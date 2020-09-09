Drive Chart
IND
DET

Key Players
P. Rivers 17 QB
262 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
28
FPTS
M. Stafford 9 QB
336 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
28
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 5:42
M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
32
yds
00:37
pos
0
6
Point After TD 5:42
M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:10
P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
61
yds
2:13
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:10
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:32
P.Rivers pass short right to J.Doyle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
58
yds
3:49
pos
13
7
Point After TD 5:32
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:56
P.Rivers pass deep right to N.Hines for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
48
yds
2:50
pos
20
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:56
R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:08
M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
3:52
pos
20
13
Point After TD 11:08
M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:34
J.Wilkins left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
19
yds
3:53
pos
26
14
Two Point Conversion 13:34
(Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Wilkins rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 13:26
M.Stafford pass short right intended for M.Jones INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at DET 29. K.Moore for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
14
Point After TD 13:26
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 12:15
M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:11
pos
35
20
Point After TD 12:15
M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
plays
yds
pos
35
21
Touchdown 7:01
Direct snap to T.Burton. T.Burton right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
78
yds
5:14
pos
41
21
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:01
R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
41
21
Team Stats
Time of Pos 37:11 22:14
1st Downs 26 20
Rushing 9 2
Passing 15 17
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-14 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 366 326
Total Plays 75 60
Avg Gain 4.9 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 119 29
Rush Attempts 40 13
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 2.2
Net Yards Passing 247 297
Comp. - Att. 23-34 24-42
Yards Per Pass 6.9 6.3
Penalties - Yards 3-19 4-76
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-36.8 5-52.4
Return Yards 142 64
Punts - Returns 1-12 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 4-101 2-62
Int. - Returns 1-29 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 3-3 -100% 2-3 -67%
Goal to Go Eff. 3-3 -100% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colts 5-2 02002141
Lions 3-4 707721
Ford Field Detroit, MI
 247 PASS YDS 297
119 RUSH YDS 29
366 TOTAL YDS 326
Colts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
P. Rivers 17 QB
28
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 262 3 0 166.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 1598 7 6 93.0
P. Rivers 23/33 262 3 0 28
Z. Pascal 14 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Pascal 0/1 0 0 0 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Wilkins 20 RB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 94 0
J. Wilkins 20 89 1 16 18
J. Taylor 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 367 3
J. Taylor 11 22 0 6 2
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 81 1
N. Hines 5 8 0 6 17
T. Burton 80 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Burton 1 2 1 2 6
P. Rivers 17 QB
28
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 0 0
P. Rivers 2 -2 0 0 28
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 54 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 23 146 1
N. Hines 5 3 54 2 29 17
Z. Pascal 14 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 44 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 198 2
Z. Pascal 6 3 44 0 20 4
M. Johnson 83 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 39 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 188 0
M. Johnson 4 2 39 0 21 3
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 194 2
M. Alie-Cox 4 3 37 0 15 3
J. Wilkins 20 RB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 22 0
J. Wilkins 1 1 24 0 24 18
J. Doyle 84 TE
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 90 1
J. Doyle 3 2 18 1 11 7
A. Dulin 16 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 40 0
A. Dulin 1 1 13 0 13 1
T. Hilton 13 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 242 0
T. Hilton 2 2 9 0 5 0
T. Burton 80 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 107 1
T. Burton 4 3 9 0 8 6
J. Taylor 28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 162 0
J. Taylor 3 2 9 0 5 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Leonard 53 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-10 0 0.0
D. Leonard 7-2 1.0 0 1
B. Okereke 58 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-8 1 0.0
B. Okereke 6-1 0.0 0 0
K. Willis 37 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-7 1 1.0
K. Willis 5-1 0.0 0 0
K. Moore 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
22-4 1 1.0
K. Moore 3-0 0.0 1 0
X. Rhodes 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 2 0.0
X. Rhodes 3-0 0.0 0 0
T. Lewis 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.5
T. Lewis 3-0 2.0 0 0
J. Blackmon 32 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 2 0.0
J. Blackmon 3-1 0.0 0 0
D. Autry 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-6 0 2.0
D. Autry 2-0 2.0 0 0
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-3 0 0.0
R. Ya-Sin 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Walker 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
32-7 1 0.0
A. Walker 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Wilson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Houston 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 3.5
J. Houston 1-0 0.0 0 0
G. Odum 30 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Odum 1-0 0.0 0 1
T. Carrie 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
T. Carrie 1-0 0.0 0 0
G. Stewart 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-6 0 0.0
G. Stewart 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Muhammad 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
A. Muhammad 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Buckner 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-11 0 2.5
D. Buckner 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 3 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/5
SEASON FG XP
16/18 15/15
R. Blankenship 0/0 0 3/5 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanchez 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 8
R. Sanchez 4 46.0 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.7 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 101 1
I. Rodgers 3 24.7 31 0
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
N. Hines 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 9.8 118 0
N. Hines 1 12.0 12 0
Lions
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
M. Stafford 9 QB
28
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 336 3 1 143.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1580 10 4 94.4
M. Stafford 24/42 336 3 1 28
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Agnew 1 11 0 11 1
M. Stafford 9 QB
28
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 67 0
M. Stafford 1 10 0 10 28
A. Peterson 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 314 2
A. Peterson 5 7 0 7 0
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 185 4
D. Swift 6 1 0 5 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Hall 17 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 113 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 56 1
M. Hall 7 4 113 0 73 11
T. Hockenson 88 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 65 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 22 256 4
T. Hockenson 10 7 65 0 15 6
D. Amendola 80 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 54 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 270 0
D. Amendola 4 3 54 0 24 5
M. Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 39 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 226 1
M. Jones 7 3 39 2 25 15
J. James 83 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 62 1
J. James 1 1 23 0 23 2
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 152 1
D. Swift 4 3 22 0 13 2
K. Johnson 33 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 28 0
K. Johnson 2 2 15 1 9 7
A. Peterson 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 6 50 0
A. Peterson 1 1 5 0 5 0
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 338 2
K. Golladay 4 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Collins 58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-17 1 1.0
J. Collins 7-3 0.0 0 0
T. Walker 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-10 0 0.0
T. Walker 6-5 0.0 0 0
R. Okwara 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-2 0 4.0
R. Okwara 5-1 1.0 0 0
J. Okudah 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-3 1 0.0
J. Okudah 5-0 0.0 0 0
D. Shelton 71 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-15 0 0.0
D. Shelton 4-1 1.0 0 0
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-1 0 0.0
A. Oruwariye 3-0 0.0 0 0
C. Jones 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-10 0 0.0
C. Jones 3-2 0.0 0 0
N. Williams 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
N. Williams 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Kearse 32 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Kearse 2-0 0.0 0 1
T. Flowers 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-9 0 2.0
T. Flowers 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. Hand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Hand 2-2 0.0 0 0
D. Harmon 26 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-5 2 0.0
D. Harmon 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Davis 40 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Ragland 59 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-6 0 1.0
R. Ragland 1-1 0.0 0 0
W. Harris 25 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
W. Harris 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Penisini 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 0.0
J. Penisini 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Killebrew 35 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Killebrew 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reeves-Maybin 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Tavai 51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-7 0 0.0
J. Tavai 0-4 0.0 0 0
D. Muhlbach 48 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Muhlbach 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Prater 5 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
12/16 16/16
M. Prater 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Fox 3 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 52.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 10
J. Fox 5 52.4 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
J. Agnew 2 31.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 10.3 41 0
J. Agnew 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IND 25 3:22 5 17 Punt
10:46 IND 26 4:27 9 20 Punt BLK
5:42 IND 21 5:25 8 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 IND 39 2:13 4 61 TD
9:21 IND 27 3:49 10 73 TD
3:46 DET 48 2:50 6 48 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 IND 29 2:15 3 9 Punt
6:00 IND 20 0:30 3 0 Punt
2:27 IND 40 3:53 8 60 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:15 IND 27 5:14 12 73 TD
3:46 IND 18 3:48 7 31 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 DET 18 0:52 3 1 Punt
6:19 IND 32 0:37 2 32 TD
0:17 DET 8 1:54 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:10 DET 25 1:49 4 7 Punt
5:32 DET 25 1:46 3 -11 Punt
0:56 DET 25 0:56 8 45 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DET 32 3:52 8 68 TD
8:53 DET 21 2:53 6 21 Punt
5:30 DET 36 3:03 6 24 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 DET 25 0:08 1 0 INT
13:26 DET 25 1:11 4 75 TD
7:01 DET 25 3:13 13 57 Downs

IND Colts  - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to IND 5. I.Rodgers to IND 24 for 19 yards (M.Killebrew).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24
(14:56 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 26 for 2 yards (J.Collins).
+24 YD
2 & 8 - IND 26
(14:17 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins pushed ob at 50 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 50
(13:45 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to DET 49 for 1 yard (D.Shelton; R.Okwara).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - IND 49
(13:04 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 49 for -2 yards (J.Collins).
Sack
3 & 11 - IND 49
(12:22 - 1st) P.Rivers sacked at IND 41 for -8 yards (R.Okwara).
Punt
4 & 19 - IND 41
(11:47 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 41 yards to DET 18 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by J.Agnew.

DET Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 18
(11:38 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 19 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 19
(11:06 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (T.Lewis).
No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 19
(11:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to K.Golladay.
Punt
4 & 9 - DET 19
(10:54 - 1st) D.Muhlbach to DET 7 for -12 yards. FUMBLES recovered by DET-J.Fox at DET 7. J.Fox punts 55 yards to IND 26 fair catch by N.Hines.

IND Colts  - Blocked Punt (9 plays, 20 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26
(10:46 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to IND 30 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - IND 30
(10:05 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Hilton to IND 35 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 35
(9:28 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 37 for 2 yards (N.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37
(8:51 - 1st) Z.Pascal pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - IND 37
(8:44 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 42 for 5 yards (N.Williams J.Collins).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - IND 42
(8:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 47 for 5 yards (A.Oruwariye).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47
(7:22 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 46 for -1 yards (J.Collins).
No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 46
(6:39 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Doyle.
No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 46
(6:34 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to Z.Pascal.
4 & 11 - IND 46
(6:29 - 1st) R.Sanchez punt is BLOCKED by M.Killebrew Center-L.Rhodes RECOVERED by DET-J.Collins at IND 36. J.Collins to IND 32 for 4 yards (K.Willis).

DET Lions  - Touchdown (2 plays, 32 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32
(6:19 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to IND 25 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
+25 YD
2 & 3 - DET 25
(5:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

IND Colts  - Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:42 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 68 yards from DET 35 to IND -3. I.Rodgers to IND 21 for 24 yards (T.Walker).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21
(5:37 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal to IND 29 for 8 yards (J.Coleman; T.Walker).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - IND 29
(5:03 - 1st) J.Wilkins left tackle to IND 32 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32
(4:24 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor ran ob at IND 36 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 36
(3:51 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to IND 34 for -2 yards (J.Penisini).
+8 YD
3 & 8 - IND 34
(3:12 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 42 for 8 yards (J.Okudah).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42
(2:24 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 42 for no gain (J.Collins).
-2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 42
(1:42 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 40 for -2 yards (D.Hand).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - IND 40
(0:56 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 46 for 6 yards (J.Coleman).
Punt
4 & 6 - IND 46
(0:24 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to DET 8 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by D.Amendola.

DET Lions  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 8
(0:17 - 1st) D.Swift left end to DET 3 for -5 yards (B.Okereke).
+5 YD
2 & 15 - DET 3
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 8 for 5 yards (D.Buckner; G.Stewart).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - DET 8
(14:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Johnson to DET 14 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes A.Muhammad).
Punt
4 & 4 - DET 14
(13:36 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 59 yards to IND 27 Center-D.Muhlbach. N.Hines to IND 39 for 12 yards (Ch.Jones; D.Muhlbach).

IND Colts  - Touchdown (4 plays, 61 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39
(13:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox ran ob at DET 46 for 15 yards (J.Collins).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46
(12:47 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 43 for 3 yards (R.Ragland; T.Walker).
+21 YD
2 & 7 - IND 43
(12:07 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Johnson to DET 22 for 21 yards (J.Okudah) [D.Shelton].
+22 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22
(11:20 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:10 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.

DET Lions  - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:10 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25
(11:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 36 for 11 yards (D.Leonard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 36
(10:31 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 36
(10:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to K.Golladay.
Sack
3 & 10 - DET 36
(10:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 32 for -4 yards (T.Lewis).
Punt
4 & 14 - DET 32
(9:34 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 41 yards to IND 27 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-T.McRae.

IND Colts  - Touchdown (10 plays, 73 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27
(9:21 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to IND 30 for 3 yards (R.Okwara J.Tavai).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - IND 30
(8:44 - 2nd) J.Wilkins right end to IND 46 for 16 yards (J.Okudah D.Harmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 46
(8:04 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 46
(7:59 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to DET 40 for 14 yards (T.Walker).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40
(7:34 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 34 for 6 yards (R.Okwara).
No Gain
2 & 4 - IND 34
(7:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox.
Sack
3 & 4 - IND 34
(7:04 - 2nd) P.Rivers sacked at DET 41 for -7 yards (D.Shelton). PENALTY on DET-D.Shelton Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DET 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26
(6:33 - 2nd) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 23 for 3 yards (T.Walker).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - IND 23
(5:54 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal pushed ob at DET 7 for 16 yards (A.Oruwariye).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - IND 7
(5:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Doyle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:32 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.

DET Lions  - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:32 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 69 yards from IND 35 to DET -4. J.Agnew to DET 25 for 29 yards (T.Carrie).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25
(5:26 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 22 for -3 yards (A.Walker).
No Gain
2 & 13 - DET 22
(4:44 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to K.Golladay. Penalty on DET-T.Hockenson Offensive Holding declined.
Sack
3 & 13 - DET 22
(4:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 14 for -8 yards (D.Autry).
Punt
4 & 21 - DET 14
(3:54 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to IND 29 Center-D.Muhlbach out of bounds. PENALTY on DET-T.McRae Kick Catch Interference 15 yards enforced at IND 37. Penalty on DET-J.Cabinda Offensive Holding declined.

IND Colts  - Touchdown (6 plays, 48 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48
(3:46 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to DET 44 for 4 yards (R.Ragland).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 44
(3:10 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to DET 42 for 2 yards (T.Flowers).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - IND 42
(2:27 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to DET 39 for 3 yards (R.Okwara J.Collins).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - IND 39
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 37 for 2 yards (D.Hand).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37
(1:25 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton to DET 29 for 8 yards (J.Tavai; J.Coleman).
+29 YD
2 & 2 - IND 29
(1:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep right to N.Hines for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(0:56 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.

DET Lions  - Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25
(0:56 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - DET 25
(0:52 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 35 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35
(0:46 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to IND 49 for 16 yards (B.Okereke).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49
(0:41 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 49 for -2 yards (D.Leonard).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - DET 49
(0:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to IND 45 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
+15 YD
3 & 6 - DET 45
(0:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to IND 30 for 15 yards (K.Willis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 30
(0:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
No Good
2 & 10 - DET 30
(0:05 - 2nd) M.Prater 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

DET Lions  - Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to DET -1. J.Agnew to DET 32 for 33 yards (T.Wilson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 32
(14:53 - 3rd) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 32 for no gain (D.Leonard).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 32
(14:15 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 34 for 2 yards (K.Willis).
+15 YD
3 & 8 - DET 34
(13:40 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 49 for 15 yards (D.Leonard K.Willis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49
(13:08 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to A.Peterson pushed ob at IND 46 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
No Gain
2 & 5 - DET 46
(12:35 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hockenson (K.Moore).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - DET 46
(12:29 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to IND 32 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - DET 32
(11:47 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James pushed ob at IND 9 for 23 yards (K.Willis).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - DET 9
(11:15 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:08 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

IND Colts  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:08 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to IND -2. I.Rodgers to IND 29 for 31 yards (W.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29
(11:00 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 33 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones; T.Walker).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - IND 33
(10:21 - 3rd) J.Wilkins right end to IND 37 for 4 yards (D.Shelton).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 37
(9:38 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 38 for 1 yard (J.Okudah).
Punt
4 & 1 - IND 38
(9:01 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 51 yards to DET 11 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by J.Agnew. PENALTY on IND-L.Rhodes Tripping 10 yards enforced at DET 11.

DET Lions  - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 21
(8:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones [B.Okereke].
-2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 21
(8:47 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 19 for -2 yards (K.Willis).
+17 YD
3 & 12 - DET 19
(8:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Hall to DET 36 for 17 yards (J.Blackmon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36
(7:31 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 37 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 37
(6:55 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Hall.
Penalty
3 & 9 - DET 37
(6:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-J.Agnew False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 37 - No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 14 - DET 32
(6:50 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 42 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
Punt
4 & 4 - DET 42
(6:08 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 58 yards to end zone Center-D.Muhlbach Touchback.

IND Colts  - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 20
(6:00 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 20
(5:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 20
(5:50 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Burton.
Punt
4 & 10 - IND 20
(5:44 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to DET 34 Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to DET 36 for 2 yards (G.Odum). FUMBLES (G.Odum) and recovers at DET 36.

DET Lions  - Fumble (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DET 36
(5:30 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 46 for 10 yards (J.Blackmon).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46
(5:00 - 3rd) J.Agnew left end to IND 43 for 11 yards (A.Muhammad).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43
(4:23 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Hall to IND 26 for 17 yards (D.Leonard; J.Blackmon).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 26
(3:52 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle to IND 27 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - DET 27
(3:17 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to IND 25 for 2 yards (X.Rhodes D.Leonard).
Sack
3 & 9 - DET 25
(2:34 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at IND 34 for -9 yards (D.Leonard). FUMBLES (D.Leonard) [D.Leonard] RECOVERED by IND-J.Houston at IND 40. J.Houston to IND 40 for no gain (J.Jackson).

IND Colts  - Touchdown (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40
(2:27 - 3rd) N.Hines right end to IND 41 for 1 yard (D.Shelton).
No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 41
(1:48 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal.
+18 YD
3 & 9 - IND 41
(1:41 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep middle to M.Johnson to DET 41 for 18 yards (J.Coleman).
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41
(1:07 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 41 for no gain (J.Penisini; J.Tavai).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41
(0:27 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left end to DET 45 for -4 yards (T.Flowers).
Penalty
3 & 14 - IND 0
(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to A.Dulin (J.Coleman). PENALTY on DET-J.Coleman Defensive Pass Interference 41 yards enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 4 - IND 4
(14:52 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton pushed ob at DET 1 for 3 yards (T.Walker).
No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 1
(14:20 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 1 for no gain (Ch.Jones; D.Hand).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 1
(13:36 - 4th) J.Wilkins left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(13:34 - 4th) (Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Wilkins rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

DET Lions  - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:34 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
Int
1 & 10 - DET 25
(13:34 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right intended for M.Jones INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at DET 29. K.Moore for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.

DET Lions  - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:26 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
Kickoff
(13:26 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
Sack
1 & 10 - DET 25
(13:26 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 19 for -6 yards (D.Autry).
No Gain
2 & 16 - DET 19
(12:56 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Hall (S.Day).
+73 YD
3 & 16 - DET 19
(12:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Hall pushed ob at IND 8 for 73 yards (X.Rhodes).
Penalty
1 & 8 - DET 0
(12:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Illegal Contact 4 yards enforced at IND 8 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - DET 4
(12:20 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:15 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.

IND Colts  - Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:15 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to IND 0. N.Hines to IND 27 for 27 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27
(12:08 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 31 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
+13 YD
2 & 6 - IND 31
(11:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to A.Dulin to IND 44 for 13 yards (J.Kearse). FUMBLES (J.Kearse) ball out of bounds at IND 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44
(10:58 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal [J.Kearse].
+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 44
(10:53 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 48 for 8 yards (Ch.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 48
(10:08 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at DET 45 for 3 yards (A.Oruwariye).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45
(9:37 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to DET 39 for 6 yards (J.Collins).
Penalty
2 & 4 - IND 39
(8:54 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 9 - IND 44
(8:53 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep right to Z.Pascal to DET 24 for 20 yards (J.Coleman).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24
(8:10 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 12 for 12 yards (D.Harmon; T.Walker).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 12
(7:23 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 7 for 5 yards (R.Okwara).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - IND 7
(7:17 - 4th) N.Hines right tackle to DET 2 for 5 yards (J.Collins).
No Gain
1 & 2 - IND 2
(7:11 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - IND 2
(7:07 - 4th) Direct snap to T.Burton. T.Burton right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(7:01 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.

DET Lions  - Downs (13 plays, 57 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:01 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 25
(7:01 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to DET 38 for 13 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38
(6:40 - 4th) D.Swift left tackle to DET 41 for 3 yards (J.Houston).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - DET 41
(6:20 - 4th) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to IND 49 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 49
(5:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Amendola.
Sack
2 & 10 - DET 49
(5:46 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 45 for -6 yards (T.Lewis).
+24 YD
3 & 16 - DET 45
(5:03 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to IND 31 for 24 yards (K.Moore).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 31
(4:37 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right. Ball thrown away.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - DET 31
(4:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift pushed ob at IND 24 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - DET 24
(4:28 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Hall to IND 18 for 6 yards (B.Okereke; R.Ya-Sin). IND-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 18
(4:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones (T.Carrie).
No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 18
(4:04 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Hall.
No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 18
(3:58 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to D.Swift [K.Moore].
No Gain
4 & 10 - DET 18
(3:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.

IND Colts  - End of Game (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18
(3:48 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 21 for 3 yards (J.Tavai; D.Hand).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 21
(3:44 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 23 for 2 yards (D.Shelton).
+11 YD
3 & 5 - IND 23
(3:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to IND 34 for 11 yards (T.Walker).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34
(2:23 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 37 for 3 yards (T.Walker; J.Collins).
+14 YD
2 & 7 - IND 37
(2:00 - 4th) J.Wilkins right end to DET 49 for 14 yards (J.Kearse).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49
(1:16 - 4th) P.Rivers kneels to IND 49 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - IND 49
(0:35 - 4th) P.Rivers kneels to IND 49 for no gain.
