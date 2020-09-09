Drive Chart
|
|
|IND
|DET
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
P. Rivers
17 QB
262 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -2 RuYds
|
28
FPTS
|
M. Stafford
9 QB
336 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 10 RuYds
|
28
FPTS
Touchdown 5:42
M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
32
yds
00:37
pos
0
6
Touchdown 11:10
P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
61
yds
2:13
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:10
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
13
7
Point After TD 5:32
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
20
7
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:56
R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 11:08
M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
3:52
pos
20
13
20
14
Two Point Conversion 13:34
(Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Wilkins rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 13:26
M.Stafford pass short right intended for M.Jones INTERCEPTED by K.Moore at DET 29. K.Moore for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
34
14
Point After TD 13:26
R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
plays
yds
pos
35
14
Touchdown 12:15
M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:11
pos
35
20
35
21
Touchdown 7:01
Direct snap to T.Burton. T.Burton right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
78
yds
5:14
pos
41
21
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:11
|22:14
|1st Downs
|26
|20
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|15
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|366
|326
|Total Plays
|75
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|119
|29
|Rush Attempts
|40
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|23-34
|24-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-19
|4-76
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.8
|5-52.4
|Return Yards
|142
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-101
|2-62
|Int. - Returns
|1-29
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|119
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|366
|TOTAL YDS
|326
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|20
|89
|1
|16
|18
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|11
|22
|0
|6
|2
|
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|8
|0
|6
|17
|
T. Burton 80 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Burton
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|
P. Rivers 17 QB
28
FPTS
|P. Rivers
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|28
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|3
|54
|2
|29
|17
|
Z. Pascal 14 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|6
|3
|44
|0
|20
|4
|
M. Johnson 83 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|4
|2
|39
|0
|21
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|4
|3
|37
|0
|15
|3
|
J. Wilkins 20 RB
18
FPTS
|J. Wilkins
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|18
|
J. Doyle 84 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Doyle
|3
|2
|18
|1
|11
|7
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Hilton 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Hilton
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Burton 80 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Burton
|4
|3
|9
|0
|8
|6
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Leonard 53 OLB
|D. Leonard
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Willis 37 SS
|K. Willis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
X. Rhodes 27 CB
|X. Rhodes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 MLB
|A. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wilson 31 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 50 DE
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 SAF
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Carrie 38 CB
|T. Carrie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 97 DE
|A. Muhammad
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Blankenship
|0/0
|0
|3/5
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|4
|46.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|3
|24.7
|31
|0
|
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
17
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|24/42
|336
|3
|1
|28
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
M. Stafford 9 QB
28
FPTS
|M. Stafford
|1
|10
|0
|10
|28
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|5
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Swift
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hall 17 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hall
|7
|4
|113
|0
|73
|11
|
T. Hockenson 88 TE
6
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|10
|7
|65
|0
|15
|6
|
D. Amendola 80 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Amendola
|4
|3
|54
|0
|24
|5
|
M. Jones 11 WR
15
FPTS
|M. Jones
|7
|3
|39
|2
|25
|15
|
J. James 83 TE
2
FPTS
|J. James
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|2
|
D. Swift 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Swift
|4
|3
|22
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Johnson 33 RB
7
FPTS
|K. Johnson
|2
|2
|15
|1
|9
|7
|
A. Peterson 28 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Peterson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Golladay 19 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Golladay
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Collins 58 OLB
|J. Collins
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 21 DB
|T. Walker
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Okwara 95 DE
|R. Okwara
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 30 CB
|J. Okudah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelton 71 NT
|D. Shelton
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Oruwariye 24 CB
|A. Oruwariye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 52 OLB
|C. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 97 DE
|N. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 32 SAF
|J. Kearse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Flowers 90 DE
|T. Flowers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hand 93 DE
|D. Hand
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harmon 26 SS
|D. Harmon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ragland 59 ILB
|R. Ragland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 FS
|W. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Penisini 91 DT
|J. Penisini
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Killebrew 35 SAF
|M. Killebrew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 51 OLB
|J. Tavai
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Muhlbach 48 LS
|D. Muhlbach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
3
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|5
|52.4
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|31.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
IND
Colts
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to IND 5. I.Rodgers to IND 24 for 19 yards (M.Killebrew).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(14:56 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 26 for 2 yards (J.Collins).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 26(14:17 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Wilkins pushed ob at 50 for 24 yards (D.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 50(13:45 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to DET 49 for 1 yard (D.Shelton; R.Okwara).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 49(13:04 - 1st) N.Hines right end to IND 49 for -2 yards (J.Collins).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - IND 49(12:22 - 1st) P.Rivers sacked at IND 41 for -8 yards (R.Okwara).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - IND 41(11:47 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 41 yards to DET 18 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by J.Agnew.
DET
Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(11:38 - 1st) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 19 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 19(11:06 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DET 19(11:01 - 1st) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep left to K.Golladay.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DET 19(10:54 - 1st) D.Muhlbach to DET 7 for -12 yards. FUMBLES recovered by DET-J.Fox at DET 7. J.Fox punts 55 yards to IND 26 fair catch by N.Hines.
IND
Colts
- Blocked Punt (9 plays, 20 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(10:46 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to IND 30 for 4 yards (T.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 30(10:05 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Hilton to IND 35 for 5 yards (J.Okudah).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 35(9:28 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 37 for 2 yards (N.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(8:51 - 1st) Z.Pascal pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 37(8:44 - 1st) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 42 for 5 yards (N.Williams J.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 42(8:00 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 47 for 5 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(7:22 - 1st) J.Taylor left end to IND 46 for -1 yards (J.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 46(6:39 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to J.Doyle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 46(6:34 - 1st) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to Z.Pascal.
|
4 & 11 - IND 46(6:29 - 1st) R.Sanchez punt is BLOCKED by M.Killebrew Center-L.Rhodes RECOVERED by DET-J.Collins at IND 36. J.Collins to IND 32 for 4 yards (K.Willis).
DET
Lions
- Touchdown (2 plays, 32 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(6:19 - 1st) A.Peterson up the middle to IND 25 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 3 - DET 25(5:49 - 1st) M.Stafford pass deep left to M.Jones for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
IND
Colts
- Punt (8 plays, 25 yards, 5:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 68 yards from DET 35 to IND -3. I.Rodgers to IND 21 for 24 yards (T.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(5:37 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to Z.Pascal to IND 29 for 8 yards (J.Coleman; T.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 29(5:03 - 1st) J.Wilkins left tackle to IND 32 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(4:24 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Taylor ran ob at IND 36 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 36(3:51 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to T.Burton to IND 34 for -2 yards (J.Penisini).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 34(3:12 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 42 for 8 yards (J.Okudah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 42(2:24 - 1st) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 42 for no gain (J.Collins).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 42(1:42 - 1st) N.Hines up the middle to IND 40 for -2 yards (D.Hand).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - IND 40(0:56 - 1st) P.Rivers pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 46 for 6 yards (J.Coleman).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - IND 46(0:24 - 1st) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to DET 8 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by D.Amendola.
DET
Lions
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 8(0:17 - 1st) D.Swift left end to DET 3 for -5 yards (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - DET 3(15:00 - 2nd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 8 for 5 yards (D.Buckner; G.Stewart).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - DET 8(14:23 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to K.Johnson to DET 14 for 6 yards (X.Rhodes A.Muhammad).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DET 14(13:36 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 59 yards to IND 27 Center-D.Muhlbach. N.Hines to IND 39 for 12 yards (Ch.Jones; D.Muhlbach).
IND
Colts
- Touchdown (4 plays, 61 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 39(13:23 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox ran ob at DET 46 for 15 yards (J.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(12:47 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 43 for 3 yards (R.Ragland; T.Walker).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 43(12:07 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short middle to M.Johnson to DET 22 for 21 yards (J.Okudah) [D.Shelton].
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 22(11:20 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to N.Hines for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
DET
Lions
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(11:10 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 36 for 11 yards (D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(10:31 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to T.Hockenson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 36(10:26 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to K.Golladay.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - DET 36(10:18 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 32 for -4 yards (T.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DET 32(9:34 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 41 yards to IND 27 Center-D.Muhlbach downed by DET-T.McRae.
IND
Colts
- Touchdown (10 plays, 73 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(9:21 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to IND 30 for 3 yards (R.Okwara J.Tavai).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 30(8:44 - 2nd) J.Wilkins right end to IND 46 for 16 yards (J.Okudah D.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 46(8:04 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to M.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 46(7:59 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to M.Alie-Cox to DET 40 for 14 yards (T.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:34 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 34 for 6 yards (R.Okwara).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IND 34(7:08 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - IND 34(7:04 - 2nd) P.Rivers sacked at DET 41 for -7 yards (D.Shelton). PENALTY on DET-D.Shelton Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at DET 41.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(6:33 - 2nd) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 23 for 3 yards (T.Walker).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 23(5:54 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to Z.Pascal pushed ob at DET 7 for 16 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - IND 7(5:37 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to J.Doyle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
DET
Lions
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 69 yards from IND 35 to DET -4. J.Agnew to DET 25 for 29 yards (T.Carrie).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(5:26 - 2nd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 22 for -3 yards (A.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DET 22(4:44 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to K.Golladay. Penalty on DET-T.Hockenson Offensive Holding declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - DET 22(4:39 - 2nd) M.Stafford sacked at DET 14 for -8 yards (D.Autry).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - DET 14(3:54 - 2nd) J.Fox punts 57 yards to IND 29 Center-D.Muhlbach out of bounds. PENALTY on DET-T.McRae Kick Catch Interference 15 yards enforced at IND 37. Penalty on DET-J.Cabinda Offensive Holding declined.
IND
Colts
- Touchdown (6 plays, 48 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(3:46 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Hilton to DET 44 for 4 yards (R.Ragland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 44(3:10 - 2nd) J.Wilkins left tackle to DET 42 for 2 yards (T.Flowers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - IND 42(2:27 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to DET 39 for 3 yards (R.Okwara J.Collins).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - IND 39(2:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 37 for 2 yards (D.Hand).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 37(1:25 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton to DET 29 for 8 yards (J.Tavai; J.Coleman).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 29(1:02 - 2nd) P.Rivers pass deep right to N.Hines for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:56 - 2nd) R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
DET
Lions
- Missed FG (8 plays, 45 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(0:56 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to K.Golladay.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 25(0:52 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 35 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 35(0:46 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to D.Amendola to IND 49 for 16 yards (B.Okereke).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(0:41 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 49 for -2 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - DET 49(0:21 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to IND 45 for 6 yards (D.Leonard).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - DET 45(0:17 - 2nd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to IND 30 for 15 yards (K.Willis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 30(0:06 - 2nd) M.Stafford spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|No Good
|
2 & 10 - DET 30(0:05 - 2nd) M.Prater 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
DET
Lions
- Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Sanchez kicks 66 yards from IND 35 to DET -1. J.Agnew to DET 32 for 33 yards (T.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(14:53 - 3rd) A.Peterson right tackle to DET 32 for no gain (D.Leonard).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 32(14:15 - 3rd) A.Peterson left tackle to DET 34 for 2 yards (K.Willis).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - DET 34(13:40 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to T.Hockenson to DET 49 for 15 yards (D.Leonard K.Willis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(13:08 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to A.Peterson pushed ob at IND 46 for 5 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DET 46(12:35 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to T.Hockenson (K.Moore).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - DET 46(12:29 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Amendola to IND 32 for 14 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 32(11:47 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to J.James pushed ob at IND 9 for 23 yards (K.Willis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - DET 9(11:15 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to K.Johnson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:08 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
IND
Colts
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:08 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to IND -2. I.Rodgers to IND 29 for 31 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(11:00 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 33 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones; T.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 33(10:21 - 3rd) J.Wilkins right end to IND 37 for 4 yards (D.Shelton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 37(9:38 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 38 for 1 yard (J.Okudah).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IND 38(9:01 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 51 yards to DET 11 Center-L.Rhodes fair catch by J.Agnew. PENALTY on IND-L.Rhodes Tripping 10 yards enforced at DET 11.
DET
Lions
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 21(8:53 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to M.Jones [B.Okereke].
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 21(8:47 - 3rd) D.Swift right tackle to DET 19 for -2 yards (K.Willis).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - DET 19(8:11 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Hall to DET 36 for 17 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(7:31 - 3rd) D.Swift up the middle to DET 37 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DET 37(6:55 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to M.Hall.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - DET 37(6:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on DET-J.Agnew False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 37 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - DET 32(6:50 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short right to T.Hockenson to DET 42 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DET 42(6:08 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 58 yards to end zone Center-D.Muhlbach Touchback.
IND
Colts
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:00 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short left to M.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 20(5:55 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to N.Hines.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 20(5:50 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep left to T.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 20(5:44 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to DET 34 Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to DET 36 for 2 yards (G.Odum). FUMBLES (G.Odum) and recovers at DET 36.
DET
Lions
- Fumble (6 plays, 24 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 36(5:30 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Jones to DET 46 for 10 yards (J.Blackmon).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 46(5:00 - 3rd) J.Agnew left end to IND 43 for 11 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 43(4:23 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Hall to IND 26 for 17 yards (D.Leonard; J.Blackmon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 26(3:52 - 3rd) D.Swift left tackle to IND 27 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - DET 27(3:17 - 3rd) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to IND 25 for 2 yards (X.Rhodes D.Leonard).
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - DET 25(2:34 - 3rd) M.Stafford sacked at IND 34 for -9 yards (D.Leonard). FUMBLES (D.Leonard) [D.Leonard] RECOVERED by IND-J.Houston at IND 40. J.Houston to IND 40 for no gain (J.Jackson).
IND
Colts
- Touchdown (8 plays, 60 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(2:27 - 3rd) N.Hines right end to IND 41 for 1 yard (D.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - IND 41(1:48 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass incomplete short middle to Z.Pascal.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - IND 41(1:41 - 3rd) P.Rivers pass deep middle to M.Johnson to DET 41 for 18 yards (J.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(1:07 - 3rd) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 41 for no gain (J.Penisini; J.Tavai).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(0:27 - 3rd) J.Wilkins left end to DET 45 for -4 yards (T.Flowers).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - IND 0(15:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete deep right to A.Dulin (J.Coleman). PENALTY on DET-J.Coleman Defensive Pass Interference 41 yards enforced at DET 45 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - IND 4(14:52 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short right to T.Burton pushed ob at DET 1 for 3 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IND 1(14:20 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to DET 1 for no gain (Ch.Jones; D.Hand).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 1(13:36 - 4th) J.Wilkins left end for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:34 - 4th) (Run formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Wilkins rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
DET
Lions
- Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is GOOD Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(13:26 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 19 for -6 yards (D.Autry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - DET 19(12:56 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Hall (S.Day).
|+73 YD
|
3 & 16 - DET 19(12:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to M.Hall pushed ob at IND 8 for 73 yards (X.Rhodes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - DET 0(12:29 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to T.Hockenson. PENALTY on IND-R.Ya-Sin Illegal Contact 4 yards enforced at IND 8 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - DET 4(12:20 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to M.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD Center-D.Muhlbach Holder-J.Fox.
IND
Colts
- Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 4th) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to IND 0. N.Hines to IND 27 for 27 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(12:08 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 31 for 4 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 31(11:30 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to A.Dulin to IND 44 for 13 yards (J.Kearse). FUMBLES (J.Kearse) ball out of bounds at IND 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(10:58 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal [J.Kearse].
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 44(10:53 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 48 for 8 yards (Ch.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 48(10:08 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to N.Hines pushed ob at DET 45 for 3 yards (A.Oruwariye).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 45(9:37 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to DET 39 for 6 yards (J.Collins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - IND 39(8:54 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-M.Pittman False Start 5 yards enforced at DET 39 - No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 44(8:53 - 4th) P.Rivers pass deep right to Z.Pascal to DET 24 for 20 yards (J.Coleman).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 24(8:10 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 12 for 12 yards (D.Harmon; T.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 12(7:23 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to DET 7 for 5 yards (R.Okwara).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 7(7:17 - 4th) N.Hines right tackle to DET 2 for 5 yards (J.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - IND 2(7:11 - 4th) P.Rivers pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 2(7:07 - 4th) Direct snap to T.Burton. T.Burton right end for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:01 - 4th) R.Blankenship extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-L.Rhodes Holder-R.Sanchez.
DET
Lions
- Downs (13 plays, 57 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 4th) R.Sanchez kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 25(7:01 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short left to D.Swift to DET 38 for 13 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DET 38(6:40 - 4th) D.Swift left tackle to DET 41 for 3 yards (J.Houston).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - DET 41(6:20 - 4th) M.Stafford scrambles up the middle to IND 49 for 10 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 49(5:52 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short right to D.Amendola.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DET 49(5:46 - 4th) M.Stafford sacked at DET 45 for -6 yards (T.Lewis).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 16 - DET 45(5:03 - 4th) M.Stafford pass deep middle to D.Amendola to IND 31 for 24 yards (K.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 31(4:37 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right. Ball thrown away.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DET 31(4:32 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short right to D.Swift pushed ob at IND 24 for 7 yards (D.Leonard).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - DET 24(4:28 - 4th) M.Stafford pass short middle to M.Hall to IND 18 for 6 yards (B.Okereke; R.Ya-Sin). IND-R.Ya-Sin was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DET 18(4:09 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones (T.Carrie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DET 18(4:04 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short left to M.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DET 18(3:58 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete short middle to D.Swift [K.Moore].
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - DET 18(3:55 - 4th) M.Stafford pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
IND
Colts
- End of Game (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 18(3:48 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 21 for 3 yards (J.Tavai; D.Hand).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 21(3:44 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 23 for 2 yards (D.Shelton).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - IND 23(3:00 - 4th) P.Rivers pass short left to J.Doyle to IND 34 for 11 yards (T.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 34(2:23 - 4th) J.Wilkins up the middle to IND 37 for 3 yards (T.Walker; J.Collins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 37(2:00 - 4th) J.Wilkins right end to DET 49 for 14 yards (J.Kearse).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(1:16 - 4th) P.Rivers kneels to IND 49 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 49(0:35 - 4th) P.Rivers kneels to IND 49 for no gain.
-
LAC
DEN
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NO
CHI
3
10
2nd 3:11 FOX
-
SF
SEA
7
13
2nd 3:04 FOX
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN