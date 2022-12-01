Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season was wildly entertaining. The Cleveland Browns defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, the Jacksonville Jaguars had an incredible come-from-behind victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

How did this past week affect Vegas' view on who the eventual champion will be? Super Bowl odds are fluid, so let's take a look at the current odds compared to where they were just a week ago. Below, we will list the Super Bowl odds for the top 20 NFL teams, and then break down some of the noteworthy changes.

All NFL odds come via Caesars Sportsbook.

A new favorite

For the first time since probably the early stages of the offseason, the Bills are NOT the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII. That spot has now been given to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Bills defeated the Chiefs in Kansas City earlier this season, but things are different now. The Chiefs have won five straight since that Bills loss, while Josh Allen hasn't been the same MVP candidate since suffering an elbow injury vs. the Jets. Plus, the Chiefs haven't suffered that "bad" loss yet, while the Bills have suffered a couple of upset losses. The move feels warranted.

Bengals on the prowl

The Bengals were +3000 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy just a couple weeks ago. Now, they are +1800. Truly, it's deja vu. The Bengals are sitting at 7-4 entering Week 13, having won two straight games following their bye week -- just like last year. They even had their bye week in Week 10 -- just like last year -- and carried a 5-4 record into said bye week -- just like last year. The 20-16 victory over the Titans wasn't flashy, but Joe Burrow stepped up in the second half, Samaje Perine recorded 93 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, and Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 114 yards and a score. The defense played their part as well, as it held Derrick Henry to just 38 rushing yards.

The Bengals and Ravens now have the same record. Which team will win the AFC North? The Bengals have a chance to record a statement win against the Chiefs this week. If they do, these odds will definitely change again.

Jets past turbulence?

From +6000 to +10000, now back to +7000! Vegas doesn't know what to do with the Jets. Robert Saleh made the correct decision to bench Zach Wilson, and it paid immediate dividends vs. the Chicago Bears. Despite the driving rain storm, Mike White completed 22 of 28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson has never thrown three touchdowns in a single game, while White has done it in two of four career starts. We all know the Jets have a great defense, but White unlocked the wide receivers! Garrett Wilson caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week, while Elijah Moore caught two passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. The Jets have a tough test against the Vikings this week on the road, but White is a game manager -- which is an immediate upgrade from Wilson.