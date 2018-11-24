NFL Week 12 odds, picks, schedule: Expert picks against the spread, predictions, survivor pool play

Week 12 kicked off on Thanksgiving with three NFC divisional races crystallizing, as the Saints and Bears continued to roll in their respective divisions while the Cowboys took charge of the NFC East with a win over the Redskins. Now, it's time to turn our attention to the wild-card races, with matchups like Packers-Vikings, Seahawks-Panthers and Dolphins-Colts meaning a great deal to how each conference shakes out behind the top four seeds.

We'll take you game by game to reveal how our experts picked the lines earlier in the week while also sharing our thoughts on survivor pool picks for Week 12.

Jaguars at Bills

"I'm riding with the Jaguars. The Jags blew it last week against the Steelers when they went too conservative in the second half, and that's always a concern with this team and Doug Marrone, but the difference is the Steelers have an offense that can make you pay for playing conservatively. The Bills don't. Sure, Buffalo put up 41 against the Jets in Week 10, but that's an outlier. I'm more inclined to think this Bills offense is still the same one that was scoring 10.7 points per game in the first nine games. Its defense will keep it from getting out of hand, but the Jaguars won't find themselves in any danger during this game." -- Tom Fornelli on his best bets

Raiders at Ravens

When it comes to survivor pool picks, you've probably used up most of the top teams in the league if you're still alive. And while the Ravens have been favored in all but one of their games, it's possible you still have them in your bank to whip out this week. Why? Because they've been favored by at least a touchdown just once, and that was all the way back in Week 1 when competitors had the entire board available to them. Now is the week to burn them, with a bad Oakland team coming to town and coming off a win, as the Raiders don't look like a team that can win two in a row on the road. If you don't use Baltimore now, they have to face the Falcons, Chiefs and Chargers on the road in three of the next four weeks, so the only time to use them would be in Week 15 against the Bucs at home, and I see several other solid mid-level teams at home that week worth using.

49ers at Buccaneers

"This is a West Coast team traveling east and playing early, but I'm not worried that too much, because the 49ers should be able to score on the Buccaneers pretty easily regardless of the time zone given just how terrible the Tampa defense is. The 49ers have actually been pretty darn competitive in the last seven weeks. They have a close loss to the Giants, a blowout win over the Raiders, two fairly tight losses to the Cardinals and narrow losses to the Packers and Chargers. The only bad game in that stretch was a beatdown at the hands of the Rams. They're playing competitive football and the Buccaneers are ... not. Tampa has no home-field advantage, no discernible defense and Kyle Shanahan holds a significant coaching advantage over Dirk Koetter, who is addicted to flip-flopping quarterbacks." -- Will Brinson on his best bets

Giants at Eagles

""The Giants have won two in a row, and now they're facing another team that doesn't bring a lot of pressure on the QB. If Eli Manning doesn't get pressure, he can complete passes. Philly's secondary is beat up, and the Eagles don't have a running game. That's their basic problem. Take the points." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg on his best bets

Browns at Bengals

"I've been backing the Browns it seems like for the last three years, but no Hue Jackson, they finally did get a win and they're up against the Cincinnati Bengals who are all beat up. They just got beat by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland with a week off, ready to win this football game straight up." -- Kenny White on why the Browns are his underdog to win outright.

Patriots at Jets

"I will take the Patriots to cover a big spread on the road against the Jets. The Patriots are coming off a loss and their bye. According to Will Brinson (check out his Week 12 picks here), the Patriots are 39-14 against the spread after a loss since 2003 and 7-1 against the spread as a field goal or more road favorite after a bye since Bill Belichick became their coach. In a matchup of Tom Brady vs. Josh McCown/Sam Darnold, give me the Patriots to roll." -- Sean Wagner-McGough on his best bets

Seahawks at Panthers

CBS Sports HQ host Nick Kostos is locking in four favorites on Sunday as part of his best bets, including the Panthers to cover the spread of 3.5 points. Kostos thinks the Panthers are undervalued after two straight losses on the road, and he sees a huge game coming for D.J. Moore with Devin Funchess ruled doubtful for Week 12.

Cardinals at Chargers

"This should be a blowout. Josh Rosen against this defense. The Chargers got their bad game out of the way last week. Bounce-back time. I am going against overwhelmed QBs this week." -- Jason La Canfora on his best bets

Dolphins at Colts

Pete Prisco: "I think Miami is going to go up there, and [Ryan] Tannehill's back, I think they're going to play well--"

Will Brinson: [uncontrollable laughter]

R.J. White [dripping with disgust]: "'Tannehill's back...'"

Prisco: "Look, the Colts shouldn't be laying eight in this game. It should be more like six or five, if you're going to give me eight, I'll take it."

White: "Colts are playing their butts off--"

Prisco: "They are playing good!"

White: "I'm fine laying eight against a bad team."

Prisco: "Well you can lay eight!" [cross talk] "The Dolphins hung around with Green Bay for most of that game up in Green Bay with [Brock] Osweiler in the game. I think they're going to be better with Tannehill, and I think they're going to go up there and hang around in this game."

Brinson: "OK, one: the Colts are better than Green Bay right now. They are playing better than Green Bay, Andrew Luck is playing his tail off. You can't get any pressure on him, he hasn't been sacked in five games, he hasn't been hit in four games, they're running the ball really effectively, he's passing the ball, T.Y. Hilton's starting to get going, and that defense is playing pretty well too. The offensive line is just mauling people."

That's from the Friday edition of the Pick Six Podcast, hosted by Will Brinson five days a week. You can check it out below and get our thoughts on the entire NFL slate. Remember to click the button to subscribe!

Steelers at Broncos

"The Steelers are playing consecutive road games and didn't look great beating Jacksonville last week. I think the Broncos will have some steam after beating the Chargers on the road last week. The Broncos defense will limit Ben Roethlisberger and Phillip Lindsay will have a good day for the Broncos. Upset coming." -- Pete Prisco on his best bets

Packers at Vikings



"The Vikings have been the better team this year, and they're certainly the healthier team after Jimmy Graham and Mike Daniels joined the walking wounded of key Packers players last week. The Vikings also have a top-tier home-field advantage, which I have at four points. So I think this line needs to be closer to Vikings -6, making this incredible value for us. Yes, Kirk Cousins struggles in primetime, and Aaron Rodgers is unquestionably a better QB. But the Vikings have an elite, well-rounded defense that can carry them to the win in this matchup at home." -- R.J. White on his SuperContest picks

Titans at Texans

Here's another game I have in my SuperContest picks, and I'm working on a 15-7 ATS stretch in picking games that involve the Titans. That includes hitting each of my last three picks in Titans games.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks in Week 12!