This isn't your typical Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason. In what is a pivotal offseason for Pittsburgh, the Steelers were aggressive in the first days of free agency, adding several pieces to their roster that includes quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, cornerback Levi Wallace, linebacker Myles Jack and offensive linemen Mason Cole and James Daniels, and former All-Pro special teams ace Gunner Olszewski.

Through free agency, Pittsburgh has added to a roster that already includes Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, fellow 2021 All-Pro Cameron Heyward, two-time All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, former Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell, running back Najee Harris, and tight end Pat Freiermuth, among others. These players each played an integral role in the Steelers making the playoffs in 2021 while also extending Mike Tomlin's record of 15 consecutive non-losing seasons to begin his coaching career.

This if your one-stop guide to everything Steelers offseason related. Throughout the next several months, we'll provide up-to-date news, updates and analysis of any notable news regarding the black and gold. Below, we've identified the positions the Steelers most have to address this offseason. Also included below are key offseason dates as well as Pittsburgh's in-house free agents.

Team needs

OL, DL, WR, SS



The Steelers have largely addressed their needs at quarterback, offensive line, cornerback and inside linebacker during the initial days of free agency. That leaves defensive line, receiver and strong safety as the three main positions that still need addressed. Pittsburgh will likely use the draft to strengthen their depth on the offensive line (specifically at offensive tackle), defensive line and receiver. While the draft is an option, expect the Steelers to fill their vacancy at strong safety with a veteran. That could be Tyrann Mathieu, a three-time Pro Bowler who is currently available.

Draft picks

20th overall (1st round)



52nd overall (2nd round)



84th overall (3rd round)



138th overall (4th round)



208th overall (6th round)



225th overall (7th round)



241st overall (7th round)



Pittsburgh received a fourth-round compensatory pick for the 2022 NFL Draft. They lost their fifth-round pick as part of their trade with the Jets to acquire Avery Williamson in 2020, but gained their first seventh-round pick as a result of that trade.

Key upcoming dates

April 18: Steelers can begin offseason workouts

April 28-30: 2022 NFL Draft

June 14-16: Mandatory minicamp

Free agent signings

QB Mitchell Trubisky



OL Mason Cole



OL James Daniels



CB Levi Wallace



LB Myles Jack



SPE Gunner Olszewski

LB Genard Avery

Unrestricted in-house free agents

Reports, rumors and updates