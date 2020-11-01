Kickoff (4:24 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.

+1 YD 1 & 10 - CLE 25 (4:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 26 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).

+14 YD 2 & 9 - CLE 26 (4:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 40 for 14 yards (N.Lawson).

+10 YD 1 & 10 - CLE 40 (4:13 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant to 50 for 10 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).

No Gain 1 & 10 - CLE 50 (3:54 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.

+25 YD 2 & 10 - CLE 50 (3:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to LV 25 for 25 yards (L.Joyner).

No Gain 1 & 10 - CLE 25 (3:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.

+1 YD 2 & 10 - CLE 25 (3:21 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to LV 24 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).

+8 YD 3 & 9 - CLE 24 (2:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left tackle to LV 16 for 8 yards (C.Smith).

+2 YD 4 & 1 - CLE 16 (2:28 - 4th) B.Mayfield up the middle to LV 14 for 2 yards (C.Nassib).

No Gain 1 & 10 - CLE 14 (2:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.

No Gain 2 & 10 - CLE 14 (2:07 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry (L.Joyner).

Penalty 3 & 10 - CLE 14 (2:03 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 14 - No Play.

No Gain 3 & 15 - CLE 19 (2:03 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (N.Lawson).