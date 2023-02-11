Getty Images

For every Super Bowl, I rank the 44 starters in the game to see if that can help get a gauge on where the game is heading. In the past, I've done 46 starters to include the nickel corners. But they are now full-fledged starters in the NFL, so the third linebacker isn't getting graded as we prepare for Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Based on my analysis, the Kansas City Chiefs have the top stars but, on paper, in terms of my top-10 players, the game looks even. Each team has five players in my top 10, with the Chiefs having the top three.

Those three at the top are quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Eagles' top-ranked player is center Jason Kelce, who is fourth on my list. That means the Kelce family has two of the top-four players in the game. That's simply amazing.

If we dive deeper into the numbers, the Eagles have 12 of the top 20 players, with three of their offensive linemen in the top 14. They are Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson at No. 5 and left tackle Jordan Mailata at No. 15. The other two starters, guards Isaac Seumalo and Landon Dickerson are both inside the top 26 in the game, which shows just how good that line is for the Eagles.

While the Chiefs have Jones at No. 3 and pass rusher Frank Clark at No. 18 from their defensive line, the other two defensive line starters are at the bottom of the rankings. They are defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive end George Karlaftis. They both have to be better than they've played this season, with Nnadi needing to come up big against the run, if the Chiefs are to slow the Eagles. 

If the Eagles front vs. the Chiefs defensive line decides this game, the Eagles should win. But we know how stars can change that, which is why the Chiefs having the top three players in the game, including Mahomes, balances that out. The game is close to a pick 'em for a reason, at least according to the ranking of the players.

Ranking Super Bowl LVII starters
1
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB
He will be the MVP of the league and showed how he has grown as a quarterback by playing on one leg in the AFC Championship Game.
2
player headshot
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs TE
He is the best tight end in the league and is on his way to Canton. How do you stop him? The Eagles have to prevent him from getting going.
3
player headshot
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DT
He is a game-wrecker. He got two sacks against the Bengals and will be big against the good Eagles offensive line.
4
player headshot
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles C
He's not a big center, but he knows all the tricks and all the angles. He's the best in the league on the move and will be an integral part of the Eagles blocking Chris Jones.
5
player headshot
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles OT
He's the best right tackle in the NFL. He is playing injured, and he still doesn't give up pressures. He is a dominant player.
6
player headshot
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB
He emerged this season as an MVP candidate, a player who can beat you with his arms and his legs. Hurts made big strides as a passer this season.
7
player headshot
Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C
In his second season, he's already one of the best centers in the game. In fact, he's close to Jason Kelce in terms of ability, which is saying something.
8
player headshot
A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles WR
He came over in the trade from the Titans and quickly established himself as a star in the Philadelphia offense. He is big and powerful, which will challenge the young Chiefs secondary.
9
player headshot
Haason Reddick Philadelphia Eagles OLB
He signed as a free agent this season and proved to be a major bargain with 16.5 sacks. He had two against the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and will challenge Chiefs right tackle Andrew Wylie.
10
player headshot
Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs OG
In his second season with the Chiefs after signing as a free agent, he is a smart veteran who is good both in pass protection and in the run game.
11
player headshot
T.J. Edwards Philadelphia Eagles MLB
He is the most underrated player on the Philadelphia defense. He is fast and is having his best season, which could pay off big in free agency.
12
player headshot
Darius Slay Philadelphia Eagles CB
In his second season with the Eagles, he played even better than he did a year ago. He's nicknamed "Big Play" Slay for a reason.
13
player headshot
James Bradberry Philadelphia Eagles CB
He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles as a free agent and solidified the secondary. In fact, he is a big reason why the Eagles defense improved against the pass and had 70 sacks.
14
player headshot
Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles OT
He has emerged as a power player at left tackle for the Eagles. The former rugby player is a dominant run blocker who has improved in pass protection the past two years.
15
player headshot
DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR
With A.J. Brown getting most of the attention, Smith quietly had a big second season. He caught 95 passes, the most ever for an Eagles receiver.
16
player headshot
L'Jarius Sneed Kansas City Chiefs CB
He got hurt in the AFC title game, but he's expected back in the Super Bowl. He's a big corner who can line up and play in the slot or outside.
17
player headshot
Josh Sweat Philadelphia Eagles DE
He's another of the underrated players on the Eagles defense. Haasan Reddick is the guy who gets the attention as the team's edge rusher, but Sweat isn't far behind.
18
player headshot
Frank Clark Kansas City Chiefs DE
Call him postseason Frank Clark. He always seems to show up in the big games, registering 10.5 sacks in 11 postseason games since 2019.
19
player headshot
Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE
He missed five games this season because of injury, but played the final three regular-season games and had 10 catches and a touchdown in the two playoff games. He is a big threat in the middle of the field.
20
player headshot
Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs OG
This second-year player gives the Chiefs one of the best guard tandems in the league. He is a mauler in the run game and has improved in pass protection.
21
player headshot
Javon Hargrave Philadelphia Eagles NT
He is having his best season in the league at the right time since he is a free agent after the Super Bowl. He can push the pocket from the inside, which is key against Patrick Mahomes.
22
player headshot
Trent McDuffie Kansas City Chiefs CB
This rookie has had an impressive season in coverage, capable of locking up in man-to-man situations. He can play outside and in the slot.
23
player headshot
Isaac Seumalo Philadelphia Eagles OG
This pending free agent is a good run player who can sometimes struggle in pass protection. The Eagles staff is said to love him, which could keep him around next season.
24
player headshot
Orlando Brown Kansas City Chiefs OT
He played this season on the franchise tag and was solid if not special. He is a big, powerful man who will be challenged by the Eagles pass rush.
25
player headshot
Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs FS
After a down 2020 season, he has responded with two big-time seasons for the Chiefs. He teams with Justin Reid to give Kansas City a nice 1-2 veteran punch on the back end.
26
player headshot
Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Eagles OG
He was named to the Pro Bowl after developing into a top-level guard. He will be important when the Eagles want to run the football.
27
player headshot
Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles RB
He starts for the Eagles at running back, but they do it by committee. He's had some big games and is perfect for their style of offense.
28
player headshot
Justin Reid Kansas City Chiefs SS
The Chiefs signed Reid as a free agent from the Texans last year and he responded with one of his best seasons. He filled the role of the departed Tyrann Mathieu.
29
player headshot
JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR
After signing a one-year deal as a free agent, Smith-Schuster was just OK for the Chiefs and hasn't done much in the postseason. He had two catches against Jacksonville and then left the Bengals game with a knee injury, but he should play against the Eagles.
30
player headshot
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Philadelphia Eagles FS
He can play safety and nickel, but will play safety in this one. He will be important in the battle against Travis Kelce. He's playing on a one-year deal, so showing up in the Super Bowl could be huge.
31
player headshot
Avonte Maddox Philadelphia Eagles CB
He played in the NFC title game with a bad ankle and his foot was in a boot last week. But he is expected to play. When he's on the field, he's a top-tier nickel corner.
32
player headshot
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kansas City Chiefs WR
He is a speed threat in this offense, his first year with the team. He came up big in the AFC Championship Game and will stress the Eagles corners with his speed.
33
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB
He is tough, physical runner who has improved as the season has moved along. This rookie seventh-round pick will be big if the Chiefs are to run the football.
34
player headshot
Nick Bolton Kansas City Chiefs MLB
He isn't a big linebacker at 5-11, but he can run and cover. His speed will be huge against the Eagles offense.
35
player headshot
Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles DE
He isn't the player he used to be, not even close, but he is still capable of playing well for spurts. He had his worst season this year, but he is still more than capable of pushing the pocket.
36
player headshot
Andrew Wylie Kansas City Chiefs OT
He's the weak link of the Chiefs line, which means it will be a real challenge against Haasan Reddick. Do they help him?
37
player headshot
Marcus Epps Philadelphia Eagles SS
He's a steady player on the back end who is entering his free agent year. He's a good tackler in the run game, but can get beat in coverage.
38
player headshot
Willie Gay Jr. Kansas City Chiefs OLB
He's better in coverage than he is in the run game. He has to hold up inside against the Eagles running attack and RPO game.
39
player headshot
Kyzir White Philadelphia Eagles OLB
This former defensive back will be big in this game against Travis Kelce. He can run and cover, but he's been picked on some this season.
40
player headshot
Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR
When he's on the field, he's an electrifying player. The problem is he's hurt too much. He left the AFC Championship Game with an ankle injury, but should play in the Super Bowl.
41
player headshot
Jaylen Watson Kansas City Chiefs CB
This rookie will be tested in a big way against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. He had some rough games early in the season, but he's made big strides in coverage in the second half.
42
player headshot
Quez Watkins Philadelphia Eagles WR
As the Eagles third receiver, he brings big-play ability because he can run. He will be a challenge if the Chiefs decide to double the two starters.
43
player headshot
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs DE
After a slow start to his rookie season, he improved in the second half. He's a good run defender and has shown more as a pass rusher down the stretch.
44
player headshot
Derrick Nnadi Kansas City Chiefs DT
He plays mostly on early downs, but he hasn't been as good against the run this year as in previous seasons. That could be a problem against the Eagles run game.