When the Kansas City Chiefs made the surprising decision to put Tyreek Hill on the trade block, they had a high asking price for the perennial Pro Bowler, and on Wednesday morning, there were two teams that were willing to pay it: The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Although the Dolphins ended up landing the Chiefs' star receiver, the Jets did make a huge offer to Kansas City before that happened. According to ESPN.com, the Jets offered the Chiefs a total of three picks in this year's draft.

If New York had pulled off the trade for Hill, this is what it would have looked like:

Chiefs receive: Two 2022 second-round picks (35th and 38th overall), one 2022 third-round pick (69th overall)

Two 2022 second-round picks (35th and 38th overall), one 2022 third-round pick (69th overall) Jets receive: Tyreek Hill and a 2022 third-round pick (103rd overall)

Although the Jets didn't offer a first-round pick, you could argue that their offer was just as good as Miami's. If the Chiefs had done a deal with the Jets, they would have ended up with three of the first 38 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Besides the 35th and 38th overall picks from the Jets, the Chiefs also would have had their own pick at 30th overall.)

The Chiefs liked the Jets' offer so much that they actually had a deal in place with both New York and Miami, according to ESPN.com. Once they agreed on the terms of a deal with each team, the Chiefs let Hill make the final decision on where he wanted to play and that's when the Dolphins were able to swoop in and steal the star receiver.

In the end, Hill chose South Beach over the Big Apple. The receiver is getting a four-year, $120 million deal from the Dolphins, so picking Miami will definitely put some extra money in his pocket thanks to the fact that Florida has no state income tax (New Jersey's is more than 10%).

As for the Chiefs, they won't get to take advantage of the Jets' offer, but they will be walking away from the deal with five draft picks -- a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a 2022 second-round pick (No. 50) and a 2022 fourth-round pick, along with two picks in the 2023 draft -- which will give them plenty of ammunition to replace Hill. If you're wondering how the Chiefs might use those picks, be sure to click here.

For more details on the blockbuster trade between the Dolphins and Chiefs, be sure to click here.