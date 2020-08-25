Drive Chart
TEN
CIN

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
R. Tannehill 17 QB
233 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds
21
FPTS
J. Burrow 9 QB
249 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
21
FPTS
1st Quarter
Field Goal 9:48
R.Bullock 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
12
plays
62
yds
5:12
pos
0
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:26
S.Perine up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
40
yds
4:59
pos
0
9
Point After TD 10:26
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 6:04
D.Henry right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. CIN-D.Phillips was injured during the play.
10
plays
60
yds
4:22
pos
6
10
Point After TD 6:04
S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 0:32
G.Bernard up the middle for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
63
yds
5:32
pos
7
16
Point After TD 0:32
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:55
J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
76
yds
5:37
pos
7
23
Point After TD 13:55
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 11:20
R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:35
pos
13
24
Point After TD 11:20
S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 7:30
J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
44
yds
3:50
pos
14
30
Point After TD 7:30
R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 5:56
R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
1:34
pos
20
31
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:56
(Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Kern pass to J.Crawford is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. J.Bynes intercepted the try attempt. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
20
31
Team Stats
Time of Pos 24:03 35:57
1st Downs 27 27
Rushing 12 7
Passing 13 16
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 5-9 10-15
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 441 367
Total Plays 60 69
Avg Gain 7.4 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 218 118
Rush Attempts 29 32
Avg Rush Yards 7.5 3.7
Net Yards Passing 223 249
Comp. - Att. 18-30 26-37
Yards Per Pass 7.2 6.7
Penalties - Yards 7-68 7-45
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-36.0 3-43.3
Return Yards 33 97
Punts - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 4-97
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Red Zone Eff. 3-4 -75% 4-5 -80%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-3 -67% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Titans 5-2 0701320
Bengals 2-5-1 31401431
Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 223 PASS YDS 249
218 RUSH YDS 118
441 TOTAL YDS 367
Titans
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Tannehill 17 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 233 2 1 140.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 1590 15 2 112.3
R. Tannehill 18/30 233 2 1 21
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 112 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 663 7
D. Henry 18 112 1 21 17
J. McNichols 28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
J. McNichols 4 49 0 17 4
R. Tannehill 17 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 82 1
R. Tannehill 2 20 0 15 21
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Davis 84 WR
18
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 8 128 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 241 2
C. Davis 10 8 128 1 27 18
A. Firkser 86 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 36 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 189 1
A. Firkser 3 2 36 0 26 3
J. Smith 81 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 243 5
J. Smith 2 2 29 0 19 2
A. Brown 11 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 24 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 332 4
A. Brown 7 4 24 1 9 8
K. Raymond 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 176 0
K. Raymond 1 1 11 0 11 1
K. Blasingame 41 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
K. Blasingame 1 1 5 0 5 0
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 81 0
D. Henry 1 0 0 0 0 17
A. Humphries 10 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 22 219 2
A. Humphries 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Pruitt 85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 17 1
M. Pruitt 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. McNichols 28 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 19 0
J. McNichols 1 0 0 0 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Brown 55 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-18 1 0.0
J. Brown 7-5 0.0 0 0
J. Joseph 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-2 1 0.0
J. Joseph 7-2 0.0 0 0
M. Butler 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
37-4 2 0.0
M. Butler 5-3 0.0 0 0
K. Byard 31 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-7 0 0.0
K. Byard 4-3 0.0 0 0
R. Evans 54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-12 0 0.0
R. Evans 3-3 0.0 0 0
H. Landry 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-6 1 1.5
H. Landry 3-2 0.0 0 0
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
31-7 0 1.0
K. Vaccaro 3-1 0.0 0 0
J. Simmons 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-10 0 2.0
J. Simmons 3-1 0.0 0 0
C. Jackson 35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Jackson 2-2 0.0 0 0
D. Bates 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bates 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Jones 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-7 0 0.5
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Clowney 99 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-4 0 0.0
J. Clowney 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Hooker 37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
A. Hooker 0-2 0.0 0 0
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Dzubnar 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Gostkowski 3 K
2
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/16 18/20
S. Gostkowski 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kern 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 10
B. Kern 2 36.0 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Blasingame 41 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
K. Blasingame 1 11.0 11 0
K. Raymond 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
K. Raymond 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Raymond 14 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.4 89 0
K. Raymond 1 3.0 3 0
Bengals
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Burrow 9 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.3% 249 2 0 144.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.6% 2023 9 5 89.4
J. Burrow 26/37 249 2 0 21
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
G. Bernard 25 RB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 81 1
G. Bernard 15 62 1 12 19
S. Perine 34 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 32 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
S. Perine 10 32 1 16 9
T. Boyd 83 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
T. Boyd 2 9 0 5 12
J. Burrow 9 QB
21
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 121 3
J. Burrow 3 9 0 7 21
T. Higgins 85 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Higgins 2 6 0 6 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Higgins 85 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 78 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 27 410 3
T. Higgins 9 6 78 0 24 7
T. Boyd 83 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 67 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 48 517 2
T. Boyd 7 6 67 1 18 12
A. Tate 19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 56 0
A. Tate 7 7 65 0 15 6
A. Green 18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 297 0
A. Green 5 2 19 0 13 1
G. Bernard 25 RB
19
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 16 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 174 1
G. Bernard 4 3 16 1 10 19
C. Carter 82 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 25 0
C. Carter 1 1 2 0 2 0
S. Perine 34 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
S. Perine 1 1 2 0 2 9
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 174 0
D. Sample 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Bates 30 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-18 1 0.0
J. Bates 9-2 0.0 1 0
L. Sims 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-2 1 0.0
L. Sims 6-0 0.0 0 0
C. Covington 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-12 0 0.0
C. Covington 3-1 0.0 0 0
V. Bell 24 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-23 0 0.0
V. Bell 3-2 0.0 0 0
M. Alexander 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 0 0.0
M. Alexander 2-0 0.0 0 0
W. Jackson 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-3 1 0.0
W. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Bynes 56 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-25 0 1.0
J. Bynes 2-3 0.0 0 0
X. Williams 71 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
X. Williams 2-1 0.0 0 0
S. Williams 36 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Williams 2-0 0.0 0 0
G. Pratt 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-13 0 0.0
G. Pratt 2-3 0.0 0 0
M. Daniels 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Daniels 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
A. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Wilson 40 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Wilson 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 2 0.0
L. Wilson 1-1 1.0 0 0
K. Kareem 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-7 0 0.0
K. Kareem 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Brown 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Brown 0-1 0.0 0 0
C. Lawson 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-10 0 3.5
C. Lawson 0-2 0.0 0 0
J. Evans 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 1.0
J. Evans 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Bullock 4 K
7
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
17/19 16/16
R. Bullock 1/1 33 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Huber 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 7
K. Huber 3 43.3 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.3 49 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 45 0
B. Wilson 4 24.3 49 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 TEN 31 4:41 8 61 INT
3:11 TEN 22 2:46 8 43 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 TEN 25 4:22 10 75 TD
0:32 TEN 25 0:32 6 36 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEN 20 3:49 6 44 Punt
8:00 TEN 11 3:28 7 39 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 TEN 25 2:35 9 75 TD
7:30 TEN 25 1:34 6 75 TD
2:29 CIN 28 0:16 1 8 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CIN 28 5:12 12 57 FG
5:07 CIN 20 1:56 4 17 Punt
0:25 CIN 43 4:59 9 57 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:04 CIN 27 5:32 9 73 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 CIN 20 3:11 6 30 Punt
4:32 CIN 14 5:37 12 86 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 TEN 44 3:50 7 44 TD
5:56 CIN 10 5:40 11 41 Punt

CIN Bengals  - Field Goal (12 plays, 57 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 3. B.Wilson to CIN 28 for 25 yards (A.Hooker; C.Jackson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28
(14:53 - 1st) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 34
(14:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 43 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43
(13:46 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to TEN 48 for 9 yards (M.Butler; R.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CIN 48
(13:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard to TEN 48 for no gain (J.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 48
(12:31 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to TEN 46 for 2 yards (J.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 46
(11:56 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-D.Calhoun False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 46 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - CIN 49
(11:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins.
+10 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 49
(11:41 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to TEN 41 for 10 yards (J.Brown; M.Butler).
+24 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 41
(10:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to TEN 17 for 24 yards (J.Joseph).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 17
(10:41 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to D.Sample.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 17
(10:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine pushed ob at TEN 15 for 2 yards (M.Butler) [J.Simmons].
No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 15
(9:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 15
(9:52 - 1st) R.Bullock 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

TEN Titans  - Interception (8 plays, 61 yards, 4:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:48 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 45 yards from CIN 35 to TEN 20. K.Blasingame to TEN 31 for 11 yards (M.Bailey).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 31
(9:44 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to TEN 41 for 10 yards (J.Bates III).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 41
(9:06 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 41 for no gain (L.Sims).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 41
(8:28 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to K.Blasingame to TEN 46 for 5 yards (A.Bledsoe).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 46
(7:48 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to CIN 39 for 15 yards (J.Bates III).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39
(7:10 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to CIN 35 for 4 yards (X.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 35
(6:34 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 35 for no gain (G.Pratt; C.Lawson).
+27 YD
3 & 6 - TEN 35
(5:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis pushed ob at CIN 8 for 27 yards (J.Bates III).
Int
1 & 8 - TEN 8
(5:16 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Bates III at CIN -4. Touchback.

CIN Bengals  - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20
(5:07 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to CIN 26 for 6 yards (J.Joseph).
Penalty
2 & 4 - CIN 26
(4:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to C.Carter (J.Brown). PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CIN 26 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 31
(4:20 - 1st) J.Burrow Aborted. B.Price FUMBLES at CIN 21 recovered by CIN-J.Burrow at CIN 21. J.Burrow pass incomplete right.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 31
(4:15 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CIN 37 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 37
(3:29 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 37
(3:23 - 1st) K.Huber punts 41 yards to TEN 22 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-G.Pratt.

TEN Titans  - Missed FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 22
(3:11 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to TEN 28 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 28
(2:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33
(2:03 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 39 for 6 yards (C.Covington).
+24 YD
2 & 4 - TEN 39
(1:26 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis to CIN 37 for 24 yards (J.Bates III).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37
(1:00 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to CIN 35 for 2 yards (C.Covington).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 35
(0:39 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 35
(0:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Humphries [C.Lawson].
No Good
4 & 8 - TEN 35
(0:28 - 1st) S.Gostkowski 53 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (9 plays, 57 yards, 4:59 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43
(0:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (J.Joseph).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - CIN 50
(15:00 - 2nd) S.Perine right guard to TEN 44 for 6 yards (K.Byard; R.Evans).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44
(14:15 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to TEN 42 for 2 yards (K.Orr).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 42
(13:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete to A.Green (M.Butler).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 42
(13:34 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to TEN 34 for 8 yards (K.Byard; J.Joseph).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34
(12:48 - 2nd) S.Perine left tackle to TEN 33 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
Penalty
2 & 9 - CIN 33
(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-H.Adeniji False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
+13 YD
2 & 14 - CIN 38
(11:53 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 25 for 13 yards (K.Byard).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 25
(11:09 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Carter pushed ob at TEN 23 for 2 yards (H.Landry III). Tennessee challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 0
(10:36 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins. PENALTY on TEN-J.Joseph Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at TEN 23 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - CIN 1
(10:31 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(10:26 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

TEN Titans  - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:26 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(10:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 34 for 9 yards (M.Daniels V.Bell).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 34
(9:52 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 47 for 13 yards (J.Bates III; J.Bynes).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47
(9:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to CIN 45 for 8 yards (X.Williams). PENALTY on CIN-X.Williams Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at CIN 45.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 30
(8:53 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle pushed ob at CIN 19 for 11 yards (J.Bates III).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19
(8:23 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to CIN 16 for 3 yards (W.Jackson III).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 16
(7:42 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to CIN 10 for 6 yards (J.Bates III; L.Wilson).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 10
(7:03 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to CIN 6 for 4 yards (K.Kareem).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - TEN 6
(6:40 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TEN 3
(6:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to M.Pruitt.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - TEN 3
(6:06 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. CIN-D.Phillips was injured during the play.
PAT Good
(6:04 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (9 plays, 73 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:04 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 13. B.Wilson to CIN 27 for 14 yards (N.Dzubnar; K.Orr).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27
(5:56 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 39 for 12 yards (J.Brown; C.Jackson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 39
(5:19 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to TEN 48 for 13 yards (J.Joseph).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 45
(4:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Green to TEN 45 for 3 yards (M.Butler). PENALTY on TEN-V.Beasley Jr. Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 48 - No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 5 - CIN 43
(4:10 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to TEN 46 for -3 yards (C.Jackson).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 46
(3:24 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to TEN 43 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 43
(2:41 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
+22 YD
4 & 5 - CIN 43
(2:36 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to TEN 21 for 22 yards (A.Hooker; C.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 21
(2:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-V.Beasley Jr. Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 21 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - CIN 16
(2:00 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to TEN 12 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
No Gain
2 & 1 - CIN 12
(1:14 - 2nd) J.Burrow right guard to TEN 12 for no gain (J.Brown).
+12 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 12
(0:36 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

TEN Titans  - End of Half (6 plays, 36 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(0:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Firkser (S.Williams).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 25
(0:27 - 2nd) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 41 for 16 yards (S.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 41
(0:21 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Humphries to CIN 30 for 29 yards (J.Bates III) [G.Atkins]. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep middle to A.Humphries [G.Atkins]. TEN-A.Humphries was injured during the play.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 41
(0:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis ran ob at 50 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TEN 50
(0:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left.
+11 YD
4 & 1 - TEN 50
(0:08 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to K.Raymond to CIN 39 for 11 yards (M.Alexander).

TEN Titans  - Punt (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to TEN 1. K.Raymond to TEN 20 for 19 yards (T.Brown; J.Evans).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 20
(14:54 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis to TEN 43 for 23 yards (L.Sims).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43
(14:23 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 47 for 4 yards (C.Covington).
+19 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 47
(13:51 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to CIN 34 for 19 yards (J.Bates III).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34
(13:09 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to CIN 26 for 8 yards (G.Pratt).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - TEN 26
(12:28 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to CIN 23 for 3 yards (C.Lawson). PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 26 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TEN 36
(12:07 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to CIN 36 for no gain (M.Alexander).
No Gain
3 & 12 - TEN 36
(11:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (V.Bell).
Punt
4 & 12 - TEN 36
(11:18 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 36 yards to end zone Center-B.Brinkley Touchback.

CIN Bengals  - Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20
(11:11 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 24 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 24
(10:34 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 31 for 7 yards (K.Byard; B.Borders).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31
(9:49 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to CIN 43 for 12 yards (B.Borders).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 43
(9:07 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to G.Bernard.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 43
(9:03 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (K.Byard).
+7 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 43
(8:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow right end to 50 for 7 yards (H.Landry III; K.Vaccaro).
Punt
4 & 3 - CIN 50
(8:08 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 42 yards to TEN 8 Center-C.Harris. K.Raymond to TEN 11 for 3 yards (B.Wilson).

TEN Titans  - Punt (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 11
(8:00 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 32 for 21 yards (G.Pratt).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 32
(7:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Henry (A.Bledsoe).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 32
(7:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to TEN 38 for 6 yards (J.Bates III).
Penalty
3 & 4 - TEN 38
(6:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-K.Kareem Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43
(6:33 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle pushed ob at CIN 42 for 15 yards (J.Bates III).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42
(6:06 - 3rd) D.Foreman right end to CIN 40 for 2 yards (X.Williams; G.Pratt).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 40
(5:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
Sack
3 & 8 - TEN 40
(5:19 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at 50 for -10 yards (L.Wilson).
Punt
4 & 18 - TEN 50
(4:39 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 36 yards to CIN 14 Center-B.Brinkley fair catch by A.Erickson.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (12 plays, 86 yards, 5:37 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 14
(4:32 - 3rd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 16 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 16
(3:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate pushed ob at CIN 24 for 8 yards (J.Joseph).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24
(3:25 - 3rd) T.Boyd right end pushed ob at CIN 28 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 28
(2:56 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to CIN 40 for 12 yards (J.Simmons; J.Joseph).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 40
(2:13 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right [K.Byard].
+13 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 40
(2:08 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to A.Green to TEN 47 for 13 yards (M.Butler).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47
(1:40 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to TEN 42 for 5 yards (H.Landry III J.Brown).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 42
(1:08 - 3rd) G.Bernard right guard to TEN 40 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 40
(0:27 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 31 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro). PENALTY on TEN-K.Vaccaro Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 31.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 16
(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-A.Green False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 16 - No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 21
(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd ran ob at TEN 8 for 13 yards (K.Vaccaro).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 8
(14:42 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to TEN 7 for 1 yard (K.Byard).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 7
(13:59 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:55 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

TEN Titans  - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:55 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(13:55 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 34 for 9 yards (G.Pratt; J.Bynes).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEN 34
(13:34 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 39 for 5 yards (C.Covington; J.Bynes).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 39
(13:13 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis [V.Bell]. Cincinnati challenged the forward pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field was confirmed. (Timeout #1.)
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 39
(13:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 48 for 9 yards (W.Jackson III).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - TEN 48
(12:47 - 4th) D.Henry left end to CIN 45 for 7 yards (C.Lawson; V.Bell).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45
(12:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at CIN 34 for 11 yards (L.Sims).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 34
(12:10 - 4th) J.McNichols right tackle to CIN 26 for 8 yards (J.Bynes). TEN-R.Saffold III was injured during the play.
+17 YD
2 & 2 - TEN 26
(11:49 - 4th) J.McNichols left tackle to CIN 9 for 17 yards (L.Sims).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - TEN 9
(11:28 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:20 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.

CIN Bengals  - Touchdown (7 plays, 44 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:20 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 7. B.Wilson pushed ob at TEN 44 for 49 yards (C.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44
(11:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to TEN 40 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 40
(10:31 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to TEN 24 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24
(9:45 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to TEN 23 for 1 yard (H.Landry III; J.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 23
(9:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Green (M.Butler).
+18 YD
3 & 9 - CIN 23
(9:03 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 5 for 18 yards (C.Jackson).
-1 YD
1 & 5 - CIN 5
(8:20 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to TEN 6 for -1 yards (R.Evans; J.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 6
(7:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:30 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.

TEN Titans  - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:30 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25
(7:30 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Firkser to TEN 35 for 10 yards (V.Bell).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 35
(7:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CIN 39 for 26 yards (J.Bates III).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39
(6:51 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at CIN 27 for 12 yards (L.Sims).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 27
(6:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to CIN 17 for 10 yards (L.Sims).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 17
(6:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.McNichols.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TEN 0
(6:03 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass intended for A.Firkser INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 0. Touchback. PENALTY on CIN-C.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 17 - No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 5 - TEN 12
(6:01 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(5:56 - 4th) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Kern pass to J.Crawford is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. J.Bynes intercepted the try attempt. ATTEMPT FAILS.

CIN Bengals  - Punt (11 plays, 41 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:56 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 1. B.Wilson to CIN 10 for 9 yards (D.Bates).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 10
(5:51 - 4th) T.Higgins left end to CIN 16 for 6 yards (J.Joseph M.Butler).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CIN 16
(5:04 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 19 for 3 yards (B.Borders).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 19
(4:43 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 20 for 1 yard (J.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20
(3:57 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to CIN 22 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 22
(3:13 - 4th) T.Higgins left end to CIN 22 for no gain.
Penalty
3 & 8 - CIN 20
(3:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right intended for A.Green INTERCEPTED by J.Brown at CIN 26. J.Brown pushed ob at CIN 20 for 6 yards (S.Perine). PENALTY on TEN-M.Butler Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28
(2:58 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (J.Clowney).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 31
(2:13 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 32 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 32
(2:08 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Tate to CIN 47 for 15 yards (J.Joseph).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47
(2:00 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 50
(1:53 - 4th) T.Boyd right end to TEN 45 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 45
(1:09 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Evans).
Penalty
4 & 1 - CIN 44
(0:23 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - CIN 49
(0:22 - 4th) K.Huber punts 47 yards to TEN 2 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.

TEN Titans  - End of Game (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 2
(0:16 - 4th) J.McNichols to TEN 10 for 8 yards (S.Williams).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores