Kickoff (5:56 - 4th) S.Gostkowski kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to CIN 1. B.Wilson to CIN 10 for 9 yards (D.Bates).

+6 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 10 (5:51 - 4th) T.Higgins left end to CIN 16 for 6 yards (J.Joseph M.Butler).

+3 YD 2 & 4 - CIN 16 (5:04 - 4th) G.Bernard left tackle to CIN 19 for 3 yards (B.Borders).

+1 YD 3 & 1 - CIN 19 (4:43 - 4th) G.Bernard up the middle to CIN 20 for 1 yard (J.Brown).

+2 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 20 (3:57 - 4th) S.Perine left guard to CIN 22 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro).

No Gain 2 & 8 - CIN 22 (3:13 - 4th) T.Higgins left end to CIN 22 for no gain.

Penalty 3 & 8 - CIN 20 (3:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right intended for A.Green INTERCEPTED by J.Brown at CIN 26. J.Brown pushed ob at CIN 20 for 6 yards (S.Perine). PENALTY on TEN-M.Butler Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at CIN 22 - No Play.

+3 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 28 (2:58 - 4th) S.Perine right tackle to CIN 31 for 3 yards (J.Clowney).

+1 YD 2 & 7 - CIN 31 (2:13 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to CIN 32 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).

+15 YD 3 & 6 - CIN 32 (2:08 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to A.Tate to CIN 47 for 15 yards (J.Joseph).

+3 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 47 (2:00 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to 50 for 3 yards (J.Simmons).

+5 YD 2 & 7 - CIN 50 (1:53 - 4th) T.Boyd right end to TEN 45 for 5 yards (M.Butler).

+1 YD 3 & 2 - CIN 45 (1:09 - 4th) G.Bernard right tackle to TEN 44 for 1 yard (R.Evans).

Penalty 4 & 1 - CIN 44 (0:23 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.