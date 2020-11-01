Drive Chart
|
|
|LV
|CLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
D. Carr
4 QB
112 PaYds, PaTD, 41 RuYds
|
14
FPTS
|
B. Mayfield
6 QB
122 PaYds, 29 RuYds
|
6
FPTS
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 13:35
C.Parkey 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
14
plays
65
yds
7:52
pos
0
3
Field Goal 5:17
D.Carlson 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
16
plays
58
yds
8:18
pos
3
3
Field Goal 0:00
D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
12
plays
51
yds
4:00
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:47
C.Parkey 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
11
plays
55
yds
6:13
pos
6
6
Touchdown 14:53
D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
15
plays
71
yds
8:54
pos
12
6
Point After TD 14:53
D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on CLE-O.Vernon Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
plays
yds
pos
13
6
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:23
|22:17
|1st Downs
|24
|14
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|309
|223
|Total Plays
|71
|47
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|208
|101
|Rush Attempts
|45
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|101
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|15-24
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-56.0
|2-54.5
|Return Yards
|46
|33
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|1-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|208
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|223
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Carr
|15/24
|112
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|31
|128
|0
|16
|12
|
D. Carr 4 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Carr
|6
|41
|0
|18
|14
|
D. Booker 23 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Booker
|5
|29
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
A. Ingold 45 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Waller
|6
|5
|28
|0
|8
|2
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
8
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|4
|4
|26
|1
|11
|8
|
J. Witten 82 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Witten
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Booker 23 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Booker
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|3
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
0
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|2
|8
|0
|4
|0
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Lawson 26 CB
|N. Lawson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 42 ILB
|C. Littleton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
10
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/4
|33
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richard 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Richard
|2
|16.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
8
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|12/25
|122
|0
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|14
|66
|0
|18
|6
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
6
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|6
|29
|0
|10
|6
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Landry 80 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Landry
|11
|4
|52
|0
|25
|5
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|3
|3
|25
|0
|10
|0
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|3
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
|6
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Janovich 31 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 LB
|M. Wilson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Sendejo 23 FS
|A. Sendejo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 97 DE
|P. Gustin
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 90 DT
|J. Elliott
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Harrison 33 DB
|R. Harrison
|2-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Carlson 89 TE
|S. Carlson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Clayborn 94 DE
|A. Clayborn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Janovich 31 RB
|A. Janovich
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
6
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|2/3
|41
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|2
|54.5
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LV
Raiders
- Missed FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 51 yards from CLE 35 to LV 14. J.Richard to LV 25 for 11 yards (S.Takitaki; A.Janovich).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(14:54 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 27 for 2 yards (R.Harrison Jr.). PENALTY on CLE-R.Harrison Jr. Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at LV 27.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 42(14:34 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 48 for 6 yards (M.Smith; M.Garrett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 48(13:54 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 48 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Garrett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(13:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to CLE 40 for 8 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LV 40(12:45 - 1st) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 40 for no gain (O.Vernon; S.Takitaki).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 40(12:04 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Witten to CLE 27 for 13 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(11:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 23 for 4 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 23(10:48 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LV 23(10:43 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor (R.Harrison Jr.).
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - LV 23(10:38 - 1st) D.Carlson 41 yard field goal is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
CLE
Browns
- Fumble (5 plays, 37 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 31(10:34 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 31(10:29 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 41 for 10 yards (J.Abram).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 41(9:52 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 48 for 11 yards (N.Lawson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(9:14 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-M.Collins Encroachment 5 yards enforced at LV 48 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - CLE 49(9:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 49 for -8 yards (J.Abram). PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 38(8:38 - 1st) K.Hunt right guard to LV 38 for no gain (E.Harris; C.Littleton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 38(7:59 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass to H.Bryant to LV 32 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski). FUMBLES (N.Kwiatkoski) RECOVERED by LV-N.Morrow at LV 27.
LV
Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(7:49 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs pushed ob at LV 31 for 4 yards (K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 31(7:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Ruggs.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LV 31(7:14 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 26 for -5 yards (O.Vernon).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LV 26(6:35 - 1st) A.Cole punts 56 yards to CLE 18 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.
CLE
Browns
- Field Goal (14 plays, 60 yards, 7:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 18(6:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to CLE 23 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLE 23(5:54 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 27 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; C.Littleton).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 27(5:11 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku pushed ob at CLE 46 for 19 yards (T.Mullen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 46(4:33 - 1st) PENALTY on LV-J.Hankins Encroachment 5 yards enforced at CLE 46 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - CLE 49(4:15 - 1st) K.Hunt right tackle to LV 46 for 3 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLE 46(3:31 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 43 for 3 yards (J.Abram). PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 46 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLE 44(3:06 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to 50 for 6 yards (M.Crosby).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLE 50(2:24 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Johnson to LV 45 for 5 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLE 45(1:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield up the middle to LV 43 for 2 yards (M.Collins). QB Sneak
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 43(1:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to LV 40 for 3 yards (M.Crosby).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 40(0:28 - 1st) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 38 for 2 yards (C.Littleton).
LV
Raiders
- Field Goal (16 plays, 58 yards, 8:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLE 38(15:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt left end to LV 20 for 18 yards (J.Abram).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 20(14:21 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to LV 22 for -2 yards (N.Morrow). LV-M.Hurst was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLE 22(13:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to J.Landry.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - CLE 22(13:47 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete to R.Higgins [C.Smith].
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - CLE 22(13:39 - 2nd) C.Parkey 41 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|Kickoff
|(13:35 - 2nd) J.Gillan kicks 55 yards from CLE 35 to LV 10. J.Richard to LV 32 for 22 yards (K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(13:30 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to LV 41 for 9 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 41(13:01 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to CLE 48 for 11 yards (D.Ward K.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(12:19 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to 50 for -2 yards (P.Gustin; R.Harrison Jr.).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - LV 50(11:40 - 2nd) D.Carr sacked at LV 44 for -6 yards (O.Vernon).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 18 - LV 44(10:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Booker to CLE 39 for 17 yards (B.Goodson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 39(10:16 - 2nd) A.Ingold up the middle to CLE 36 for 3 yards (B.Goodson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(9:36 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end ran ob at CLE 29 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 29(9:01 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 21 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 21(8:19 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 19 for 2 yards (P.Gustin).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 19(7:35 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 12 for 7 yards (B.Goodson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 12(6:53 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 12(6:46 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 11 for 1 yard (R.Harrison Jr.; J.Elliott).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 11(6:07 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 10 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LV 10(5:30 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to J.Jacobs (S.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LV 10(5:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Ruggs. Las Vegas challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #3.)
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - LV 10(5:21 - 2nd) D.Carlson 29 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
CLE
Browns
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(5:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Higgins.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(5:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson right tackle to CLE 25 for no gain (J.Hankins C.Nassib).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLE 25(4:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLE 20(4:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to A.Janovich.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CLE 20(4:14 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 59 yards to LV 21 Center-C.Hughlett. H.Renfrow to LV 34 for 13 yards (S.Carlson).
LV
Raiders
- Field Goal (12 plays, 51 yards, 4:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 34(4:02 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 38 for 4 yards (J.Elliott).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 38(3:34 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to J.Witten to LV 46 for 8 yards (R.Harrison Jr.).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 46(3:03 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 47 for 7 yards (M.Smith; B.Goodson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 47(2:26 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 43 for 4 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 43(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to F.Moreau.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 43(1:55 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to CLE 39 for 4 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - LV 39(1:11 - 2nd) J.Richard right guard to CLE 33 for 6 yards (K.Joseph). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling and the play was Upheld.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(0:51 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 28 for 5 yards (K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 28(0:43 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles left end to CLE 27 for 1 yard (K.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 27(0:18 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Richard to CLE 15 for 12 yards (M.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(0:03 - 2nd) D.Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - LV 15(0:02 - 2nd) D.Carlson 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
CLE
Browns
- Field Goal (11 plays, 55 yards, 6:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.Hunt right guard to CLE 28 for 3 yards (J.Hankins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 28(14:18 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 34 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLE 34(13:37 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to CLE 40 for 6 yards (N.Lawson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(12:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to H.Bryant to CLE 49 for 9 yards (N.Lawson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 49(12:12 - 3rd) K.Hunt left tackle to LV 49 for 2 yards (J.Hankins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 49(11:28 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles right end ran ob at LV 43 for 6 yards (L.Joyner).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLE 43(10:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry pushed ob at LV 24 for 19 yards (T.Mullen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 24(10:18 - 3rd) K.Hunt right tackle to LV 20 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 20(9:37 - 3rd) K.Hunt left guard to LV 20 for no gain (E.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 20(8:56 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to J.Landry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - CLE 20(8:50 - 3rd) C.Parkey 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
LV
Raiders
- Touchdown (15 plays, 75 yards, 8:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 3rd) C.Parkey kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(8:47 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 8 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 33(8:03 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 36 for 3 yards (R.Harrison Jr.; L.Ogunjobi).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 36(7:20 - 3rd) H.Ruggs left end to LV 37 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 37(6:42 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 38 for 1 yard (B.Goodson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - LV 38(5:59 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles left tackle to LV 49 for 11 yards (K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 49(5:17 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to CLE 42 for 9 yards (D.Ward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 42(4:40 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 39 for 3 yards (S.Takitaki).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(4:00 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to CLE 33 for 6 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - LV 33(3:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to CLE 22 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 22(2:33 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 17 for 5 yards (A.Clayborn; P.Gustin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 17(1:51 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to CLE 15 for 2 yards (P.Gustin; A.Clayborn).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 15(1:12 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to CLE 9 for 6 yards (A.Sendejo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - LV 9(0:32 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 8 for 1 yard (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Garrett).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LV 8(0:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett Neutral Zone Infraction 4 yards enforced at CLE 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LV 4(15:00 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to N.Agholor.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 4(14:57 - 4th) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole. PENALTY on CLE-O.Vernon Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced between downs.
CLE
Browns
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 58 yards from LV 40 to CLE 2. D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 35 for 33 yards (N.Morrow).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 35(14:46 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 48 for 13 yards (L.Joyner; N.Lawson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 48(14:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 48(14:07 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to 50 for 2 yards (J.Hankins C.Ferrell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLE 50(13:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CLE 50(13:20 - 4th) J.Gillan punts 50 yards to end zone Center-C.Hughlett Touchback.
LV
Raiders
- Field Goal (13 plays, 74 yards, 8:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(13:11 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 3 yards (M.Wilson; B.Goodson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 23(12:43 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 30 for 7 yards (D.Ward).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(12:09 - 4th) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 44 for 14 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 44(11:24 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to 50 for 6 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - LV 39(10:40 - 4th) D.Carr sacked at LV 39 for -11 yards (L.Ogunjobi). PENALTY on CLE-L.Ogunjobi Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 35(10:25 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to CLE 28 for 7 yards (S.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - LV 28(9:42 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to CLE 27 for 1 yard (S.Richardson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - LV 27(8:59 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 22 for 5 yards (M.Smith; R.Harrison Jr.).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 22(8:18 - 4th) D.Booker left guard to CLE 18 for 4 yards (M.Wilson P.Gustin). CLE-V.Taylor was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - LV 18(7:40 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-D.Good False Start 5 yards enforced at CLE 18 - No Play.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - LV 23(7:40 - 4th) D.Carr right end to CLE 5 for 18 yards (D.Ward). FUMBLES (D.Ward) recovered by LV-D.Booker at CLE 2.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - LV 2(6:34 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 1 for 1 yard (R.Harrison Jr.; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LV 1(5:49 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 1 for no gain (A.Clayborn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LV 1(5:11 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 1 for no gain (P.Gustin; A.Sendejo).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LV 1(4:27 - 4th) PENALTY on LV-D.Carr Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at CLE 1 - No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LV 6(4:27 - 4th) D.Carlson 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
CLE
Browns
- Missed FG (13 plays, 56 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(4:24 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to K.Hunt to CLE 26 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLE 26(4:18 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins pushed ob at CLE 40 for 14 yards (N.Lawson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(4:13 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant to 50 for 10 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 50(3:54 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 50(3:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass deep left to J.Landry to LV 25 for 25 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:25 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 25(3:21 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to LV 24 for 1 yard (C.Littleton).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLE 24(2:50 - 4th) B.Mayfield scrambles left tackle to LV 16 for 8 yards (C.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLE 16(2:28 - 4th) B.Mayfield up the middle to LV 14 for 2 yards (C.Nassib).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 14(2:12 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to K.Hunt.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLE 14(2:07 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry (L.Joyner).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - CLE 14(2:03 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Wills False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLE 19(2:03 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to J.Landry (N.Lawson).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - CLE 19(1:58 - 4th) C.Parkey 37 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
LV
Raiders
- End of Game (6 plays, 27 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 27(1:54 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 29 for 2 yards (O.Vernon).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 29(1:49 - 4th) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 45 for 16 yards (P.Gustin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(1:41 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to 50 for 5 yards (J.Elliott).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 50(1:36 - 4th) J.Jacobs left guard to CLE 48 for 2 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LV 48(0:53 - 4th) J.Jacobs right guard to CLE 45 for 3 yards (J.Elliott; S.Richardson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(0:20 - 4th) D.Carr kneels to CLE 46 for -1 yards.
-
LAC
DEN
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NO
CHI
3
10
2nd 3:11 FOX
-
SF
SEA
7
13
2nd 3:04 FOX
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN