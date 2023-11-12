We are past the midway point of the 2023 NFL season and the AFC North is once again gearing up to be arguably the best division in football. All four teams have winning records and every other division has at least one team below the .500 mark. All four AFC North teams are in action this weekend, including the Browns playing the Ravens. Baltimore is a 6.5-point home favorite in the latest Week 10 NFL odds according to the SportsLine consensus, so which AFC North team should you favor when making Week 10 NFL bets?

The Bengals (-6) host the Texans and the Steelers (-3) host the Packers to complete the Week 10 schedule for AFC North teams. How confident should you feel in the AFC North continuing its winning ways when making your Week 10 NFL predictions? Maybe there's even a chance to build a parlay around these teams. All of the Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup.

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks is that the Bills (-7.5) cover at home against the Broncos. The Bills have been one of the biggest disappointments and surprises of the 2023 NFL season, alternating wins and losses over the last six weeks. Yet, all four of their losses have come by six points or fewer with three of the four defeats coming against teams with a .500 record or better.

The Broncos are 3-5 this season as the first year with Sean Payton at the helm hasn't gone quite as well as the team hoped. The Broncos are tied for the worst-scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 28.2 points per game. Offense hasn't been Buffalo's weak spot, ranking fifth in yards per game (370.2) and scoring (26.7). Josh Allen and the Bills could feast on the struggling Denver defense. For these reasons, the model projects Buffalo to cover in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: The 49ers (-3) cover the spread on the road versus the Jaguars. The 49ers are loaded with playmakers and their defense is among the best in the NFL. San Francisco's defense is giving up just 17.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

The 49ers are coming off their bye week after losing three straight games, so they'll enter Sunday's showdown with Jacksonville fresh. Offensively, the 49ers are led by running back Christian McCaffrey. The veteran ball-carrier has scored at least once in all eight contests thus far this season and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. In addition, San Francisco is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against Jacksonville. SportsLine's model shows the 49ers getting back into the win column and covering the spread in over 50% of simulations on Sunday. See which other teams to pick here.

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule and also just revealed two coveted A-rated picks.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks can you place right now? Check out the latest NFL odds below

Week 10 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Nov. 12

Colts vs. Patriots in Germany (+1.5, 42.5)

Browns at Ravens (-6.5, 38)

Texans at Bengals (-6, 47)

49ers at Jaguars (+3, 45)

Saints at Vikings (+3, 41)

Packers at Steelers (-3, 38.5)

Titans at Buccaneers (-2.5, 39)

Falcons at Cardinals (+2, 43.5)

Lions at Chargers (+3, 48.5)

Giants at Cowboys (-17.5, 38.5)

Commanders at Seahawks (-6, 44.5)

Jets at Raiders (+1, 36.5)

Monday, Nov. 13



Broncos at Bills (-7.5, 46.5)