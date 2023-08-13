Week 1 of the preseason is always an exciting one around the NFL, specifically for the rookies set to make their professional debuts. As the first-year players are set to begin their NFL journey, the quarterbacks are in the spotlight in the preseason opener.

Some quarterbacks will see significant playing time while others will be making cameo appearances as they prepare to become the starting quarterbacks of their franchise come Week 1 of the regular season.

Here's a roundup of how all the quarterbacks who were drafted fared in Week 1 of the preseason.

Draft Round: 1 (No. 1 overall)

Young went 4 of 6 for 21 yards in his debut Saturday, taking a few big hits in the process. He also took a hard hit on a completion to Adam Thielen, as the Panthers didn't score on any of his three series.

Draft Round: 1 (No. 2 overall)

Stroud didn't make a good first impression in his debut either Thursday, throwing an interception to Jalen Mills on a third-and-long on the first possession of his career. He finished 2 of 4 for 13 yards with an interception (17.7 rating), playing just two possessions.

Draft Round: 1 (No. 4 overall)

Richardson went 7 of 12 for 67 yards in his debut Saturday with an interception, but had a deep touchdown pass taken away when Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce couldn't haul the ball in. Richardson looked good on the read option, so his two carries for seven yards shouldn't be overlooked. His interception came on the Colts' first possession.

Draft Round: 2 (No. 33 overall)

Levis entered the game in the second quarter for the Titans, relieving Malik Willis. He threw a game-ending interception in the final seconds of Saturday's loss to the Bears, finishing 9 of 14 for 85 yards (51.2 rating).

Draft Round: 3 (No. 68 overall)

Hooker has missed all of training camp recovering from ACL surgery. He did not play in the preseason opener.

Draft Round: 4 (No. 127 overall)

Haener will make his debut for the Saints on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams

Draft Round: 4 (No. 128 overall)

Bennett made his debut in the second quarter for the Rams on Saturday night, relieving Brett Rypien. On his first possession, Bennett led the Rams on a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua. Bennett started the game 6 of 11 for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Draft Round: 4 (No. 135 overall)

O'Connell will make his debut for the Raiders on Sunday against the 49ers.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 139 overall)

The second-string quarterback for the Cardinals, Tune went 13 of 23 for 135 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Friday. He went 6 of 7 for 67 yards on the Cardinals' first touchdown drive of the preseason in the third quarter -- finding Kaden Davis on a 7-yard pass.

Tune also threw an interception on his first possession in the first quarter. He's in line to be the backup to Colt McCoy.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 140 overall)

Already having a preseason game under his belt, Thompson-Robinson impressed once again after entering the game in the third quarter Friday. He completed 9 of 10 passes for 101 yards, which included a 7-yard touchdown pass to David Bell in the third quarter.

Thompson-Robinson is still the third quarterback in Cleveland, but is making the case for the No. 2 job.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 149 overall)

Coming in for Jordan Love, Clifford lit up the stat sheet in going 20 of 26 for 208 yards in his debut Friday. While Clifford did throw two interceptions, the Packers scored 24 points in his nine possessions -- three touchdowns and a field goal.

Clifford showcased a gunslinger mentality, benefitting from six years at Penn State in multiple offensive schemes. He's the clear frontrunner for the No. 2 quarterback job.

Draft Round: 5 (No. 164 overall)

Hall went 6 of 14 for 37 yards in backing up Nick Mullens on Thursday night. Despite playing the whole second half, Hall struggled in his dropbacks -- being pressured on seven of his 16 dropbacks in the contest. He only had one pass attempt that went over 10 yards downfield.

Draft Round: 6 (No. 188 overall)

McKee entered for the Eagles in the second quarter of Saturday's loss to the Ravens, going 10 of 20 for 148 yards and no touchdowns in backing up Marcus Mariota. He's the clear frontrunner for the No. 3 quarterback job in Philadelphia, showcasing crisp passes and confident in the pocket.

Draft Round: 7 (No. 239 overall)

Duggan has yet to enter for the Chargers in the preseason opener, backing up Easton Stick.