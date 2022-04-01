This isn't your typical Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason. In what is a pivotal offseason for Pittsburgh, the Steelers were aggressive in the first days of free agency, adding several pieces to their roster that includes quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, cornerback Levi Wallace, linebacker Myles Jack and offensive linemen Mason Cole and James Daniels, and former All-Pro special teams ace Gunner Olszewski.
Through free agency, Pittsburgh has added to a roster that already includes Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, fellow 2021 All-Pro Cameron Heyward, two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, former Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, running back Najee Harris, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, among others. These players each played an integral role in the Steelers making the playoffs in 2021 while also extending Mike Tomlin's record of 15 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin his coaching career.
This if your one-stop guide to everything Steelers offseason related. Throughout the next several months, we'll provide up-to-date news, updates and analysis of any notable news regarding the black and gold. Below, we've identified the positions the Steelers most have to address this offseason. Also included below are key offseason dates as well as Pittsburgh's in-house free agents.
Team needs
- OL, DL, WR, SS
The Steelers have largely addressed their needs at quarterback, offensive line, cornerback and inside linebacker during the initial days of free agency. That leaves defensive line, receiver and strong safety as the three main positions that still need addressed. Pittsburgh will likely use the draft to strengthen their depth on the offensive line (specifically at offensive tackle), defensive line and receiver. While the draft is an option, expect the Steelers to fill their vacancy at strong safety with a veteran. That could be Tyrann Mathieu, a three-time Pro Bowler who is currently available.
Draft picks
- 20th overall (1st round)
- 52nd overall (2nd round)
- 84th overall (3rd round)
- 138th overall (4th round)
- 208th overall (6th round)
- 225th overall (7th round)
- 241st overall (7th round)
Pittsburgh received a fourth-round compensatory pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. They lost their fifth-round pick as part of their trade with the Jets to acquire Avery Williamson in 2020, but gained their first seventh-round pick as a result of that trade.
Key upcoming dates
- April 18: Steelers can begin offseason workouts
- April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft
- June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp
Free agent signings
- QB Mitchell Trubisky
- OL Mason Cole
- OL James Daniels
- CB Levi Wallace
- LB Myles Jack
- SPE Gunner Olszewski
- LB Genard Avery
Unrestricted in-house free agents
- S Terrell Edmunds
- RG Trai Turner
- RT Chukwuma Okorafor -- Re-signed to a thee-year contract
- CB Joe Haden
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud -- Signed two-year deal with the 49ers
- WR James Washington -- Signed one-year deal with Cowboys
- CB Arthur Maulet -- Re-signed to a two-year contract
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon -- Re-signed to a two-year contract
- IDL Montravius Adams -- Re-signed to a two-year, $5 million contract
- TE Eric Ebron
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster -- Signed one-year deal with Chiefs
- EDGE Taco Charlton
- C B.J. Finney
- RB Kalen Ballage
- S Miles Killebrew -- Re-signed to a two-year, $4M contract
- QB Josh Dobbs
- S Karl Joseph -- Re-signed to a one-year deal
Reports, rumors and updates
- March 29: Former Eagles starting linebacker Genard Avery signs with the Steelers
- March 18: Pittsburgh signed former Patriots All-Pro special teams ace Gunner Olszewski
- March 17: Steelers re-sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year deal.
- March 17: Pittsburgh released linebacker Joe Schobert, opening up $9.7 million in cap space.
- March 16: The Steelers reportedly agreed to terms with former Jaguars LB Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal.
- March 15: Pittsburgh has reportedly signed former Bills' CB Levi Wallace to a two-year, $8 million deal.
- March 15: The Steelers signed former Bears guard/center James Daniels to a three year deal worth $26.5 million.
- March 14: Pittsburgh re-signed veteran offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year deal. They also reportedly signed former Cardinals/Vikings lineman Mason Cole to a three-year contract.
- March 14: Mitchell Trubisky is reportedly coming to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal.
- March 12: Pittsburgh re-signed veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal.
- March 11: The Steelers re-signed veteran safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year deal.
- February 21: GM Kevin Colbert says that Mason Rudolph would be the Steelers' starter if 2022 season started today.
- February 19: The Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to serve as defensive assistant/linebacker coach.
- January 28: Kevin Colbert to step down as Steelers GM at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.
- January 27: Ben Roethlisberger announces his retirement after 18 seasons, two championships.
- January 22: Longtime Steelers DC Keith Butler announces his retirement.