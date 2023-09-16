The Week 2 NFL schedule features an intriguing mix of non-divisional battles and division-rivalries that could have an early impact on the NFL playoff picture. Two AFC East rivals will collide on Sunday Night Football when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins visit Mac Jones and the New England Patriots. Elsewhere in the AFC, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in what feels like a must-win game for Cincinnati.

The Dolphins enter Sunday's showdown as three-point favorites according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds. The Bengals, meanwhile, enter their division rivalry against the Ravens as three-point favorites in the latest NFL spreads.

Top Week 2 NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Week 2 NFL picks is that the Buccaneers (-2.5) cover against the Bears in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. Tampa Bay pulled off a stunning upset on the road in Week 1, beating the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both eclipsed 50 receiving yards in the victory, with Evans finding the end zone in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers will now try to dissect a Chicago defense that gave up 38 points to the Packers last week. The Bears struggled mightily against the pass, allowing Jordan Love to toss three passing touchdowns. Chicago has now lost 10 straight games dating back to last season and is just 1-8 in its last nine games on the road. That's a big reason why the model projects Tampa Bay will cover the spread in over 50% of simulations on Sunday. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 2 NFL predictions: the Cardinals (+5.5) cover the spread at home versus the Giants. Arizona has dominated this series over the years, winning seven of its last 10 meetings against the Giants. The Cardinals are also 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games against opponents from the NFC East. The Cardinals nearly pulled off the upset last week on the road against the Washington Commanders, but they easily covered the spread as seven-point underdogs.

The Giants, meanwhile, suffered an embarrassing 40-0 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. New York's offense committed three turnovers and finished with just 171 total yards, averaging 2.6 yards per play. SportsLine's model expects New York's offense will struggle yet again on Sunday with Daniel Jones throwing for fewer than 200 yards and not a single receiver topping the 50-yard mark. That's a big reason why the model shows Arizona covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Week 2 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Sunday, Sept. 17

Packers at Falcons (-1.5, 40.5)

Raiders at Bills (-8.5, 47)

Ravens at Bengals (-3, 46.5)

Seahawks at Lions (-4.5, 47)

Colts at Texans (-1, 39.5)

Chiefs at Jaguars (+3.5, 51)

Bears at Buccaneers (-2.5, 41)

Chargers at Titans (+3, 45)

Giants at Cardinals (+4, 39.5)

49ers at Rams (+7.5, 45)

Jets at Cowboys (-9, 38.5)

Commanders at Broncos (-3.5, 39)

Dolphins at Patriots (+3, 46.5)

Monday, Sept. 18

Saints at Panthers (+3, 39.5)

Browns at Steelers (+2.5, 38.5)