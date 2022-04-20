If you remember the last time a day passed without any big-name drama in the NFL, let us know. A day after the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo became one of several starting quarterbacks to skip the start of offseason activities, one of Garoppolo's top weapons of recent years -- wide receiver Deebo Samuel -- is trying to force his own way out of town. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the All-Pro pass catcher isn't just holding out of voluntary workouts; he's now actively seeking a trade, according to ESPN, requesting a move out of town after breaking off negotiations with 49ers brass.

"(Samuel) did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request," Jeff Darlington reported Wednesday, "but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization." NFL Media adds that Samuel's official request reached the 49ers front office more than a week ago, hence the two sides' halted contract talks.

"San Francisco wants to pay Deebo Samuel, but Deebo Samuel was the one who scrubbed the 49ers logos off his social media page," ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported Tuesday. "Deebo Samuel was the one that essentially, basically made it known he wanted to move on. San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day. It's not hard to figure out what the contract would look like. ... This ... is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done."

News of the receiver's trade request comes after Samuel's brother, Tyquan, stoked the flames of speculation in Facebook and Instagram comments, where he suggested Samuel would soon be requesting a trade and no longer intends to play for the 49ers. Tyquan has since walked back some of his comments, dismissing them as jokes, but Deebo himself had already hinted at discontent with San Francisco. He recently took to social media to downplay threats he's received from fans over his perceived contract situation, and was seen liking an Instagram post that referred to playing for no less than $25 million per year.

Samuel, who broke out with over 1,700 yards from scrimmage in 2021, remains under contract with the 49ers through 2022. After the Bills' Stefon Diggs became the latest receiver to land a lucrative extension, however, he and other stars on soon-to-be-expiring deals emerged as logical candidates to seek their own pay raises. It's unclear whether Samuel intends to report to voluntary offseason activities in the event he's yet to be dealt, or if the 49ers intend to honor his request and field offers.