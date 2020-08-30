Kickoff (3:33 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to SF 3. J.Hasty to SF 19 for 16 yards (N.Bellore).

+11 YD 1 & 10 - SF 19 (3:30 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SF 30 for 11 yards (Q.Dunbar).

No Gain 1 & 10 - SF 30 (3:14 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.

+14 YD 2 & 10 - SF 30 (3:09 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SF 44 for 14 yards (D.Reed).

No Gain 1 & 10 - SF 44 (2:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Taylor (D.Reed) [L.Collier].

+17 YD 2 & 10 - SF 44 (2:47 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 39 for 17 yards (D.Reed).

+29 YD 1 & 10 - SF 39 (2:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to T.Taylor to SEA 10 for 29 yards (R.Neal; Q.Diggs). SEA-Da.Moore was injured during the play.

No Gain 1 & 10 - SF 10 (2:04 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley (K.Wright).

+7 YD 2 & 10 - SF 10 (2:02 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne to SEA 3 for 7 yards (T.Flowers).

+3 YD 3 & 3 - SF 3 (1:55 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.