The Bengals were lifeless on Sunday, losing 27-3 to the Titans to fall to 1-3 on the 2023 season. But star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase isn't panicking about a broken offense featuring a hobbled Joe Burrow at quarterback, telling reporters after Week 4's defeat that Burrow will "keep fighting" and downplaying the notion he's personally had less time to make plays this year.

"Nah, I'm open," Chase said when asked if his opportunities are limited. "I'm always f---ing open. Excuse my profanity. I'm sorry."

Chase's remarks were quickly and widely shared on social media, suggesting the wideout was frustrated with a lack of targets from Burrow. But the full context of his comments makes it clear he was arguing in defense of the Bengals' offense.

"He's just going through a little adversity," Chase said of his QB. "He gon' be back good in no time (and) keep fighting."

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 32 REC 29 REC YDs 284 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Burrow finished Sunday's game 20 of 30 for 165 yards, guiding just a single field goal drive in the defeat. He entered the game having completed just 57.6% of his passes on the season, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The former MVP candidate landed a historic $275 million contract extension prior to the season, but he's also been battling a lingering calf injury. On Sunday, he became the first in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes and average fewer than five yards per attempt through four games, according to ESPN.

As for Chase, the Pro Bowl wideout still managed seven catches for 73 yards against the Titans, one week after hauling in 12 passes for 141 yards in the Bengals' Monday night victory over the Rams.