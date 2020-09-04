Drive Chart
LAR
MIA

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
R. Woods 17 WR
85 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, 9 RuYds, RuTD
20
FPTS
M. Gaskin 37 RB
47 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 3 RECs
9
FPTS
1st Quarter
Touchdown 11:13
R.Woods left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
15
yds
1:25
pos
6
0
Point After TD 11:13
K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 0:00
T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-D.Long Defensive Pass Interference declined.
6
plays
33
yds
2:55
pos
7
6
Point After TD 0:00
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 10:01
J.Goff sacked at MIA 17 for -8 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-A.Van Ginkel at MIA 22. A.Van Ginkel for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
-15
yds
1:02
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:01
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:44
J.Hekker punts 60 yards to MIA 12 Center-J.McQuaide. J.Grant for 88 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
4
yds
1:17
pos
7
20
Point After TD 8:44
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 2:47
C.Wilkins and A.Pankey reported in as eligible. M.Gaskin up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
1
yds
00:04
pos
7
27
Point After TD 2:47
J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Field Goal 0:11
K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
13
plays
65
yds
2:36
pos
10
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:03
J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
89
yds
4:09
pos
16
28
Point After TD 9:58
K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Team Stats
Time of Pos 36:19 23:31
1st Downs 31 8
Rushing 11 3
Passing 19 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-17 3-12
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 471 145
Total Plays 92 48
Avg Gain 5.1 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 131 55
Rush Attempts 29 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 2.2
Net Yards Passing 340 90
Comp. - Att. 35-61 12-22
Yards Per Pass 5.4 3.9
Penalties - Yards 5-45 3-30
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 2
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-47.3 9-42.8
Return Yards 36 145
Punts - Returns 3-7 1-88
Kickoffs - Returns 2-29 1-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-12
Red Zone Eff. 2-4 -50% 2-2 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-2 -50% 2-2 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rams 5-3 730717
Dolphins 4-3 7210028
Hard Rock Stadium Miami, FL
 340 PASS YDS 90
131 RUSH YDS 55
471 TOTAL YDS 145
Rams
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Goff 16 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 355 1 2 105.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 1790 12 4 102.4
J. Goff 35/61 355 1 2 12
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Henderson 27 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 411 3
D. Henderson 8 47 0 18 5
M. Brown 34 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 274 3
M. Brown 10 40 0 11 5
C. Akers 23 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 113 0
C. Akers 9 35 0 10 4
R. Woods 17 WR
20
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 99 1
R. Woods 2 9 1 5 20
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Kupp 10 WR
11
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
21 11 110 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 37 417 2
C. Kupp 21 11 110 0 22 11
R. Woods 17 WR
20
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 85 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 30 351 3
R. Woods 8 7 85 1 26 20
J. Reynolds 11 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 44 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 278 2
J. Reynolds 9 4 44 0 15 4
G. Everett 81 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 196 1
G. Everett 9 5 32 0 11 3
V. Jefferson 12 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 98 0
V. Jefferson 2 2 23 0 15 2
C. Akers 23 RB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
C. Akers 1 1 19 0 19 4
M. Brown 34 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 62 0
M. Brown 2 2 17 0 14 5
T. Higbee 89 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 222 3
T. Higbee 4 2 14 0 13 1
D. Henderson 27 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 9 109 1
D. Henderson 2 1 11 0 11 5
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
T. Hill 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
30-11 1 0.0
T. Hill 3-1 0.0 0 0
K. Young 41 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-12 0 0.0
K. Young 3-1 0.0 0 0
D. Long 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Long 3-0 0.0 0 0
T. Rapp 24 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-11 1 0.0
T. Rapp 3-1 0.0 0 1
S. Joseph-Day 69 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 0 0.0
S. Joseph-Day 3-2 0.0 0 0
A. Donald 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-10 0 8.0
A. Donald 3-1 1.0 0 1
D. Williams 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 2-0 0.0 0 0
N. Scott 33 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Scott 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Forbath  K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Forbath 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Ebukam 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.5
S. Ebukam 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Kiser 59 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
31-22 0 0.0
M. Kiser 1-5 0.0 0 0
G. Everett 81 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Everett 1-0 0.0 0 0
C. Kupp 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kupp 1-0 0.0 0 0
G. Gaines 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.5
G. Gaines 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Hollins 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 2.0
J. Hollins 1-2 0.0 0 0
M. Brown 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Brown 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Fox 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 2.0
M. Fox 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Brockers 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-14 0 2.0
M. Brockers 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson 43 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
31-20 1 0.0
J. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Forbath  K
5
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/2 2/2
K. Forbath 1/2 23 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hekker 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 16
J. Hekker 6 47.3 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
N. Webster 1 25.0 25 0
X. Jones 35 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
X. Jones 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Webster 14 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 2.3 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 7.0 49 0
N. Webster 3 2.3 5 0
Dolphins
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 93 1 0 105.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 9 0 0 85.4
T. Tagovailoa 12/22 93 1 0 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
M. Gaskin 37 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 340 1
M. Gaskin 18 47 1 6 9
M. Breida 22 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 115 0
M. Breida 4 13 0 6 1
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
T. Tagovailoa 2 0 0 2 7
M. Perry 10 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Perry 1 -5 0 -5 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 41 1
D. Smythe 2 2 16 0 8 1
M. Gaskin 37 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 27 182 0
M. Gaskin 6 3 16 0 9 9
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 136 0
J. Grant 2 1 15 0 15 1
P. Williams 18 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 213 3
P. Williams 5 2 15 0 8 1
I. Ford 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 174 0
I. Ford 1 1 10 0 10 1
M. Perry 10 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
M. Perry 1 1 10 0 10 1
M. Gesicki 88 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 281 2
M. Gesicki 2 1 8 0 8 0
D. Parker 11 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 364 2
D. Parker 2 1 3 1 3 6
A. Shaheen 80 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 58 2
A. Shaheen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
X. Howard 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 4 0.0
X. Howard 6-1 0.0 0 0
N. Needham 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
N. Needham 5-5 0.0 0 0
K. Van Noy 53 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-4 0 2.0
K. Van Noy 5-4 0.0 0 0
J. Baker 55 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-18 0 2.0
J. Baker 5-8 0.0 0 0
E. Rowe 21 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-8 0 0.0
E. Rowe 5-2 0.0 1 0
E. Roberts 44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-10 0 1.0
E. Roberts 3-1 0.0 0 0
C. Wilkins 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-9 0 1.0
C. Wilkins 3-2 0.0 1 0
B. McCain 28 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-4 1 0.0
B. McCain 2-0 0.0 0 0
B. Jones 29 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-5 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Sieler 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-7 0 1.5
Z. Sieler 2-2 0.0 0 0
E. Ogbah 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-9 0 5.0
E. Ogbah 1-1 1.0 0 1
B. Jones 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-5 0 1.0
K. Grugier-Hill 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Fejedelem 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Lawson 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-7 0 1.0
S. Lawson 1-2 1.0 0 1
R. Davis 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
R. Davis 1-3 0.0 0 0
C. Munson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Munson 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Hollins 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Hollins 0-1 0.0 0 0
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-5 0 2.5
A. Van Ginkel 0-3 0.0 0 0
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Eguavoen 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sanders 7 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
15/15 13/13
J. Sanders 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Haack 2 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 42.8 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 10
M. Haack 9 42.8 5 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
J. Grant 1 45.0 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Grant 19 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 88.0 88 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 9.3 139 0
J. Grant 1 88.0 88 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAR 25 1:39 5 13 Punt
12:38 MIA 15 1:25 3 15 TD
8:42 LAR 7 2:47 7 42 Punt
4:11 LAR 12 1:16 4 27 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAR 25 3:49 6 40 Punt
11:03 MIA 7 1:02 2 -15 Fumble
10:01 LAR 24 1:17 3 4 Punt
8:16 LAR 40 4:00 7 33 INT
3:48 LAR 29 0:57 3 0 Fumble
2:47 LAR 25 2:36 13 70 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 LAR 28 1:43 3 -3 Punt
8:16 LAR 10 2:09 5 20 Punt
5:17 MIA 25 3:40 7 34 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 LAR 12 4:09 10 89 TD
6:30 LAR 8 2:52 11 62 FG Miss
1:08 LAR 5 1:08 5 35 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 MIA 20 0:43 2 0 Fumble
11:13 MIA 49 2:31 5 12 Punt
5:55 MIA 10 1:44 3 5 Punt
2:55 LAR 33 2:55 6 33 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:11 MIA 3 0:08 1 4 Fumble
4:43 MIA 26 0:56 3 6 Punt
2:48 LAR 1 0:04 1 1 TD
0:11 MIA 25 0:11 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIA 25 2:12 3 9 Punt
11:03 MIA 31 2:49 5 15 Punt
6:07 MIA 26 1:05 3 4 Punt
5:13 MIA 30 2:15 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 MIA 25 3:28 6 27 Punt
3:38 MIA 38 2:30 6 18 Punt

LAR Rams  - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-K.Van Noy Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at LAR 25 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - LAR 30
(15:00 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to LAR 34 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; J.Baker).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 34
(14:19 - 1st) D.Henderson right end to LAR 38 for 4 yards (R.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 38
(13:42 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 38
(13:39 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to J.Reynolds (E.Ogbah).
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 38
(13:35 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to C.Kupp.
Punt
4 & 10 - LAR 38
(13:30 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 62 yards to end zone Center-J.McQuaide Touchback.

MIA Dolphins  - Fumble (2 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 20
(13:21 - 1st) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 23 for 3 yards (S.Joseph).
Sack
2 & 7 - MIA 23
(12:45 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa sacked at MIA 18 for -5 yards (A.Donald). FUMBLES (A.Donald) [M.Brockers] touched at MIA 20 RECOVERED by LAR-L.Floyd at MIA 15.

LAR Rams  - Touchdown (3 plays, 15 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15
(12:38 - 1st) D.Henderson left tackle to MIA 11 for 4 yards (R.Davis; E.Rowe).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 11
(11:58 - 1st) D.Henderson right guard to MIA 4 for 7 yards (E.Ogbah; J.Baker).
+4 YD
1 & 4 - LAR 4
(11:18 - 1st) R.Woods left end for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:13 - 1st) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:13 - 1st) K.Forbath kicks 63 yards from LAR 35 to MIA 2. J.Grant MUFFS catch touched at MIA 2 and recovers at MIA 4. J.Grant to MIA 49 for 45 yards (K.Forbath).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 49
(11:04 - 1st) M.Gaskin right guard to LAR 47 for 4 yards (S.Joseph).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 47
(10:28 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams to LAR 39 for 8 yards (D.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 39
(9:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to P.Williams.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 39
(9:42 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gaskin to LAR 39 for no gain (D.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 39
(8:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to D.Parker.
4 & 10 - MIA 39
(8:54 - 1st) Penalty on MIA Delay of Game declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 39
(8:52 - 1st) M.Haack punts 32 yards to LAR 7 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-C.Fejedelem.

LAR Rams  - Punt (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 7
(8:42 - 1st) D.Henderson left end pushed ob at LAR 25 for 18 yards (E.Rowe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(8:11 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to D.Henderson.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 25
(8:05 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp ran ob at LAR 26 for 1 yard (X.Howard).
+17 YD
3 & 9 - LAR 26
(7:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods pushed ob at LAR 43 for 17 yards (X.Howard).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43
(6:54 - 1st) M.Brown right end to LAR 49 for 6 yards (X.Howard; K.Van Noy).
No Gain
2 & 4 - LAR 49
(6:13 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to G.Everett (A.Van Ginkel).
No Gain
3 & 4 - LAR 49
(6:06 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp.
Punt
4 & 4 - LAR 49
(6:03 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 41 yards to MIA 10 Center-J.McQuaide out of bounds.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 10
(5:55 - 1st) M.Gaskin right guard to MIA 13 for 3 yards (G.Gaines).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 13
(5:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles left end to MIA 15 for 2 yards (T.Hill).
No Gain
3 & 5 - MIA 15
(4:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep left to M.Gesicki (D.Williams).
Punt
4 & 5 - MIA 15
(4:21 - 1st) M.Haack punts 63 yards to LAR 22 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-N.Igbinoghene. PENALTY on LAR-D.Long Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 22.

LAR Rams  - Interception (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12
(4:11 - 1st) M.Brown right end pushed ob at LAR 17 for 5 yards (J.Baker C.Wilkins).
+14 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 17
(3:51 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 31 for 14 yards (E.Rowe).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 31
(3:25 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 39 for 8 yards (J.Baker; N.Needham).
Int
2 & 2 - LAR 39
(3:00 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle intended for C.Kupp INTERCEPTED by C.Wilkins at LAR 41. C.Wilkins to LAR 33 for 8 yards (C.Kupp).

MIA Dolphins  - Touchdown (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33
(2:55 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to LAR 25 for 8 yards (M.Kiser).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 25
(2:18 - 1st) M.Gaskin left tackle to LAR 22 for 3 yards (J.Hollins).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 22
(1:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to J.Grant to LAR 7 for 15 yards (D.Long).
No Gain
1 & 7 - MIA 7
(0:49 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gaskin.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 7
(0:44 - 1st) M.Gaskin right end to LAR 3 for 4 yards (D.Long).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 3
(0:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Parker for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LAR-D.Long Defensive Pass Interference declined.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.

LAR Rams  - Punt (6 plays, 40 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 45 yards from MIA 35 to LAR 20. X.Jones to LAR 24 for 4 yards (A.Van Ginkel; S.Eguavoen).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24
(14:55 - 2nd) D.Henderson right end to LAR 36 for 12 yards (X.Howard).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36
(14:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Henderson to LAR 47 for 11 yards (K.Van Noy).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 47
(13:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR-A.Corbett False Start 5 yards enforced at LAR 47 - No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 15 - LAR 42
(12:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 36 for 22 yards (N.Needham).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 36
(12:13 - 2nd) D.Henderson right tackle to MIA 36 for no gain (K.Van Noy).
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAR 36
(11:31 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAR 36
(11:28 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds (X.Howard).
Punt
4 & 10 - LAR 36
(11:23 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 33 yards to MIA 3 Center-J.McQuaide downed by LAR-N.Webster.

MIA Dolphins  - Fumble (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 3
(11:11 - 2nd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 9 for 6 yards (T.Rapp). FUMBLES (T.Rapp) RECOVERED by LAR-T.Hill at MIA 7.

LAR Rams  - Fumble (2 plays, -15 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 7 - LAR 7
(11:03 - 2nd) D.Henderson left tackle to MIA 9 for -2 yards (E.Roberts).
Sack
2 & 9 - LAR 9
(10:17 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at MIA 17 for -8 yards (E.Ogbah). FUMBLES (E.Ogbah) [E.Ogbah] RECOVERED by MIA-A.Van Ginkel at MIA 22. A.Van Ginkel for 78 yards TOUCHDOWN.

LAR Rams  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:01 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
Kickoff
(10:01 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 66 yards from MIA 35 to LAR -1. N.Webster to LAR 24 for 25 yards (M.Hollins; N.Igbinoghene).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 24
(9:53 - 2nd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 28 for 4 yards (Z.Sieler).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 28
(9:14 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 28
(9:08 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds.
Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 28
(9:02 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 60 yards to MIA 12 Center-J.McQuaide. J.Grant for 88 yards TOUCHDOWN.

LAR Rams  - Interception (7 plays, 33 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:44 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.
Kickoff
(8:44 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 62 yards from MIA 35 to LAR 3 out of bounds.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40
(8:16 - 2nd) C.Akers right end to 50 for 10 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 50
(8:03 - 2nd) C.Akers left guard to MIA 45 for 5 yards (S.Lawson; R.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 45
(7:23 - 2nd) R.Woods right end to MIA 40 for 5 yards (N.Needham; Z.Sieler).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 40
(6:37 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods to MIA 32 for 8 yards (E.Rowe).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - LAR 32
(6:00 - 2nd) C.Akers right guard to MIA 28 for 4 yards (J.Baker; A.Van Ginkel).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 28
(5:35 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to T.Higbee to MIA 27 for 1 yard (E.Rowe).
Int
2 & 9 - LAR 27
(4:51 - 2nd) J.Goff pass intended for G.Everett INTERCEPTED by E.Rowe [J.Baker] at MIA 22. E.Rowe to MIA 26 for 4 yards (G.Everett).

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 26
(4:44 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to P.Williams.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 26
(4:40 - 2nd) M.Breida right tackle to MIA 32 for 6 yards (A.Donald; K.Young).
No Gain
3 & 4 - MIA 32
(4:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to P.Williams.
Punt
4 & 4 - MIA 32
(3:56 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 42 yards to LAR 26 Center-B.Ferguson. N.Webster MUFFS catch and recovers at LAR 29. N.Webster to LAR 29 for no gain (C.Munson).

LAR Rams  - Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 29
(3:48 - 2nd) M.Brown right end to LAR 31 for 2 yards (Z.Sieler).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 31
(3:06 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to J.Reynolds [S.Lawson].
Sack
3 & 8 - LAR 31
(3:01 - 2nd) J.Goff sacked at LAR 23 for -8 yards (S.Lawson). FUMBLES (S.Lawson) [S.Lawson] RECOVERED by MIA-K.Van Noy at LAR 29. K.Van Noy to LAR 1 for 28 yards (M.Brown).

MIA Dolphins  - Touchdown (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MIA 1
(2:51 - 2nd) C.Wilkins and A.Pankey reported in as eligible. M.Gaskin up the middle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:47 - 2nd) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD Center-B.Ferguson Holder-M.Haack.

LAR Rams  - Field Goal (13 plays, 70 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:47 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(2:47 - 2nd) M.Brown right end to LAR 36 for 11 yards (C.Wilkins).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 45
(2:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to C.Kupp [E.Rowe]. PENALTY on MIA-E.Rowe Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at LAR 36 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 49
(2:04 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to J.Reynolds (X.Howard).
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 43
(2:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 43 for 6 yards (K.Van Noy). PENALTY on LAR-M.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 49 - No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 41
(1:56 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to 50 for 9 yards (K.Van Noy N.Needham).
+13 YD
3 & 11 - LAR 50
(1:10 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp to MIA 37 for 13 yards (N.Needham).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37
(0:50 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to MIA 28 for 9 yards (By.Jones; N.Needham).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 28
(0:45 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett pushed ob at MIA 23 for 5 yards (E.Rowe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 23
(0:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 23
(0:36 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to V.Jefferson. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Goff pass short left to V.Jefferson ran ob at MIA 15 for 8 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 15
(0:33 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to M.Brown ran ob at MIA 12 for 3 yards (B.McCain).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12
(0:29 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds pushed ob at MIA 5 for 7 yards (By.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 3 - LAR 5
(0:25 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right.
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAR 7
(0:19 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to R.Woods.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAR 5
(0:15 - 2nd) K.Forbath 23 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

MIA Dolphins  - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:11 - 2nd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25
(0:11 - 2nd) A.Pankey reported in as eligible. T.Tagovailoa kneels to MIA 23 for -2 yards.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 25 for no gain (K.Young).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 25
(14:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gaskin to MIA 34 for 9 yards (K.Young).
No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 34
(13:46 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Gaskin. M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 34 for no gain (M.Brockers; S.Joseph).
Punt
4 & 1 - MIA 34
(12:56 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 38 yards to LAR 28 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by N.Webster.

LAR Rams  - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 28
(12:48 - 3rd) C.Akers left end to LAR 28 for no gain (A.Van Ginkel; E.Roberts).
-3 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 28
(12:06 - 3rd) M.Brown left guard to LAR 25 for -3 yards (E.Roberts).
No Gain
3 & 13 - LAR 25
(11:20 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett [Z.Sieler].
Punt
4 & 13 - LAR 25
(11:13 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to MIA 31 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by J.Grant. MIA-P.Laird was injured during the play. His return is Probable.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 31
(11:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gaskin pushed ob at MIA 38 for 7 yards (A.Donald).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - MIA 38
(10:28 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Perry pushed ob at MIA 48 for 10 yards (T.Hill).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 48
(9:51 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Breida left end to LAR 49 for 3 yards (S.Ebukam).
-5 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 49
(9:10 - 3rd) Direct snap to M.Perry. M.Perry up the middle to MIA 46 for -5 yards (A.Donald).
No Gain
3 & 12 - MIA 46
(8:29 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gaskin [L.Floyd].
Punt
4 & 12 - MIA 46
(8:25 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 44 yards to LAR 10 Center-B.Ferguson downed by MIA-S.Eguavoen.

LAR Rams  - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10
(8:16 - 3rd) M.Brown right tackle to LAR 13 for 3 yards (J.Baker; C.Wilkins).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 13
(7:38 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to LAR 26 for 13 yards (J.Baker). Penalty on MIA Illegal Use of Hands declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 26
(7:04 - 3rd) M.Brown right guard to LAR 30 for 4 yards (K.Van Noy; J.Baker).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LAR 30
(6:25 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (K.Van Noy E.Rowe).
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAR 30
(6:21 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to C.Kupp [Z.Sieler].
Punt
4 & 6 - LAR 30
(6:15 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 44 yards to MIA 26 Center-J.McQuaide fair catch by J.Grant.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 26
(6:07 - 3rd) M.Breida left guard to MIA 30 for 4 yards (M.Kiser; G.Gaines).
No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 30
(5:23 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to A.Shaheen (K.Young).
No Gain
3 & 6 - MIA 30
(5:19 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to J.Grant.
Punt
4 & 6 - MIA 30
(5:13 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 40 yards to LAR 30 Center-B.Ferguson. N.Webster pushed ob at LAR 42 for 12 yards (C.Fejedelem). PENALTY on LAR-D.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LAR 35.

LAR Rams  - Downs (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25
(5:02 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp pushed ob at LAR 31 for 6 yards (N.Needham). MIA-N.Needham was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 31
(4:33 - 3rd) C.Akers left guard to LAR 33 for 2 yards (E.Rowe; S.Lawson).
+26 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 33
(3:48 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to MIA 41 for 26 yards (B.McCain) [A.Van Ginkel].
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 7
(3:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep left to C.Kupp ran ob at MIA 7 for 34 yards (A.Van Ginkel). MIA-A.Van Ginkel was injured during the play. His return is Probable. PENALTY on LAR-R.Woods Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 41 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - LAR 49
(2:56 - 3rd) C.Akers right tackle to MIA 48 for 3 yards (Z.Sieler; T.Hayes).
No Gain
2 & 17 - LAR 48
(2:18 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to T.Higbee (E.Rowe K.Van Noy).
+7 YD
3 & 17 - LAR 48
(2:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short left to G.Everett to MIA 41 for 7 yards (T.Hayes).
No Gain
4 & 10 - LAR 41
(1:26 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to C.Kupp (E.Rowe) [Z.Sieler].

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 41
(1:22 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left end to MIA 46 for 5 yards (T.Rapp).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - MIA 46
(0:39 - 3rd) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 47 for 1 yard (J.Johnson III). PENALTY on MIA-S.Kindley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at MIA 46 - No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - MIA 36
(0:13 - 3rd) M.Gaskin up the middle to MIA 37 for 1 yard (K.Young).
+7 YD
3 & 14 - MIA 37
(15:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to P.Williams to MIA 44 for 7 yards (N.Scott).
Punt
4 & 7 - MIA 44
(14:15 - 4th) M.Haack punts 47 yards to LAR 9 Center-B.Ferguson. N.Webster ran ob at LAR 11 for 2 yards.

LAR Rams  - Touchdown (10 plays, 89 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 11
(14:07 - 4th) C.Akers left guard to LAR 15 for 4 yards (C.Wilkins).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAR 15
(13:29 - 4th) C.Akers right guard to LAR 20 for 5 yards (E.Roberts).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAR 20
(13:10 - 4th) C.Akers left tackle to LAR 22 for 2 yards (C.Wilkins).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22
(12:32 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp ran ob at LAR 28 for 6 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - LAR 28
(12:13 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 36 for 8 yards (X.Howard).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 36
(11:55 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to J.Reynolds to MIA 49 for 15 yards (T.Hayes). Penalty on MIA-T.Hayes Illegal Use of Hands declined.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 49
(11:24 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to V.Jefferson to MIA 34 for 15 yards (X.Howard).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 34
(11:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Akers to MIA 15 for 19 yards (Br.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 15
(10:32 - 4th) M.Brown right guard to MIA 11 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; K.Van Noy).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 11
(10:03 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to R.Woods for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:58 - 4th) K.Forbath extra point is GOOD Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:58 - 4th) K.Forbath kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25
(9:58 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to D.Smythe to MIA 33 for 8 yards (T.Hill; J.Johnson III).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - MIA 33
(9:20 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 34 for 1 yard (S.Ebukam; M.Kiser).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 34
(8:36 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to I.Ford pushed ob at MIA 44 for 10 yards (T.Hill).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 44
(8:00 - 4th) M.Breida left tackle to MIA 44 for no gain (J.Hollins; M.Kiser).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 44
(7:20 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to LAR 48 for 8 yards (D.Long).
No Gain
3 & 2 - MIA 48
(6:42 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short left to M.Gaskin (T.Rapp).
Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 48
(6:38 - 4th) M.Haack punts 40 yards to LAR 8 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by N.Webster.

LAR Rams  - Missed FG (11 plays, 62 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 8
(6:30 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to LAR 17 for 9 yards (J.Baker N.Needham).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 17
(6:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to T.Higbee pushed ob at LAR 30 for 13 yards (K.Van Noy).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 30
(5:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to R.Woods to LAR 39 for 9 yards (J.Baker).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - LAR 39
(5:30 - 4th) M.Brown left guard to LAR 43 for 4 yards (J.Baker; R.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 43
(5:00 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short left.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 43
(4:56 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to C.Kupp pushed ob at 50 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
+15 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 50
(4:50 - 4th) J.Goff pass short left to C.Kupp to MIA 35 for 15 yards (N.Needham). MIA-K.Grugier-Hill was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 35
(4:20 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short middle to C.Kupp (J.Baker).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 35
(4:14 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to MIA 30 for 5 yards (K.Van Noy).
No Gain
3 & 5 - LAR 30
(3:47 - 4th) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to G.Everett (E.Rowe).
No Good
4 & 5 - LAR 30
(3:42 - 4th) K.Forbath 48 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-J.McQuaide Holder-J.Hekker.

MIA Dolphins  - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38
(3:38 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 41 for 3 yards (M.Kiser; J.Hollins).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 41
(3:29 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to MIA 47 for 6 yards (T.Rapp; M.Fox).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 47
(2:45 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to MIA 49 for 2 yards (M.Kiser; J.Johnson III).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 49
(2:36 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; S.Ebukam).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 50
(2:32 - 4th) M.Gaskin left tackle to LAR 44 for 6 yards (S.Joseph).
No Gain
3 & 3 - MIA 44
(2:00 - 4th) M.Gaskin up the middle to LAR 44 for no gain (T.Rapp).
Punt
4 & 3 - MIA 44
(1:15 - 4th) M.Haack punts 39 yards to LAR 5 Center-B.Ferguson fair catch by N.Webster.

LAR Rams  - End of Game (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 5
(1:08 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 16 for 11 yards (Br.Jones).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 16
(0:53 - 4th) J.Goff pass short middle to M.Brown to LAR 30 for 14 yards (Br.Jones; J.Baker).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 30
(0:34 - 4th) J.Goff spiked the ball to stop the clock.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 30
(0:33 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to G.Everett to LAR 34 for 4 yards (J.Baker).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - LAR 34
(0:15 - 4th) J.Goff pass short right to R.Woods to LAR 40 for 6 yards (X.Howard).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NFL Scores