Key Players
D. Carr 4 QB
112 PaYds, PaTD, 41 RuYds
14
FPTS
B. Mayfield 6 QB
122 PaYds, 29 RuYds
6
FPTS
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 13:35
C.Parkey 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
14
plays
65
yds
7:52
pos
0
3
Field Goal 5:17
D.Carlson 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
16
plays
58
yds
8:18
pos
3
3
Field Goal 0:00
D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
12
plays
51
yds
4:00
pos
6
3
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:47
C.Parkey 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
11
plays
55
yds
6:13
pos
6
6
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:53
D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
15
plays
71
yds
8:54
pos
12
6
Point After TD 14:53
D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on CLE-O.Vernon Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
plays
yds
pos
13
6
Field Goal 4:24
D.Carlson 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
13
plays
69
yds
8:47
pos
16
6
Team Stats
Time of Pos 37:23 22:17
1st Downs 24 14
Rushing 15 8
Passing 7 5
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 8-14 3-10
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 309 223
Total Plays 71 47
Avg Gain 4.4 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 208 101
Rush Attempts 45 22
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 4.6
Net Yards Passing 101 122
Comp. - Att. 15-24 12-25
Yards Per Pass 3.9 4.9
Penalties - Yards 5-25 7-59
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-56.0 2-54.5
Return Yards 46 33
Punts - Returns 1-13 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-33 1-33
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-4 -25% 0-1 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-2 -50% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Raiders 4-3 0601016
Browns 5-3 03306
FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio
 101 PASS YDS 122
208 RUSH YDS 101
309 TOTAL YDS 223
Raiders
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Carr 4 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 112 1 0 115.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.0% 1726 13 2 112.8
D. Carr 15/24 112 1 0 14
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 128 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 394 5
J. Jacobs 31 128 0 16 12
D. Carr 4 QB
14
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 53 0
D. Carr 6 41 0 18 14
D. Booker 23 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 126 0
D. Booker 5 29 0 11 3
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 74 1
J. Richard 1 6 0 6 1
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Ingold 1 3 0 3 0
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
H. Ruggs III 1 1 0 1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Waller 83 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 40 345 3
D. Waller 6 5 28 0 8 2
H. Renfrow 13 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 26 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 283 1
H. Renfrow 4 4 26 1 11 8
J. Witten 82 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 35 1
J. Witten 2 2 21 0 13 2
D. Booker 23 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 43 0
D. Booker 1 1 17 0 17 3
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 10 59 0
J. Richard 1 1 12 0 12 1
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 8 212 1
H. Ruggs III 4 2 8 0 4 0
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 15 292 4
N. Agholor 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 18 122 0
J. Jacobs 1 0 0 0 0 12
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 64 1
F. Moreau 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
N. Lawson 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-4 0 1.0
N. Lawson 4-1 0.0 0 0
J. Abram 24 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-7 1 0.0
J. Abram 4-0 0.0 0 0
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-7 0 0.0
N. Kwiatkoski 4-1 0.0 0 1
J. Hankins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
J. Hankins 4-0 0.0 0 0
C. Littleton 42 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-12 0 0.0
C. Littleton 3-2 0.0 0 0
T. Mullen 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
23-3 0 0.0
T. Mullen 2-0 0.0 0 0
N. Morrow 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-4 1 0.0
N. Morrow 2-0 0.0 0 0
L. Joyner 29 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-2 0 0.0
L. Joyner 2-1 0.0 0 0
M. Crosby 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 0 4.0
M. Crosby 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Nassib 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-5 0 0.5
C. Nassib 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Collins 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Collins 1-0 0.0 0 0
E. Harris 25 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-6 0 0.0
E. Harris 1-1 0.0 0 0
C. Ferrell 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
C. Ferrell 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Carlson 2 K
10
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/14 18/19
D. Carlson 3/4 33 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 56.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 4
A. Cole 1 56.0 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
J. Richard 2 16.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Renfrow 13 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.5 58 0
H. Renfrow 1 13.0 13 0
Browns
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48% 122 0 0 89.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 1392 15 7 94.5
B. Mayfield 12/25 122 0 0 6
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Hunt 27 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 463 3
K. Hunt 14 66 0 18 6
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 0
B. Mayfield 6 29 0 10 6
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Johnson 2 6 0 6 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Landry 80 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 4 52 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 29 367 0
J. Landry 11 4 52 0 25 5
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 12 126 3
H. Bryant 3 3 25 0 10 0
D. Njoku 85 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 83 2
D. Njoku 3 1 19 0 19 1
R. Higgins 82 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 163 2
R. Higgins 3 1 14 0 14 1
K. Hunt 27 RB
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 16 106 4
K. Hunt 3 2 7 0 6 6
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
D. Johnson 1 1 5 0 5 0
A. Janovich 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 13 0
A. Janovich 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Goodson 93 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
33-19 2 0.5
B. Goodson 4-2 0.0 0 0
M. Wilson 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
M. Wilson 4-2 0.0 0 0
D. Ward 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
20-6 1 0.0
D. Ward 4-0 0.0 0 1
A. Sendejo 23 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-10 0 0.0
A. Sendejo 4-1 0.0 0 0
T. Mitchell 39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-7 0 0.0
T. Mitchell 4-0 0.0 0 0
K. Joseph 42 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-9 1 0.0
K. Joseph 3-0 0.0 0 0
S. Richardson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-12 0 2.5
S. Richardson 3-1 0.0 0 0
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-8 0 0.0
L. Ogunjobi 3-1 0.0 0 0
O. Vernon 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
O. Vernon 3-1 2.0 0 0
K. Johnson 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-8 0 0.5
K. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0 0
M. Smith 56 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-7 1 0.0
M. Smith 2-4 0.0 0 0
P. Gustin 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
P. Gustin 2-5 0.0 0 0
J. Elliott 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. Elliott 2-2 0.0 0 0
R. Harrison 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 1 1.0
R. Harrison 2-8 0.0 0 0
S. Takitaki 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-13 0 0.0
S. Takitaki 1-2 0.0 0 0
S. Carlson 89 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Carlson 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Clayborn 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
A. Clayborn 1-2 0.0 0 0
A. Janovich 31 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Janovich 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Garrett 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-3 0 9.0
M. Garrett 0-3 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Parkey 2 K
6
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
8/8 22/23
C. Parkey 2/3 41 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Gillan 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 54.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 54.5 0
J. Gillan 2 54.5 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LV 25 4:26 10 52 FG Miss
7:49 LV 27 1:22 3 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:35 LV 32 8:18 16 58 FG
4:02 LV 34 4:00 12 51 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 LV 25 8:54 15 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 LV 20 8:47 13 74 FG
1:54 LV 27 1:54 6 27 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 CLE 31 2:45 5 37 Fumble
6:27 CLE 18 7:52 14 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:17 CLE 25 1:15 3 -5 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLE 25 6:13 11 55 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 CLE 35 1:42 4 15 Punt
4:24 CLE 25 2:30 13 56 FG Miss

LV Raiders  - Missed FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 51 yards from CLE 35 to LV 14. J.Richard to LV 25 for 11 yards (S.Takitaki; A.Janovich).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(14:54 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 27 for 2 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). PENALTY on CLE-R.Harrison Jr. Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at LV 27.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42
(14:34 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 48 for 6 yards (M.Smith; M.Garrett).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - LV 48
(13:54 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 48 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Garrett).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48
(13:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to CLE 40 for 8 yards (M.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 2 - LV 40
(12:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 40 for no gain (O.Vernon; S.Takitaki).
+13 YD
3 & 3 - LV 40
(12:04 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to CLE 27 for 13 yards (A.Sendejo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27
(11:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 23 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 23
(10:48 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 23
(10:43 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor (R.Harrison Jr.).
No Good
4 & 6 - LV 23
(10:38 - 1st) D.Carlson 41 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.

CLE Browns  - Fumble (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 31
(10:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 31
(10:29 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 41 for 10 yards (J.Abram).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 41
(9:52 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 48 for 11 yards (N.Lawson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 48
(9:14 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-M.Collins Encroachment 5 yards enforced at LV 48 - No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - CLE 49
(9:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 49 for -8 yards (J.Abram). PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 43 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 38
(8:38 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to LV 38 for no gain (E.Harris; C.Littleton).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 38
(7:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass to H.Bryant to LV 32 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). FUMBLES (N.Kwiatkoski) RECOVERED by LV-N.Morrow at LV 27.

LV Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27
(7:49 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs pushed ob at LV 31 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 31
(7:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Ruggs.
Sack
3 & 6 - LV 31
(7:14 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 26 for -5 yards (O.Vernon).
Punt
4 & 11 - LV 26
(6:35 - 1st) A.Cole punts 56 yards to CLE 18 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.

CLE Browns  - Field Goal (14 plays, 60 yards, 7:52 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 18
(6:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 23 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 23
(5:54 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 27 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; C.Littleton).
+19 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 27
(5:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku pushed ob at CLE 46 for 19 yards (T.Mullen).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 46
(4:33 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CLE 46 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - CLE 49
(4:15 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to LV 46 for 3 yards (J.Abram).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 46
(3:31 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 43 for 3 yards (J.Abram). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 46 - No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - CLE 44
(3:06 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to 50 for 6 yards (M.Crosby).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 50
(2:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Johnson to LV 45 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 45
(1:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield up the middle to LV 43 for 2 yards (M.Collins). QB Sneak
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 43
(1:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to LV 40 for 3 yards (M.Crosby).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 40
(0:28 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 38 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).

LV Raiders  - Field Goal (16 plays, 58 yards, 8:18 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
3 & 5 - CLE 38
(15:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt left end to LV 20 for 18 yards (J.Abram).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20
(14:21 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to LV 22 for -2 yards (N.Morrow). LV-M.Hurst was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
No Gain
2 & 12 - CLE 22
(13:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
No Gain
3 & 12 - CLE 22
(13:47 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete to R.Higgins [C.Smith].
Field Goal
4 & 12 - CLE 22
(13:39 - 2nd) C.Parkey 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
Kickoff
(13:35 - 2nd) J.Gillan kicks 55 yards from CLE 35 to LV 10. J.Richard to LV 32 for 22 yards (K.Joseph).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32
(13:30 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 41 for 9 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - LV 41
(13:01 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to CLE 48 for 11 yards (D.Ward K.Johnson).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 48
(12:19 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to 50 for -2 yards (P.Gustin; R.Harrison Jr.).
Sack
2 & 12 - LV 50
(11:40 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 44 for -6 yards (O.Vernon).
+17 YD
3 & 18 - LV 44
(10:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Booker to CLE 39 for 17 yards (B.Goodson).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - LV 39
(10:16 - 2nd) A.Ingold up the middle to CLE 36 for 3 yards (B.Goodson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36
(9:36 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at CLE 29 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
+8 YD
2 & 3 - LV 29
(9:01 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 21 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 21
(8:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 19 for 2 yards (P.Gustin).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - LV 19
(7:35 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 12 for 7 yards (B.Goodson).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 12
(6:53 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - LV 12
(6:46 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 11 for 1 yard (R.Harrison Jr.; J.Elliott).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 11
(6:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 10 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - LV 10
(5:30 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs (S.Richardson).
No Gain
3 & 9 - LV 10
(5:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Ruggs. Las Vegas challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
Field Goal
4 & 9 - LV 10
(5:21 - 2nd) D.Carlson 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.

CLE Browns  - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:17 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(5:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 25
(5:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson right tackle to CLE 25 for no gain (J.Hankins C.Nassib).
Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 25
(4:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - CLE 20
(4:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to A.Janovich.
Punt
4 & 15 - CLE 20
(4:14 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to LV 21 Center-C.Hughlett. H.Renfrow to LV 34 for 13 yards (S.Carlson).

LV Raiders  - Field Goal (12 plays, 51 yards, 4:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 34
(4:02 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 38 for 4 yards (J.Elliott).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - LV 38
(3:34 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten to LV 46 for 8 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46
(3:03 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 47 for 7 yards (M.Smith; B.Goodson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - LV 47
(2:26 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 43 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 43
(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to F.Moreau.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 43
(1:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to CLE 39 for 4 yards (A.Sendejo).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - LV 39
(1:11 - 2nd) J.Richard right guard to CLE 33 for 6 yards (K.Joseph). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 33
(0:51 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 28 for 5 yards (K.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - LV 28
(0:43 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles left end to CLE 27 for 1 yard (K.Johnson).
+12 YD
3 & 4 - LV 27
(0:18 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Richard to CLE 15 for 12 yards (M.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 15
(0:03 - 2nd) D.Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - LV 15
(0:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.

CLE Browns  - Field Goal (11 plays, 55 yards, 6:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 28 for 3 yards (J.Hankins).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 28
(14:18 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 34 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 34
(13:37 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 40 for 6 yards (N.Lawson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40
(12:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 49 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 49
(12:12 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 49 for 2 yards (J.Hankins).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 49
(11:28 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles right end ran ob at LV 43 for 6 yards (L.Joyner).
+19 YD
2 & 4 - CLE 43
(10:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at LV 24 for 19 yards (T.Mullen).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24
(10:18 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to LV 20 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 20
(9:37 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to LV 20 for no gain (E.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 20
(8:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to J.Landry.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - CLE 20
(8:50 - 3rd) C.Parkey 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

LV Raiders  - Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:47 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25
(8:47 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - LV 33
(8:03 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 36 for 3 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; L.Ogunjobi).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 36
(7:20 - 3rd) H.Ruggs left end to LV 37 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - LV 37
(6:42 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 38 for 1 yard (B.Goodson).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - LV 38
(5:59 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles left tackle to LV 49 for 11 yards (K.Joseph).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 49
(5:17 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to CLE 42 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - LV 42
(4:40 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 39 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 39
(4:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to CLE 33 for 6 yards (A.Sendejo).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - LV 33
(3:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to CLE 22 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22
(2:33 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 17 for 5 yards (A.Clayborn; P.Gustin).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LV 17
(1:51 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to CLE 15 for 2 yards (P.Gustin; A.Clayborn).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - LV 15
(1:12 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to CLE 9 for 6 yards (A.Sendejo).
+1 YD
1 & 9 - LV 9
(0:32 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 8 for 1 yard (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Garrett).
Penalty
2 & 8 - LV 8
(0:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at CLE 8 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 4 - LV 4
(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - LV 4
(14:57 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on CLE-O.Vernon Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.

CLE Browns  - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 58 yards from LV 40 to CLE 2. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 35 for 33 yards (N.Morrow).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 35
(14:46 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 48 for 13 yards (L.Joyner; N.Lawson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 48
(14:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 48
(14:07 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to 50 for 2 yards (J.Hankins C.Ferrell).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CLE 50
(13:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
Punt
4 & 8 - CLE 50
(13:20 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to end zone Center-C.Hughlett Touchback.

LV Raiders  - Field Goal (13 plays, 74 yards, 8:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LV 20
(13:11 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 3 yards (M.Wilson; B.Goodson).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - LV 23
(12:43 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 30 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LV 30
(12:09 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 44 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44
(11:24 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to 50 for 6 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
Penalty
2 & 4 - LV 39
(10:40 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 39 for -11 yards (L.Ogunjobi). PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35
(10:25 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to CLE 28 for 7 yards (S.Richardson).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - LV 28
(9:42 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to CLE 27 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - LV 27
(8:59 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 22 for 5 yards (M.Smith; R.Harrison Jr.).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 22
(8:18 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to CLE 18 for 4 yards (M.Wilson P.Gustin). CLE-V.Taylor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
Penalty
2 & 6 - LV 18
(7:40 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-D.Good False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 18 - No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 11 - LV 23
(7:40 - 4th) D.Carr right end to CLE 5 for 18 yards (D.Ward). FUMBLES (D.Ward) recovered by LV-D.Booker at CLE 2.
+1 YD
1 & 2 - LV 2
(6:34 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 1 for 1 yard (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Wilson).
No Gain
2 & 1 - LV 1
(5:49 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 1 for no gain (A.Clayborn).
No Gain
3 & 1 - LV 1
(5:11 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 1 for no gain (P.Gustin; A.Sendejo).
Penalty
4 & 1 - LV 1
(4:27 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-D.Carr Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CLE 1 - No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - LV 6
(4:27 - 4th) D.Carlson 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.

CLE Browns  - Missed FG (13 plays, 56 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:24 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(4:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 26 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26
(4:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 40 for 14 yards (N.Lawson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40
(4:13 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant to 50 for 10 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 50
(3:54 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 50
(3:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to LV 25 for 25 yards (L.Joyner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25
(3:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25
(3:21 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to LV 24 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - CLE 24
(2:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left tackle to LV 16 for 8 yards (C.Smith).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CLE 16
(2:28 - 4th) B.Mayfield up the middle to LV 14 for 2 yards (C.Nassib).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 14
(2:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 14
(2:07 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry (L.Joyner).
Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 14
(2:03 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 14 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - CLE 19
(2:03 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (N.Lawson).
No Good
4 & 15 - CLE 19
(1:58 - 4th) C.Parkey 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.

LV Raiders  - End of Game (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27
(1:54 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 29 for 2 yards (O.Vernon).
+16 YD
2 & 8 - LV 29
(1:49 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 45 for 16 yards (P.Gustin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45
(1:41 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to 50 for 5 yards (J.Elliott).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LV 50
(1:36 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 48 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - LV 48
(0:53 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 45 for 3 yards (J.Elliott; S.Richardson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 45
(0:20 - 4th) D.Carr kneels to CLE 46 for -1 yards.
