Key Players
|
B. DiNucci
1 QB
180 PaYds, 22 RuYds
|
5
FPTS
|
C. Wentz
11 QB
123 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 17 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
Field Goal 10:11
G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
9
plays
47
yds
4:49
pos
3
0
3
6
3
7
Field Goal 9:46
G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
6
plays
15
yds
1:44
pos
6
7
Field Goal 0:06
G.Zuerlein 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
5
plays
14
yds
00:23
pos
9
7
9
13
Two Point Conversion 1:54
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.Reagor is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
9
15
Touchdown 5:18
B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 31 for -10 yards (T.Edwards). FUMBLES (T.Edwards) [T.Edwards] touched at PHI 35 RECOVERED by PHI-R.McLeod at PHI 47. R.McLeod for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
40
yds
6:00
pos
9
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
9
21
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|32:50
|27:10
|1st Downs
|21
|18
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|265
|222
|Total Plays
|79
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|119
|Rush Attempts
|35
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|132
|103
|Comp. - Att.
|21-40
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|3.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|86
|42
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-49
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|103
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|265
|TOTAL YDS
|222
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. DiNucci 7 QB
5
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|21/40
|180
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|19
|63
|0
|11
|7
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|7
|40
|0
|14
|6
|
B. DiNucci 7 QB
5
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|5
|22
|0
|10
|5
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|19
|0
|19
|3
|
C. Jones 6 P
0
FPTS
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|2
|-11
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|12
|7
|61
|0
|14
|6
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|8
|6
|53
|0
|15
|5
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|5
|4
|27
|0
|12
|3
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|2
|24
|0
|14
|6
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
7
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|7
|
A. Cooper 19 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|5
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
C. Wilson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Brown 85 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Diggs 27 CB
|T. Diggs
|6-1
|0.0
|2
|0
|
J. Smith 54 MLB
|J. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Wilson 37 SAF
|D. Wilson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Brown 30 CB
|A. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 94 DE
|R. Gregory
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 26 CB
|J. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 58 DE
|A. Smith
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
X. Woods 25 FS
|X. Woods
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 2 K
9
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|3/4
|59
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Jones 6 P
|C. Jones
|3
|39.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|3
|16.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
|B. Scott
|15
|70
|0
|19
|7
|
C. Clement 30 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Clement
|5
|24
|0
|7
|2
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|4
|17
|0
|9
|11
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
G. Ward 84 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Ward
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
13
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|7
|6
|78
|1
|32
|13
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|4
|3
|16
|1
|8
|7
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
G. Ward 84 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Ward
|5
|3
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
7
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|7
|
C. Clement 30 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Clement
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
1
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|2
|41.5
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
0
FPTS
|R. McLeod
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|11.0
|22
|0
DAL
Cowboys
- Field Goal (9 plays, 47 yards, 4:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 58 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 7. T.Pollard to DAL 22 for 15 yards (R.Ford).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 22(14:55 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 29 for 7 yards (D.Riley; B.Graham).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 29(14:21 - 1st) C.Lamb left end to DAL 48 for 19 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 48(13:40 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper (R.McLeod).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 48(13:32 - 1st) Direct snap to E.Elliott. E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Barnett).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - DAL 49(12:54 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass short right to C.Lamb to PHI 37 for 12 yards (N.Robey).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DAL 37(12:21 - 1st) B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 49 for -12 yards (V.Curry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 22 - DAL 49(11:36 - 1st) E.Elliott right tackle to PHI 44 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 17 - DAL 44(10:58 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass short right to M.Gallup to PHI 31 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - DAL 31(10:15 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
PHI
Eagles
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(10:11 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle pushed ob at PHI 44 for 19 yards (A.Brown).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(9:32 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 35 for -9 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - PHI 35(8:48 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 25 for -10 yards (D.Wilson). FUMBLES (D.Wilson) [D.Wilson] RECOVERED by DAL-D.Wilson at PHI 25.
DAL
Cowboys
- Fumble (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:36 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 14 for 11 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 14(7:59 - 1st) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup to PHI 8 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 8(7:16 - 1st) Direct snap to E.Elliott. E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 4 for 4 yards (B.Graham; D.Riley).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 4 - DAL 4(6:37 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 7 for -3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - DAL 7(5:56 - 1st) B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 17 for -10 yards (B.Graham). FUMBLES (B.Graham) [B.Graham] RECOVERED by PHI-B.Graham at PHI 17.
PHI
Eagles
- Touchdown (10 plays, 83 yards, 5:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 17(5:48 - 1st) B.Scott right guard to PHI 26 for 9 yards (J.Lewis; X.Woods).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 26(5:10 - 1st) C.Wentz right tackle to PHI 33 for 7 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 33(4:28 - 1st) J.Reagor left end ran ob at PHI 39 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 39(3:58 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle pushed ob at DAL 44 for 17 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(3:33 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Clement.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 44(3:28 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor to DAL 36 for 8 yards (A.Brown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - PHI 36(2:56 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-J.Smith Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(2:33 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to DAL 35 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 14 - PHI 35(1:50 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep left to T.Fulgham pushed ob at DAL 3 for 32 yards (T.Diggs).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - PHI 3(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 3 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 8 - PHI 8(0:44 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to B.Scott pushed ob at DAL 2 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 2(0:09 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to J.Reagor for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 59 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 6. T.Pollard to DAL 26 for 20 yards (R.Ford; T.Edwards).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 26(15:00 - 2nd) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 23 for -3 yards (W.Parks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DAL 23(14:24 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DAL 23(14:19 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep middle to D.Schultz. Penalty on DAL-Z.Martin Offensive Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DAL 23(14:11 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 37 yards to PHI 40 Center-L.Ladouceur. G.Ward to PHI 49 for 9 yards (J.Thomas). PENALTY on PHI-R.Ford Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 40. Penalty on PHI-C.Clement Illegal Block Above the Waist declined.
PHI
Eagles
- Fumble (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(14:01 - 2nd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 31 for 1 yard (J.Lewis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - PHI 31(13:21 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass deep left to T.Fulgham to PHI 49 for 18 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(12:34 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (T.Diggs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(12:29 - 2nd) C.Clement up the middle to DAL 44 for 7 yards (A.Woods; S.Lee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 44(11:45 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - PHI 44(11:38 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 48 for -8 yards (L.Vander Esch). FUMBLES (L.Vander Esch) [L.Vander Esch] RECOVERED by DAL-D.Armstrong at PHI 46.
DAL
Cowboys
- Field Goal (6 plays, 15 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(11:30 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to N.Brown (J.Mills).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 46(11:26 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 36 for 10 yards (D.Slay).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(11:12 - 2nd) Direct snap to E.Elliott. E.Elliott right guard to PHI 32 for 4 yards (D.Riley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 32(10:30 - 2nd) Direct snap to C.Wilson. E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 31 for 1 yard (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - DAL 31(9:54 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - DAL 31(9:50 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 49 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:46 - 2nd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 29 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 29(9:06 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to PHI 40 for 11 yards (A.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 40(8:36 - 2nd) C.Clement up the middle to PHI 43 for 3 yards (X.Woods; J.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 43(8:07 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 49 for 6 yards (A.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 49(7:42 - 2nd) C.Wentz up the middle to DAL 49 for 2 yards (R.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(7:02 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Hightower.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 49(6:55 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to DAL 45 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch; A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - PHI 45(6:17 - 2nd) G.Ward scrambles left end to DAL 43 for 2 yards (R.Gregory).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PHI 43(5:40 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 43 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(5:29 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short middle to T.Pollard to DAL 34 for 14 yards (A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 34(4:53 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup to DAL 35 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DAL 35(4:13 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to A.Cooper [F.Cox].
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - DAL 35(4:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-C.Erving False Start 5 yards enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - DAL 30(4:06 - 2nd) C.Wilson right end to DAL 29 for -1 yards (N.Robey).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DAL 29(3:25 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 44 yards to PHI 27 Center-L.Ladouceur. G.Ward to PHI 49 for 22 yards (F.Bernard; D.Armstrong).
PHI
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(3:14 - 2nd) B.Scott right tackle to DAL 49 for 2 yards (R.Gregory).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 49(2:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Reagor.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - PHI 23(2:27 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to D.Goedert [R.Gregory]. PENALTY on DAL-R.Gregory Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at DAL 49 - No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PHI 34(2:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass intended for J.Reagor INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL -5. Touchback.
DAL
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 20(2:14 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 17 for -3 yards (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DAL 17(2:00 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DAL 17(1:53 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup [A.Singleton].
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DAL 17(1:50 - 2nd) C.Jones punts 36 yards to PHI 47 Center-L.Ladouceur out of bounds.
PHI
Eagles
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(1:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to 50 for 3 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PHI 50(1:20 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to J.Hightower (T.Diggs).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 50(1:17 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to G.Ward to DAL 44 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PHI 44(0:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham [D.Lawrence].
DAL
Cowboys
- Field Goal (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 45(0:29 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass short right to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 44 for 11 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 44(0:22 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to PHI 41 for 3 yards (J.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DAL 41(0:18 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to E.Elliott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DAL 41(0:15 - 2nd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb (M.Jacquet).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - DAL 41(0:10 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 59 yard field goal is GOOD Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
PHI
Eagles
- Interception (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to PHI 0. J.Huntley to PHI 20 for 20 yards (J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 20(14:54 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 23 for 3 yards (L.Vander Esch). PENALTY on PHI-D.Goedert False Start 5 yards enforced at PHI 20 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - PHI 15(14:54 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short right to T.Fulgham to PHI 19 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - PHI 45(14:11 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to T.Fulgham. PENALTY on DAL-A.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 23 yards enforced at PHI 19 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(14:07 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 46 for 4 yards (A.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 46(13:27 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Reagor pushed ob at DAL 48 for 6 yards (T.Diggs).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 48(12:52 - 3rd) B.Scott right end to DAL 48 for no gain (D.Lawrence J.Lewis). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) ball out of bounds at PHI 49.
|Int
|
2 & 13 - PHI 49(12:19 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle intended for J.Hightower INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs at DAL -2. T.Diggs to DAL 31 for 33 yards (G.Ward).
DAL
Cowboys
- Missed FG (10 plays, 35 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(12:04 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 40 for 9 yards (A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - DAL 40(11:24 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 46 for 6 yards (A.Singleton; T.Edwards).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 46(10:45 - 3rd) E.Elliott right guard to PHI 46 for 8 yards (T.Edwards).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - DAL 46(10:11 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to PHI 39 for 7 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(9:35 - 3rd) T.Pollard right guard to PHI 37 for 2 yards (D.Riley; F.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 37(8:55 - 3rd) T.Pollard up the middle to PHI 28 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 28(8:19 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to PHI 26 for 2 yards (M.Jacquet; T.Edwards).
|-10 YD
|
2 & 8 - DAL 26(7:40 - 3rd) C.Wilson right end to PHI 36 for -10 yards (F.Cox).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 18 - DAL 36(6:55 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass short left to C.Lamb to PHI 34 for 2 yards (J.Sweat).
|No Good
|
4 & 16 - DAL 34(6:18 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 52 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Ladouceur Holder-C.Jones.
PHI
Eagles
- Touchdown (9 plays, 58 yards, 4:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(6:13 - 3rd) C.Clement left guard to PHI 49 for 7 yards (J.Smith; T.Diggs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 49(5:34 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to C.Clement to DAL 47 for 4 yards (J.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(5:07 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on DAL-D.Lawrence Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at DAL 47 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(5:03 - 3rd) Direct snap to J.Hurts. J.Hurts pass short left to T.Fulgham pushed ob at DAL 33 for 9 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PHI 33(4:36 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left [R.Gregory].
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 33(4:30 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to DAL 31 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 31(3:48 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to DAL 16 for 15 yards (D.Wilson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 16(3:15 - 3rd) B.Scott left end pushed ob at DAL 18 for -2 yards (J.Lewis).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - PHI 18(2:37 - 3rd) C.Wentz scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 9 for 9 yards (J.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - PHI 9(1:58 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.Fulgham for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:54 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Wentz pass to J.Reagor is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
DAL
Cowboys
- Downs (11 plays, 40 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(1:54 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at DAL 39 for 14 yards (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 39(1:25 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 39 for no gain (J.Sweat).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DAL 39(0:55 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to M.Gallup (A.Maddox). PENALTY on PHI-A.Maddox Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards enforced at DAL 39 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(0:51 - 3rd) B.DiNucci left end ran ob at PHI 42 for 11 yards (J.Mills). PENALTY on DAL-D.Schultz Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 43.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(0:33 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 47(0:27 - 3rd) B.DiNucci pass short left to D.Schultz to PHI 44 for 9 yards (J.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DAL 44(15:00 - 4th) E.Elliott right tackle to PHI 44 for no gain (J.Hargrave; T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DAL 44(14:30 - 4th) B.DiNucci up the middle to PHI 43 for 1 yard (D.Riley; J.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 43(14:13 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep left to M.Gallup.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DAL 43(14:08 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to PHI 43 for no gain (T.Edwards).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - DAL 43(13:30 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 35 for 8 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - DAL 35(12:52 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to A.Cooper (J.Hargrave).
PHI
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(12:44 - 4th) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 35 for no gain (D.Lawrence; A.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 35(12:09 - 4th) B.Scott left guard to PHI 39 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PHI 39(11:30 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PHI 39(11:27 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to DAL 21 Center-R.Lovato. C.Lamb ran ob at DAL 25 for 4 yards (C.Clement).
DAL
Cowboys
- Fumble (11 plays, 40 yards, 6:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(11:18 - 4th) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 29 for 4 yards (A.Maddox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DAL 29(10:42 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to A.Cooper to DAL 34 for 5 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 34(10:01 - 4th) E.Elliott left end pushed ob at DAL 36 for 2 yards (D.Riley).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 36(9:29 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to 50 for 14 yards (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 50(8:50 - 4th) T.Pollard left guard to PHI 44 for 6 yards (A.Singleton). PHI-M.Jacquet was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - DAL 44(8:26 - 4th) B.DiNucci left end to PHI 38 for 6 yards (W.Parks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 38(7:56 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to D.Schultz to PHI 31 for 7 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - DAL 31(7:18 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to M.Gallup pushed ob at PHI 25 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 25(6:46 - 4th) B.DiNucci left end pushed ob at PHI 29 for -4 yards (W.Parks).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - DAL 29(6:12 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 21 for 8 yards (W.Parks).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - DAL 21(5:33 - 4th) B.DiNucci sacked at PHI 31 for -10 yards (T.Edwards). FUMBLES (T.Edwards) [T.Edwards] touched at PHI 35 RECOVERED by PHI-R.McLeod at PHI 47. R.McLeod for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
DAL
Cowboys
- Fumble (4 plays, -23 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:18 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts rushes left end. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(5:18 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 56 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 9. T.Pollard to DAL 23 for 14 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 23(5:11 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 28 for 5 yards (B.Graham).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - DAL 28(4:43 - 4th) B.DiNucci sacked at DAL 16 for -12 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - DAL 16(4:09 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete deep right to C.Wilson (R.McLeod).
|
4 & 17 - DAL 16(4:00 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at DAL 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 22 - DAL 11(4:00 - 4th) C.Jones Aborted. L.Ladouceur FUMBLES at DAL 11 ball out of bounds in End Zone SAFETY.
PHI
Eagles
- Downs (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks onside 25 yards from DAL 20 to DAL 45. R.McLeod (didn't try to advance) to DAL 45 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(3:54 - 4th) B.Scott left end to DAL 41 for 4 yards (J.Lewis).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 41(3:45 - 4th) C.Clement up the middle to DAL 34 for 7 yards (J.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 34(3:35 - 4th) C.Clement up the middle to DAL 34 for no gain (R.Gregory).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - PHI 34(3:30 - 4th) C.Wentz sacked at DAL 34 for 0 yards (A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - PHI 34(2:43 - 4th) C.Wentz pass short left to G.Ward to DAL 32 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - PHI 32(2:00 - 4th) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to J.Reagor (A.Brown).
DAL
Cowboys
- End of Game (12 plays, 63 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 32(1:55 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to M.Gallup.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 32(1:50 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 38 for 6 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - DAL 38(1:28 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short middle to A.Cooper.
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - DAL 38(1:22 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short middle to D.Schultz to PHI 47 for 15 yards (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DAL 47(1:02 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to D.Schultz pushed ob at PHI 41 for 6 yards (J.Mills).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - DAL 41(0:57 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short right to D.Schultz.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - DAL 41(0:53 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to E.Elliott to PHI 31 for 10 yards (T.Edwards) [D.Barnett].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 31(0:32 - 4th) B.DiNucci spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 31(0:31 - 4th) B.DiNucci scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 22 for 9 yards (N.Robey).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - DAL 22(0:24 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to C.Lamb to PHI 15 for 7 yards (N.Robey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DAL 15(0:09 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass incomplete short left to C.Wilson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DAL 15(0:03 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short left to T.Pollard to PHI 5 for 10 yards (W.Parks; T.Edwards).
