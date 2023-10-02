This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Football Five



🦬 Good morning to everyone but especially ...

Getty Images

THE BUFFALO BILLS

All offseason, the Jets were the talk of the league with Aaron Rodgers front and center. All week, the Dolphins were the talk of the league with their 70-point explosion as good an offensive performance as the NFL has ever seen. On Sunday, the Bills reminded everyone they can be the talk of the league, too. Maybe they liked flying under the radar, but they can't do that any more.

Buffalo thrashed Miami, 48-20, to knock the Dolphins off their previously unbeaten perch.

The offenses were as advertised to start: Each of the first five drives of the game ended in a touchdown.

Then the Buffalo defense showed why this team is a bona fide Super Bowl contender because of its strength on both sides: Miami's final nine drives resulted in one touchdown, three punts, three turnovers on downs, a fumble forced by Matt Milano (recovered by Terrel Bernard ) and an interception by Micah Hyde .

(recovered by ) and an interception by . Josh Allen improved to 10-2 (playoffs included) in his career against Miami. He threw for 320 yards and accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) with 120 yards and three touchdowns going to Stefon Diggs. Cody Benjamin named Allen one of this week's big winners

It wasn't a perfect day -- Tre'Davious White's Achilles injury is a gut punch -- but Buffalo's all-around performance resulted in a statement sent league-wide and an "A" in our weekly grades.

😊 Honorable mentions

🐅 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE CINCINNATI BENGALS

These Bengals aren't just underachieving given their expectations. They're underachieving at decades-worst rates. After a 27-3 loss to the Titans, Cincinnati has its fewest points through four games (49) since 2002, and now they have major questions to answer regarding their franchise quarterback.

Joe Burrow 's calf isn't close to healthy, and the result is 4.8 yards per attempt, the worst mark by any player through four games (min. 150 attempts) since 1950.

's calf isn't close to healthy, and the result is He's completing 28.9% of his throws at least 10 yards downfield, on pace to be the worst mark by any quarterback since Ja'Marcus Russell in 2009.

Burrow is also a sitting duck in the pocket: His 2.3 yards per scramble is worst of any quarterback with multiple starts this year.

Frustration and injuries are mounting: Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said postgame he's "always f---ing open," Tee Higgins could miss time with a rib injury

The defense, expected to be solid at worst and potentially one of the league's better units, allowed 400 yards, the Titans' second-most in the past two seasons.

On one hand, I don't think the Bengals should keep playing Burrow. Even one week off could help. In his Sorting the Sunday Pile column, Will Brinson says, "Any and all options should be on the table to get him as much time as he needs."

On the other hand, the Bengals' lack of an investment at backup quarterback -- Jake Browning has one career pass attempt -- puts the Bengals between a rock and a hard place.

😕 Not so honorable mentions

⚾ MLB playoffs are set! Bracket, predictions, more

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

The calendar has turned to October, and that means playoff baseball is finally here. We start with the Wild Card Series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Byes: No. 1 Braves, No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks AND No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Byes: No. 1 Orioles, No. 2 Astros

Wild Card: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays AND No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers



Here's the full schedule.

Mike Axisa had winners and losers from the weekend, but today we're all winners because we have expert World Series picks to read. We also have award picks and season-ending Power Rankings.

We'll get into much more Tuesday -- there are no games Monday -- but it's worth looking back on some players whose seasons (or careers) ended.

⛳ Europe reclaims Ryder Cup as stars shine

Getty Images

Last week, I promised magnificent golf. Only one team delivered. The other, at this rate, might never deliver away from home again.

Europe beat the United States, 16.5-11.5, to take back the Ryder Cup, using a huge early lead to cruise home over the final two days.

Europe swept the Friday morning foursomes Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm crushing any American hope It was the first time ever the U.S. failed to win a match on the first day.

and The U.S. finally notched wins Saturday, but the biggest on-course headline was Hovland and Ludvig Aberg beating the brakes off of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka , 9&7 -- the largest victory in foursomes history.

beating the brakes off of and , 9&7 -- the largest victory in foursomes history. The biggest off-course headline was the drama caused by the United States' hat-waving rallying cry heated confrontation Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas ' caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay .



and ' caddie, . Facing a 10.5-5.5 deficit entering Sunday, the U.S. needed the largest comeback in Ryder Cup history to win. It didn't happen. The non-dramatic battle ended in a non-dramatic way: Tommy Fleetwood clinched the win after Rickie Fowler conceded the 16th hole, guaranteeing Fleetwood at least a halved match and Europe the requisite 14.5 points.

The United States still hasn't won a Ryder Cup in Europe since 1993. Team Europe's humility and team culture continue to prevail, writes Kyle Porter.

Porter: "We often think this doesn't apply in golf because it's not usually a team sport. ... The Europeans have solved the riddle. It's not 35 years of overachieving; it's 35 years of culture building. That may only work on the road occasionally, but it will almost always work at home. This year was evidence of it."

🏈 College football wrap up: Georgia rallies, USC tops Colorado



USATSI

Georgia absolutely could win a third consecutive national championship, but it's not looking like it will be as easy this year as it was in years past. The Bulldogs had to rally from a double-digit deficit to beat Auburn, 27-20. Brock Bowers had the game-winning 40-yard touchdown reception, and Will Backus calls him "the best non-quarterback in college football."

From a team that had to pull off a comeback to one that had to stave off one, USC held off Colorado, 48-41, after leading by 27 late in the third quarter. Caleb Williams threw for six touchdowns and stole the show from Deion Sanders, writes Dennis Dodd. Still, defensive questions loom large, which meant the Trojans only earned a "D" in Barrett Sallee's weekly grades, and Lincoln Riley was one of the week's losers in the eyes of Shehan Jeyarajah.

Here's more from the weekend that was:

🏀 Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers; Joel Embiid reacts



Getty Images

The Jrue Holiday era in Portland lasted all of a few days. Sent from Milwaukee to Portland as part of the Damian Lillard deal, Holiday is heading to the Celtics. Here are the trade details:

Celtics receive: Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday Trail Blazers receive: Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 first-round pick (via Warriors), Celtics' unprotected 2029 first-round pick

Holiday was never long for the rebuilding Trail Blazers, and Boston swooped in to bring the two-time All Star back to a title contender in the Eastern Conference where he'll join one of the NBA's best star duos in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Blazers earned the higher mark in Jasmyn Wimbish's trade grades -- Brad Botkin even says GM Joe Cronin locked up Executive of the Year already -- but Boston's grade is nothing to scoff at, either. If you're a long-time reader of this newsletter, you'll know I loved that the Celtics could pair the 3-point-shooting of Al Horford with the rim-protecting and rim-running of Williams to make a front court that checked all the boxes, but Holiday is truly outstanding.

And that's what makes it all the more frustrating for a member of another Eastern Conference contender, Joel Embiid. The 76ers remain mired in the James Harden dilemma, and Embiid tweeted, "This off-season was fun lmao."

Something tells me he is not really laughing his you-know-what off. And the 76ers need to figure things out soon, writes Colin Ward-Henninger.

📺 What we're watching Monday

