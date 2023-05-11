jalen-carter.jpg
Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone. After teams put claims on players they've selected throughout the three-day spectacle in Kansas City, they headed to the negotiating table to hammer out their rookie contracts. While the majority remain unsigned, five first-round picks have already penned their first contract as a pro football player. 

Of course, these negotiations are unlike those from over a decade ago when Sam Bradford was inking a $78 million deal with $50 million guaranteed after being the first overall pick. Now, thanks to a new CBA, rookie contracts are a lot more tied to the player's slotted draft position, and there really isn't too much to be negotiated. That said, it is notable when the two sides do come to terms on what is a fully-guaranteed deal for every first-rounder

Below, you'll find our tracker that includes each first-round pick with the terms of their first-round contract.

First-round contract tracker

PickPlayer (Position)TeamRookie contract
1Bryce YoungPanthers
2C.J. StroudTexans
3Will Anderson Jr.Texans
4Anthony RichardsonColts
5Devon Witherspoon Seahawks
6Paris Johnson Jr.CardinalsSigned (terms TBD)
7Tyree WilsonRaiders
8Bijan RobinsonFalcons4 years, $21.96 million
9Jalen CarterEagles4 years, $21.81 million
10Darnell WrightBears
11Peter SkoronskiTitans
12Jahmyr GibbsLions
13Will McDonald IVJets
14 Broderick JonesSteelers
15Lukas Van NessPackers
16Emmanuel ForbesCommanders
17Christian GonzalezPatriots
18Jack CampbellLions
19Calijah KanceyBuccaneers
20Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawksSigned (terms TBD)
21Quentin JohnstonChargers
22Zay FlowersRavens
23Jordan AddisonVikings
24Deonte Banks
Giants
25Dalton KincaidBills
26Mazi SmithCowboysSigned (4 years)
27Anton HarrisonJaguars
28Myles MurphyBengals
29Bryan BreseeSaints
30Nolan SmithEagles
31Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Chiefs
player headshot
Jalen Carter
PHI • DT
View Profile

Jalen Carter (No. 9 to Eagles) was the first first-round pick to sign his rookie contract. Carter is set to earn $21,806,184 million on a four-year, fully guaranteed deal, according to ESPN. A dominant defensive tackle in college, Carter played an integral role in Georgia capturing the last two national championships. In Philadelphia, he will be reunited with former Bulldogs edge rusher Nolan Smith, who was selected with the 30th overall pick, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, taken in Round 4.

player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA • WR
View Profile

The first receiver selected in this year's draft, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 to Seahawks) was also the first wideout to sign his rookie contract. While he was hurt for the majority of his final season at Ohio State, Smith-Njigba went down in Buckeye lore after catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Smith-Njigba now joins a Seahawks offense that also includes veteran wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

player headshot
Bijan Robinson
ATL • RB
View Profile

Bijan Robinson (No. 8 to Falcons) agreed to terms on a four-year, $21.96 million deal that is fully guaranteed, according to NFL Media. The first running back taken in the draft, Robinson is joining a re-vamped Falcons roster that also includes veteran defenders Calais Campbell and Jessie Bates III along with former first-round picks Bud DupreeDrake London and Kyle Pitts

player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr.
ARI • OT
View Profile

The first offensive lineman drafted, Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 to Cardinals) is also the first O-linemen to sign his rookie contract. After blocking for C.J. Stroud in Columbus, Johnson will now protect Kyler Murray in Arizona. 

player headshot
Mazi Smith
DAL • DT
View Profile

Mazi Smith (No. 26 to Cowboys) signed his rookie contract Thursday, per ESPN. The former Michigan defensive tackle, along with the rest of Dallas' draft picks, signed their deals ahead of rookie minicamp this weekend.