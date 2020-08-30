Drive Chart
|
|
|SF
|SEA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
B. Aiyuk
11 WR
91 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|
15
FPTS
|
R. Wilson
3 QB
261 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 23 RuYds
|
36
FPTS
Touchdown 0:00
R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
86
yds
4:06
pos
0
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:00
J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
7
6
Touchdown 3:04
R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
8
plays
76
yds
3:55
pos
7
12
7
19
7
26
Field Goal 14:07
J.Myers 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
9
plays
46
yds
4:39
pos
7
30
14
30
Touchdown 4:16
N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:06
pos
20
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:16
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS. SEA #22 Dunbar on the tackle.
plays
yds
pos
20
30
26
37
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:02
|30:30
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|16
|16
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|351
|350
|Total Plays
|66
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|101
|Rush Attempts
|22
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|299
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|29-41
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|6-36
|6-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.5
|4-54.0
|Return Yards
|94
|63
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-74
|2-38
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Red Zone Eff.
|4-4 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|299
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|351
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Mullens 4 QB
21
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|18/25
|238
|2
|0
|21
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|11/16
|84
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|12
|29
|1
|5
|8
|
T. Coleman 26 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|3
|20
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|4
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|-1
|1
|1
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
15
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|11
|8
|91
|1
|33
|15
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|10
|8
|81
|0
|20
|8
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|4
|40
|0
|14
|10
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
3
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|4
|2
|39
|0
|25
|3
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|4
|3
|32
|0
|29
|3
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
7
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|4
|1
|16
|1
|16
|7
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Walker 59 LB
|J. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
|J. McKinnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 27 CB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis DE
|J. Willis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 96 DE
|D. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
3
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|50.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|18.0
|20
|0
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
D. Pettis 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
36
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|27/37
|261
|4
|0
|36
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|18
|41
|1
|9
|17
|
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|28
|0
|15
|9
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
36
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|6
|23
|0
|21
|36
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
|N. Bellore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Homer 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
28
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|15
|12
|161
|2
|46
|28
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|5
|4
|33
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|3
|18
|1
|7
|9
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
1
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|5
|5
|17
|1
|5
|17
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
|N. Bellore
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|6-5
|2.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
Q. Dunbar 22 CB
|Q. Dunbar
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Hart 19 WR
|P. Hart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 99 DE
|D. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard DE
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
|N. Bellore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
7
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|48
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|4
|54.0
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|19.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moore 83 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 22 for -3 yards (J.Verrett).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - SEA 22(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 14 for -8 yards (K.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - SEA 14(13:44 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 21 for 7 yards (M.Harris; J.Verrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SEA 21(13:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 64 yards to SF 15 Center-T.Ott. T.Taylor to SF 35 for 20 yards (C.Barton).
SF
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(13:15 - 1st) T.Coleman right end to SF 39 for 4 yards (J.Reed; Q.Diggs).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 39(12:39 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 42 for 19 yards (K.Wright; J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 42(12:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 42(11:57 - 1st) J.Hasty right end to SEA 37 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 37(11:12 - 1st) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. J.McKinnon up the middle to SEA 40 for -3 yards (Da.Moore S.Sullivan).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SF 40(10:30 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 39 yards to SEA 1 Center-T.Pepper downed by SF-A.Witherspoon.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 1(10:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 0 yards enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 1(10:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 1(10:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 6 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 6(9:38 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 13 for 7 yards (E.Moseley; M.Harris) [F.Warner].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SEA 8(8:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - SEA 8(8:30 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 5 for -3 yards (K.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - SEA 5(7:49 - 1st) N.Bellore up the middle to SEA 10 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SEA 10(7:16 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to SEA 49 Center-T.Ott fair catch by T.Taylor.
SF
49ers
- Interception (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(7:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SEA 41 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 41(6:30 - 1st) T.Coleman left guard to SEA 37 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(5:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 37(5:42 - 1st) T.Coleman left tackle pushed ob at SEA 25 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:11 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 22 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 22(4:31 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 21. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) ball out of bounds at SEA 20.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - SF 20(4:13 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at SEA 13. D.Reed to SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.McKinnon).
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (7 plays, 86 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(4:06 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 13 for -1 yards (J.Willis; D.Jordan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 13(3:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 16 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SEA 16(2:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to N.Bellore to SEA 25 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 37 for 12 yards (E.Moseley).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(1:28 - 1st) D.Moore right end to 50 for 13 yards (F.Warner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(0:45 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (A.Armstead).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 46(0:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk [A.Robinson]. PENALTY on SEA-A.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(14:56 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 42 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 42(14:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne to SEA 49 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(13:30 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk ran ob at SEA 36 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:02 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 33 for 3 yards (R.Neal B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SF 33(12:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 33(12:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 27 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - SF 27(11:30 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 23 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 23(10:45 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 21 for 2 yards (K.Wright; P.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-J.Bullard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 21.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 16(10:20 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to SEA 17 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 17(9:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.McKinnon to SEA 15 for 2 yards (K.Wright).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - SF 15(9:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Bourne pushed ob at SEA 5 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - SF 5(8:27 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 2 for 3 yards (B.Wagner; A.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 2(7:44 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 1 for 1 yard (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 1(7:03 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (8 plays, 81 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to SEA -2. D.Moore to SEA 19 for 21 yards (R.Cracraft).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(6:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(6:23 - 2nd) D.Dallas right end to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 33(5:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Verrett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(5:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on SF-K.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(4:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 35 yards (E.Moseley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 12(4:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Verrett; D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 6(3:58 - 2nd) D.Dallas left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Dallas left end ran ob at SF 1 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SEA 1(3:49 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SF 2 for -1 yards (F.Warner J.Ward).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 2(3:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
SF
49ers
- Punt (6 plays, -1 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 67 yards from SEA 35 to SF -2. J.McKinnon to SF 18 for 20 yards (P.Hart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(3:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Bourne False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SF 13(3:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk (T.Flowers).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 15 - SF 13(2:57 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at SF 27 for 14 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 27(2:22 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SF 30 for 3 yards (P.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(2:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne ran ob at SF 33 for 3 yards [J.Bullard].
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 33(1:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to T.Taylor to SF 27 for -6 yards (P.Ford).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - SF 27(1:23 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 17 for -10 yards (B.Wagner).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - SF 17(1:19 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 51 yards to SEA 32 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by D.Moore.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(1:12 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SEA 32(1:09 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Metcalf.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SEA 32(1:06 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SEA 32(1:00 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 65 yards to SF 3 Center-T.Ott downed by SEA-L.Stephens.
SF
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.McKinnon right end to SF 26 for 1 yard (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SF 26(14:20 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo FUMBLES (Aborted) at SF 20 recovered by SF-B.Aiyuk at SF 17. B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 31 for 14 yards (K.Wright).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - SF 31(13:44 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 22 for -9 yards (B.Wagner).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SF 22(13:15 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to SEA 22 Center-T.Pepper. D.Moore pushed ob at SEA 37 for 15 yards (T.Moore).
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (9 plays, 63 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(13:03 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles right end to SF 42 for 21 yards (A.Al-Shaair). PENALTY on SF-D.Greenlaw Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SF 42.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(12:49 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end pushed ob at SF 28 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - SEA 28(12:17 - 3rd) T.Homer left guard to SF 24 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw). PENALTY on SF-A.Armstead Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SF 24.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(11:48 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Dallas to SF 15 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 15(11:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas to SF 12 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 12(10:21 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf to SF 5 for 7 yards (E.Moseley; M.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SEA 5(9:38 - 3rd) D.Dallas right guard to SF 3 for 2 yards (A.Armstead).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SEA 3(8:53 - 3rd) R.Wilson up the middle to SF 2 for 1 yard (K.Hyder; J.Kinlaw).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 2(8:07 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 21(7:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 9 yards (J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SEA 12(7:29 - 3rd) D.Dallas left guard to SF 12 for no gain (K.Givens J.Willis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - SEA 12(6:51 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Willis E.Moseley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - SEA 6(6:05 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Olsen.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - SEA 6(5:59 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Olsen.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - SEA 6(5:56 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Moore for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
SF
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:51 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SF 31 for 6 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - SF 31(5:16 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo scrambles left end to SF 33 for 2 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - SF 33(4:31 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SF 29 for -4 yards (A.Robinson). SF-J.Garoppolo was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - SF 29(3:58 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to SEA 15 Center-T.Pepper. D.Moore to SEA 24 for 9 yards (D.Johnson).
SEA
Seahawks
- Field Goal (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 24(3:46 - 3rd) D.Moore left end pushed ob at SEA 39 for 15 yards (J.Ward).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 39(3:19 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SF 47 for 14 yards (J.Ward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(2:39 - 3rd) D.Dallas left end pushed ob at SF 43 for 4 yards (E.Moseley).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SEA 43(2:00 - 3rd) R.Wilson sacked at SF 47 for -4 yards (K.Hyder).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - SEA 47(1:14 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 35 for 12 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 35(0:39 - 3rd) D.Dallas left tackle to SF 35 for no gain (F.Warner). SF-F.Warner was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 35(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Dallas to SF 30 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SEA 30(14:17 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Metcalf (E.Moseley).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SEA 30(14:12 - 4th) J.Myers 48 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (11 plays, 79 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 64 yards from SEA 35 to SF 1. J.Hasty to SF 21 for 20 yards (P.Hart).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 21(14:02 - 4th) SF #4 Mullens in at QB. (Shotgun) N.Mullens pass short right to J.McKinnon pushed ob at SF 33 for 12 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 33(13:35 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SF 42 for 9 yards (L.Collier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SF 42(12:59 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 42(12:55 - 4th) J.McKinnon right guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (Q.Dunbar). PENALTY on SF-B.Aiyuk Illegal Formation 4 yards enforced at SF 42 - No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 38(12:36 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep left to G.Kittle to SEA 37 for 25 yards (R.Neal; Q.Diggs) [B.Wagner]. SF-G.Kittle was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(11:46 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SEA 25 for 12 yards (K.Wright) [Da.Moore].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(11:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk (Q.Dunbar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SF 25(11:20 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk [B.Wagner].
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SF 25(11:16 - 4th) PENALTY on SEA-Da.Moore Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 20(11:16 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Bourne pushed ob at SEA 16 for 4 yards (D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - SF 16(10:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 10 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 10(10:16 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SEA 1 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SF 1(9:50 - 4th) N.Mullens up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (B.Wagner). PENALTY on SEA-K.Wright Defensive Offside 0 yards enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 1(9:38 - 4th) J.McKinnon left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks 56 yards from SF 35 to SEA 9. D.Moore to SEA 26 for 17 yards (J.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 26(9:31 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 34 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SEA 34(8:46 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 34 for no gain (D.Jones).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 2 - SEA 34(8:03 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to W.Dissly pushed ob at SF 49 for 17 yards (E.Moseley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 49(7:25 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to T.Lockett.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 49(7:18 - 4th) D.Dallas right end to SF 48 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SEA 48(6:33 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (M.Harris).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SEA 48(6:29 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to end zone Center-T.Ott Touchback.
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 20(6:22 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to T.Taylor to SF 29 for 9 yards (R.Neal).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 1 - SF 29(5:53 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 38 for 33 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 38(5:29 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 38(5:25 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.Hasty to SEA 36 for 2 yards (K.Wright; Da.Moore).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - SF 36(4:52 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 16 for 20 yards (D.Reed).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 16(4:21 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to R.Dwelley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:16 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling and the play was REVERSED. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Mullens pass to J.McKinnon is complete. ATTEMPT FAILS. SEA #22 Dunbar on the tackle.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (8 plays, 47 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 4th) R.Gould kicks onside 12 yards from SF 35 to SF 47. W.Dissly (didn't try to advance) to SF 47 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(4:15 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 41 for 6 yards (E.Moseley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 41(4:10 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 32 for 9 yards (E.Moseley).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 32(4:06 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to SF 28 for 4 yards (K.Hyder).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 28(3:59 - 4th) R.Wilson left end to SF 24 for 4 yards (J.Ward). PENALTY on SF-J.Ward Unnecessary Roughness 12 yards enforced at SF 24.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 12(3:53 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard to SF 11 for 1 yard (F.Warner; D.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SEA 11(3:48 - 4th) D.Dallas left tackle to SF 5 for 6 yards (M.Harris; A.Armstead).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SEA 5(3:43 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SF 1 for 4 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SEA 1(3:36 - 4th) D.Dallas left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 4th) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (9 plays, 81 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 4th) J.Myers kicks 62 yards from SEA 35 to SF 3. J.Hasty to SF 19 for 16 yards (N.Bellore).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 19(3:30 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SF 30 for 11 yards (Q.Dunbar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(3:14 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 30(3:09 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to J.McKinnon to SF 44 for 14 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 44(2:51 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Taylor (D.Reed) [L.Collier].
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 44(2:47 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to K.Bourne to SEA 39 for 17 yards (D.Reed).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 39(2:27 - 4th) N.Mullens pass deep middle to T.Taylor to SEA 10 for 29 yards (R.Neal; Q.Diggs). SEA-Da.Moore was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 10(2:04 - 4th) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to R.Dwelley (K.Wright).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 10(2:02 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Bourne to SEA 3 for 7 yards (T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - SF 3(1:55 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short right to B.Aiyuk for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
SEA
Seahawks
- End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky kicks onside 7 yards from SF 35 to SF 42. G.Olsen (didn't try to advance) to SF 42 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 42(1:51 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 43 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 43(1:10 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 44 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - SEA 44(0:28 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to SF 45 for -1 yards.
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
LAC
DEN
30
31
Final CBS
-
NO
CHI
26
23
Final/OT FOX
-
SF
SEA
27
37
Final FOX
-
DAL
PHI
9
23
Final NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN