; B.Urban).
+14 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 40
(14:22 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 26 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 26
(13:35 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to CHI 14 for 12 yards (R.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14
(12:55 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 11 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; D.Trevathan).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 11
(12:11 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to CHI 13 for -2 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 13
(11:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to CHI 9 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan; E.Jackson).
No Good
4 & 5 - CHI 9
(10:43 - 2nd) W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20
(10:38 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 25 for 5 yards (C.Granderson).
+50 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 25
(9:51 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to NO 25 for 50 yards (J.Jenkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25
(9:02 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 24 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
+24 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 24
(8:17 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

NO Saints  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to NO 4. D.Harris to NO 22 for 18 yards (D.Bush).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 22
(8:03 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to T.Smith.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NO 22
(7:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 27 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 27
(7:20 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith (K.Fuller).
Punt
4 & 5 - NO 27
(7:14 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to CHI 25 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Hardee; K.Elliss).

CHI Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37
(7:04 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for -4 yards (M.Lattimore).
No Gain
2 & 14 - CHI 33
(6:24 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
No Gain
3 & 14 - CHI 33
(6:21 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
Punt
4 & 14 - CHI 33
(6:16 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to NO 14 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-D.Houston-Carson.

NO Saints  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14
(6:03 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NO 17
(5:30 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 18 for 1 yard (B.Mingo).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - NO 17
(4:46 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 23 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
Punt
4 & 1 - NO 23
(4:02 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CHI 34 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 39 for 5 yards (M.Burton).

CHI Bears  - Field Goal (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39
(3:52 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 43 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 43
(3:11 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 48 for 5 yards (M.Williams; S.Tuttle).
+38 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 48
(2:30 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to NO 14 for 38 yards (M.Williams). NO-S.Rankins was injured during the play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14
(2:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to NO 13 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata; M.Lattimore).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 13
(1:52 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to R.Nall pushed ob at NO 11 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone). CHI-J.Spriggs was injured during the play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - CHI 11
(1:47 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to D.Montgomery.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - CHI 11
(1:43 - 2nd) C.Santos 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

NO Saints  - Touchdown (9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 47 yards from CHI 35 to NO 18. D.Washington to NO 32 for 14 yards (J.Holtz).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32
(1:34 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook pushed ob at NO 43 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
Sack
1 & 10 - NO 43
(1:28 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at NO 35 for -8 yards (K.Mack). FUMBLES (K.Mack) and recovers at NO 35.
+5 YD
2 & 18 - NO 35
(1:05 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to D.Harris to NO 40 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
+12 YD
3 & 13 - NO 40
(0:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 48 for 12 yards (B.Skrine; R.Smith).
+7 YD
4 & 1 - NO 48
(0:34 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end ran ob at CHI 41 for 7 yards (Ta.Gipson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41
(0:28 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at CHI 37 for 4 yards (B.Skrine).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - NO 37
(0:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara ran ob at CHI 29 for 8 yards (Ta.Gipson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 0
(0:18 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to D.Harris. PENALTY on CHI-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at CHI 29 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 16
(0:12 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - NO 16
(0:08 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:03 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

NO Saints  - End of Half (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 45 yards from NO 35 to CHI 20. R.Nall pushed ob at CHI 37 for 17 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

CHI Bears  - Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 60 yards from NO 35 to CHI 5. C.Patterson to CHI 13 for 8 yards (Z.Baun).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 13
(14:54 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 22 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 22
(14:19 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 26 for 4 yards (M.Brown; A.Anzalone).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 26
(13:34 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 31 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 31
(13:03 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 32 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
Penalty
3 & 4 - CHI 32
(12:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
Sack
3 & 9 - CHI 27
(11:51 - 3rd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 18 for -9 yards (M.Jenkins).
4 & 18 - CHI 18
(11:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-C.Patterson False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 18 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 23 - CHI 13
(11:08 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 45 yards to NO 42 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris pushed ob at CHI 16 for 42 yards (D.Harris).

NO Saints  - Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 16
(10:51 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to CHI 14 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NO 14
(10:05 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - NO 14
(10:01 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Johnson to CHI 9 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
Field Goal
4 & 3 - NO 9
(9:22 - 3rd) W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CHI Bears  - Interception (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:19 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 66 yards from NO 35 to CHI -1. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 31 for 32 yards (P.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31
(9:11 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 36 for 5 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on CHI-J.Wims Disqualification 15 yards enforced at CHI 36.
Int
2 & 20 - CHI 21
(8:41 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep left intended for J.Graham INTERCEPTED by M.Lattimore at CHI 39. M.Lattimore to CHI 39 for no gain (J.Graham).

NO Saints  - Field Goal (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39
(8:34 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 36 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NO 36
(7:55 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to CHI 35 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 35
(7:08 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson [A.Hicks].
+8 YD
4 & 6 - NO 35
(7:05 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris to CHI 27 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 27
(6:28 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to CHI 23 for 4 yards (Ta.Gipson).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NO 23
(5:52 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to CHI 20 for 3 yards (R.Quinn).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NO 20
(5:13 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - NO 20
(5:08 - 3rd) W.Lutz 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CHI Bears  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:04 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 58 yards from NO 35 to CHI 7. C.Patterson to CHI 11 for 4 yards (J.Hardee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 11
(4:59 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 11
(4:52 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end pushed ob at CHI 18 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - CHI 18
(4:16 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 19 for 1 yard (M.Davenport; D.Onyemata).
Penalty
4 & 2 - CHI 19
(3:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 19 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - CHI 14
(3:09 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to NO 39 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris ran ob at 50 for 11 yards (B.Mingo).

NO Saints  - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 50
(2:57 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 47 for -3 yards (K.Mack).
No Gain
2 & 13 - NO 47
(2:15 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
+12 YD
3 & 13 - NO 47
(2:10 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to CHI 41 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
-2 YD
4 & 1 - NO 41
(1:33 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to CHI 43 for -2 yards (R.Smith K.Mack).

CHI Bears  - Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43
(1:27 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller pushed ob at NO 41 for 16 yards (D.Davis) [C.Jordan].
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 41
(0:58 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson to NO 36 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone; M.Jenkins).
-1 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 36
(0:15 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to NO 37 for -1 yards (J.Jenkins).
Penalty
3 & 6 - CHI 37
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-J.Graham False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 37 - No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - CHI 42
(15:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 36 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
No Gain
4 & 5 - CHI 36
(14:17 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to A.Robinson.

NO Saints  - Touchdown (7 plays, 64 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36
(14:11 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 47 for 11 yards (Ta.Gipson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47
(13:30 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 40 for 13 yards (Ta.Gipson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40
(12:51 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith to CHI 37 for 3 yards (B.Skrine) [R.Quinn]. FUMBLES (B.Skrine) and recovers at CHI 36.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NO 36
(11:59 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 30 for 6 yards (B.Mingo).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30
(11:20 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith to CHI 21 for 9 yards (B.Mingo).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - NO 21
(10:47 - 4th) M.Burton right guard to CHI 20 for 1 yard (B.Nichols; J.Vaughters).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20
(10:03 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Hill for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:57 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.

CHI Bears  - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:57 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25
(9:57 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 28 for 3 yards (M.Williams; M.Jenkins).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 28
(9:18 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery pushed ob at CHI 35 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins) [M.Davenport].
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35
(8:58 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 44 for 9 yards (P.Williams).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 44
(8:32 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 5 yards (P.Williams).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49
(7:52 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep middle to A.Robinson to NO 23 for 28 yards (M.Lattimore).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23
(7:07 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham to NO 12 for 11 yards (M.Williams).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12
(6:24 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 15 for -3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 13 - CHI 15
(5:37 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 14 for 1 yard (C.Gardner-Johnson; D.Onyemata).
Penalty
3 & 12 - CHI 14
(4:57 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham. PENALTY on NO-D.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at NO 14 - No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 1 - CHI 1
(4:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to NO 3 for -2 yards (S.Tuttle M.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 3 - CHI 3
(4:15 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to NO 3 for no gain (M.Brown; C.Jordan).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - CHI 3
(3:35 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:32 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

NO Saints  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:32 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris ran ob at NO 34 for 31 yards (C.Santos).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34
(3:26 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to NO 36 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins; K.Mack).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NO 36
(3:19 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 40 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
-3 YD
3 & 4 - NO 40
(2:32 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 37 for -3 yards (D.Trevathan).
Punt
4 & 7 - NO 37
(2:00 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 31 yards to CHI 32 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.

CHI Bears  - Field Goal (12 plays, 35 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32
(1:51 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 34 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CHI 34
(1:47 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CHI 34
(1:42 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham (M.Jenkins).
+11 YD
4 & 8 - CHI 34
(1:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 45 for 11 yards (P.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45
(1:33 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to NO 49 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 49
(1:12 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to NO 49 for no gain (M.Jenkins D.Onyemata).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 49
(0:47 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham to NO 47 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins).
+7 YD
4 & 2 - CHI 47
(0:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at NO 40 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 40
(0:33 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham (M.Jenkins).
Sack
2 & 10 - CHI 40
(0:28 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at NO 48 for -8 yards (C.Jordan).
+15 YD
3 & 18 - CHI 48
(0:23 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to A.Miller ran ob at NO 33 for 15 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - CHI 33
(0:18 - 4th) C.Santos 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

NO Saints  - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 40 yards from CHI 35 to NO 25. M.Burton to NO 35 for 10 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35
(0:10 - 4th) D.Brees kneels to NO 34 for -1 yards.

NO Saints  - Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:00 - 5) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(10:00 - 5) D.Brees pass short right to A.Carr to NO 35 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35
(9:23 - 5) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 44 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson; E.Jackson). CHI-J.Jenkins was injured during the play.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NO 44
(9:01 - 5) D.Brees up the middle to NO 47 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47
(8:25 - 5) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 42 for 11 yards (E.Jackson). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) and recovers at CHI 40. PENALTY on NO-T.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 45.
No Gain
1 & 12 - NO 45
(7:58 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NO 45
(7:53 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Cook (R.Smith).
+10 YD
3 & 12 - NO 45
(7:49 - 5) D.Brees pass short left to T.Hill to CHI 45 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
Penalty
4 & 2 - NO 45
(6:59 - 5) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 45 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - NO 50
(6:59 - 5) T.Morstead punts 31 yards to CHI 19 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 19 for no gain (C.Robertson).

CHI Bears  - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 19
(6:52 - 5) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 23 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
Sack
2 & 6 - CHI 23
(6:07 - 5) N.Foles sacked at CHI 14 for -9 yards (D.Onyemata).
+17 YD
3 & 15 - CHI 14
(5:21 - 5) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson to CHI 31 for 17 yards (M.Lattimore). Penalty on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Defensive Holding declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 31
(4:51 - 5) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 31
(4:46 - 5) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
Sack
3 & 10 - CHI 31
(4:42 - 5) N.Foles sacked at CHI 27 for -4 yards (T.Hendrickson).
Punt
4 & 14 - CHI 27
(4:00 - 5) P.O'Donnell punts 55 yards to NO 18 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris ran ob at NO 32 for 14 yards (D.Houston-Carson).

NO Saints  - Field Goal (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32
(3:48 - 5) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to NO 38 for 6 yards (B.Nichols).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - NO 38
(3:03 - 5) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left end to NO 48 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 48
(2:22 - 5) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (E.Jackson).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - NO 48
(2:15 - 5) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to CHI 38 for 14 yards (D.Trevathan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 38
(2:00 - 5) D.Brees scrambles left guard to CHI 36 for 2 yards (B.Nichols).
Penalty
2 & 8 - NO 28
(1:51 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to D.Harris. PENALTY on CHI-B.Skrine Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at CHI 36 - No Play.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31
(1:47 - 5) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at CHI 11 for 20 yards (D.Trevathan).
1 & 10 - NO 0
(1:40 - 5) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 11 - No Play.
Field Goal
1 & 15 - NO 16
(1:40 - 5) W.Lutz 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
NFL Scores