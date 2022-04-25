There have been some big NFL trades this offseason involving wide receivers, but if Deebo Samuel gets dealt, it might blow them all out of the water.

The 49ers star has made it clear that he wants out of San Francisco -- he made a trade demand just last week -- but that doesn't mean the team is just going to give him away. The 49ers likely won't trade Samuel unless they get blown away by an offer, and right now, it might take two first-round picks to get a deal done. At least that's the word from an anonymous NFL general manager.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the GM said he thinks the 49ers will look to get two first-round picks as a way to replace the two first-rounders they gave up when they made a draft trade to acquire Trey Lance last year.

If the 49ers do come way with two first-rounders in a Deebo Samuel deal, that would easily be the biggest trade of the offseason involving a wide receiver.

The Dolphins' trade for Tyreek Hill was definitely big, but even that deal didn't involve two first-round picks. To acquire Hill from Kansas City, the Dolphins sent a total of five draft picks to the Chiefs: A 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a 2022 second-round pick (No. 50) and a 2022 fourth-round pick, along with two picks in the 2023 draft.

The other big receiver trade this offseason involved Davante Adams being shipped off from Green Bay to Las Vegas, but that deal also didn't involve two first-round picks. To make that trade happen, the Raiders sent the Packers a first round pick (No. 22 overall) and a second round pick (No. 53 overall) in this year's draft.

If teams weren't willing to trade two first-round picks for Adams or Hill, the 49ers might have trouble finding a taker at their reported asking price. One team that might be interested in Samuel is the Jets, but it's hard to see them coughing up two first-round picks considering they didn't even offer a single first-round pick when they tried to make a deal for Hill.

The other thing to keep in mind here is that there have been multiple reports suggesting that one reason Samuel wants out of San Francisco is because he doesn't like the way he's being used. Apparently, Samuel wants to focus on playing receiver instead of playing both receiver and running back. A lot of Samuel's value on the field comes from the fact that he can play two positions. If he's only playing one position, a team might not value him as highly, which will make harder for them to justify giving up two first-round picks.

Although it's impossible to know what the 49ers could get in a trade, they are at least taking phone calls for Samuel, according to NFL.com. The NFL's official website has reported that the 49ers might be willing to trade Samuel for compensation that's in line with the 13th overall pick in the draft. Basically, it feels like there's a lot of wiggle room if any team out there is thinking about calling the 49ers and making an offer.

As for Samuel, he still seems pretty set on leaving San Francisco. The receiver was caught on video laughing over the weekend and the twist is that he was laughing at a sign being held by a 49ers fan that said "Deebo is Staying."