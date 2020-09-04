+9 YD 1 & 10 - LAR 8 (6:30 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 17 for 9 yards (J.Baker N.Needham).

+13 YD 2 & 1 - LAR 17 (6:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 30 for 13 yards (K.Van Noy).

+9 YD 1 & 10 - LAR 30 (5:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to LAR 39 for 9 yards (J.Baker).

+4 YD 2 & 1 - LAR 39 (5:30 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to LAR 43 for 4 yards (J.Baker; R.Davis).

No Gain 1 & 10 - LAR 43 (5:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.

+7 YD 2 & 10 - LAR 43 (4:56 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (N.Needham).

+15 YD 3 & 3 - LAR 50 (4:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 35 for 15 yards (N.Needham). MIA-K.Grugier-Hill was injured during the play. His return is Probable.

No Gain 1 & 10 - LAR 35 (4:20 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Baker).

+5 YD 2 & 10 - LAR 35 (4:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to MIA 30 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy).

No Gain 3 & 5 - LAR 30 (3:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett (E.Rowe).