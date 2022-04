The NFL announced compensatory selections earlier this month and that was the final piece to the 2022 NFL Draft puzzle. The full order in all seven rounds was officially announced Wednesday but is subject to change through the conclusion of the three days in Las Vegas as teams make roster adjustments. The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from April 28-30.

First round

No. 1 overall: Jacksonville

No. 2 overall: Detroit

No. 3 overall: Houston

No. 4 overall: New York Jets

No. 5 overall: New York Giants

No. 6 overall: Carolina

No. 7 overall: New York Giants (from Chicago)

No. 8 overall: Atlanta

No. 9 overall: Seattle (from Denver)

No. 10 overall: New York Jets (from Seattle)

No. 11 overall: Washington

No. 12 overall: Minnesota

No. 13 overall: Houston (from Cleveland)

No. 14 overall: Baltimore

No. 15 overall: Philadelphia (from Miami)

No. 16 overall: New Orleans (from Philadelphia via Indianapolis)

No. 17 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 18 overall: Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

No. 19 overall: New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

No. 20 overall: Pittsburgh

No. 21 overall: New England

No. 22 overall: Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

No. 23 overall: Arizona

No. 24 overall: Dallas

No. 25 overall: Buffalo

No. 26 overall: Tennessee

No. 27 overall: Tampa Bay

No. 28 overall: Green Bay

No. 29 overall: Kansas City (from Miami via San Francisco)

No. 30 overall: Kansas City

No. 31 overall: Cincinnati

No. 32 overall: Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

Second round

No. 33 overall: Jacksonville

No. 34 overall: Detroit

No. 35 overall: New York Jets

No. 36 overall: New York Giants

No. 37 overall: Houston

No. 38 overall: New York Jets (from Carolina)

No. 39 overall: Chicago

No. 40 overall: Seattle (from Denver)

No. 41 overall: Seattle

No. 42 overall: Indianapolis (from Washington)

No. 43 overall: Atlanta

No. 44 overall: Cleveland

No. 45 overall: Baltimore

No. 46 overall: Minnesota

No. 47 overall: Washington (from Indianapolis)

No. 48 overall: Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers)

No. 49 overall: New Orleans

No. 50 overall: Kansas City (from Miami)

No. 51 overall: Philadelphia

No. 52 overall: Pittsburgh

No. 53 overall: Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

No. 54 overall: New England

No. 55 overall: Arizona

No. 56 overall: Dallas

No. 57 overall: Buffalo

No. 58 overall: Atlanta (from Tennessee)

No. 59 overall: Green Bay

No. 60 overall: Tampa Bay

No. 61 overall: San Francisco

No. 62 overall: Kansas City

No. 63 overall: Cincinnati

No. 64 overall: Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

Third round

No. 65 overall: Jacksonville

No. 66 overall: Detroit

No. 67 overall: New York Giants

No. 68 overall: Houston

No. 69 overall: New York Jets

No. 70 overall: Jacksonville (from Carolina)

No. 71 overall: Chicago

No. 72 overall: Seattle

No. 73 overall: Indianapolis (from Washington)

No. 74 overall: Atlanta

No. 75 overall: Denver

No. 76 overall: Baltimore

No. 77 overall: Minnesota

No. 78 overall: Cleveland

No. 79 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 80 overall: Houston (from New Orleans)

No. 81 overall: New York Giants (from Miami)

No. 82 overall: Atlanta (from Indianapolis)

No. 83 overall: Philadelphia

No. 84 overall: Pittsburgh

No. 85 overall: New England

No. 86 overall: Las Vegas

No. 87 overall: Arizona

No. 88 overall: Dallas

No. 89 overall: Buffalo

No. 90 overall: Tennessee

No. 91 overall: Tampa Bay

No. 92 overall: Green Bay

No. 93 overall: San Francisco

No. 94 overall: Kansas City

No. 95 overall: Cincinnati

No. 96 overall: Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

No. 97 overall: Detroit (Compensatory Selection)

No. 98 overall: New Orleans (Compensatory Selection)

No. 99 overall: Cleveland (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 100 overall: Baltimore (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 101 overall: Philadelphia (from New Orleans (Special Compensatory Selection))

No. 102 overall: Miami (from San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection))

No. 103 overall: Kansas City (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 104 overall: Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

No. 105 overall: San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection)

Fourth round

No. 106 overall: Jacksonville

No. 107 overall: Houston (from Cleveland via Detroit)

No. 108 overall: Houston

No. 109 overall: Seattle (from New York Jets)

No. 110 overall: Baltimore (from New York Giants)

No. 111 overall: New York Jets (from Carolina)

No. 112 overall: New York Giants (from Chicago)

No. 113 overall: Washington

No. 114 overall: Atlanta

No. 115 overall: Denver

No. 116 overall: Denver (from Seattle)

No. 117 overall: New York Jets (from Minnesota)

No. 118 overall: Cleveland

No. 119 overall: Baltimore

No. 120 overall: New Orleans

No. 121 overall: Kansas City (from Miami)

No. 122 overall: Indianapolis

No. 123 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 124 overall: Philadelphia

No. 125 overall: Miami (from Pittsburgh)

No. 126 overall: Las Vegas

No. 127 overall: New England

No. 128 overall: Baltimore (from Arizona)

No. 129 overall: Dallas

No. 130 overall: Buffalo

No. 131 overall: Tennessee

No. 132 overall: Green Bay

No. 133 overall: Tampa Bay

No. 134 overall: San Francisco

No. 135 overall: Kansas City

No. 136 overall: Cincinnati

No. 137 overall: Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston)

No. 138 overall: Pittsburgh (Compensatory Selection)

No. 139 overall: Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)

No. 140 overall: Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

No. 141 overall: Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)

No. 142 overall: Los Angles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

No. 143 overall: Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)

Fifth round

No. 144 overall: Carolina (from Jacksonville)

No. 145 overall: Denver (from Detroit)

No. 146 overall: New York Jets

No. 147 overall: New York Giants

No. 148 overall: Chicago (from Houston)

No. 149 overall: Carolina

No. 150 overall: Chicago

No. 151 overall: Atlanta

No. 152 overall: Seattle (from Denver)

No. 153 overall: Seattle

No. 154 overall: Philadelphia (from Washington)

No. 155 overall: Dallas (from Cleveland)

No. 156 overall: Minnesota (from Baltimore)

No. 157 overall: Jacksonville (from Minnesota)

No. 158 overall: New England (from Miami)

No. 159 overall: Indianapolis

No. 160 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 161 overall: New Orleans

No. 162 overall: Philadelphia

No. 163 overall: New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)

No. 164 overall: Las Vegas (from New England)

No. 165 overall: Las Vegas

No. 166 overall: Philadelphia (from Arizona)

No. 167 overall: Dallas

No. 168 overall: Buffalo

No. 169 overall: Tennessee

No. 170 overall: Houston (from New England via Tampa Bay)

No. 171 overall: Green Bay

No. 172 overall: San Francisco

No. 173 overall: New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)

No. 174 overall: Cincinnati

No. 175 overall: Los Angeles Rams

No. 176 overall: Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

No. 177 overall: Detroit (Compensatory Selection)

No. 178 overall: Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

No. 179 overall: Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection)

Sixth round

No. 180 overall: Jacksonville

No. 181 overall: Detroit

No. 182 overall: New York Giants

No. 183 overall: New England (from Houston)

No. 184 overall: Minnesota (from New York Jets)

No. 185 overall: Buffalo (from Carolina, Conditional)

No. 186 overall: Chicago

No. 187 overall: San Francisco (from Denver)

No. 188 overall: Jacksonville (from Seattle)

No. 189 overall: Washington

No. 190 overall: Atlanta

No. 191 overall: Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City, Conditional)

No. 192 overall: Minnesota

No. 193 overall: Dallas (from Cleveland)

No. 194 overall: New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

No. 195 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)

No. 196 overall: Baltimore (from Miami)

No. 197 overall: Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)

No. 198 overall: Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)

No. 199 overall: Carolina (from Las Vegas)

No. 200 overall: New England

No. 201 overall: Arizona

No. 202 overall: Cleveland (from Dallas)

No. 203 overall: Buffalo

No. 204 overall: Tennessee

No. 205 overall: Houston (from Green Bay)

No. 206 overall: Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)

No. 207 overall: Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)

No. 208 overall: Pittsburgh (from Kansas City, Conditional)

No. 209 overall: Cincinnati

No. 210 overall: New England (from Los Angeles Rams)

No. 211 overall: Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

No. 212 overall: Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

No. 213 overall: Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

No. 214 overall: Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

No. 215 overall: Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

No. 216 overall: Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection)

No. 217 overall: Detroit (Compensatory Selection)

No. 218 overall: Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

No. 219 overall: Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)

No. 220 overall: San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

No. 221 overall: San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

Seventh round

No. 222 overall: Jacksonville

No. 223 overall: Cleveland (from Detroit)

No. 224 overall: Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)

No. 225 overall: Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)

No. 226 overall: Cincinnati (from New York Giants)

No. 227 overall: Las Vegas (from Carolina)

No. 228 overall: Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston)

No. 229 overall: Seattle

No. 230 overall: Washington

No. 231 overall: Buffalo (from Atlanta)

No. 232 overall: Denver

No. 233 overall: Kansas City (from Minnesota)

No. 234 overall: Denver (from Denver via Cleveland)

No. 235 overall: Jacksonville (from Baltimore)

No. 236 overall: Los Angeles Chargers

No. 237 overall: Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

No. 238 overall: Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)

No. 239 overall: Indianapolis

No. 240 overall: Washington (from Indianapolis via from Philadelphia)

No. 241 overall: Pittsburgh

No. 242 overall: Carolina (from New England through Miami)

No. 243 overall: Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England)

No. 244 overall: Arizona

No. 245 overall: New England (from Houston via from Dallas)

No. 246 overall: Cleveland (from Buffalo)

No. 247 overall: Miami (from Tennessee)

No. 248 overall: Tampa Bay

No. 249 overall: Green Bay

No. 250 overall: Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)

No. 251 overall: Kansas City

No. 252 overall: Cincinnati

No. 253 overall: Los Angeles Rams

No. 254 overall: Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

No. 255 overall: Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

No. 256 overall: Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

No. 257 overall: Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

No. 258 overall: Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

No. 259 overall: Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)

No. 260 overall: Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

No. 261 overall: Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)

No. 262 overall: San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)