As we head into the playoffs with the 2023 regular season complete, let's give a tip of the cap to the Tampa Bay Rays and, mostly, the Atlanta Braves. I've been doing the power rankings here at CBS Sports since the beginning of spring training in 2012 and this is, by a decent margin, the easiest season I've ever had in ranking a No. 1 team from nearly the start through the finish.

If we exclude the preseason and the first full week -- where there's always going to be lots of shuffling early -- I only really had two No. 1 teams all season. The Rays started the season 13-0 and held onto the top spot through a 51-22 start until the Braves zipped past them and never relented. So, again: I've basically only had two first-ranked teams all season, a ridiculous occurrence.

Some of the most dominant teams in recent years have had either some major down cycles or company at the top. Last season, the Dodgers won 111 games, but the Yankees held the top spot for much of the first half while the Mets and Braves each won 101 games and had cracks at No. 1. Oh, and the 106-win champion Astros also had turns at the top. The 2021 season was top heavy, but the Giants won 107 and the Dodgers won 106 while the Rays and Astros also had some time atop the list.

We could go back to the 2018 season, but there were some back-and-forths through June with the Yankees and Astros. The 2017 season saw a lot of Astros early and Dodgers late, but there were others mixed in from Cleveland, Chicago and D.C. The 2016 Cubs started and finished with long runs on top, but there was a stretch in the middle where we had a revolving door at No. 1. In fact, I believe at one point we went eight straight weeks with a new No. 1 because it became a running joke that once I put a team first, they went on a losing streak.

This season, it simply didn't happen. The Rays owned most of the first half and then the Braves just closed things down. The Orioles won 100 games and never even got a shot at the top.

Speaking of the Orioles, it's worth mention that it's been quite a while since the World Series featured the team with the best record from each league, at least with a full season and home-and-home playoffs (2020 had the top record in each). We've often gotten one side, but not both. Not for years. If we carve out 2020, here are the teams with the best record in each league and how things ended up for them, listing the AL team first:

2022: Astros (won World Series) and Dodgers (lost NLDS)

2021: Rays (lost ALDS) and Giants (lost NLDS)

2019: Astros (lost World Series) and Dodgers (lost NLDS)

2018: Red Sox (won World Series) and Brewers (lost NLCS)

2017: Cleveland (lost ALDS) and Dodgers (lost World Series)

2016: Rangers (lost ALDS) and Cubs (won World Series)

2015: Royals (won World Series) and Cardinals (lost NLDS)

2014: Angels (lost ALDS) and Nationals (lost NLDS)

2013: Red Sox (won World Series) and Cardinals (lost World Series)

Exactly a decade later, is it finally time to see the best team from each league square off in the World Series again? That would be really fun. Seeing the two best teams from the regular season squaring off is always great, but there's also the storyline of the postseason regular (the Braves have been to the playoffs for six straight years) against the newbie Orioles.

Regardless, it's been a wild and incredibly fun regular season, even if the Rays (early) and Braves (the rest) made it anything but exciting in deciding the top spot in the power rankings.