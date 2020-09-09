No Gain 1 & 10 - DAL 32 (1:55 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.

+6 YD 2 & 10 - DAL 32 (1:50 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 38 for 6 yards (M.Epps).

No Gain 3 & 4 - DAL 38 (1:28 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.

+15 YD 4 & 4 - DAL 38 (1:22 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 47 for 15 yards (J.Mills).

+6 YD 1 & 10 - DAL 47 (1:02 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to D.Schultz pushed ob at PHI 41 for 6 yards (J.Mills).

No Gain 2 & 4 - DAL 41 (0:57 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.

+10 YD 3 & 4 - DAL 41 (0:53 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to E.Elliott to PHI 31 for 10 yards (T.Edwards) [D.Barnett].

No Gain 1 & 10 - DAL 31 (0:32 - 4th) B.DiNucci spiked the ball to stop the clock.

+9 YD 2 & 10 - DAL 31 (0:31 - 4th) B.DiNucci scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 22 for 9 yards (N.Robey).

+7 YD 3 & 1 - DAL 22 (0:24 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to C.Lamb to PHI 15 for 7 yards (N.Robey).

No Gain 1 & 10 - DAL 15 (0:09 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to C.Wilson.