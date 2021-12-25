We're in the home stretch of the 2021 season with just three weeks remaining. Week 16 promises to paint an even clearer picture of who's for real and who's not as the playoff standings really take shape. Of course, you're here to get an inside track of who has the best shot at coming out on top in Week 16 to keep you betting sharp. And you've come to the right place.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Browns at Packers

Time: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Packers -7

Current: Packers -7.5

"Cleveland is in a tough spot. The Browns are coming off the heels of feeling the wrath of COVID-19, which moved their Week 15 game from Saturday to Monday, and will now have to prepare for Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Packers on an extremely short week. Green Bay is playing as good as any team in the NFL right now and has been a superb team to back all season, owning an 11-3 ATS record (tied for the best in the NFL). When the Packers own the rest advantage, they are 2-0 ATS this season. Meanwhile, Cleveland is under .500 on the year ATS and 1-4 ATS in its last five games overall." -- CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Packers to win by more than a touchdown in Week 16.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Packers (-7) Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Colts at Cardinals

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cardinals -1.5

Current: Cardinals -1

"The Colts are a bully. They beat you up at the point of attack on both sides of the ball, and lately the Cardinals look like a team that is questioning its own identity and questioning its own record. ... I know Arizona's at home, but I like the Colts' ability to run the ball down their throat, and they proved last week they can beat a quality opponent with Carson Wentz doing next to nothing. ...These seem to be two teams going in different directions." -- CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora on why he's betting on the road underdogs in this matchup of contenders.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Cardinals (-1) Cardinals Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Giants at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Eagles -10

Current: Eagles -10

"Jake Fromm may be making his first-career start. There's a chance he actually injects some energy into this team, but there's also a chance he flops. As for the Eagles, they are pumped up after their 10-point win over Washington. They have a legitimate chance at the playoffs, and will want to destroy a lesser division rival that beat them in a gross game with Daniel Jones last month." -- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he's backing the Eagles over their NFC East rivals in Week 16's important rematch.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Eagles (-10) Eagles Eagles Eagles Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles

Jaguars at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -1.5

Current: Jets -1.5

"The Jaguars defense has played well, don't get me wrong. (But) as bad as the Jets are on offense, the Jaguars are worse. They're terrible on offense. They have nobody who can scare downfield (and) ... Trevor Lawrence is starting to regress. His mechanics are terrible. I'll take the Jets." -- CBS Sports senior writer and resident Jaguars expert Pete Prisco on why the Jets deserve to be favored in this matchup of lowly AFC teams.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Jets (-2.5) Jets Jets Jaguars Jets Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jets

Lions at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Falcons -6.5

Current: Falcons -6.5

"The Lions beat the Vikings, 29-27. And the next week they went out and got absolutely smoked by the Broncos, 38-10. They take care of business against the Cardinals, get to 2-11-1. They should be thrilled that they got the two wins. ...Atlanta has a penchant for beating up on bad football teams, then getting crushed by good football teams. The Falcons are not good, but they're better than really, really bad. And they will beat the Lions handily in this spot." -- CBS Sports' Will Brinson explaining why he's all over Atlanta on the "Pick Six NFL Podcast" ahead of Week 16.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Falcons (-6) Falcons Falcons Falcons Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Bills at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Patriots -2

Current: Patriots -2.5

"The Patriots were a clear play here before the prime-time windfest, but the Bills' COVID issues could shoot this line up over three, which is a little concerning if you get the full Bills offense. Buffalo scares the hell out of me right now -- Sean McDermott's been on tilt for three or four weeks since the wind game, a crazy comeback against the Bucs where he was crying at halftime and then playing his old team. He might just be crazy enough to pull off an upset ... but (Bill) Belichick after a loss weighs substantially more on this game. Factor in the Bills' inability to stop the run, how Belichick can attack this offense with a double of Stefon Diggs, and the COVID situation, and I think the Pats are a great value here." -- CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson on why the Patriots are probably a safe bet to handily beat the Bills in this AFC East rematch.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Patriots (-2.5) Bills Patriots Patriots Bills Bills Bills Patriots Bills

Buccaneers at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -11.5

Current: Buccaneers -10

SportsLine's Mike Tierney is all over teasers this season. If you're unfamiliar, a teaser is a play that involves at least two games with more favorable point spreads than are offered with a traditional bet. Our picks will be limited to two-game, six-point teasers, meaning that a half-dozen points will be tacked on in favor of our chosen team in each game.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Panthers (-11) Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Chargers at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -10.5

Current: Chargers -9.5

"The Texans are terrible, and the Chargers offense is playing extremely well. Los Angeles already ranks third in the league in points per drive at 2.57, but over the last five games, that number is at 2.83. Now, on the flip side, the Chargers defense has been bad most of the season, but Houston's offense is terrible, too. While I don't think the Chargers can truly blow the doors off anybody with their defense, I do think they can score enough to cover this spread against a Texans team with nothing to play for. " -- CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, explaining why he's comfortable betting on L.A. to win and cover the big spread against Houston in Week 16.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-9.5) at Texans Texans Chargers Texans Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Ravens at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -2.5

Current: Bengals -3.5

"If this turns into a shootout, you have to like the Bengals' chances going up against a depleted Baltimore defense. ... (The) Ravens offense will (also) either be led by a hobbled Lamar Jackson or a backup quarterback (Tyler Huntley) while going up against a Bengals defense that held them to just 17 points the last time around. ... Although the Bengals have a long history of choking in big games, they've actually won a multitude of them this season, which is a good thing, because this is easily the biggest game the Bengals have hosted at home since at least the 2015 season. ... I don't think they're going to blow this one." -- CBS Sports writer and resident Bengals expert John Breech, arguing that Cincinnati is a trustworthy bet in its rematch with the Ravens.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Bengals (-2.5) Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens Bengals Bengals Bengals

Rams at Vikings



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Rams -3

Current: Rams -3

"This is a bigger game for the Vikings if they are to have any chance to be a playoff team. The Rams are coming off a nice victory over Seattle that saw the defense play well. But the offense wasn't as crisp. It will be here. But Minnesota will also play well on offense. Look for a lot of points with the Vikings pulling off a home upset." -- CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco on why he's not buying the Rams as field-goal favorites in Minnesota.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3) at Vikings Vikings Vikings Rams Rams Vikings Vikings Rams Rams

Bears at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -7

Current: Seahawks -6.5

The Seahawks are playing for pride now, having dropped a key divisional game against the Rams in Week 15. But their opponent this week is even more resigned to restarting in 2022: the Bears were as uninspiring as ever -- at least with the ball in their hands -- during their loss to Minnesota, dropping Matt Nagy's squad to 4-10 on the year. We'd still count on Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll over Nagy and third-string QB Nick Foles in this NFC matchup.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Seahawks (-6.5) Seahawks Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears

Broncos at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Broncos -1

Current: PK

"Look, I certainly believe Teddy Bridgewater is a better quarterback than Drew Lock, but it's not like the passing game has been lighting up the scoreboard over the last two months. The Broncos' high-water mark for net passing yards since Week 6 is just 250 yards, and that came in the 22-9 loss to the Chiefs in a game more competitive than the final score indicates. But the Broncos have played mostly quality football by excelling at running the ball and playing defense, and that's a formula I expect works in this matchup." -- SportsLine expert and CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor R.J. White in his SuperContest picks for Week 16.

Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Raiders (-1) Raiders Broncos Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Broncos Broncos

Washington at Dallas

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Cowboys -9

Current: Cowboys -10

The Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak atop the NFC East, and technically still in play for the conference's No. 1 seed. But they'll get a desperate Washington team in prime time this week, after the Football Team fell to 6-8 thanks to a rash of COVID issues and a divisional loss to the Eagles. Does Washington have what it takes to rebound in a big spot? You'd be wise to listen to SportsLine expert Mike Tierney, who's an astounding 27-12-1 in his last 40 ATS picks involving Washington.

Does Tierney believe the Cowboys are right to be favored by more than 10 points on "Sunday Night Football"?

Dolphins at Saints

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (try for free)

Open: Saints -3.5

Current: Saints +2.5

The Dolphins have won six straight, threatening to sneak their way right back into the AFC playoff picture. But are they a safe bet to make it seven straight against the Saints, who just shut out the reigning Super Bowl champions? You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone with a better pulse for New Orleans lately than Larry Hartstein, who's turned nearly a $2,500 profit with a 61-32 record in his last 93 NFL picks. He's also 39-24 on his last 63 ATS picks involving the Saints.

Does Hartstein think the Dolphins' win streak will come to a close in New Orleans? We can tell you he's leaning Under for the total, but you'll wanna check out his full ATS projection on SportsLine.