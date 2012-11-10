Drive Chart
|
|
|NO
|CHI
Key Players
|
D. Brees
9 QB
280 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 RuYds
|
23
FPTS
|
N. Foles
9 QB
272 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|
20
FPTS
Field Goal 8:13
W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
12
plays
55
yds
6:47
pos
3
0
Field Goal 1:13
C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
14
plays
49
yds
7:00
pos
3
3
3
9
3
10
Field Goal 1:39
C.Santos 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
7
plays
50
yds
2:13
pos
3
13
9
13
Field Goal 9:19
W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
4
plays
7
yds
1:32
pos
13
13
Field Goal 5:04
W.Lutz 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
8
plays
19
yds
3:30
pos
16
13
22
13
23
19
23
20
Field Goal 0:13
C.Santos 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
12
plays
35
yds
1:38
pos
23
23
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:15
|33:09
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|394
|329
|Total Plays
|72
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|96
|Rush Attempts
|30
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|272
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|31-41
|28-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|7-53
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|4-50.0
|Return Yards
|161
|78
|Punts - Returns
|3-67
|3-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-94
|4-61
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|272
|PASS YDS
|233
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
23
FPTS
|D. Brees
|31/41
|280
|2
|0
|23
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|12
|67
|0
|20
|15
|
T. Hill 7 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|5
|35
|0
|12
|12
|
L. Murray 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Murray
|8
|17
|0
|4
|2
|
D. Brees 9 QB
23
FPTS
|D. Brees
|3
|4
|0
|3
|23
|
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
15
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|13
|9
|96
|0
|47
|15
|
J. Cook 87 TE
11
FPTS
|J. Cook
|7
|5
|51
|1
|16
|11
|
T. Smith 10 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Smith
|7
|5
|43
|0
|14
|4
|
T. Hill 7 QB
12
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|2
|30
|1
|20
|12
|
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|3
|19
|0
|8
|1
|
L. Murray 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|3
|14
|0
|9
|2
|
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
J. Johnson 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Lewis 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Burton 32 RB
|M. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Robertson 52 LB
|C. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
14
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|4/5
|39
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|38.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|23.3
|31
|0
|
M. Burton 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
D. Washington 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Washington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|22.3
|42
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Foles 9 QB
20
FPTS
|N. Foles
|28/41
|272
|2
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|21
|89
|0
|38
|9
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|7
|6
|87
|1
|28
|14
|
A. Miller 17 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Miller
|11
|8
|73
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|6
|5
|69
|1
|50
|12
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|5
|2
|16
|0
|9
|9
|
J. Graham 80 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Graham
|7
|2
|13
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Wims
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
R. Nall 35 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Nall
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holtz 81 TE
|J. Holtz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 45 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Santos 2 K
|C. Santos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 55 LB
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Graham 80 TE
|J. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 86 TE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
11
FPTS
|C. Santos
|3/3
|51
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|50.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|3
|14.7
|32
|0
|
R. Nall 35 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Nall
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 27 for 2 yards (R.Quinn).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(14:30 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 30(13:54 - 1st) T.Hill left tackle to NO 39 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(13:17 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to NO 48 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 48(12:40 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:03 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 48 for 1 yard (Ta.Gipson; R.Robertson-Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 48(11:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to CHI 41 for 7 yards (B.Skrine).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 41(10:48 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 21 for 20 yards (E.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(10:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 22 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 22(9:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 21 for 1 yard (B.Urban).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 21(8:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to CHI 20 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NO 20(8:17 - 1st) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CHI
Bears
- Field Goal (14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:13 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 33(7:35 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 37 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(6:58 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 46(6:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (M.Brown; M.Jenkins). CHI-B.Massie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(6:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for -4 yards (S.Rankins). FUMBLES (S.Rankins) RECOVERED by NO-C.Jordan at CHI 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 49(6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 46 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 46(5:25 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 35 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(4:48 - 1st) M.Trubisky left end to NO 32 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone). #10 at QB
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 32(4:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 32(4:04 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at NO 23 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(3:29 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 24 for -1 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CHI 24(2:43 - 1st) N.Foles sacked at NO 33 for -9 yards (sack split by S.Rankins and M.Davenport).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHI 33(2:01 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to NO 26 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CHI 26(1:17 - 1st) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
NO
Saints
- Missed FG (9 plays, 79 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 31 for 28 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on NO Illegal Wedge 12 yards enforced at NO 24.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 12(1:06 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to NO 14 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 14(0:24 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 39 for 47 yards (E.Jackson).
CHI
Bears
- Touchdown (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to CHI 40 for -1 yards (K.Mack; B.Urban).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 40(14:22 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 26 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(13:35 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to CHI 14 for 12 yards (R.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(12:55 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 11 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; D.Trevathan).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 11(12:11 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to CHI 13 for -2 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHI 13(11:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to CHI 9 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan; E.Jackson).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - CHI 9(10:43 - 2nd) W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(10:38 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 25 for 5 yards (C.Granderson).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 25(9:51 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to NO 25 for 50 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(9:02 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 24 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 24(8:17 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
NO
Saints
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to NO 4. D.Harris to NO 22 for 18 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(8:03 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to T.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 22(7:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 27 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 27(7:20 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 27(7:14 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to CHI 25 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Hardee; K.Elliss).
CHI
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(7:04 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for -4 yards (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CHI 33(6:24 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CHI 33(6:21 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHI 33(6:16 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to NO 14 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-D.Houston-Carson.
NO
Saints
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 14(6:03 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 17(5:30 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 18 for 1 yard (B.Mingo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 17(4:46 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 23 for 5 yards (K.Fuller).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NO 23(4:02 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CHI 34 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 39 for 5 yards (M.Burton).
CHI
Bears
- Field Goal (7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(3:52 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 43 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHI 43(3:11 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 48 for 5 yards (M.Williams; S.Tuttle).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHI 48(2:30 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to NO 14 for 38 yards (M.Williams). NO-S.Rankins was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(2:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left end to NO 13 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata; M.Lattimore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 13(1:52 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to R.Nall pushed ob at NO 11 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone). CHI-J.Spriggs was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CHI 11(1:47 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to D.Montgomery.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CHI 11(1:43 - 2nd) C.Santos 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
NO
Saints
- Touchdown (9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 47 yards from CHI 35 to NO 18. D.Washington to NO 32 for 14 yards (J.Holtz).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(1:34 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook pushed ob at NO 43 for 11 yards (E.Jackson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 43(1:28 - 2nd) D.Brees sacked at NO 35 for -8 yards (K.Mack). FUMBLES (K.Mack) and recovers at NO 35.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - NO 35(1:05 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to D.Harris to NO 40 for 5 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - NO 40(0:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 48 for 12 yards (B.Skrine; R.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 48(0:34 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end ran ob at CHI 41 for 7 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 41(0:28 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at CHI 37 for 4 yards (B.Skrine).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 37(0:23 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short right to A.Kamara ran ob at CHI 29 for 8 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NO 0(0:18 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to D.Harris. PENALTY on CHI-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at CHI 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(0:12 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep middle to J.Cook.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 16(0:08 - 2nd) D.Brees pass deep middle to J.Cook for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CHI
Bears
- Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 60 yards from NO 35 to CHI 5. C.Patterson to CHI 13 for 8 yards (Z.Baun).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 13(14:54 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 22 for 9 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 22(14:19 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 26 for 4 yards (M.Brown; A.Anzalone).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(13:34 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 31 for 5 yards (D.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 31(13:03 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 32 for 1 yard (D.Davis).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - CHI 32(12:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 32 - No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CHI 27(11:51 - 3rd) N.Foles sacked at CHI 18 for -9 yards (M.Jenkins).
|
4 & 18 - CHI 18(11:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI-C.Patterson False Start 5 yards enforced at CHI 18 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CHI 13(11:08 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 45 yards to NO 42 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris pushed ob at CHI 16 for 42 yards (D.Harris).
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 16(10:51 - 3rd) L.Murray left guard to CHI 14 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NO 14(10:05 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 14(10:01 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Johnson to CHI 9 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NO 9(9:22 - 3rd) W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CHI
Bears
- Interception (2 plays, -10 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 66 yards from NO 35 to CHI -1. C.Patterson pushed ob at CHI 31 for 32 yards (P.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(9:11 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short left to A.Robinson to CHI 36 for 5 yards (M.Lattimore). PENALTY on CHI-J.Wims Disqualification 15 yards enforced at CHI 36.
|Int
|
2 & 20 - CHI 21(8:41 - 3rd) N.Foles pass deep left intended for J.Graham INTERCEPTED by M.Lattimore at CHI 39. M.Lattimore to CHI 39 for no gain (J.Graham).
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (8 plays, 19 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(8:34 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 36 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 36(7:55 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to CHI 35 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NO 35(7:08 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson [A.Hicks].
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - NO 35(7:05 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short right to D.Harris to CHI 27 for 8 yards (B.Skrine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 27(6:28 - 3rd) L.Murray right tackle to CHI 23 for 4 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 23(5:52 - 3rd) T.Hill left tackle to CHI 20 for 3 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NO 20(5:13 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NO 20(5:08 - 3rd) W.Lutz 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CHI
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 58 yards from NO 35 to CHI 7. C.Patterson to CHI 11 for 4 yards (J.Hardee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 11(4:59 - 3rd) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to D.Mooney.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 11(4:52 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end pushed ob at CHI 18 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 18(4:16 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 19 for 1 yard (M.Davenport; D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CHI 19(3:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on CHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 19 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CHI 14(3:09 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 47 yards to NO 39 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris ran ob at 50 for 11 yards (B.Mingo).
NO
Saints
- Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 50(2:57 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 47 for -3 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NO 47(2:15 - 3rd) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 13 - NO 47(2:10 - 3rd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to CHI 41 for 12 yards (J.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 41(1:33 - 3rd) A.Kamara left end to CHI 43 for -2 yards (R.Smith K.Mack).
CHI
Bears
- Downs (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 43(1:27 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller pushed ob at NO 41 for 16 yards (D.Davis) [C.Jordan].
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 41(0:58 - 3rd) N.Foles pass short right to C.Patterson to NO 36 for 5 yards (A.Anzalone; M.Jenkins).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 36(0:15 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to NO 37 for -1 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CHI 37(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-J.Graham False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 37 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHI 42(15:00 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 36 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - CHI 36(14:17 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete deep left to A.Robinson.
NO
Saints
- Touchdown (7 plays, 64 yards, 4:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 36(14:11 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 47 for 11 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 47(13:30 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 40 for 13 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 40(12:51 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith to CHI 37 for 3 yards (B.Skrine) [R.Quinn]. FUMBLES (B.Skrine) and recovers at CHI 36.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 36(11:59 - 4th) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 30 for 6 yards (B.Mingo).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(11:20 - 4th) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass short right to T.Smith to CHI 21 for 9 yards (B.Mingo).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 21(10:47 - 4th) M.Burton right guard to CHI 20 for 1 yard (B.Nichols; J.Vaughters).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(10:03 - 4th) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Hill for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
CHI
Bears
- Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(9:57 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 28 for 3 yards (M.Williams; M.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 28(9:18 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery pushed ob at CHI 35 for 7 yards (M.Jenkins) [M.Davenport].
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(8:58 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 44 for 9 yards (P.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 44(8:32 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 5 yards (P.Williams).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(7:52 - 4th) N.Foles pass deep middle to A.Robinson to NO 23 for 28 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(7:07 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to J.Graham to NO 12 for 11 yards (M.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 12(6:24 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 15 for -3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - CHI 15(5:37 - 4th) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 14 for 1 yard (C.Gardner-Johnson; D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - CHI 14(4:57 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham. PENALTY on NO-D.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards enforced at NO 14 - No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 1 - CHI 1(4:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to NO 3 for -2 yards (S.Tuttle M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CHI 3(4:15 - 4th) D.Montgomery right tackle to NO 3 for no gain (M.Brown; C.Jordan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - CHI 3(3:35 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 4th) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
NO
Saints
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris ran ob at NO 34 for 31 yards (C.Santos).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(3:26 - 4th) L.Murray right tackle to NO 36 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins; K.Mack).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 36(3:19 - 4th) D.Brees pass short right to J.Cook to NO 40 for 4 yards (R.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NO 40(2:32 - 4th) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to NO 37 for -3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NO 37(2:00 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 31 yards to CHI 32 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
CHI
Bears
- Field Goal (12 plays, 35 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 32(1:51 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to C.Kmet to CHI 34 for 2 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHI 34(1:47 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CHI 34(1:42 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham (M.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 8 - CHI 34(1:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller ran ob at CHI 45 for 11 yards (P.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 45(1:33 - 4th) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Robinson to NO 49 for 6 yards (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - CHI 49(1:12 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to NO 49 for no gain (M.Jenkins D.Onyemata).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CHI 49(0:47 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to J.Graham to NO 47 for 2 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 2 - CHI 47(0:38 - 4th) N.Foles pass short right to A.Robinson ran ob at NO 40 for 7 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 40(0:33 - 4th) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham (M.Jenkins).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - CHI 40(0:28 - 4th) N.Foles sacked at NO 48 for -8 yards (C.Jordan).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - CHI 48(0:23 - 4th) N.Foles pass short left to A.Miller ran ob at NO 33 for 15 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CHI 33(0:18 - 4th) C.Santos 51 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
NO
Saints
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(10:00 - 5) D.Brees pass short right to A.Carr to NO 35 for 10 yards (E.Jackson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(9:23 - 5) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 44 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson; E.Jackson). CHI-J.Jenkins was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 44(9:01 - 5) D.Brees up the middle to NO 47 for 3 yards (B.Mingo).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 47(8:25 - 5) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 42 for 11 yards (E.Jackson). FUMBLES (E.Jackson) and recovers at CHI 40. PENALTY on NO-T.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CHI 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 12 - NO 45(7:58 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to A.Kamara.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NO 45(7:53 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Cook (R.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 45(7:49 - 5) D.Brees pass short left to T.Hill to CHI 45 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - NO 45(6:59 - 5) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 45 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NO 50(6:59 - 5) T.Morstead punts 31 yards to CHI 19 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 19 for no gain (C.Robertson).
CHI
Bears
- Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 19(6:52 - 5) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 23 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - CHI 23(6:07 - 5) N.Foles sacked at CHI 14 for -9 yards (D.Onyemata).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 15 - CHI 14(5:21 - 5) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson to CHI 31 for 17 yards (M.Lattimore). Penalty on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Defensive Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 31(4:51 - 5) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to A.Miller.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CHI 31(4:46 - 5) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - CHI 31(4:42 - 5) N.Foles sacked at CHI 27 for -4 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHI 27(4:00 - 5) P.O'Donnell punts 55 yards to NO 18 Center-P.Scales. D.Harris ran ob at NO 32 for 14 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (7 plays, 52 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(3:48 - 5) D.Brees pass short left to D.Harris to NO 38 for 6 yards (B.Nichols).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 38(3:03 - 5) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill left end to NO 48 for 10 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:22 - 5) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (E.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 48(2:15 - 5) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Smith to CHI 38 for 14 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(2:00 - 5) D.Brees scrambles left guard to CHI 36 for 2 yards (B.Nichols).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NO 28(1:51 - 5) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to D.Harris. PENALTY on CHI-B.Skrine Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at CHI 36 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 31(1:47 - 5) A.Kamara right end pushed ob at CHI 11 for 20 yards (D.Trevathan).
|
1 & 10 - NO 0(1:40 - 5) PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CHI 11 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 15 - NO 16(1:40 - 5) W.Lutz 35 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
