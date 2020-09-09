Drive Chart
DAL
PHI

Key Players
B. DiNucci 1 QB
180 PaYds, 22 RuYds
5
FPTS
C. Wentz 11 QB
123 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 17 RuYds
11
FPTS
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:11
G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
9
plays
47
yds
4:49
pos
3
0
Touchdown 0:02
C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
83
yds
5:46
pos
3
6
Point After TD 0:02
J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 9:46
G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
6
plays
15
yds
1:44
pos
6
7
Field Goal 0:06
G.Zuerlein 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
5
plays
14
yds
00:23
pos
9
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 1:54
C.Wentz pass short left to T.Fulgham for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
53
yds
4:19
pos
9
13
Two Point Conversion 1:54
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.Reagor is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
9
15
4th Quarter
Touchdown 5:18
B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 31 for -10 yards (T.Edwards). FUMBLES (T.Edwards) [T.Edwards] touched at PHI 35 RECOVERED by PHI-R.McLeod at PHI 47. R.McLeod for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
40
yds
6:00
pos
9
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
Safety 3:55
C.Jones Aborted. L.Ladouceur FUMBLES at DAL 11 ball out of bounds in End Zone SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
9
23
Team Stats
Time of Pos 32:50 27:10
1st Downs 21 18
Rushing 10 6
Passing 10 8
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 4-16 3-8
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-3
Total Net Yards 265 222
Total Plays 79 58
Avg Gain 3.4 3.8
Net Yards Rushing 133 119
Rush Attempts 35 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 4.6
Net Yards Passing 132 103
Comp. - Att. 21-40 16-28
Yards Per Pass 3.0 3.2
Penalties - Yards 7-68 4-28
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-39.0 2-41.5
Return Yards 86 42
Punts - Returns 1-4 2-22
Kickoffs - Returns 3-49 1-20
Int. - Returns 2-33 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-2 -0% 2-2 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-1 -0% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Cowboys 2-6 36009
Eagles 3-4-1 708823
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, Pa.
 132 PASS YDS 103
133 RUSH YDS 119
265 TOTAL YDS 222
Cowboys
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. DiNucci 7 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 180 0 0 90.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 39 0 0 109.7
B. DiNucci 21/40 180 0 0 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 458 5
E. Elliott 19 63 0 11 7
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 109 1
T. Pollard 7 40 0 14 6
B. DiNucci 7 QB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. DiNucci 5 22 0 10 5
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
C. Lamb 1 19 0 19 3
C. Jones 6 P
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -11 0
C. Wilson 2 -11 0 -1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Gallup 13 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 7 61 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 371 1
M. Gallup 12 7 61 0 14 6
D. Schultz 86 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 53 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 25 282 2
D. Schultz 8 6 53 0 15 5
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 27 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 36 497 2
C. Lamb 5 4 27 0 12 3
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 53 0
T. Pollard 2 2 24 0 14 6
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 33 210 1
E. Elliott 2 1 10 0 10 7
A. Cooper 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 53 583 2
A. Cooper 5 1 5 0 5 0
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 14 173 2
C. Wilson 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Brown 85 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 95 0
N. Brown 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Diggs 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-6 0 1.0
T. Diggs 6-1 0.0 2 0
J. Smith 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
39-36 0 0.5
J. Smith 5-2 0.0 0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-10 0 2.0
D. Lawrence 5-1 1.0 0 1
D. Wilson 37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-8 0 1.0
D. Wilson 5-0 1.0 0 1
A. Brown 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 1.0
A. Brown 4-0 0.0 0 0
R. Gregory 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Gregory 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Lewis 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-5 0 0.0
J. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0 0
A. Smith 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-12 0 4.0
A. Smith 2-1 1.0 0 0
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-5 0 0.0
L. Vander Esch 1-1 1.0 0 1
X. Woods 25 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-12 0 0.0
X. Woods 1-2 0.0 0 0
D. Armstrong 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
D. Armstrong 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Woods 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-9 0 1.0
A. Woods 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Zuerlein 2 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/12 14/16
G. Zuerlein 3/4 59 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Jones 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 5
C. Jones 3 39.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 67 0
T. Pollard 3 16.3 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.1 85 0
C. Lamb 1 4.0 4 0
Eagles
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
C. Wentz 11 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 123 2 2 103.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 1760 10 10 74.3
C. Wentz 15/27 123 2 2 11
J. Hurts 2 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 18 0 0 118.8
J. Hurts 1/1 9 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 113 0
B. Scott 15 70 0 19 7
C. Clement 30 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
C. Clement 5 24 0 7 2
C. Wentz 11 QB
11
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 185 5
C. Wentz 4 17 0 9 11
J. Reagor 18 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Reagor 1 6 0 6 7
G. Ward 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
G. Ward 1 2 0 2 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Fulgham 13 WR
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 78 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 357 3
T. Fulgham 7 6 78 1 32 13
J. Reagor 18 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 16 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 96 0
J. Reagor 4 3 16 1 8 7
D. Goedert 88 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 138 1
D. Goedert 1 1 15 0 15 1
G. Ward 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 233 3
G. Ward 5 3 10 0 6 1
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 94 1
B. Scott 2 2 9 0 6 7
C. Clement 30 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 14 0
C. Clement 2 1 4 0 4 2
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 166 0
J. Hightower 3 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Sweat 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-8 0 3.0
J. Sweat 5-1 0.0 0 0
A. Maddox 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-0 0 0.0
A. Maddox 5-0 0.0 0 0
J. Mills 21 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-8 1 1.5
J. Mills 5-0 0.0 0 0
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
N. Robey-Coleman 4-0 0.0 0 0
A. Singleton 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-7 1 0.0
A. Singleton 4-3 0.0 0 0
B. Graham 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-2 0 6.0
B. Graham 2-2 1.0 0 1
F. Cox 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 1.5
F. Cox 2-1 1.0 0 0
D. Slay 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-3 0 0.0
D. Slay 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Riley 50 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-12 0 0.5
D. Riley 2-4 0.0 0 0
R. McLeod 23 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-14 1 0.0
R. McLeod 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Barnett 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-6 0 3.5
D. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Hargrave 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 1.0
J. Hargrave 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Epps 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 0.0
M. Epps 1-0 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Elliott 4 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/12 11/11
J. Elliott 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Johnston 1 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 12
C. Johnston 2 41.5 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. McLeod 23 FS
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. McLeod 1 0.0 0 0
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
J. Huntley 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Ward 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 5.6 50 0
G. Ward 2 11.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DAL 23 4:49 9 47 FG
8:36 PHI 25 2:48 5 8 Fumble
0:02 DAL 22 1:01 3 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:30 PHI 46 1:44 6 15 FG
5:29 DAL 20 2:15 4 9 Punt
2:14 DAL 20 0:31 3 -3 Punt
0:29 DAL 45 0:23 5 14 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 DAL 31 5:51 10 35 FG Miss
1:54 DAL 25 4:10 11 40 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:17 DAL 25 6:00 11 40 Fumble
5:18 DAL 23 1:23 4 -23 Fumble
1:54 DAL 32 1:55 12 63 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 PHI 25 1:35 3 0 Fumble
5:47 PHI 17 5:46 10 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 PHI 30 2:31 6 16 Fumble
9:46 PHI 25 4:17 8 32 Punt
3:14 PHI 49 1:00 3 17 INT
1:43 PHI 47 1:14 4 9 Downs
0:06 PHI 25 0:06 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PHI 20 2:56 5 29 INT
6:13 PHI 42 4:19 9 58 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 PHI 35 1:26 3 4 Punt
3:55 DAL 45 2:00 6 13 Downs

DAL Cowboys  - Field Goal (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 58 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 7. T.Pollard to DAL 22 for 15 yards (R.Ford).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22
(14:55 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 29 for 7 yards (D.Riley; B.Graham).
+19 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 29
(14:21 - 1st) C.Lamb left end to DAL 48 for 19 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 48
(13:40 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper (R.McLeod).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 48
(13:32 - 1st) Direct snap to E.Elliott. E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Barnett).
+12 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 49
(12:54 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass short right to C.Lamb to PHI 37 for 12 yards (N.Robey).
Sack
1 & 10 - DAL 37
(12:21 - 1st) B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 49 for -12 yards (V.Curry).
+5 YD
2 & 22 - DAL 49
(11:36 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to PHI 44 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
+13 YD
3 & 17 - DAL 44
(10:58 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass short right to M.Gallup to PHI 31 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - DAL 31
(10:15 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.

PHI Eagles  - Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:11 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(10:11 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle pushed ob at PHI 44 for 19 yards (A.Brown).
Sack
1 & 10 - PHI 44
(9:32 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 35 for -9 yards (D.Lawrence).
Sack
2 & 19 - PHI 35
(8:48 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 25 for -10 yards (D.Wilson). FUMBLES (D.Wilson) [D.Wilson] RECOVERED by DAL-D.Wilson at PHI 25.

DAL Cowboys  - Fumble (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(8:36 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 14 for 11 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 14
(7:59 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup to PHI 8 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 8
(7:16 - 1st) Direct snap to E.Elliott. E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 4 for 4 yards (B.Graham; D.Riley).
-3 YD
1 & 4 - DAL 4
(6:37 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 7 for -3 yards (J.Hargrave).
Sack
2 & 7 - DAL 7
(5:56 - 1st) B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 17 for -10 yards (B.Graham). FUMBLES (B.Graham) [B.Graham] RECOVERED by PHI-B.Graham at PHI 17.

PHI Eagles  - Touchdown (10 plays, 83 yards, 5:46 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 17
(5:48 - 1st) B.Scott right guard to PHI 26 for 9 yards (J.Lewis; X.Woods).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 26
(5:10 - 1st) C.Wentz right tackle to PHI 33 for 7 yards (D.Armstrong).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 33
(4:28 - 1st) J.Reagor left end ran ob at PHI 39 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 39
(3:58 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle pushed ob at DAL 44 for 17 yards (X.Woods).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 44
(3:33 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Clement.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 44
(3:28 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to DAL 36 for 8 yards (A.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 2 - PHI 36
(2:56 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31
(2:33 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to DAL 35 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
+32 YD
2 & 14 - PHI 35
(1:50 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep left to T.Fulgham pushed ob at DAL 3 for 32 yards (T.Diggs).
Penalty
1 & 3 - PHI 3
(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 3 - No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 8 - PHI 8
(0:44 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott pushed ob at DAL 2 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 2
(0:09 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:02 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 59 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 6. T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 20 yards (R.Ford; T.Edwards).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 23 for -3 yards (W.Parks).
No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 23
(14:24 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 23
(14:19 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep middle to D.Schultz. Penalty on DAL-Z.Martin Offensive Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 23
(14:11 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 37 yards to PHI 40 Center-L.Ladouceur. G.Ward to PHI 49 for 9 yards (J.Thomas). PENALTY on PHI-R.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 40. Penalty on PHI-C.Clement Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.

PHI Eagles  - Fumble (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30
(14:01 - 2nd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 31 for 1 yard (J.Lewis).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 31
(13:21 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep left to T.Fulgham to PHI 49 for 18 yards (T.Diggs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 49
(12:34 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (T.Diggs).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 49
(12:29 - 2nd) C.Clement up the middle to DAL 44 for 7 yards (A.Woods; S.Lee).
No Gain
3 & 3 - PHI 44
(11:45 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right.
Sack
4 & 3 - PHI 44
(11:38 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 48 for -8 yards (L.Vander Esch). FUMBLES (L.Vander Esch) [L.Vander Esch] RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at PHI 46.

DAL Cowboys  - Field Goal (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 46
(11:30 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to N.Brown (J.Mills).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 46
(11:26 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 36 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36
(11:12 - 2nd) Direct snap to E.Elliott. E.Elliott right guard to PHI 32 for 4 yards (D.Riley).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 32
(10:30 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Wilson. E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 31 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 31
(9:54 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - DAL 31
(9:50 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.

PHI Eagles  - Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:46 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(9:46 - 2nd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 29
(9:06 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to PHI 40 for 11 yards (A.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 40
(8:36 - 2nd) C.Clement up the middle to PHI 43 for 3 yards (X.Woods; J.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 43
(8:07 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 49 for 6 yards (A.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 49
(7:42 - 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle to DAL 49 for 2 yards (R.Gregory).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 49
(7:02 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Hightower.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 49
(6:55 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to DAL 45 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch; A.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 45
(6:17 - 2nd) G.Ward scrambles left end to DAL 43 for 2 yards (R.Gregory).
Punt
4 & 4 - PHI 43
(5:40 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20
(5:29 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short middle to T.Pollard to DAL 34 for 14 yards (A.Maddox).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34
(4:53 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 35 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 35
(4:13 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper [F.Cox].
Penalty
3 & 9 - DAL 35
(4:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-C.Erving False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
-1 YD
3 & 14 - DAL 30
(4:06 - 2nd) C.Wilson right end to DAL 29 for -1 yards (N.Robey).
Punt
4 & 15 - DAL 29
(3:25 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 44 yards to PHI 27 Center-L.Ladouceur. G.Ward to PHI 49 for 22 yards (F.Bernard; D.Armstrong).

PHI Eagles  - Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49
(3:14 - 2nd) B.Scott right tackle to DAL 49 for 2 yards (R.Gregory).
No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 49
(2:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Reagor.
Penalty
3 & 8 - PHI 23
(2:27 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to D.Goedert [R.Gregory]. PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
Int
1 & 10 - PHI 34
(2:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass intended for J.Reagor INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL -5. Touchback.

DAL Cowboys  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 20
(2:14 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 17 for -3 yards (T.Edwards).
No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 17
(2:00 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right.
No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 17
(1:53 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup [A.Singleton].
Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 17
(1:50 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 36 yards to PHI 47 Center-L.Ladouceur out of bounds.

PHI Eagles  - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47
(1:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to 50 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 50
(1:20 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Hightower (T.Diggs).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 50
(1:17 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to G.Ward to DAL 44 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
No Gain
4 & 1 - PHI 44
(0:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham [D.Lawrence].

DAL Cowboys  - Field Goal (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 45
(0:29 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 44 for 11 yards (M.Jacquet).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 44
(0:22 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Sweat).
No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 41
(0:18 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to E.Elliott.
No Gain
3 & 7 - DAL 41
(0:15 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb (M.Jacquet).
Field Goal
4 & 7 - DAL 41
(0:10 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.

PHI Eagles  - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25
(0:06 - 2nd) C.Wentz kneels to PHI 24 for -1 yards.

PHI Eagles  - Interception (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to PHI 0. J.Huntley to PHI 20 for 20 yards (J.Thomas).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20
(14:54 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 23 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 20 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 15
(14:54 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 19 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence).
Penalty
2 & 11 - PHI 45
(14:11 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham. PENALTY on DAL-A.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 23 yards enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42
(14:07 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 46 for 4 yards (A.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 46
(13:27 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at DAL 48 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 48
(12:52 - 3rd) B.Scott right end to DAL 48 for no gain (D.Lawrence J.Lewis). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) ball out of bounds at PHI 49.
Int
2 & 13 - PHI 49
(12:19 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle intended for J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL -2. T.Diggs to DAL 31 for 33 yards (G.Ward).

DAL Cowboys  - Missed FG (10 plays, 35 yards, 5:51 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 31
(12:04 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 40 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 40
(11:24 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 46 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46
(10:45 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard to PHI 46 for 8 yards (T.Edwards).
+7 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 46
(10:11 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to PHI 39 for 7 yards (M.Jacquet).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39
(9:35 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to PHI 37 for 2 yards (D.Riley; F.Cox).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 37
(8:55 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to PHI 28 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 28
(8:19 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 26 for 2 yards (M.Jacquet; T.Edwards).
-10 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 26
(7:40 - 3rd) C.Wilson right end to PHI 36 for -10 yards (F.Cox).
+2 YD
3 & 18 - DAL 36
(6:55 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass short left to C.Lamb to PHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Sweat).
No Good
4 & 16 - DAL 34
(6:18 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 52 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.

PHI Eagles  - Touchdown (9 plays, 58 yards, 4:19 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42
(6:13 - 3rd) C.Clement left guard to PHI 49 for 7 yards (J.Smith; T.Diggs).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 49
(5:34 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Clement to DAL 47 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 45
(5:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 47 - No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42
(5:03 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts pass short left to T.Fulgham pushed ob at DAL 33 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 33
(4:36 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left [R.Gregory].
+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 33
(4:30 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to DAL 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31
(3:48 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to DAL 16 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16
(3:15 - 3rd) B.Scott left end pushed ob at DAL 18 for -2 yards (J.Lewis).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 18
(2:37 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 9 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 9
(1:58 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.Fulgham for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(1:54 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.Reagor is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

DAL Cowboys  - Downs (11 plays, 40 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(1:54 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 39 for 14 yards (A.Maddox).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 39
(1:25 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 39 for no gain (J.Sweat).
Penalty
2 & 10 - DAL 39
(0:55 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (A.Maddox). PENALTY on PHI-A.Maddox Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47
(0:51 - 3rd) B.DiNucci left end ran ob at PHI 42 for 11 yards (J.Mills). PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47
(0:33 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47
(0:27 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass short left to D.Schultz to PHI 44 for 9 yards (J.Sweat).
No Gain
3 & 1 - DAL 44
(15:00 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to PHI 44 for no gain (J.Hargrave; T.Edwards).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - DAL 44
(14:30 - 4th) B.DiNucci up the middle to PHI 43 for 1 yard (D.Riley; J.Sweat).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 43
(14:13 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 43
(14:08 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to PHI 43 for no gain (T.Edwards).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 43
(13:30 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 35 for 8 yards (J.Mills).
No Gain
4 & 2 - DAL 35
(12:52 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (J.Hargrave).

PHI Eagles  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 35
(12:44 - 4th) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 35 for no gain (D.Lawrence; A.Woods).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 35
(12:09 - 4th) B.Scott left guard to PHI 39 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence).
No Gain
3 & 6 - PHI 39
(11:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward.
Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 39
(11:27 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to DAL 21 Center-R.Lovato. C.Lamb ran ob at DAL 25 for 4 yards (C.Clement).

DAL Cowboys  - Fumble (11 plays, 40 yards, 6:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(11:18 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 29 for 4 yards (A.Maddox).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29
(10:42 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 34 for 5 yards (M.Jacquet).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 34
(10:01 - 4th) E.Elliott left end pushed ob at DAL 36 for 2 yards (D.Riley).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36
(9:29 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to 50 for 14 yards (J.Mills).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50
(8:50 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to PHI 44 for 6 yards (A.Singleton). PHI-M.Jacquet was injured during the play.
+6 YD
2 & 4 - DAL 44
(8:26 - 4th) B.DiNucci left end to PHI 38 for 6 yards (W.Parks).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 38
(7:56 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to D.Schultz to PHI 31 for 7 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 31
(7:18 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 25 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25
(6:46 - 4th) B.DiNucci left end pushed ob at PHI 29 for -4 yards (W.Parks).
+8 YD
2 & 14 - DAL 29
(6:12 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 21 for 8 yards (W.Parks).
Sack
3 & 6 - DAL 21
(5:33 - 4th) B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 31 for -10 yards (T.Edwards). FUMBLES (T.Edwards) [T.Edwards] touched at PHI 35 RECOVERED by PHI-R.McLeod at PHI 47. R.McLeod for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.

DAL Cowboys  - Fumble (4 plays, -23 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(5:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
Kickoff
(5:18 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 56 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 9. T.Pollard to DAL 23 for 14 yards (A.Singleton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23
(5:11 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 28 for 5 yards (B.Graham).
Sack
2 & 5 - DAL 28
(4:43 - 4th) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 16 for -12 yards (F.Cox).
No Gain
3 & 17 - DAL 16
(4:09 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep right to C.Wilson (R.McLeod).
4 & 17 - DAL 16
(4:00 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 16 - No Play.
No Gain
4 & 22 - DAL 11
(4:00 - 4th) C.Jones Aborted. L.Ladouceur FUMBLES at DAL 11 ball out of bounds in End Zone SAFETY.

PHI Eagles  - Downs (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:55 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks onside 25 yards from DAL 20 to DAL 45. R.McLeod (didn't try to advance) to DAL 45 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45
(3:54 - 4th) B.Scott left end to DAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 41
(3:45 - 4th) C.Clement up the middle to DAL 34 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34
(3:35 - 4th) C.Clement up the middle to DAL 34 for no gain (R.Gregory).
Sack
2 & 10 - PHI 34
(3:30 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at DAL 34 for 0 yards (A.Smith).
+2 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 34
(2:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to DAL 32 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
No Gain
4 & 8 - PHI 32
(2:00 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor (A.Brown).

DAL Cowboys  - End of Game (12 plays, 63 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 32
(1:55 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 32
(1:50 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 38 for 6 yards (M.Epps).
No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 38
(1:28 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
+15 YD
4 & 4 - DAL 38
(1:22 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 47 for 15 yards (J.Mills).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 47
(1:02 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to D.Schultz pushed ob at PHI 41 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 41
(0:57 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
+10 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 41
(0:53 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to E.Elliott to PHI 31 for 10 yards (T.Edwards) [D.Barnett].
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 31
(0:32 - 4th) B.DiNucci spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 31
(0:31 - 4th) B.DiNucci scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 22 for 9 yards (N.Robey).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 22
(0:24 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to C.Lamb to PHI 15 for 7 yards (N.Robey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 15
(0:09 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to C.Wilson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 15
(0:03 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to T.Pollard to PHI 5 for 10 yards (W.Parks; T.Edwards).
