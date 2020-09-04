Drive Chart
|LAR
|MIA
Key Players
|
R. Woods
17 WR
85 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|
20
FPTS
|
M. Gaskin
37 RB
47 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
9
FPTS
7
0
Touchdown 0:00
T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-D.Long Defensive Pass Interference declined.
6
plays
33
yds
2:55
pos
7
6
7
7
Touchdown 10:01
J.Goff sacked at MIA 17 for -8 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-A.Van Ginkel at MIA 22. A.Van Ginkel for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-15
yds
1:02
pos
7
13
7
14
Touchdown 8:44
J.Hekker punts 60 yards to MIA 12 Center-J.McQuaide. J.Grant for 88 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
4
yds
1:17
pos
7
20
7
21
Touchdown 2:47
C.Wilkins and A.Pankey reported in as eligible. M.Gaskin up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
1
yds
00:04
pos
7
27
7
28
Field Goal 0:11
K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
13
plays
65
yds
2:36
pos
10
28
No scoring this quarter
16
28
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:19
|23:31
|1st Downs
|31
|8
|Rushing
|11
|3
|Passing
|19
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|471
|145
|Total Plays
|92
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|55
|Rush Attempts
|29
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.2
|Net Yards Passing
|340
|90
|Comp. - Att.
|35-61
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.3
|9-42.8
|Return Yards
|36
|145
|Punts - Returns
|3-7
|1-88
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-29
|1-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|340
|PASS YDS
|90
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|471
|TOTAL YDS
|145
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
12
FPTS
|J. Goff
|35/61
|355
|1
|2
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|8
|47
|0
|18
|5
|
M. Brown 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Brown
|10
|40
|0
|11
|5
|
C. Akers 23 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Akers
|9
|35
|0
|10
|4
|
R. Woods 17 WR
20
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|9
|1
|5
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|21
|11
|110
|0
|22
|11
|
R. Woods 17 WR
20
FPTS
|R. Woods
|8
|7
|85
|1
|26
|20
|
J. Reynolds 11 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Reynolds
|9
|4
|44
|0
|15
|4
|
G. Everett 81 TE
3
FPTS
|G. Everett
|9
|5
|32
|0
|11
|3
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
2
FPTS
|V. Jefferson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|2
|
C. Akers 23 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Akers
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|4
|
M. Brown 34 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Brown
|2
|2
|17
|0
|14
|5
|
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Higbee
|4
|2
|14
|0
|13
|1
|
D. Henderson 27 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Henderson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Hill 22 CB
|T. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Young 41 OLB
|K. Young
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Long 25 DB
|D. Long
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Rapp 24 SAF
|T. Rapp
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
|S. Joseph-Day
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Donald 99 DE
|A. Donald
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 33 SAF
|N. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Forbath K
|K. Forbath
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
|S. Ebukam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Kiser 59 MLB
|M. Kiser
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Everett 81 TE
|G. Everett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
|C. Kupp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Gaines 91 DT
|G. Gaines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 34 RB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 97 DE
|M. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brockers 90 DE
|M. Brockers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Forbath K
5
FPTS
|K. Forbath
|1/2
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 6 P
|J. Hekker
|6
|47.3
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
X. Jones 35 RB
0
FPTS
|X. Jones
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Webster
|3
|2.3
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
7
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|12/22
|93
|1
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|18
|47
|1
|6
|9
|
M. Breida 22 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Breida
|4
|13
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
7
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|
M. Perry 10 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|2
|2
|16
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|6
|3
|16
|0
|9
|9
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
P. Williams 18 WR
1
FPTS
|P. Williams
|5
|2
|15
|0
|8
|1
|
I. Ford 84 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Ford
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Perry 10 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Perry
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
D. Parker 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|6
|
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Shaheen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 DB
|N. Needham
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|5-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Rowe 21 FS
|E. Rowe
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Roberts 44 OLB
|E. Roberts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
B. McCain 28 SS
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 FS
|B. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ogbah 91 DE
|E. Ogbah
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Jones 24 CB
|B. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Munson 48 LB
|C. Munson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hollins 86 WR
|M. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
4
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 2 P
|M. Haack
|9
|42.8
|5
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|45.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Grant
|1
|88.0
|88
|1
LAR
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-K.Van Noy Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - LAR 30(15:00 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 34 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; J.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 34(14:19 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 38 for 4 yards (R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 38(13:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 38(13:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds (E.Ogbah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 38(13:35 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to C.Kupp.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 38(13:30 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 62 yards to end zone Center-J.McQuaide Touchback.
MIA
Dolphins
- Fumble (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 20(13:21 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 23 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - MIA 23(12:45 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 18 for -5 yards (A.Donald). FUMBLES (A.Donald) [M.Brockers] touched at MIA 20 RECOVERED by LAR-L.Floyd at MIA 15.
LAR
Rams
- Touchdown (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(12:38 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to MIA 11 for 4 yards (R.Davis; E.Rowe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 11(11:58 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to MIA 4 for 7 yards (E.Ogbah; J.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAR 4(11:18 - 1st) R.Woods left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 1st) K.Forbath kicks 63 yards from LAR 35 to MIA 2. J.Grant MUFFS catch touched at MIA 2 and recovers at MIA 4. J.Grant to MIA 49 for 45 yards (K.Forbath).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(11:04 - 1st) M.Gaskin right guard to LAR 47 for 4 yards (S.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIA 47(10:28 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams to LAR 39 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 39(9:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to P.Williams.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIA 39(9:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to LAR 39 for no gain (D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIA 39(8:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
|
4 & 10 - MIA 39(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on MIA Delay of Game declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIA 39(8:52 - 1st) M.Haack punts 32 yards to LAR 7 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-C.Fejedelem.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(8:42 - 1st) D.Henderson left end pushed ob at LAR 25 for 18 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(8:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 25(8:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp ran ob at LAR 26 for 1 yard (X.Howard).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAR 26(7:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 43 for 17 yards (X.Howard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(6:54 - 1st) M.Brown right end to LAR 49 for 6 yards (X.Howard; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LAR 49(6:13 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to G.Everett (A.Van Ginkel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LAR 49(6:06 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LAR 49(6:03 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to MIA 10 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 10(5:55 - 1st) M.Gaskin right guard to MIA 13 for 3 yards (G.Gaines).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 13(5:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end to MIA 15 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIA 15(4:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki (D.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MIA 15(4:21 - 1st) M.Haack punts 63 yards to LAR 22 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-N.Igbinoghene. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 22.
LAR
Rams
- Interception (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(4:11 - 1st) M.Brown right end pushed ob at LAR 17 for 5 yards (J.Baker C.Wilkins).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 17(3:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 31 for 14 yards (E.Rowe).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 31(3:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 39 for 8 yards (J.Baker; N.Needham).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - LAR 39(3:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by C.Wilkins at LAR 41. C.Wilkins to LAR 33 for 8 yards (C.Kupp).
MIA
Dolphins
- Touchdown (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 33(2:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to LAR 25 for 8 yards (M.Kiser).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 25(2:18 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to LAR 22 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 22(1:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to LAR 7 for 15 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - MIA 7(0:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gaskin.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 7(0:44 - 1st) M.Gaskin right end to LAR 3 for 4 yards (D.Long).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIA 3(0:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-D.Long Defensive Pass Interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (6 plays, 40 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 45 yards from MIA 35 to LAR 20. X.Jones to LAR 24 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; S.Eguavoen).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(14:55 - 2nd) D.Henderson right end to LAR 36 for 12 yards (X.Howard).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(14:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Henderson to LAR 47 for 11 yards (K.Van Noy).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 47(13:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 47 - No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAR 42(12:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 36 for 22 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(12:13 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to MIA 36 for no gain (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAR 36(11:31 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LAR 36(11:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (X.Howard).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAR 36(11:23 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 33 yards to MIA 3 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Webster.
LAR
Rams
- Fumble (2 plays, -15 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAR 7(11:03 - 2nd) D.Henderson left tackle to MIA 9 for -2 yards (E.Roberts).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LAR 9(10:17 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at MIA 17 for -8 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-A.Van Ginkel at MIA 22. A.Van Ginkel for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to LAR -1. N.Webster to LAR 24 for 25 yards (M.Hollins; N.Igbinoghene).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 24(9:53 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 28 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 28(9:14 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAR 28(9:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAR 28(9:02 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 60 yards to MIA 12 Center-J.McQuaide. J.Grant for 88 yards TOUCHDOWN.
LAR
Rams
- Interception (7 plays, 33 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 62 yards from MIA 35 to LAR 3 out of bounds.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 40(8:16 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to 50 for 10 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 50(8:03 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to MIA 45 for 5 yards (S.Lawson; R.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAR 45(7:23 - 2nd) R.Woods right end to MIA 40 for 5 yards (N.Needham; Z.Sieler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 40(6:37 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to MIA 32 for 8 yards (E.Rowe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAR 32(6:00 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to MIA 28 for 4 yards (J.Baker; A.Van Ginkel).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(5:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to MIA 27 for 1 yard (E.Rowe).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - LAR 27(4:51 - 2nd) J.Goff pass intended for G.Everett INTERCEPTED by E.Rowe [J.Baker] at MIA 22. E.Rowe to MIA 26 for 4 yards (G.Everett).
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(4:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to P.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 26(4:40 - 2nd) M.Breida right tackle to MIA 32 for 6 yards (A.Donald; K.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIA 32(4:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to P.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIA 32(3:56 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to LAR 26 Center-B.Ferguson. N.Webster MUFFS catch and recovers at LAR 29. N.Webster to LAR 29 for no gain (C.Munson).
LAR
Rams
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 29(3:48 - 2nd) M.Brown right end to LAR 31 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAR 31(3:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [S.Lawson].
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LAR 31(3:01 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 23 for -8 yards (S.Lawson). FUMBLES (S.Lawson) [S.Lawson] RECOVERED by MIA-K.Van Noy at LAR 29. K.Van Noy to LAR 1 for 28 yards (M.Brown).
LAR
Rams
- Field Goal (13 plays, 70 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(2:47 - 2nd) M.Brown right end to LAR 36 for 11 yards (C.Wilkins).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 45(2:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp [E.Rowe]. PENALTY on MIA-E.Rowe Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LAR 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(2:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (X.Howard).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAR 43(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 43 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy). PENALTY on LAR-M.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 49 - No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 20 - LAR 41(1:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to 50 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy N.Needham).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - LAR 50(1:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to MIA 37 for 13 yards (N.Needham).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 37(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to MIA 28 for 9 yards (By.Jones; N.Needham).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 28(0:45 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett pushed ob at MIA 23 for 5 yards (E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 23(0:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 23(0:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson ran ob at MIA 15 for 8 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 15(0:33 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to M.Brown ran ob at MIA 12 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 12(0:29 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at MIA 5 for 7 yards (By.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LAR 5(0:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAR 7(0:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LAR 5(0:15 - 2nd) K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 25 for no gain (K.Young).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gaskin to MIA 34 for 9 yards (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(13:46 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Gaskin. M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 34 for no gain (M.Brockers; S.Joseph).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MIA 34(12:56 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 38 yards to LAR 28 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by N.Webster.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 28(12:48 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 28 for no gain (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 28(12:06 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to LAR 25 for -3 yards (E.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LAR 25(11:20 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett [Z.Sieler].
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LAR 25(11:13 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to MIA 31 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by J.Grant. MIA-P.Laird was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 31(11:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gaskin pushed ob at MIA 38 for 7 yards (A.Donald).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIA 38(10:28 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Perry pushed ob at MIA 48 for 10 yards (T.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 48(9:51 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Breida left end to LAR 49 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 49(9:10 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Perry up the middle to MIA 46 for -5 yards (A.Donald).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MIA 46(8:29 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gaskin [L.Floyd].
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - MIA 46(8:25 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 44 yards to LAR 10 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-S.Eguavoen.
LAR
Rams
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 10(8:16 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 13 for 3 yards (J.Baker; C.Wilkins).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 13(7:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to LAR 26 for 13 yards (J.Baker). Penalty on MIA Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 26(7:04 - 3rd) M.Brown right guard to LAR 30 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAR 30(6:25 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (K.Van Noy E.Rowe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAR 30(6:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp [Z.Sieler].
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAR 30(6:15 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to MIA 26 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by J.Grant.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 26(6:07 - 3rd) M.Breida left guard to MIA 30 for 4 yards (M.Kiser; G.Gaines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MIA 30(5:23 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen (K.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIA 30(5:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Grant.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MIA 30(5:13 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to LAR 30 Center-B.Ferguson. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 42 for 12 yards (C.Fejedelem). PENALTY on LAR-D.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 35.
LAR
Rams
- Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 25(5:02 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 31 for 6 yards (N.Needham). MIA-N.Needham was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 31(4:33 - 3rd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 33 for 2 yards (E.Rowe; S.Lawson).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 33(3:48 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to MIA 41 for 26 yards (B.McCain) [A.Van Ginkel].
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAR 7(3:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left to C.Kupp ran ob at MIA 7 for 34 yards (A.Van Ginkel). MIA-A.Van Ginkel was injured during the play. His return is Probable. PENALTY on LAR-R.Woods Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - LAR 49(2:56 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to MIA 48 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler; T.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - LAR 48(2:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (E.Rowe K.Van Noy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - LAR 48(2:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett to MIA 41 for 7 yards (T.Hayes).
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - LAR 41(1:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp (E.Rowe) [Z.Sieler].
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 41(1:22 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left end to MIA 46 for 5 yards (T.Rapp).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIA 46(0:39 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 47 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III). PENALTY on MIA-S.Kindley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIA 36(0:13 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 37 for 1 yard (K.Young).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 14 - MIA 37(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams to MIA 44 for 7 yards (N.Scott).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIA 44(14:15 - 4th) M.Haack punts 47 yards to LAR 9 Center-B.Ferguson. N.Webster ran ob at LAR 11 for 2 yards.
LAR
Rams
- Touchdown (10 plays, 89 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 11(14:07 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to LAR 15 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAR 15(13:29 - 4th) C.Akers right guard to LAR 20 for 5 yards (E.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LAR 20(13:10 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 22 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 22(12:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp ran ob at LAR 28 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAR 28(12:13 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 36 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 36(11:55 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to MIA 49 for 15 yards (T.Hayes). Penalty on MIA-T.Hayes Illegal Use of Hands declined.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 49(11:24 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to V.Jefferson to MIA 34 for 15 yards (X.Howard).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 34(11:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers to MIA 15 for 19 yards (Br.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 15(10:32 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to MIA 11 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; K.Van Noy).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAR 11(10:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 4th) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:58 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 33 for 8 yards (T.Hill; J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIA 33(9:20 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 34 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam; M.Kiser).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 34(8:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford pushed ob at MIA 44 for 10 yards (T.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIA 44(8:00 - 4th) M.Breida left tackle to MIA 44 for no gain (J.Hollins; M.Kiser).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIA 44(7:20 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to LAR 48 for 8 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MIA 48(6:42 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gaskin (T.Rapp).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIA 48(6:38 - 4th) M.Haack punts 40 yards to LAR 8 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by N.Webster.
LAR
Rams
- Missed FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 8(6:30 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 17 for 9 yards (J.Baker N.Needham).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 17(6:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 30 for 13 yards (K.Van Noy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(5:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to LAR 39 for 9 yards (J.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LAR 39(5:30 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to LAR 43 for 4 yards (J.Baker; R.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 43(5:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 43(4:56 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAR 50(4:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 35 for 15 yards (N.Needham). MIA-K.Grugier-Hill was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 35(4:20 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Baker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 35(4:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to MIA 30 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LAR 30(3:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett (E.Rowe).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - LAR 30(3:42 - 4th) K.Forbath 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
MIA
Dolphins
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 38(3:38 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 41 for 3 yards (M.Kiser; J.Hollins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIA 41(3:29 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 47 for 6 yards (T.Rapp; M.Fox).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIA 47(2:45 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 49 for 2 yards (M.Kiser; J.Johnson III).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIA 49(2:36 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; S.Ebukam).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIA 50(2:32 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to LAR 44 for 6 yards (S.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIA 44(2:00 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to LAR 44 for no gain (T.Rapp).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIA 44(1:15 - 4th) M.Haack punts 39 yards to LAR 5 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by N.Webster.
LAR
Rams
- End of Game (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 5(1:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 16 for 11 yards (Br.Jones).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAR 16(0:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Brown to LAR 30 for 14 yards (Br.Jones; J.Baker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAR 30(0:34 - 4th) J.Goff spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAR 30(0:33 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 34 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - LAR 34(0:15 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 40 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
