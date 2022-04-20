Another chapter was added to the wildest offseason in NFL history on Wednesday, with 49ers All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly requesting a trade out of San Francisco. The news sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, as one of the league's most electric players could be available with about a week to go before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 49ers surely won't have an issue finding teams that would be interested in acquiring Samuel should San Francisco trade him. Last season, the 26-year-old wideout recorded 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions while leading the NFL with an 18.2-yards-per-catch average. Samuel also ran for eight scores before scoring two more touchdowns during the 49ers' run to the NFC Championship Game.

A first-round pick in next week's draft would surely be part of any trade involving Samuel. The 49ers are currently without a first-round pick after they traded up with Miami to select quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year's draft. The trade also left the 49ers without a 2023 first-round pick.

Let's take a look at the five teams that could be in play to land Samuel if the 49ers end up trading him.

Samuel would replace Tyreek Hill as Patrick Mahomes' top receiver. Along with Samuel, the Chiefs' receiving corps would also include JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Chiefs, who currently have the 29th and 30th overall picks in the draft and four picks in the first two rounds, have plenty of trade capital following their trade of Hill. The Chiefs also play in the AFC, which is another reason why Kansas City would be the most likely destination should the 49ers deal Samuel.

Like the Chiefs, the Jets have significant draft capital with two top-10 picks in this year's draft along with four of the top 38 picks. New York is expected to spend one of its top-10 picks on a receiver who can help Zach Wilson blossom into a franchise quarterback. A possible trade between New York and San Francisco could also include receiver Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round pick who has yet to pan out with the Jets.

Similar to New York, the Lions also have two first-round picks: the second overall and the final selection on Day 1. Several mocks have the Lions using their 32nd overall pick on a receiver, but given Samuel's ability, the Lions could possibly be willing to trade away the No. 2 overall pick to acquire one of the NFL's most versatile players and biggest playmakers. The Lions would probably not have to include much else in a trade involving the second overall pick.

The Saints have two top-20 picks in this year's draft (No. 16 and No. 19) and are expected to use one of these picks on a wideout. New Orleans is hoping to add more weapons around quarterback Jameis Winston, who was off to a torrid start last season before an injury prematurely ended his second season with the Saints.

Green Bay would be higher on this list if not for the fact that it is one of the 49ers' biggest obstacles in the NFC. That being said, the Packers have two first-round picks (No. 22 and No. 28 overall) and two second-round picks (No. 53 and 59). The Packers are in the market for a receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders last month. It's safe to say that Aaron Rodgers would love the chance to work with Samuel, who played a significant role in the 49ers ending the Packers' season in both 2019 and 2021.