Super Bowl MVPs: List of every winner after Patriots' Julian Edelman takes honor in Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady's favorite target won top honors in Atlanta

The New England Patriots are again Super Bowl champions. They took down the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. It was the sixth title for Tom Brady, but it wasn't the Patriots' quarterback who took home the MVP honors.

Instead, that award went to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. He caught 10 passes from Brady for 141 yards and constantly got open against the Rams' defense.

In 53 Super Bowls, only one player has suited up for the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- also is one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially quarterbacks, who have claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 29 times.

It's a list that winds from Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to Edelman's performance in Atlanta. Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners:

Super Bowl MVP, Position, Team Stat line
I Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Two touchdown passes in the Packers' 35-10 win over the Chiefs
II Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay 202 yards passing, 1 TD in the Packers' 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders
III Joe Namath, QB, New York 206 yards passing in the Jets' 16-7 upset win over the Colts
IV Len Dawson, QB, Kansas City 142 yards passing, 1 TD in the Chiefs' 23-7 win over the Vikings
V Chuck Howley, LB, Dallas Two interceptions and a fumble recovery in a 16-13 loss to the Colts
VI Roger Staubach, QB, Dallas 119 yards passing and 2 TDs in a 24-3 Cowboys' rout of the Dolphins
VII Jake Scott, S, Miami Two interceptions in the Dolphins' 14-7 win over the Redskins to cap the NFL's only perfect season
VIII Larry Csonka, FB, Miami 33 carries, 145 yards rushing, 2 TDs in the Dolphins' 24-7 win over the Vikings
IX Franco Harris, RB, Pittsburgh 158 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Steelers' 16-6 win over the Vikings
X Lynn Swann, WR, Pittsburgh 4 catches, 161 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-17 win over the Cowboys
XI Fred Biletnikoff, WR, Oakland 4 catches, 79 yards in the Raiders' 32-14 win over the Vikings
XII Harvey Martin & Randy White, DL, Dallas Led Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in a 27-10 win over the Broncos
XIII Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 318 yards passing, 4 TDs in a 35-31 win over the Cowboys
XIV Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh 309 yards passing, 2 TDs in a 31-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams
XV Jim Plunkett, QB, Oakland 261 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 27-10 win over the Eagles
XVI Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 157 yards passing, 1 TD in a 26-21 win over the Bengals
XVII John Riggins, RB, Washington 166 yards rushing, 1 TD in a 27-17 Redskins' win over the Dolphins
XVIII Marcus Allen, RB, Los Angeles 20 carries, 191 yards rushing, 2 TDs in a 38-9 Raiders' win over the Redskins
XIX Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 331 yards passing, 3 TDs in a 38-16 win over the Dolphins
XX Richard Dent, DE, Chicago 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles in the Bears' 46-10 demolition of the Patriots
XXI Phil Simms, QB, New York 268 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Giants' 39-20 win over the Broncos
XXII Doug Williams, QB, Washington 340 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Redskins' 42-10 rout of the Broncos
XXIII Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco 11 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD in the 49ers' 20-16 win over the Bengals
XXIV Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 297 yards passing, 5 TDs in the 49ers' 55-10 drubbing of the Broncos
XXV Ottis Anderson, RB, New York 102 yards rushing, 1 TD in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Bills
XXVI Mark Rypien, QB, Washington 292 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Redskins' 37-24 win over the Bills
XXVII Troy Aikman, QB, Dallas 273 yards passing, 4 TDs in the Cowboys' 52-17 win over the Bills
XXVIII Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas 30 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs in the Cowboys' 30-13 win over the Bills
XXIX Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 325 yards passing, 6 TDs in the 49ers' 49-26 rout of the Chargers
XXX Larry Brown, CB, Dallas Two interceptions in the Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Steelers
XXXI Desmond Howard, KR, Green Bay 244 all-purpose yards, 99-yard kick return TD in the Packers' 35-21 win over the Patriots
XXXII Terrell Davis, RB, Denver 30 carries, 157 yards, 3 TDs in the Broncos' 31-24 win over the Packers
XXXIII John Elway, QB, Denver 336 yards passing, 1 TD in the Broncos' 34-19 win over the Falcons
XXXIV Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis 414 yards passing, 2 TDs in the St. Louis Rams' 23-16 win over the Titans
XXXV Ray Lewis, LB, Baltimore Led a dominant Ravens defense in a 34-7 win over the Giants
XXXVI Tom Brady, QB, New England 145 yards passing, 1 TD in a 20-17 win over the Rams
XXXVII Dexter Jackson, CB, Tampa Bay Two first-half interceptions in a 48-21 Bucs' rout of the Raiders
XXXVIII Tom Brady, QB, New England 354 yards passing, 3 TDs in the Patriots' 32-29 win over the Panthers
XXXIX Deion Branch, WR, New England 11 catches, 133 yards in the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles
XL Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh 5 catches, 123 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seahawks
XLI Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis 247 yards passing, 1 TD in the Colts' 29-17 win over the Bears
XLII Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 255 yards passing, 2 TDs in the Giants' 17-14 upset of the Patriots
XLIII Santonio Holmes, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers 9 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD in the Steelers' 27-23 win over the Cardinals
XLIV Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints 32-of-39, 288 yards, 2 TDs in the Saints' 31-17 win over the Colts
XLV Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers 24-of-39, 304 yards, 3 TDs in the Packers' 31-25 win over the Steelers
XLVI Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants 30-of-40, 296 yards, 1 TD in the Giants' 21-17 win over the Patriots
XLVII Joe Flacco, QB, Baltimore Ravens 22-of-33, 287 yards, 3 TDs in the Ravens' 34-31 win over the 49ers
XLVIII Malcolm Smith, LB, Seattle Seahawks INT for TD, fumble recovery, 10 tackles in the Seahawks' 43-8 demolition of the Broncos
XLIX Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots 37-of-50, 328 yards, 4 TDs in the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks
50 Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos Six tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Panthers
LI Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots Finished 43-for-62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns in Patriots' 34-28 OT win over Falcons
LII Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles 28-of-43, 373 yards, 3 TDs plus a TD reception in Philly's 41-33 win over the Pats
LIIIIJulian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots10 catches, 141 yards (long of 27) in 13-3 win over Rams
