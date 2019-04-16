2019 NFL Draft order: All 254 picks in this year's draft

You probably know the Arizona Cardinals have the top pick in this year's draft. You also probably know exactly where your team in picking in Round 1. But keeping track of each team's picks after that can get a bit murky.

There are a total of 254 picks in this year's draft, and if you haven't memorized where your favorite team will be picking in each round, you're in luck, because we have the full draft order below. Basically, you're going to want to bookmark this page so you can keep tabs on the full order, which could end up changing if there's any trades between now and the start of the draft in Nashville on April 25.

Before we get to the full order, let's cover some quick facts about this year's draft, starting with Arizona. Not only do the Cardinals have the first pick in the draft, but in a rarity, they also have the last pick, which means -- barring a trade -- they'll be selecting Mr. Irrelevant this year.

The two teams with the most picks in the 2019 NFL Draft are the Giants (12) and Patriots (12), followed by the Bengals (11). The team with the fewest picks this year is the Seahawks (4), followed by the Bears (5). As a matter of fact, if you're a Bears fan, you can basically ignore the first day of the draft and that's because the Bears won't be making their first pick until the third round. Along with the Bears, there will also be three other teams sitting out the first round this year barring a trade (Browns, Cowboys, Saints).

On the other hand, the Raiders, Packers and Giants all have multiple first-round picks.

Without further adieu, let's get to the full order.

Full draft order

Team name: (Team's total picks for all rounds)

(* = compensatory pick)

Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals (10)

2. San Francisco 49ers (6)

3. New York Jets (6)

4. Oakland Raiders (8)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7)

6. New York Giants (12)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (7)

8. Detroit Lions (9)

9. Buffalo Bills (10)

10. Denver Broncos (8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (11)

12. Green Bay Packers (10)

13. Miami Dolphins (7)

14. Atlanta Falcons (9)

15. Washington Redskins (9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7)

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland Browns (8))

18. Minnesota Vikings (8)

19. Tennessee Titans (6)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (10)

21. Seattle Seahawks (4)

22. Baltimore Ravens (8)

23. Houston Texans (7)

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago Bears (5))

25. Philadelphia Eagles (7)

26. Indianapolis Colts (9)

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys (6))

28. Los Angeles Chargers (7)

29. Kansas City Chiefs (8)

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints (6))

31. Los Angeles Rams (7)

32. New England Patriots (12)

Round 2

33. Arizona

34. Indianapolis (from N.Y. Jets)

35. Oakland

36. San Francisco

37. N.Y. Giants

38. Jacksonville

39. Tampa Bay

40. Buffalo

41. Denver

42. Cincinnati

43. Detroit

44. Green Bay

45. Atlanta

46. Washington

47. Carolina

48. Miami

49. Cleveland

50. Minnesota

51. Tennessee

52. Pittsburgh

53. Philadelphia (from Baltimore)

54. Houston (from Seattle)

55. Houston

56. New England (from Chicago)

57. Philadelphia

58. Dallas

59. Indianapolis

60. L.A. Chargers

61. Kansas City

62. New Orleans

63. Kansas City (from L.A. Rams)

64. New England

Round 3

65. Arizona

66. Pittsburgh (from Oakland)

67. San Francisco

68. N.Y. Jets

69. Jacksonville

70. Tampa Bay

71. Denver

72. Cincinnati

73. New England (from Detroit)

74. Buffalo

75. Green Bay

76. Washington

77. Carolina

78. Miami

79. Atlanta

80. Cleveland

81. Minnesota

82. Tennessee

83. Pittsburgh

84. Seattle

85. Baltimore

86. Houston

87. Chicago

88. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

89. Indianapolis

90. Dallas

91. L.A. Chargers

92. Kansas City

93. N.Y. Jets (from New Orleans)

94. L.A. Rams

95. N.Y. Giants (from New England through Cleveland)

96. Washington*

97. New England*

98. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)*

99. L.A. Rams*

100. Carolina*

101. New England*

102. Baltimore*

Round 4

103. Arizona

104. San Francisco

105. N.Y. Jets

106. Oakland

107. Tampa Bay

108. N.Y. Giants

109. Jacksonville

110. Cincinnati

111. Detroit

112. Buffalo

113. Baltimore (from Denver)

114. Green Bay

115. Carolina

116. Miami

117. Atlanta

118. Green Bay (from Washington)

119. Cleveland

120. Minnesota

121. Tennessee

122. Pittsburgh

123. Baltimore

124. Seattle

125. Denver (from Houston)

126. Chicago

127. Philadelphia

128. Dallas

129. Indianapolis

130. L.A. Chargers

131. Buffalo (from Kansas City)

132. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

133. L.A. Rams

134. New England

135. Indianapolis*

136. Dallas*

137. Atlanta*

138. Philadelphia*

Round 5

139. Arizona

140. Oakland (from N.Y. Jets)

141. Pittsburgh (from Oakland)

142. N.Y. Giants (from San Francisco through Detroit)

143. N.Y. Giants

144. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)

145. Tampa Bay

146. Detroit

147. Buffalo

148. Denver

149. Cincinnati

150. Green Bay

151. Miami

152. Atlanta

153. Washington

154. Carolina

155. Cleveland

156. Denver (from Minnesota)

157. Tennessee

158. Buffalo (from Pittsburgh through Oakland)

159. Seattle

160. Baltimore

161. Houston

162. Chicago

163. Philadelphia

164. Indianapolis

165. Dallas

166. L.A. Chargers

167. Kansas City

168. New Orleans

169. L.A. Rams

170. Cleveland (from New England)

171. N.Y. Giants*

172. Atlanta*

173. Washington*

Round 6

174. Arizona

175. Pittsburgh (from Oakland)

176. San Francisco

177. New Orleans (from N.Y. Jets)

178. Jacksonville

179. Arizona (from Tampa Bay)

180. N.Y. Giants

181. Buffalo

182. Denver

183. Cincinnati

184. Detroit

185. Green Bay

186. Atlanta

187. Carolina

188. Tennessee (from Miami)

189. Cleveland

190. Minnesota

191. Baltimore (from Tennessee)

192. Pittsburgh

193. Baltimore

194. Green Bay (from Seattle)

195. Houston

196. N.Y. Jets (from Chicago through Oakland)

197. Philadelphia

198. Cincinnati (from Dallas)

199. Indianapolis

200. L.A. Chargers

201. Kansas City

202. New Orleans

203. L.A. Rams

204. Detroit (from New England)

205. New England*

206. Washington*

207. Pittsburgh (from Arizona)*

208. Tampa Bay (from Philadelphia)*

209. Minnesota*

210. Cincinnati*

211. Cincinnati*

212. San Francisco*

213. Cincinnati*

214. Kansas City*

Round 7

215. Tampa Bay (from Arizona)

216. Kansas City (from San Francisco)

217. N.Y. Jets

218. Oakland

219. Pittsburgh (from Tampa Bay)

220. Houston (from N.Y. Giants through Denver)

221. Cleveland (from Jacksonville)

222. Chicago (from Denver through Philadelphia)

223. Cincinnati

224. Detroit

225. Buffalo

226. Green Bay

227. Washington

228. Buffalo (from Carolina)

229. Detroit (from Miami)

230. Atlanta

231. New Orleans (from Cleveland)

232. N.Y. Giants (from Minnesota)

233. Miami (from Tennessee)

234. Miami (from Pittsburgh through Cleveland)

235. Oakland (from Seattle)

236. Jacksonville (from Baltimore)

237. Denver (from Houston)

238. Chicago

239. New England (from Philadelphia)

240. Indianapolis

241. Dallas

242. L.A. Chargers

243. New England (from Kansas City through San Francisco and Cleveland)

244. New Orleans

245. N.Y. Giants (from L.A. Rams)

246. New England

247. Minnesota*

248. Arizona*

249. Arizona*

250. Minnesota*

251. L.A. Rams*

252. New England*

253. Washington*

254. Arizona*