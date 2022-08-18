Deshaun Watson finally knows his fate. On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA -- who is representing the Browns quarterback -- agreed to a settlement that will result in an 11-game suspension for Watson along with a $5 million fine. This came after the NFL appealed former judge Sue L. Robinson's six-game ban that she ruled on earlier this summer. Acquired by Cleveland this offseason while facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, Watson was facing a full season suspension by the NFL, but will now be available to his new team in Week 13 when they travel to Houston to face his former team in the Texans.

So, how does his 11-game suspension stack up against other major NFL discipline in recent history?

The league's new standards for suspensions were only implemented in 2014, in response to the infamous Ray Rice case, when the league unsuccessfully attempted to enact a second, indefinite suspension on the ex-Ravens running back once video surfaced of the player's assault, which had previously been punished with a mere two-game ban. The largest updates to the NFL's personal conduct policy previously came in 2007. Here's a look at some of the most notable suspensions issued to starters or other prominent players since then, specific to the personal conduct policy (which Watson violated):

Note: Suspensions for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy differ from suspensions for in-game rules violations, such as unnecessary roughness or fighting; as well as team-imposed suspensions and bans related to the integrity of the game (i.e. Calvin Ridley's 2022 ban for gambling, or Tom Brady's 2018 suspension for his alleged role in Deflategate).

Including Watson, incidents of alleged sexual assault or misconduct involving QBs has produced relatively mild suspensions (see: Ben Roethlisberger and Jameis Winston drawing a combined seven-game ban). With Watson, the difference was literally two dozen different women alleging a pattern of abuse. Roethlisberger and Winston, it should be noted, also avoided formal charges relating to their respective cases.

Despite only handing out a six-game suepension, Robinson did note that Watson conducted in a "pattern of non-violent sexual conduct" during private massage therapy sessions. Roger Goodell also called his behavior "predatory" prior to this settlement that will now sidelined him for 11 games.

Unlike other suspensions, however, Watson will be able to return to the facility in relatively short order. Per ESPN, he'll be allowed to return to the team's training facility and participate in limited activities on Oct. 10. On Nov. 14, he can resume practicing leading up to that Week 13 return on Dec. 4.