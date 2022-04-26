Update your calendars, everyone, because we're now two days away from the 2022 draft! That's right, just two! John Breech is so excited that he called me, Cody Benjamin, and gifted Tuesday's newsletter duties as a means of celebrating the big week. So I'm here, ready to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

The draft is almost here, so experts Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso and Josh Edwards joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to run through a final first-round mock -- live on air. The guys were each assigned several teams as they worked through all 32 of the Day One selections. Here's a look at their top five:

Jaguars: OT Ikem Ekwonu (Wilson): "Help Trevor Lawrence quit taking beatings." Lions: DE Aidan Hutchinson (Trapasso): "It would fit the value and the need for this team." Texans: CB Sauce Gardner (Edwards): "Houston has been chasing a difference-maker at cornerback." Jets: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Brinson): "I think they'd love to come out with a receiver and pass rusher." Giants: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Wilson): "If you get 2019 Derek Stingley, he's a top-five pick."

2. Agent's Take: Three big draft-day trades that make sense

College football stars might not be the only big names moving on draft day. Or at least they shouldn't be, according to Joel Corry, who's proposed three blockbuster moves that make sense for both sides:

Seahawks acquire QB Baker Mayfield: The trade compensation for Mayfield really should be similar to Carolina's deal to acquire 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold prior to the 2021 draft.

The trade compensation for Mayfield really should be similar to Carolina's deal to acquire 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold prior to the 2021 draft. Jets acquire WR Deebo Samuel: Samuel would have a seamless transition into the Jets offense. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was the 49ers passing coordinator when Samuel was selected in 2019's second round.

Samuel would have a seamless transition into the Jets offense. Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was the 49ers passing coordinator when Samuel was selected in 2019's second round. Chiefs acquire CB James Bradberry: Charvarius Ward signing a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the 49ers in free agency created a hole in the Chiefs' secondary. Bradberry would fill the void created by Ward's departure.

3. Insider notes: Top first-round prop bets for 2022 draft

The draft is always unpredictable, but this year, there's an extra layer of uncertainty when it comes to where the top prospects will land. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora is here to help, identifying top prop bets for the first round. Here's a sneak peek:

Evan Neal picked No. 3 (+450): Many of Texans GM Nick Caserio's peers think he goes clean here at a significant impact position. If two pass rushers are already off the board by this pick, as many would anticipate, and this team needs to be rebuilt in the trenches, then I lean into Neal.



Many of Texans GM Nick Caserio's peers think he goes clean here at a significant impact position. If two pass rushers are already off the board by this pick, as many would anticipate, and this team needs to be rebuilt in the trenches, then I lean into Neal. Charles Cross picked No. 5 (+700): Maybe it's smoke, but I have been hearing (the Giants) connected to this player for a long time. Other GMs see the fit here, and, especially if Neal is gone, believe the Giants take the (top) pass protector.



Maybe it's smoke, but I have been hearing (the Giants) connected to this player for a long time. Other GMs see the fit here, and, especially if Neal is gone, believe the Giants take the (top) pass protector. Kenny Pickett to the Panthers (+145): Sometimes it is what it is. Owner David Tepper has become the face of frustrated owners everywhere who keep failing to find a real QB. They have very little draft capital and a massive need at QB ... Pickett is the safest QB pick in the draft, is an ascending talent, and had the most productive season at that position.

4. Trapasso's final Top 300 prospect rankings: Willis is QB1

Still trying to catch up on this year's top incoming rookies? Chris Trapasso has you covered with a complete final 300-man pecking order of this year's best draft-day talent. Here's his latest top 10, where the top four all hail from the defensive side of the ball and Liberty's Malik Willis appears as Trap's top-rated signal-caller.

Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Alabama OT Evan Neal Mississippi State OT Charles Cross Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Liberty QB Malik Willis USC WR Drake London Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie

5. Deebo Samuel updates: 49ers' asking price, trade possibilities

San Francisco's top offensive weapon wants out. We know that. But how likely is a trade? Check out our latest on the drama between Samuel and the 49ers, with draft day looming as a potential deadline for a deal:

49ers seeking two first-rounders? The cost to acquire the All-Pro receiver is undoubtedly steep

The cost to acquire the All-Pro receiver is undoubtedly steep GM John Lynch addresses rumors And he's insistent that he won't let Samuel go (for now)

And he's insistent that he won't let Samuel go (for now) Potential landing spots In case you missed it, Bryan DeArdo identifies logical destinations

6. Rapid-fire roundup: QB trade history, Belichick moves again

