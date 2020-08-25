Drive Chart
|
|
|TEN
|CIN
Key Players
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
233 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 20 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
|
J. Burrow
9 QB
249 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds
|
21
FPTS
Field Goal 9:48
R.Bullock 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
12
plays
62
yds
5:12
pos
0
3
0
10
Touchdown 6:04
D.Henry right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. CIN-D.Phillips was injured during the play.
10
plays
60
yds
4:22
pos
6
10
7
10
7
17
No scoring this quarter
7
23
7
24
Touchdown 11:20
R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:35
pos
13
24
Point After TD 11:20
S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 7:30
J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
44
yds
3:50
pos
14
30
14
31
Touchdown 5:56
R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
70
yds
1:34
pos
20
31
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:03
|35:57
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-9
|10-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|441
|367
|Total Plays
|60
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|118
|Rush Attempts
|29
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|223
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|26-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|7-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|33
|97
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|4-97
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|441
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|18/30
|233
|2
|1
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Henry
|18
|112
|1
|21
|17
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|4
|49
|0
|17
|4
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
21
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|2
|20
|0
|15
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Davis 84 WR
18
FPTS
|C. Davis
|10
|8
|128
|1
|27
|18
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|3
|2
|36
|0
|26
|3
|
J. Smith 81 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|2
|2
|29
|0
|19
|2
|
A. Brown 11 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Brown
|7
|4
|24
|1
|9
|8
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
K. Blasingame 41 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Henry 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|
A. Humphries 10 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Humphries
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brown 55 ILB
|J. Brown
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Joseph 33 CB
|J. Joseph
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 35 DB
|C. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bates 56 LB
|D. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 99 OLB
|J. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dzubnar 49 LB
|N. Dzubnar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
2
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|2
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Blasingame 41 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|26/37
|249
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
19
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|15
|62
|1
|12
|19
|
S. Perine 34 RB
9
FPTS
|S. Perine
|10
|32
|1
|16
|9
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|2
|9
|0
|5
|12
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
21
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|3
|9
|0
|7
|21
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|2
|6
|0
|6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|9
|6
|78
|0
|24
|7
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|7
|6
|67
|1
|18
|12
|
A. Tate 19 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Tate
|7
|7
|65
|0
|15
|6
|
A. Green 18 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Green
|5
|2
|19
|0
|13
|1
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
19
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|4
|3
|16
|1
|10
|19
|
C. Carter 82 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Carter
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
S. Perine 34 RB
9
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|
D. Sample 89 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bates 30 FS
|J. Bates
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Sims 38 CB
|L. Sims
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 99 DT
|C. Covington
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 21 CB
|M. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 22 CB
|W. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bynes 56 MLB
|J. Bynes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Williams 71 NT
|X. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 36 SS
|S. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Daniels 76 DT
|M. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 91 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kareem 90 DE
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brown 27 DB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 50 OLB
|J. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 4 K
7
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|33
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|3
|43.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Wilson 40 SAF
0
FPTS
|B. Wilson
|4
|24.3
|49
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
CIN
Bengals
- Field Goal (12 plays, 57 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 3. B.Wilson to CIN 28 for 25 yards (A.Hooker; C.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 28(14:53 - 1st) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 34 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 34(14:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 43 for 9 yards (J.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(13:46 - 1st) G.Bernard right guard to TEN 48 for 9 yards (M.Butler; R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CIN 48(13:09 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard to TEN 48 for no gain (J.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 48(12:31 - 1st) J.Burrow up the middle to TEN 46 for 2 yards (J.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 46(11:56 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-D.Calhoun False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - CIN 49(11:45 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 15 - CIN 49(11:41 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to G.Bernard to TEN 41 for 10 yards (J.Brown; M.Butler).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - CIN 41(10:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins to TEN 17 for 24 yards (J.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 17(10:41 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to D.Sample.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 17(10:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to S.Perine pushed ob at TEN 15 for 2 yards (M.Butler) [J.Simmons].
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CIN 15(9:56 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to T.Boyd.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CIN 15(9:52 - 1st) R.Bullock 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
TEN
Titans
- Interception (8 plays, 61 yards, 4:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 45 yards from CIN 35 to TEN 20. K.Blasingame to TEN 31 for 11 yards (M.Bailey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(9:44 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith to TEN 41 for 10 yards (J.Bates III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 41(9:06 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 41 for no gain (L.Sims).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 41(8:28 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle to K.Blasingame to TEN 46 for 5 yards (A.Bledsoe).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 46(7:48 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to CIN 39 for 15 yards (J.Bates III).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(7:10 - 1st) D.Henry right guard to CIN 35 for 4 yards (X.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TEN 35(6:34 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 35 for no gain (G.Pratt; C.Lawson).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEN 35(5:49 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep left to C.Davis pushed ob at CIN 8 for 27 yards (J.Bates III).
|Int
|
1 & 8 - TEN 8(5:16 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short middle intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Bates III at CIN -4. Touchback.
CIN
Bengals
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(5:07 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to CIN 26 for 6 yards (J.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CIN 26(4:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to C.Carter (J.Brown). PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at CIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(4:20 - 1st) J.Burrow Aborted. B.Price FUMBLES at CIN 21 recovered by CIN-J.Burrow at CIN 21. J.Burrow pass incomplete right.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 31(4:15 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Green to CIN 37 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CIN 37(3:29 - 1st) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CIN 37(3:23 - 1st) K.Huber punts 41 yards to TEN 22 Center-C.Harris downed by CIN-G.Pratt.
TEN
Titans
- Missed FG (8 plays, 43 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 22(3:11 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to TEN 28 for 6 yards (V.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 28(2:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at TEN 33 for 5 yards (J.Bynes).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 33(2:03 - 1st) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 39 for 6 yards (C.Covington).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 39(1:26 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis to CIN 37 for 24 yards (J.Bates III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(1:00 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to CIN 35 for 2 yards (C.Covington).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 35(0:39 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to C.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEN 35(0:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Humphries [C.Lawson].
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - TEN 35(0:28 - 1st) S.Gostkowski 53 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (9 plays, 57 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(0:25 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (J.Joseph).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - CIN 50(15:00 - 2nd) S.Perine right guard to TEN 44 for 6 yards (K.Byard; R.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(14:15 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle to TEN 42 for 2 yards (K.Orr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CIN 42(13:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete to A.Green (M.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - CIN 42(13:34 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to TEN 34 for 8 yards (K.Byard; J.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 34(12:48 - 2nd) S.Perine left tackle to TEN 33 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CIN 33(12:07 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-H.Adeniji False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 33 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - CIN 38(11:53 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 25 for 13 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 25(11:09 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to C.Carter pushed ob at TEN 23 for 2 yards (H.Landry III). Tennessee challenged the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 0(10:36 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins. PENALTY on TEN-J.Joseph Defensive Pass Interference 22 yards enforced at TEN 23 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CIN 1(10:31 - 2nd) S.Perine up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
TEN
Titans
- Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(10:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 34 for 9 yards (M.Daniels V.Bell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 34(9:52 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 47 for 13 yards (J.Bates III; J.Bynes).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 47(9:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to CIN 45 for 8 yards (X.Williams). PENALTY on CIN-X.Williams Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards enforced at CIN 45.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(8:53 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle pushed ob at CIN 19 for 11 yards (J.Bates III).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 19(8:23 - 2nd) D.Foreman left end to CIN 16 for 3 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 16(7:42 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to CIN 10 for 6 yards (J.Bates III; L.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 10(7:03 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to CIN 6 for 4 yards (K.Kareem).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - TEN 6(6:40 - 2nd) D.Henry left tackle to CIN 3 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TEN 3(6:10 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to M.Pruitt.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 3(6:06 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. CIN-D.Phillips was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(6:04 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (9 plays, 73 yards, 5:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 13. B.Wilson to CIN 27 for 14 yards (N.Dzubnar; K.Orr).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 27(5:56 - 2nd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 39 for 12 yards (J.Brown; C.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 39(5:19 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to TEN 48 for 13 yards (J.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 45(4:38 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Green to TEN 45 for 3 yards (M.Butler). PENALTY on TEN-V.Beasley Jr. Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 48 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 43(4:10 - 2nd) G.Bernard left tackle to TEN 46 for -3 yards (C.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 46(3:24 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to TEN 43 for 3 yards (R.Evans).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CIN 43(2:41 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|+22 YD
|
4 & 5 - CIN 43(2:36 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to TEN 21 for 22 yards (A.Hooker; C.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 21(2:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-V.Beasley Jr. Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 21 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 16(2:00 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle to TEN 12 for 4 yards (H.Landry III).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CIN 12(1:14 - 2nd) J.Burrow right guard to TEN 12 for no gain (J.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 12(0:36 - 2nd) G.Bernard up the middle for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
TEN
Titans
- End of Half (6 plays, 36 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(0:32 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Firkser (S.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 25(0:27 - 2nd) J.McNichols up the middle to TEN 41 for 16 yards (S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 41(0:21 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass deep middle to A.Humphries to CIN 30 for 29 yards (J.Bates III) [G.Atkins]. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep middle to A.Humphries [G.Atkins]. TEN-A.Humphries was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 41(0:17 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to C.Davis ran ob at 50 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TEN 50(0:14 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep left.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - TEN 50(0:08 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to K.Raymond to CIN 39 for 11 yards (M.Alexander).
TEN
Titans
- Punt (6 plays, 44 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to TEN 1. K.Raymond to TEN 20 for 19 yards (T.Brown; J.Evans).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 20(14:54 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass deep right to C.Davis to TEN 43 for 23 yards (L.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(14:23 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to TEN 47 for 4 yards (C.Covington).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 47(13:51 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to CIN 34 for 19 yards (J.Bates III).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(13:09 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to CIN 26 for 8 yards (G.Pratt).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 26(12:28 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to CIN 23 for 3 yards (C.Lawson). PENALTY on TEN-B.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TEN 36(12:07 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to CIN 36 for no gain (M.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEN 36(11:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Brown (V.Bell).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEN 36(11:18 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 36 yards to end zone Center-B.Brinkley Touchback.
CIN
Bengals
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(11:11 - 3rd) G.Bernard left guard to CIN 24 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 24(10:34 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to CIN 31 for 7 yards (K.Byard; B.Borders).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 31(9:49 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to CIN 43 for 12 yards (B.Borders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 43(9:07 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to G.Bernard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CIN 43(9:03 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (K.Byard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CIN 43(8:58 - 3rd) J.Burrow right end to 50 for 7 yards (H.Landry III; K.Vaccaro).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CIN 50(8:08 - 3rd) K.Huber punts 42 yards to TEN 8 Center-C.Harris. K.Raymond to TEN 11 for 3 yards (B.Wilson).
TEN
Titans
- Punt (7 plays, 39 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 11(8:00 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 32 for 21 yards (G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 32(7:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to D.Henry (A.Bledsoe).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 32(7:18 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Brown to TEN 38 for 6 yards (J.Bates III).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TEN 38(6:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-K.Kareem Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at TEN 38 - No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 43(6:33 - 3rd) D.Foreman right tackle pushed ob at CIN 42 for 15 yards (J.Bates III).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(6:06 - 3rd) D.Foreman right end to CIN 40 for 2 yards (X.Williams; G.Pratt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEN 40(5:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - TEN 40(5:19 - 3rd) R.Tannehill sacked at 50 for -10 yards (L.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TEN 50(4:39 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 36 yards to CIN 14 Center-B.Brinkley fair catch by A.Erickson.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (12 plays, 86 yards, 5:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 14(4:32 - 3rd) G.Bernard right guard to CIN 16 for 2 yards (R.Evans).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CIN 16(3:59 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate pushed ob at CIN 24 for 8 yards (J.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(3:25 - 3rd) T.Boyd right end pushed ob at CIN 28 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 28(2:56 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to CIN 40 for 12 yards (J.Simmons; J.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CIN 40(2:13 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right [K.Byard].
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CIN 40(2:08 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to A.Green to TEN 47 for 13 yards (M.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 47(1:40 - 3rd) G.Bernard up the middle to TEN 42 for 5 yards (H.Landry III J.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CIN 42(1:08 - 3rd) G.Bernard right guard to TEN 40 for 2 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CIN 40(0:27 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 31 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro). PENALTY on TEN-K.Vaccaro Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at TEN 31.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CIN 16(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-A.Green False Start 5 yards enforced at TEN 16 - No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - CIN 21(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd ran ob at TEN 8 for 13 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CIN 8(14:42 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to TEN 7 for 1 yard (K.Byard).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 7(13:59 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:55 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
TEN
Titans
- Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:55 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(13:55 - 4th) D.Henry left guard to TEN 34 for 9 yards (G.Pratt; J.Bynes).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 34(13:34 - 4th) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 39 for 5 yards (C.Covington; J.Bynes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(13:13 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis [V.Bell]. Cincinnati challenged the forward pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field was confirmed. (Timeout #1.)
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 39(13:09 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to TEN 48 for 9 yards (W.Jackson III).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 48(12:47 - 4th) D.Henry left end to CIN 45 for 7 yards (C.Lawson; V.Bell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(12:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at CIN 34 for 11 yards (L.Sims).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(12:10 - 4th) J.McNichols right tackle to CIN 26 for 8 yards (J.Bynes). TEN-R.Saffold III was injured during the play.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 26(11:49 - 4th) J.McNichols left tackle to CIN 9 for 17 yards (L.Sims).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - TEN 9(11:28 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:20 - 4th) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-B.Brinkley Holder-B.Kern.
CIN
Bengals
- Touchdown (7 plays, 44 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 7. B.Wilson pushed ob at TEN 44 for 49 yards (C.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 44(11:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to A.Tate to TEN 40 for 4 yards (M.Butler).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 40(10:31 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to TEN 24 for 16 yards (K.Byard).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 24(9:45 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to TEN 23 for 1 yard (H.Landry III; J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CIN 23(9:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to A.Green (M.Butler).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - CIN 23(9:03 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Boyd to TEN 5 for 18 yards (C.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - CIN 5(8:20 - 4th) S.Perine right guard to TEN 6 for -1 yards (R.Evans; J.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CIN 6(7:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to G.Bernard for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 4th) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD Center-C.Harris Holder-K.Huber.
TEN
Titans
- Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 4th) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:30 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to A.Firkser to TEN 35 for 10 yards (V.Bell).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(7:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to CIN 39 for 26 yards (J.Bates III).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 39(6:51 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis pushed ob at CIN 27 for 12 yards (L.Sims).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 27(6:33 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis to CIN 17 for 10 yards (L.Sims).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 17(6:10 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.McNichols.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TEN 0(6:03 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass intended for A.Firkser INTERCEPTED by V.Bell at CIN 0. Touchback. PENALTY on CIN-C.Lawson Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at CIN 17 - No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEN 12(6:01 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Davis for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:56 - 4th) (Kick formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Kern pass to J.Crawford is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE TWO-POINT ATTEMPT. J.Bynes intercepted the try attempt. ATTEMPT FAILS.
CIN
Bengals
- Punt (11 plays, 41 yards, 5:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 1. B.Wilson to CIN 10 for 9 yards (D.Bates).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 10(5:51 - 4th) T.Higgins left end to CIN 16 for 6 yards (J.Joseph M.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CIN 16(5:04 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 19 for 3 yards (B.Borders).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CIN 19(4:43 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 20 for 1 yard (J.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 20(3:57 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to CIN 22 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CIN 22(3:13 - 4th) T.Higgins left end to CIN 22 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - CIN 20(3:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right intended for A.Green INTERCEPTED by J.Brown at CIN 26. J.Brown pushed ob at CIN 20 for 6 yards (S.Perine). PENALTY on TEN-M.Butler Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 28(2:58 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (J.Clowney).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 31(2:13 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 32 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - CIN 32(2:08 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Tate to CIN 47 for 15 yards (J.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CIN 47(2:00 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CIN 50(1:53 - 4th) T.Boyd right end to TEN 45 for 5 yards (M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CIN 45(1:09 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Evans).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CIN 44(0:23 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CIN 49(0:22 - 4th) K.Huber punts 47 yards to TEN 2 Center-C.Harris out of bounds.
