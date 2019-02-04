Super Bowl MVPs: List of every winner after Patriots' Julian Edelman takes honor in Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots are again Super Bowl champions. They took down the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII, the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history. It was the sixth title for Tom Brady, but it wasn't the Patriots' quarterback who took home the MVP honors.

Instead, that award went to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. He caught 10 passes from Brady for 141 yards and constantly got open against the Rams' defense.

In 53 Super Bowls, only one player has suited up for the losing team. That player -- you'll have to scroll down to see -- also is one of only 10 defensive players to claim the honor. Yeah, everybody loves offense, and especially quarterbacks, who have claimed Super Bowl MVP honors 29 times.

It's a list that winds from Packers legend Bart Starr's two MVPs in Super Bowls I and II to Edelman's performance in Atlanta. Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: