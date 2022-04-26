It appears the New York Giants are rather set on parting ways with a wide receiver this offseason. The sentiment began when reports surfaced that the club was potentially looking to trade former first-round pick Kadarius Toney, but that may or may not still be true after Toney reported to voluntary OTAs amid rumors of his possible departure. As that situation continues to flesh itself out, Darius Slayton may himself need to consider packing, as the Giants reportedly shop him around the league for possible trade -- per The Athletic.

Slayton, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants (2019) who has recently seen his salary bump from just $920,000 to $2.5 million, thanks to performance escalators, and the cash-strapped Giants could be looking at shedding his contract and then circling back at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft, a class many view as deep with talent.

They're also hoping to see far better output from Kenny Golladay, who was the headline free agency grab of 2021, and others currently on the roster, e.g., Sterling Shepard, and it was the acquisition of Golladay that ultimately made it more difficult for Slayton to get field time. The veteran logged 10 fewer starts than in 2021 despite being available in 13 games, and finished with a career-low in yards (339), yards per reception (13.0), yards per target (5.8) and touchdowns (2).

The loss of Daniel Jones to injury didn't help matters, but the Giants seem ready to move on from Slayton if they can get some value in return for him. In his three seasons with the Giants, he's produced 1,830 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns -- numbers that should make him attractive to WR-needy teams.