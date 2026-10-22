The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year, and one reason why they've struggled so far is injuries. Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Puka Nacua have all missed multiple games due to injury, and now, you can add Davante Adams to that list.

The veteran receiver is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after rupturing his hamstring in the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals. Under the best-case scenario, Adams isn't expected to be back until December, which means the Rams now have a gaping hole at receiver.

According to ESPN, the Rams are planning to "at least explore the possibility of trading" for a receiver. If we know one thing about Rams general manager Les Snead, it's that he loves to wheel and deal. He's proven throughout his career that he's not shy when it comes to pulling the trigger on a big trade, so it's very possible we'll see the Rams make some sort of deal before the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline gets here.

With that in mind, let's check out five possible trade options for the Rams at receiver.

Cowboys WR George Pickens

There is no team that loves to make a big trade more than the Rams, and this would be huge. Going after Pickens would make sense, and that's because the Cowboys actually might be willing to deal him. Pickens is playing on the franchise tag this year, and there's a good chance that he ends up leaving Dallas after the season. If that happens, the Cowboys would get nothing, but if they traded him now, they'd at least get something in return.

At 2-4, it's hard to say if the Cowboys should be buyers or sellers at the deadline, but at this point, it could go either way. They play in a bad division, so it might not make any sense for them to start trading away their best players, but they still have two games before the trade deadline. If they lose both, that could make them more open to making a deal. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already said he might be a seller at the deadline if the right deal comes along.

Pickens' production in Dallas has been underwhelming this year. He's caught just 33 passes for 428 yards for the Cowboys, but he might be able to put up bigger numbers if he joins a Rams' offense that ranks second in the NFL in passing yards per game. A move to Los Angeles would also give Pickens a chance to play with the reigning NFL MVP.

Although adding Pickens would make some sense, it wouldn't be easy. The Rams don't have a lot of draft capital to send to Dallas, so they'd have to get that figured out. The Rams also don't have very much salary cap space, so they'd have to figure out a way to fit the rest of Pickens' fully guaranteed franchise tag salary under their cap. Pickens' deal is worth $27.3 million, and the Rams would owe him the pro-rated amount of that, which would be about $18.2 million.

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars receiver appears to be in the doghouse in Jacksonville. Thomas has gone two straight weeks without making a single catch, and Jaguars coach Liam Coen appeared to bench him during Jacksonville's loss to Houston on Sunday. Thomas played in the first half against the Texans, but Coen kept him on the bench in the second. Thomas got targeted just three times in the loss, and his day ended with zero catches and one drop.

"Just week to week. Week to week. Guys have to step up and make plays," Coen said of why Thomas spent the second half on the bench, via the Florida Times-Union.

The Jags would still have a strong receiving room without Thomas. Not only do they have Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, but Travis Hunter has seen an uptick in offensive snaps recently, which has left Thomas as the odd man out.

Thomas has talent, and we saw that during his rookie year in 2024 when he caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. Though that was before Coen became the coach. This year, he has just nine catches for 105 yards, which puts him on pace for 26 catches and just 297 yards.

At this point, it feels like Thomas just needs a change of scenery, so being shipped out to Los Angeles would make a lot of sense.

For the Rams, the best part about Thomas is that they'd have him on his rookie deal through the end of the 2027 season, so he'd come cheap.

Vikings WR Jauan Jennings

When Jennings signed with the Vikings back in May, he probably figured he was going to have a big year. With opposing defenses worried about Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, that should have opened things up for Jennings, but that hasn't happened.

Through five games, Jennings has caught just two passes for nine yards, which is an extremely low total even when you take into account the Vikings' offense has been historically bad this year. Jennings has understandably been frustrated, and those frustrations are starting to show on the field.

Jefferson was asked about Jennings this week, and he urged his new teammate to be patient.

"Obviously, he's gonna be frustrated because he wants that ball and he feels like he's worked that route or that moment to get the ball and create that separation," Jefferson told reporters. "That's every player, every guy that wants to have a big moment and a big role in a game. The ball is just not finding him at this moment, but it will."

Jennings might show some patience, but if he doesn't start getting the ball soon, it wouldn't be shocking to see him quietly ask for a trade. The veteran receiver caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns while playing for the 49ers last season, and he would probably enjoy a return to the NFC West, whether that's with the 49ers or Rams.

Titans WR Calvin Ridley

This move feels like it would make a lot of sense for both sides. On the Titans' end, they have several solid receivers, but everyone is essentially going to waste while playing in a Tennessee offense that ranks dead last in the NFL in passing yards per game. Rookie Carnell Tate leads the team in both receptions (29) and receiving yards (344), and free agent addition Wan'Dale Robinson is right behind him.

Ridley has basically been the odd man out this year: He's caught just five passes for 81 yards through six games. If the 1-5 Titans decide to hold a fire sale, then it wouldn't be surprising at all to see them dump Ridley.

The 31-year-old actually took a pay cut this year to stay with the Titans. The upside for the Rams is that Ridley doesn't have any guaranteed money left on his contract after this season, so they wouldn't be on the hook for anything in 2027.

One thing that could scare the Rams away is that Ridley (Hip) is on the injury report this week. He also missed a total of 10 games last season due to injury. Considering the Rams' luck with injuries right now, those two things might be enough of a red flag to keep them away, but the 2018 first-round pick would certainly be an intriguing option.

Colts WR Josh Downs

With Alec Pierce still out, the Colts might not be interested in trading Downs, but that certainly could change at some point over the next two weeks. If the 2-4 Colts lose their next two games (at Minnesota, at Jacksonville), then it wouldn't be a shock to see this team go into fire sale mode ahead of the trade deadline. Also, the Colts just fired general manager Chris Ballard — the guy who drafted Downs — so that might make the team more open to a trade.

Downs is in the final year of his rookie deal, which is one reason why a trade could be win-win for both sides. The Colts would get something in return for a player they're possibly going to lose anyway, while the cash-strapped Rams would only have to worry about Downs' $3.9 million base salary. Since he's already played six games, the Rams would only owe him about $2.6 million.

Any deal would almost certainly involve draft picks, and the Colts will likely be doing their best to collect as many of those this year. The Colts have already traded away two of their top six picks in the 2027 draft, so if they drop to 2-6, they might be open to trading Downs just to get some draft compensation.

Between Thomas, Downs and Ridley, it seems that Snead just needs to make a call to every team in the AFC South and hope that someone answers.