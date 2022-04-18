In a surprise move, the Baltimore Ravens have released receiver Miles Boykin, the team's third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Boykin will enter the open market with less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Boykin caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Baltimore. He caught just one pass last season while appearing in a career-low eight games. Boykin started the 2021 season on the team's injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. His best season took place in 2020, when he caught 19 of 33 targets for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin played collegiately at Notre Dame, where in 2018 he caught 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three 100-yard receiving performances that year, including a career-high 144 yards against Stanford.

While Boykin will begin his search for a new team, the Ravens will move forward with Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay leading their receiving corps. Brown finished second to tight end Mark Andrews with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season. Bateman, a rookie last season, finished third on the Ravens with 46 catches for 515 yards. Duvernay caught 33 passes last season while receiving an All-Pro selection for his work on special teams.

The Ravens will surely look to beef up their receiving corps during the NFL Draft. Along with parting ways with Boykin, the Ravens also bid adieu this offseason to veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Packers.