Throwback jerseys were all the rage in the NFL at the start of the century, thanks to teams bringing back uniforms that went by the wayside in the 1990s in favor of darker colors (49ers going to cardinal red, Eagles to midnight green). Turns out, fans and teams liked the old colors and uniform designs -- even if they were only used as a one-off during the year.

The NFL brought up the "one-shell rule" in 2013 to improve player safety, requiring teams to have only one helmet color so players would practice and play in the same helmet. Throwback jerseys went by the wayside, as teams that didn't use stickers on their helmets or had different helmet colors couldn't don a throwback jersey (didn't match the helmet associated with it).

Thankfully, the league eliminated the "one-shell rule" in 2021, meaning teams could wear an alternate helmet in addition to their current one. The alternate helmet allows teams to bring back their proper throwback uniforms for the 2022 season and beyond, which the New England Patriots are already doing with the "Pat Patriot" design -- as their throwbacks haven't been worn since 2012. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans are the next teams to join the throwback revolution in 2023.

Last year, we ranked the league's alternate jerseys. This time, the throwbacks are in the spotlight. These are the current throwback jerseys that are in the rotation for 2023, whether a team uses an alternate helmet or not.

There are currently 16 throwback jerseys in the NFL. Teams that use home and road throwback jerseys from the same year/time span will be counted together (the Miami Dolphins are an example). This ranking is certainly debatable, especially the one that claimed the top spot.

21. Indianapolis Colts -- 1956 home jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Colts introduced their 1956 throwbacks last year. Getty Images

Just because this jersey is ranked the worst of the throwbacks doesn't mean it's bad. The Colts really haven't changed their look much in their 70-year history. So what's different about these jerseys?

The Colts use three stripes on the sleeve instead of two, the numbers are block numbers from that era, and the numbers are higher on the shoulder panel. The horseshoe logo resides on the back of the helmet and the pants have a single stripe instead of two.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

These uniforms would be great if the Colts were still in Baltimore, but it's a great nod to the championship era with Johnny Unitas in the late 1950s.

20. Chicago Bears -- 1936 jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Bears wore these jerseys for their 100th season in 2019 and kept them as throwbacks. Getty Images

Unveiled during the league's 100th anniversary season, the Bears only wore this for one year (1936), but they were immensely popular at the time. This look is a good one thanks to the three orange stripes on the helmet -- a much different twist than what the Bears normally wear.

Chicago didn't have many uniform changes in the team's 103-year history, making this throwback stand out. The uniform has navy and orange stripes on the shoulders and sleeves, navy numbers and letters, navy pants and navy and orange striped socks.

The Bears just don't have much to work with regarding throwbacks, and not many were alive when these were popular in 1936, so it's hard to make them memorable. Chicago should still keep them around.

19. Las Vegas Raiders -- 1970 away jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Raiders' 'Color Rush' throwbacks debuted in 2016. Getty Images

The "Color Rush" aspect hurts these jerseys a bit, but it's hard to argue with the silver numbers on any Raiders road jersey. Again, the Raiders don't have much to work with in regards to a throwback.

Vegas went with an all-white uniform combination with a silver number and black outline on the number. These uniforms do resemble the AFL throwback uniforms the Raiders wore in 2009, a nice tribute to the original Raiders in Oakland.

18. New Orleans Saints -- 1975 away jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Saints added an alternate helmet to their throwbacks in 2022. Getty Images

Another throwback jersey inspired by the "Color Rush" initiative, these uniforms are a clean look for a franchise that doesn't have much to work with in the throwback department. The white jersey that features gold numbers worn by the franchise in its first three years -- along with stripes and black accents with no colored collar. The white pants have a gold stripe in the middle surrounded by two black stripes to keep the look clean.

These throwbacks aren't the best the Saints ever had, and actually looked better with the gold helmets. The black alternate helmet is a nice touch, and the jerseys should stick around.

17. Minnesota Vikings -- '60s and '70s inspired

When they'll be worn: Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Vikings will be wearing 1970s-era throwbacks in 2023. Andy Kenutis/Minnesota Vikings

These jerseys "pay homage to the team's earlier voyages with deeper purple and larger gold-trimmed numbers than the modern jersey, as well as retro sleeve stripes." They channel the look from the 1960s and 1970s and include a vintage horn and gray facemask on the helmet.

This is a clean look for the Vikings, who haven't changed their uniforms much in their history. The Vikings last wore these uniforms as throwbacks from 2009 to 2011.

16. Green Bay Packers -- 1950-1953 home jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Packers debuted their new throwbacks in 2021. Getty Images

Green Bay debuted these special throwbacks last season and only wore them for one game. The look is different and doesn't throw back to a winning era in Green Bay, but it's a welcome change to the Packers' throwbacks of the past.

These uniforms replaced the team's gold pants with dark green and had a gold stripe running down the side. The jersey is green with a gold two-stripe pattern on the sleeve and a matching gold number. These uniforms were the precursor to the stock sale that kept the team in Green Bay and led to the building of Lambeau Field -- historical significance for one of the league's oldest franchises.

The Packers need to don these uniforms more. At least we get them once a year.

15. Atlanta Falcons -- 1966 home jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 2 vs. Green Bay Packers; Week 6, vs. Washington Commanders; Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Falcons' throwbacks look better with their red helmets. Getty Images

The Falcons will get to do these uniforms justice by bringing back the red helmet the team wore in 1966, a perfect fit for this uniform combination. The new red helmet features a grey face mask and three different colored stripes going down the middle: White, black and gold. The Falcons wore their red helmet for 23 years, so this will be a popular look.

The Falcons originally wore black helmets with the 1966 jerseys prior to the "one-shell rule" being lifted. They previously used a throwback decal that kept their iconic red and black stripe pattern intact.

These uniforms will debut with the red helmets this year. They'll have an excellent chance to move up this list.

14. New Orleans Saints -- 1967 home jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Saints brought back their 1967 throwbacks last season. Getty Images

The Saints have worn this throwback combination before, the last time coming in 2016 to honor the franchise's 50th season. They returned in a massive way in 2022, with the franchise just dropping the uniforms out of the blue during the season.

A wise choice by the Saints here, as the 1967 uniforms were a true definition of a classic. The 1967 black jerseys the Saints wore had gold numerals (with white trim on the outside) with white and gold sleeve stripes. The gold pants have triple stripes (black on the outside and white on the inside). The socks are white with black and gold stripes.

The away jersey throwbacks with the alternate helmets are a clean look, but these are the best uniforms the Saints have in the throwback rotation.

13. New York Jets -- 'Legacy White' jersey (1979-1989)

When the'll be worn: Week 1 vs. Bills, Week 4 vs. Chiefs

The 'Sack Exchange' throwbacks are back in New York New York Jets

Kudos to the Jets for bringing back a popular look from the 1980s, starting with the logo from that era on the helmets making a return. These are paying homage to the uniforms the team wore from 1978 to 1997 (the Jets said the design is from 1979 to 1989), most notable when Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Ken O'Brien and Al Toon wore the uniforms in the 1980s.

The green jerseys would have been nicer, but these sets are a clean look. They should look excellent in prime-time games.

12. Detroit Lions -- 1934 home jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Lions' throwback jerseys deserve to stay. Getty Images

The biggest travesty with these uniforms is that the Lions didn't wear them on Thanksgiving last season. These throwback uniforms are perfect for a franchise that has been around for 93 years. The team's first jersey in Detroit was a blue jersey with gleaming silver numbers, silver pants, and a silver helmet with no logo.

The Lions perfected these throwbacks and they should never change. All Detroit has to do is wear them on Thanksgiving.

11. Dallas Cowboys -- 1994 home jersey



When they'll be worn: TBA

The Cowboys' 1994 throwbacks with an alternate white helmet. Getty Images

Another franchise that doesn't have much to work with in regards to throwbacks, but the Cowboys nailed their current throwback uniform that resurfaced in 2015. The double-star uniform that rose to prominence during the league's 75th anniversary season in 1994 returned with the blue sleeves and blue chest numbers.

Not only did the Cowboys bring back the popular jersey, but the white pants with the navy blue stripe also returned. The Cowboys also added a white helmet to the look last year, making them even cleaner.

The white helmets were a popular choice to return in Dallas -- and they delivered.

10. Seattle Seahawks -- '90s inspired

When they'll be worn: Week 8 vs. Cleveland Browns

The Seahawks will bring back their Kingdome-era jerseys in 2023 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks went for the nostalgia angle, which is usually a popular choice, and here was no exception. The royal blue and apple green pops against the matte grey pants and iconic silver helmet. The retro logo on the top of the sleeves and the helmet was another solid choice.

The team added a nod to their first stadium, the Kingdome, where they played from their inaugural season until 1999, with a commemorative patch inside the neckline.

9. New England Patriots -- 1984-92 home jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins; Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Patriots brought back their "Pat Patriot" throwbacks last season. Getty Images

Welcome back "Pat Patriot!" With the "one-shell rule" being lifted, the Patriots brought back their popular red jerseys they wore for nearly three decades along with the white helmet they wore with them.

These jerseys are a simple red with blue and white stripes across the red sleeves. The white numbers are bold with a blue outline and a crisp white pants to bring back the nostalgic feel. The Patriots have wanted to bring these back for years -- and they made their return in 2022. Guess what? They're still great.

8. New York Giants -- 1980-90s home and road jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 7 vs. Washington Commanders; Week 14 vs. Green Bay Packers

The Giants brought back their 1980s-1990s home uniforms last year. Getty Images

A perfect "Color Rush" uniform? The Giants certainly came up with one back in 2016 when they revealed their "Color Rush" was going to resemble their uniforms in an era that produced two Super Bowl titles under Bill Parcells.

The Giants brought back their "GIANTS" helmet decal or the first time since the 1999 season, also bringing back the blue numbers with the red outline on the jerseys with the "NY" logo on the collar. The white pants are also worn with the red stripe surrounded by two blue stripes.

Even better than these? New York brought back the home jerseys from the same era last year. The Giants have the complete set.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 1972 home jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Steelers' 1972 throwbacks for the "Immaculate Reception." Getty Images

The Steelers have donned some interesting throwbacks in the past, but the "Steel Curtain" era throwbacks are right for a franchise with a storied history. These commemorated the 50th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception" last year, with vintage block letters and numbers and the removal of the Steelers logo on the chest.

Pittsburgh retired the "bumblebee" uniforms in favor of these. A massive upgrade that shouldn't be changed, especially for a team that has excellent uniforms that withstood the test of time.

6. Dallas Cowboys -- 1960-1963 home jersey

When they'll be worn: TBA

The Cowboys' throwbacks worn on Thanksgiving returned in 2022 Getty Images

The Cowboys brought back their throwback helmets and their original jersey design from the first four years of their franchise on Thanksgiving, a nice return for a longtime throwback that was shelved for several years.

Dallas wore these classics from 2004 through 2012 on Thanksgiving, bringing them back once the "one-shell rule" was lifted. The franchise wore the white helmets before it donned the iconic silver helmets in 1965.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 1976 home jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 6 vs. Detroit Lions

The Buccaneers' Creamsicle uniforms are officially back. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Creamsicle jerseys are officially back! And they look better than ever.

The Buccaneers will wear these uniforms for the first time since 2012, the original look which was inspired by the inaugural season for the franchise in 1976. Tampa Bay wore the Creamsicle uniforms until 1996 and then once per year from 2009 through 2012.

The 1976 look is an excellent one for the Buccaneers, a uniform that should be worn more than once a season.

4. Tennessee Titans -- 1981-1998 home jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 8 vs. Atlanta Falcons; Week 15 vs. Houston Texans

The Titans have brought back the 'Luv Ya Blue' throwbacks from the Oilers days. Jessie Rogers/Tennessee Titans

Paying homage to the "Luv Ya Blue" era, the Titans will wear Oilers uniforms for the first time since 2009 (when the AFL celebrated its 50-year anniversary). This will be the first time the popular "Luv Ya Blue" throwbacks from the 1980s and 1990s will be in the rotation, the uniforms Houston and Tennessee wore before the name change. You can buy them here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The "Columbia Blue" jerseys with the famed oil derrick on the white helmets make these jerseys one of the cleanest throwback looks around.

3. San Francisco 49ers -- 1994 home and road jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 3 vs. New York Giants (home white); Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks (road red); Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens (home white)

The 49ers brought back their 1994 throwbacks in 2021. Getty Images

Perfection. Perfection. Perfection. The 49ers originally brought these uniforms out during the league's 75th anniversary season in 1994 -- and won the Super Bowl donning the red home jerseys.

San Francisco unveiled the white throwback jerseys in 2018, which were amongst the best in the league. They had the three-dimensional block lettering and white pants with the black and red stripe that separated them from the pack. In addition to the block-shadow number -- the 49ers brought back the signature three-stripe look and changed the sticker on their helmet to their logo from 1994.

The 49ers decided to one-up the popular road jerseys by bringing back the 1994 home jerseys in honor of their 75th anniversary season. The home, red uniforms had the same features (drop-shadow numbers, three-stripe sleeves, black and red pant stripes), and will stay in the rotation as the alternate uniform (along with the white).

The 49ers should wear these as many times as they can.

2. Philadelphia Eagles -- 1987-1994 home jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 7 vs. Dolphins, Week 12 vs. Bills

The Eagles will debut their 'Kelly Green' uniforms on October 22. Eagles

Another perfect jersey, one the Eagles wanted to make sure they got right. Philadelphia waited until the alternate helmets were approved by the NFL to roll out the red carpet for a color the franchise only sported once since 1995. The Eagles couldn't have made these classics any better.

The "Kelly Green" throwbacks the Eagles will use are from the Randall Cunningham era -- the team's home uniform from 1985 to 1995. The Eagles wore a "Kelly Green" jersey with silver pants, which were a staple of the uniform for several decades. The silver pants haven't been worn by the franchise since 1995.

Even the socks Philadelphia got right. The players will wear the white socks with the twin color "Kelly Green" stripes, another staple of the uniforms.

Philadelphia has just the home "Kelly Green" jersey -- for now. The Eagles couldn't have made this better.

1. Miami Dolphins -- 1972 home and road jersey

When they'll be worn: Week 8 vs. Patriots (aqua), Week 16 vs. Cowboys (white)

The Dolphins' white throwbacks are the best in the NFL. Getty Images

There isn't a throwback uniform in the NFL that can top the Dolphins, who don the uniforms of the only perfect season in NFL history. Miami brought back the aqua throwbacks in 2015 and the white throwbacks in 2019, never wearing them together until 2021 -- which catapulted them to No. 1 on this impressive list.

These uniforms are actually a "a modern-day homage to the original uniform" with the bold stripes on the sleeves and original logo. The Dolphins wore their throwback aqua and white uniforms from the franchise's inaugural season in 1966 until 1973, before making a few tweaks to the helmet and the uniform in the late-1970s and 1980s.

If any uniform combination defines a franchise, it's the Dolphins' uniforms they wore during their glory years. Miami needs to make these throwbacks permanent.