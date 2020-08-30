Drive Chart
SF
SEA

Key Players
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
91 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
15
FPTS
R. Wilson 3 QB
261 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 23 RuYds
36
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 0:00
R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
86
yds
4:06
pos
0
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:00
J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 6:59
J.Hasty left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
55
yds
8:01
pos
6
6
Point After TD 6:59
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 3:04
R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
8
plays
76
yds
3:55
pos
7
12
Point After TD 3:04
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:02
R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
53
yds
5:01
pos
7
19
Point After TD 8:02
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 5:51
R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
21
yds
2:07
pos
7
26
Point After TD 5:51
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:07
J.Myers 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
46
yds
4:39
pos
7
30
Touchdown 9:36
J.McKinnon left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
78
yds
4:31
pos
13
30
Point After TD 9:36
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Touchdown 4:16
N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:06
pos
20
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:16
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS. SEA #22 Dunbar on the tackle.
plays
yds
pos
20
30
Touchdown 3:33
D.Dallas left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
35
yds
00:43
pos
20
36
Point After TD 3:33
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
20
37
Touchdown 1:52
N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
81
yds
1:41
pos
26
37
Point After TD 1:52
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
plays
yds
pos
27
37
Team Stats
Time of Pos 29:02 30:30
1st Downs 24 27
Rushing 6 7
Passing 16 16
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 6-13 9-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 351 350
Total Plays 66 67
Avg Gain 5.3 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 52 101
Rush Attempts 22 28
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 3.6
Net Yards Passing 299 249
Comp. - Att. 29-41 27-37
Yards Per Pass 6.8 6.4
Penalties - Yards 6-36 6-30
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-50.5 4-54.0
Return Yards 94 63
Punts - Returns 1-20 2-24
Kickoffs - Returns 4-74 2-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Red Zone Eff. 4-4 -100% 4-4 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 3-3 -100% 4-4 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
49ers 4-4 0702027
Seahawks 6-1 67141037
CenturyLink Field Seattle, Wash.
 299 PASS YDS 249
52 RUSH YDS 101
351 TOTAL YDS 350
49ers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
N. Mullens 4 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 238 2 0 178.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 852 4 3 97.8
N. Mullens 18/25 238 2 0 21
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 84 0 1 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.1% 1096 7 5 92.4
J. Garoppolo 11/16 84 0 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 132 1
J. Hasty 12 29 1 5 8
T. Coleman 26 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 50 0
T. Coleman 3 20 0 12 2
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
J. Garoppolo 4 4 0 3 1
J. McKinnon 28 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 209 4
J. McKinnon 3 -1 1 1 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 8 91 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 28 371 2
B. Aiyuk 11 8 91 1 33 15
K. Bourne 84 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 81 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 25 352 1
K. Bourne 10 8 81 0 20 8
J. McKinnon 28 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 40 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 157 1
J. McKinnon 4 4 40 0 14 10
G. Kittle 85 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 39 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 37 474 2
G. Kittle 4 2 39 0 25 3
T. Taylor 15 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 77 0
T. Taylor 4 3 32 0 29 3
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 114 0
K. Juszczyk 2 2 21 0 13 2
R. Dwelley 82 TE
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 16 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 70 1
R. Dwelley 4 1 16 1 16 7
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 27 0
J. Hasty 1 1 2 0 2 8
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
E. Moseley 41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-10 1 0.0
E. Moseley 7-3 0.0 0 0
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-8 0 1.0
D. Greenlaw 7-1 0.0 0 0
J. Ward 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-12 0 0.0
J. Ward 5-1 0.0 0 0
A. Armstead 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-9 0 1.5
A. Armstead 4-1 0.0 0 0
J. Verrett 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-3 1 0.0
J. Verrett 4-2 0.0 0 0
F. Warner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
39-22 2 0.0
F. Warner 3-1 0.0 0 0
K. Hyder 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-11 0 4.5
K. Hyder 2-1 1.0 0 0
D. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 2.0
D. Jones 2-1 0.0 0 0
J. Walker 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Walker 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Moore 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Moore 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Givens 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
K. Givens 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. McKinnon 28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McKinnon 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Harris 36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
M. Harris 1-4 0.0 0 0
D. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 1 0.0
A. Al-Shaair 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Willis  DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Willis 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-9 0 0.0
J. Kinlaw 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Jordan 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
D. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gould 9 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
10/11 22/23
R. Gould 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 12
M. Wishnowsky 4 50.5 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
J. Hasty 2 18.0 20 0
J. McKinnon 28 RB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
J. McKinnon 1 20.0 20 0
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
D. Pettis 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Taylor 15 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.6 58 0
T. Taylor 1 20.0 20 0
Seahawks
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Wilson 3 QB
36
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73% 261 4 0 167.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.5% 2151 26 6 120.8
R. Wilson 27/37 261 4 0 36
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Dallas 31 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 49 1
D. Dallas 18 41 1 9 17
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 44 0
D. Moore 2 28 0 15 9
R. Wilson 3 QB
36
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 260 0
R. Wilson 6 23 0 21 36
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Bellore 1 5 0 5 0
T. Homer 25 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 72 0
T. Homer 1 4 0 4 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Metcalf 14 WR
28
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
15 12 161 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 36 680 7
D. Metcalf 15 12 161 2 46 28
T. Lockett 16 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 33 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 49 575 7
T. Lockett 5 4 33 0 12 3
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 18 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 245 3
D. Moore 3 3 18 1 7 9
W. Dissly 89 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 111 1
W. Dissly 1 1 17 0 17 1
D. Dallas 31 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 17 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 50 1
D. Dallas 5 5 17 1 5 17
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
N. Bellore 1 1 9 0 9 0
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 38 1
J. Hollister 2 1 6 0 6 0
G. Olsen 88 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 158 1
G. Olsen 4 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Wagner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
39-35 0 2.0
B. Wagner 6-5 2.0 0 0
T. Flowers 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-7 0 0.0
T. Flowers 4-0 0.0 0 1
Q. Dunbar 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-2 1 0.0
Q. Dunbar 4-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Diggs 37 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-13 2 0.0
Q. Diggs 3-3 0.0 0 0
K. Wright 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-12 1 0.0
K. Wright 3-3 0.0 0 0
R. Neal 35 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-6 2 0.0
R. Neal 3-2 0.0 0 0
C. Barton 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-7 0 0.0
C. Barton 2-0 0.0 0 1
P. Ford 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Ford 2-1 0.0 0 0
P. Hart 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Hart 2-0 0.0 0 0
A. Robinson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 2.0
A. Robinson 2-1 1.0 0 0
D. Moore 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.0
D. Moore 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Bullard  DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bullard 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
L. Collier 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Brooks 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-7 0 0.0
J. Brooks 1-3 0.0 0 0
N. Bellore 44 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bellore 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Reed 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-8 0 1.0
J. Reed 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Myers 5 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
5/5 29/30
J. Myers 1/1 48 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Dickson 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 54.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 16
M. Dickson 4 54.0 1 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
D. Moore 2 19.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 12.3 74 0
D. Moore 2 12.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 SF 35 2:53 5 25 Punt
7:09 SEA 49 3:03 7 29 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SF 25 8:01 14 75 TD
3:04 SF 18 1:52 6 -1 Punt
0:49 SF 3 0:49 2 3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SF 25 1:57 3 -3 Punt
5:51 SF 25 2:05 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 SF 21 4:31 11 79 TD
6:22 SF 20 2:06 6 80 TD
3:33 SF 19 1:41 9 81 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SEA 25 1:45 3 -4 Punt
10:22 SEA 1 3:13 6 9 Punt
4:06 SEA 14 4:06 7 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:59 SEA 19 3:55 8 81 TD
1:12 SEA 32 0:23 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 SEA 37 5:01 9 63 TD
8:02 SF 21 0:04 0 0 Fumble
7:58 SF 21 2:07 6 21 TD
3:46 SEA 24 4:39 9 46 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 SEA 26 3:14 6 26 Punt
4:16 SEA 25 0:43 8 47 TD
1:52 SF 42 1:52 3 -3 Game

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 22 for -3 yards (J.Verrett).
Sack
2 & 13 - SEA 22
(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 14 for -8 yards (K.Williams).
+7 YD
3 & 21 - SEA 14
(13:44 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 21 for 7 yards (M.Harris; J.Verrett).
Punt
4 & 14 - SEA 21
(13:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 64 yards to SF 15 Center-T.Ott. T.Taylor to SF 35 for 20 yards (C.Barton).

SF 49ers  - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 35
(13:15 - 1st) T.Coleman right end to SF 39 for 4 yards (J.Reed; Q.Diggs).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - SF 39
(12:39 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 42 for 19 yards (K.Wright; J.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 42
(12:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 42
(11:57 - 1st) J.Hasty right end to SEA 37 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
-3 YD
3 & 5 - SF 37
(11:12 - 1st) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. J.McKinnon up the middle to SEA 40 for -3 yards (Da.Moore S.Sullivan).
Punt
4 & 8 - SF 40
(10:30 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 39 yards to SEA 1 Center-T.Pepper downed by SF-A.Witherspoon.

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 1
(10:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 0 yards enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 1
(10:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 1
(10:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 6 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 6
(9:38 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 13 for 7 yards (E.Moseley; M.Harris) [F.Warner].
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 13
(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SEA 8
(8:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
-3 YD
2 & 15 - SEA 8
(8:30 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 5 for -3 yards (K.Williams).
+5 YD
3 & 18 - SEA 5
(7:49 - 1st) N.Bellore up the middle to SEA 10 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
Punt
4 & 13 - SEA 10
(7:16 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to SEA 49 Center-T.Ott fair catch by T.Taylor.

SF 49ers  - Interception (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49
(7:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SEA 41 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SF 41
(6:30 - 1st) T.Coleman left guard to SEA 37 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 37
(5:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - SF 37
(5:42 - 1st) T.Coleman left tackle pushed ob at SEA 25 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25
(5:11 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 22 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SF 22
(4:31 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 21. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) ball out of bounds at SEA 20.
Int
3 & 5 - SF 20
(4:13 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at SEA 13. D.Reed to SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.McKinnon).

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (7 plays, 86 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14
(4:06 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 13 for -1 yards (J.Willis; D.Jordan).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 13
(3:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 16 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 16
(2:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to N.Bellore to SEA 25 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(2:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 37 for 12 yards (E.Moseley).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37
(1:28 - 1st) D.Moore right end to 50 for 13 yards (F.Warner).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50
(0:45 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (A.Armstead).
+46 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 46
(0:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(0:00 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 26
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk [A.Robinson]. PENALTY on SEA-A.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40
(14:56 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 42 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - SF 42
(14:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne to SEA 49 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49
(13:30 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk ran ob at SEA 36 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36
(13:02 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 33 for 3 yards (R.Neal B.Wagner).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 33
(12:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SF 33
(12:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 27 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - SF 27
(11:30 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 23 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23
(10:45 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 21 for 2 yards (K.Wright; P.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-J.Bullard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 21.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(10:20 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to SEA 17 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - SF 17
(9:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.McKinnon to SEA 15 for 2 yards (K.Wright).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - SF 15
(9:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Bourne pushed ob at SEA 5 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - SF 5
(8:27 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 2 for 3 yards (B.Wagner; A.Robinson).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - SF 2
(7:44 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 1 for 1 yard (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SF 1
(7:03 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (8 plays, 81 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:59 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to SEA -2. D.Moore to SEA 19 for 21 yards (R.Cracraft).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19
(6:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30
(6:23 - 2nd) D.Dallas right end to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
+15 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 33
(5:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Verrett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(5:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on SF-K.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(4:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 35 yards (E.Moseley).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12
(4:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Verrett; D.Greenlaw).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 6
(3:58 - 2nd) D.Dallas left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Dallas left end ran ob at SF 1 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - SEA 1
(3:49 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SF 2 for -1 yards (F.Warner J.Ward).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 2
(3:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
PAT Good
(3:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.

SF 49ers  - Punt (6 plays, -1 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 67 yards from SEA 35 to SF -2. J.McKinnon to SF 18 for 20 yards (P.Hart).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 18
(3:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Bourne False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 18 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - SF 13
(3:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (T.Flowers).
+14 YD
2 & 15 - SF 13
(2:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 27 for 14 yards (Q.Dunbar).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - SF 27
(2:22 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 30 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 30
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne ran ob at SF 33 for 3 yards [J.Bullard].
-6 YD
2 & 7 - SF 33
(1:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to T.Taylor to SF 27 for -6 yards (P.Ford).
Sack
3 & 13 - SF 27
(1:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 17 for -10 yards (B.Wagner).
Punt
4 & 23 - SF 17
(1:19 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 51 yards to SEA 32 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Moore.

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 32
(1:12 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 32
(1:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 32
(1:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 32
(1:00 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 65 yards to SF 3 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-L.Stephens.

SF 49ers  - End of Half (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 3
(0:49 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SF 7 for 4 yards (J.Reed; B.Wagner).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 7
(0:06 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo kneels to SF 6 for -1 yards.

SF 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right end to SF 26 for 1 yard (Q.Diggs).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 26
(14:20 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo FUMBLES (Aborted) at SF 20 recovered by SF-B.Aiyuk at SF 17. B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 31 for 14 yards (K.Wright).
Sack
3 & 4 - SF 31
(13:44 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 22 for -9 yards (B.Wagner).
Punt
4 & 13 - SF 22
(13:15 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to SEA 22 Center-T.Pepper. D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 37 for 15 yards (T.Moore).

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (9 plays, 63 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37
(13:03 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SF 42 for 21 yards (A.Al-Shaair). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SF 42.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37
(12:49 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end pushed ob at SF 28 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 28
(12:17 - 3rd) T.Homer left guard to SF 24 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on SF-A.Armstead Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SF 24.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19
(11:48 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Dallas to SF 15 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 15
(11:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas to SF 12 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 12
(10:21 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to SF 5 for 7 yards (E.Moseley; M.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 5 - SEA 5
(9:38 - 3rd) D.Dallas right guard to SF 3 for 2 yards (A.Armstead).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 3
(8:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson up the middle to SF 2 for 1 yard (K.Hyder; J.Kinlaw).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 2
(8:07 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:02 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.

SEA Seahawks  - Fumble (0 plays, 0 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:02 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to SF 3. D.Pettis to SF 21 for 18 yards (C.Barton). FUMBLES (C.Barton) RECOVERED by SEA-N.Bellore at SF 21. SF-D.Pettis was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21
(7:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 9 yards (J.Ward).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SEA 12
(7:29 - 3rd) D.Dallas left guard to SF 12 for no gain (K.Givens J.Willis).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 12
(6:51 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Willis E.Moseley).
No Gain
1 & 6 - SEA 6
(6:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Olsen.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 6
(5:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Olsen.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - SEA 6
(5:56 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:51 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.

SF 49ers  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:51 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25
(5:51 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 31 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - SF 31
(5:16 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo scrambles left end to SF 33 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
Sack
3 & 2 - SF 33
(4:31 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 29 for -4 yards (A.Robinson). SF-J.Garoppolo was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Punt
4 & 6 - SF 29
(3:58 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to SEA 15 Center-T.Pepper. D.Moore to SEA 24 for 9 yards (D.Johnson).

SEA Seahawks  - Field Goal (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:39 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 24
(3:46 - 3rd) D.Moore left end pushed ob at SEA 39 for 15 yards (J.Ward).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39
(3:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SF 47 for 14 yards (J.Ward).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(2:39 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end pushed ob at SF 43 for 4 yards (E.Moseley).
Sack
2 & 6 - SEA 43
(2:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SF 47 for -4 yards (K.Hyder).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 47
(1:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 35 for 12 yards (E.Moseley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 35
(0:39 - 3rd) D.Dallas left tackle to SF 35 for no gain (F.Warner). SF-F.Warner was injured during the play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 35
(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Dallas to SF 30 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 30
(14:17 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (E.Moseley).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SEA 30
(14:12 - 4th) J.Myers 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (11 plays, 79 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:07 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to SF 1. J.Hasty to SF 21 for 20 yards (P.Hart).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21
(14:02 - 4th) SF #4 Mullens in at QB. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at SF 33 for 12 yards (Q.Dunbar).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 33
(13:35 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 42 for 9 yards (L.Collier).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 42
(12:59 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SF 42
(12:55 - 4th) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (Q.Dunbar). PENALTY on SF-B.Aiyuk Illegal Formation 4 yards enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
+25 YD
3 & 5 - SF 38
(12:36 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep left to G.Kittle to SEA 37 for 25 yards (R.Neal; Q.Diggs) [B.Wagner]. SF-G.Kittle was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37
(11:46 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SEA 25 for 12 yards (K.Wright) [Da.Moore].
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 25
(11:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (Q.Dunbar).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SF 25
(11:20 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk [B.Wagner].
Penalty
3 & 10 - SF 25
(11:16 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-Da.Moore Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - SF 20
(11:16 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne pushed ob at SEA 16 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
+6 YD
4 & 1 - SF 16
(10:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 10 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 10
(10:16 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SEA 1 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SF 1
(9:50 - 4th) N.Mullens up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (B.Wagner). PENALTY on SEA-K.Wright Defensive Offside 0 yards enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SF 1
(9:38 - 4th) J.McKinnon left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:36 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:36 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 56 yards from SF 35 to SEA 9. D.Moore to SEA 26 for 17 yards (J.Walker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 26
(9:31 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 34 for 8 yards.
No Gain
2 & 2 - SEA 34
(8:46 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 34 for no gain (D.Jones).
+17 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 34
(8:03 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at SF 49 for 17 yards (E.Moseley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 49
(7:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 49
(7:18 - 4th) D.Dallas right end to SF 48 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
No Gain
3 & 9 - SEA 48
(6:33 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (M.Harris).
Punt
4 & 9 - SEA 48
(6:29 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20
(6:22 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to T.Taylor to SF 29 for 9 yards (R.Neal).
+33 YD
2 & 1 - SF 29
(5:53 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 38 for 33 yards (D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 38
(5:29 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 38
(5:25 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Hasty to SEA 36 for 2 yards (K.Wright; Da.Moore).
+20 YD
3 & 8 - SF 36
(4:52 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 16 for 20 yards (D.Reed).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(4:21 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(4:16 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS. SEA #22 Dunbar on the tackle.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (8 plays, 47 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:16 - 4th) R.Gould kicks onside 12 yards from SF 35 to SF 47. W.Dissly (didn't try to advance) to SF 47 for no gain.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(4:15 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 41 for 6 yards (E.Moseley).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 41
(4:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 32 for 9 yards (E.Moseley).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 32
(4:06 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to SF 28 for 4 yards (K.Hyder).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 28
(3:59 - 4th) R.Wilson left end to SF 24 for 4 yards (J.Ward). PENALTY on SF-J.Ward Unnecessary Roughness 12 yards enforced at SF 24.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12
(3:53 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to SF 11 for 1 yard (F.Warner; D.Jones).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 11
(3:48 - 4th) D.Dallas left tackle to SF 5 for 6 yards (M.Harris; A.Armstead).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 5
(3:43 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 1 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - SEA 1
(3:36 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:33 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (9 plays, 81 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:33 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to SF 3. J.Hasty to SF 19 for 16 yards (N.Bellore).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 19
(3:30 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SF 30 for 11 yards (Q.Dunbar).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 30
(3:14 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - SF 30
(3:09 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SF 44 for 14 yards (D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 44
(2:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Taylor (D.Reed) [L.Collier].
+17 YD
2 & 10 - SF 44
(2:47 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 39 for 17 yards (D.Reed).
+29 YD
1 & 10 - SF 39
(2:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to T.Taylor to SEA 10 for 29 yards (R.Neal; Q.Diggs). SEA-Da.Moore was injured during the play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 10
(2:04 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley (K.Wright).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SF 10
(2:02 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne to SEA 3 for 7 yards (T.Flowers).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - SF 3
(1:55 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:52 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.

SEA Seahawks  - End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:52 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks onside 7 yards from SF 35 to SF 42. G.Olsen (didn't try to advance) to SF 42 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42
(1:51 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 43 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 43
(1:10 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 44 for -1 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - SEA 44
(0:28 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 45 for -1 yards.
