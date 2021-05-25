With summer on the horizon, the 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it. And now that we've got full 17-game schedules available to us, what better way to ring in the biggest year in league history than by running through each and every matchup on the docket? Here, we're projecting the New York Giants' schedule, game by game, with win totals for every opponent. Can Daniel Jones take a much-needed leap in Year 3? Can Joe Judge guide Big Blue to the postseason? Let's find out:

Week 1 vs. Broncos

Line: Broncos -1

Opponent win total: N/A

Denver opens the year without Aaron Rodgers, instead letting Teddy Bridgewater take over under center, but it's the Broncos' restocked secondary that clamps down on the Giants in the opener.

Prediction: Giants lose 24-20

Projected record: 0-1

Week 2 at Washington

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Ron Rivera's defense is tough, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is predictably a loose cannon, so Patrick Graham's underrated defense capitalizes with a couple of late turnovers. Saquon Barkley runs hard, too, as New York prevails.

Prediction: Giants win 23-17

Projected record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Falcons

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Matt Ryan and the Falcons pose a threat early on, but they clearly miss Julio Jones down the stretch, having traded the All-Pro before the season. Daniel Jones, meanwhile, airs it out against Atlanta's patchwork secondary.



Prediction: Giants win 31-26

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4 at Saints

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

No Drew Brees? No problem for the Saints, who overcome a pair of Jameis Winston interceptions thanks to their own play-making on defense, with Cameron Jordan and Malcolm Jenkins getting to Jones for strip-sacks.

Prediction: Giants lose 27-17

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5 at Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Danny Dimes shows off both his arm and legs at Jerry World, finding Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney for big scores in a marquee matchup. In the end, Dallas' weapons prove too much, and the 'Boys win on a field goal.

Prediction: Giants lose 33-30

Projected record: 2-3

Week 6 vs. Rams

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

Coming back home is a reprieve, but only until Matthew Stafford steps onto the field. Sean McVay dials up a perfect game plan that keeps Jones and Co. off the field, and Los Angeles lights up the scoreboard.



Prediction: Giants lose 38-24

Projected record: 2-4

Week 7 vs. Panthers

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Dave Gettleman revenge game! In a battle of mercurial young QBs, Jones proves more ready for the moment, hitting on several deep balls while Darnold gets picked off three times in one of his worst starts of the year.



Prediction: Giants win 27-16

Projected record: 3-4

Week 8 at Chiefs

Opponent win total: O/U 12

Barkley breaks out for a couple of huge plays early on, reminding the NFL he's still a game-changer and stunning the Arrowhead crowd. Patrick Mahomes delivers in the clutch, however, to spoil the upset.



Prediction: Giants lose 29-23

Projected record: 3-5

Week 9 vs. Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Barkley continues his hot stretch by approaching 200 yards on the ground against the Vegas defense, and all Jones has to do is manage the rest of the game. Pressure mounts on Jon Gruden and Derek Carr.



Prediction: Giants win 24-16

Projected record: 4-5

Week 11 at Buccaneers

Opponent win total: O/U 11.5

With an extra week to prepare coming off a bye, Patrick Graham gives Tom Brady a run for his money, reminding No. 12 of his Giants demons with a creative game plan to get pressure on the QB. But the Bucs "D" is too much for Jones behind an iffy line.



Prediction: Giants lose 28-16

Projected record: 4-6

Week 12 vs. Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Judge risks overhyping the Giants here, having circled this game on the schedule because of Philly's failure to help them into the playoffs at the end of 2020. Still, on a short week, with a huge night for Golladay, they prevail.

Prediction: Giants win 27-23

Projected record: 5-6

Week 13 at Dolphins

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Miami's weapons splash early, with Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller both stretching the Giants "D." But then a slew of miscues -- including an uncharacteristic Tua Tagovailoa fumble -- fuel a big steal for Big Blue.

Prediction: Giants win 24-21

Projected record: 6-6

Week 14 at Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Going from Miami all the way to Los Angeles, the Giants start slow against the Chargers' feisty defense, which allows Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler to run up an early lead. It proves insurmountable.

Prediction: Giants lose 31-17

Projected record: 6-7

Week 15 vs. Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

In the thick of the wild-card race, Judge has the Giants fired up at home, where they trail the Cowboys in talent but overpower them with energy. Jones and Dak Prescott go head to head again, and a late Golladay score lifts New York.



Prediction: Giants win 27-24

Projected record: 7-7

Week 16 at Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Going to Philly proves more problematic than expected. Jalen Hurts eludes New York's spotty pass rush to keep the ball in the Eagles' hands, and Jones is sacked five times in front of a raucous crowd.

Prediction: Giants lose 23-13

Projected record: 7-8

Week 17 at Bears

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Beat up after the trip to Lincoln Financial Field, the Giants walk right into another physical showdown in the Windy City, where Justin Fields does enough to put Chicago on the board and Khalil Mack downs Jones twice.

Prediction: Giants lose 24-22

Projected record: 7-9

Week 18 vs. Washington

Opponent win total: O/U 8

With wild card -- and division! -- hopes still alive entering their final NFC East battle, the Giants knock a battered Fitzpatrick out of action while relying again on Barkley to sweep Washington. Giants win, but just barely miss out on the playoffs, raising yet another offseason of questions about the future of Gettleman and Jones, the latter of whom improves upon 2020 but doesn't necessarily stave off skeptics.

Prediction: Giants win 21-16

Projected record: 8-9