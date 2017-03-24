2017 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos stay in the family, Cowboys add offensive weapon

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL Draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

We’re another week deep into free agency and the shape of each NFL team’s roster is becoming more clear. Needs are coming into focus, not only for 2017 but for the years to come.

Changes throughout the league always affect the draft board, and this week is no different.

Scroll on down for Mock Draft 6.0.

Myles Garrett , DE/OLB, Texas A&M: New week, same No. 1 pick.

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : Between the Stanford connection, Thomas’ athletic testing at the combine and all the noise around Thomas heading to San Francisco, this seems like where the No. 2 pick is heading.

Buzz is building that Solomon Thomas could be the pick at No. 2. USATSI

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : Signing Prince Amukamara was a nice start, but the Chicago Bears still need more in the secondary, especially as they attempt to build their defense beyond the 2017 season.

Jonathan Allen , DL, Alabama Crimson Tide : Throw Allen into the mix wth a front that already includes Calais Campbell , Malik Jackson and Dante Fowler Jr. , and you have the makings of something special.

Jonathan Allen would make the Jags’ front four frightening. USATSI

Jamal Adams , SS, LSU Tigers : Tennessee had one of the worst defensive backfields in the NFL last season. Adams slides in and makes some plays right away.

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : Sure, the New York Jets signed Josh McCown . But we know what he is and we know what he’s not. What he’s not is the quarterback of anyone’s future. Watson can be. Eventually, the Jets need to find someone with real talent at the position.

Will the Jets go all-in with Deshaun Watson? USATSI

Malik Hooker , FS, Ohio State: The San Diego Chargers still need to replace what they lost when Eric Weddle left for Baltimore last offseason. Hooker slides in nicely.

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: Fournette is the kind of punishing runner that fits well in Carolina’s scheme and can take some of the goal-line running pressure off Cam Newton , who can use the physical break.

Leonard Fournette would be a key goal-line weapon for Carolina. USATSI

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: The Cincinnati Bengals signed Kevin Minter to play some middle linebacker, but it was only a one-year deal. Second-level defensive help is still a long-term need, and the Bengals have not been afraid to draft a big talent at a position that already looks filled.

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : Davis was an absolute monster at Western Michigan, and has the combination of size, speed and physicality to work as the 1B to Sammy Watkins ’ 1A in Buffalo.

Corey Davis would give the Bills’ two top receivers in the passing game. USATSI

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : No change here for New Orleans. They’re still adding two defensive players, the first being a pass-rusher at No. 11.

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : With Trubisky still on the board, the Cleveland Browns get foundational players on both offense and defense.

Mitchell Trubisky becomes the latest Browns franchise QB hopeful. USATSI

DeShone Kizer , QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish : The Arizona Cardinals lost yet another defensive player (Minter) and still have needs on that side of the ball, but nothing will be more important going forward than making sure they have a quarterback that can seamlessly transition from the Carson Palmer era. Kizer learns, then starts.

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: The Philadelphia Eagles don’t exactly have a ton of depth or high-level talent at cornerback. Humphrey steps in and addresses both of those issues.

Marlon Humphrey fills a huge need for the Eagles. USATSI

Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : Cook’s versatility gives the Indianapolis Colts the kind of weapon they haven’t had out of the backfield during the Andrew Luck era. He can break off big gains via the run or the pass and play on all three downs.

Jabrill Peppers , SS, Michigan Wolverines : The Baltimore Ravens just signed Tony Jefferson to play alongside Eric Weddle, so on the surface, safety isn’t a need. Weddle is 32, though, and has an out in his contract after this season. The Ravens always think ahead, and the good thing about all three players is that they can play all areas of the field, so they can be out there at the same time.

Jabrill Peppers would give the Ravens a trio of quality safeties. USATSI

Zach Cunningham , OLB, Vanderbilt: Washington needs to figure out its run defense, badly. Cunningham might help more than almost any player in the draft. He can fly around and make plays anywhere from the second level to the backfield.

John Ross , WR, Washington: Tennessee got secondary help early, and in the middle of the first round gives Marcus Mariota an explosive weapon to complement the exotic smashmouth running game.

John Ross would be an over-the-top receiving threat for the Titans. USATSI

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : Melifonwu’s athleticism makes him a good complement to the recently signed J.J. Wilcox in the back of the secondary.

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford: John Elway opts for a star from his alma mater and the son of his former teammate, Ed McCaffrey, adding a whole new element to the team’s offense and special teams in the process.

Christian McCaffrey brings a familial connection to the Broncos. USATSI

Taco Charlton , DE, Michigan: We’ll keep saying it every single week: When you sack the quarterback only 26 times in a season, it’s safe to say you need help getting after the passer. Charlton kept making more plays in the backfield with each passing season in college.

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: Howard is still on the board for the Miami Dolphins this time around. Adding him to an underrated stable of passing game weapons would help Ryan Tannehill take advantage of the Jay Ajayi-led ground game.

O.J. Howard would take the Dolphins’ passing game to the next level. USATSI

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wizconsin: Ramczyk could slide right in at left tackle for the New York Giants , who need to move 2015 first-rounder Ereck Flowers back over to the right side, where they originally planned on using him before Will Beatty got hurt.

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : Reddick would be a good fit as an all-field force behind Oakland’s pass-rushers up front. He’s flexible enough to fill any role, a good kind of player to have in a hybrid defensive system.

Hasson Reddick gives the Raiders much-needed help at linebacker. USATSI

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: If Tony Romo isn’t on the Houston Texans by draft day, they could go in this direction instead. Mahomes has been a hot name in recent weeks and has the tools to start eventually.

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : Bolles lands in Seattle and kicks the recently signed Luke Joeckel inside to guard, helping Seattle fill two openings with one pick.

Will the Seahawks finally address their weakness at tackle with Garett Bolles? USATSI

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: Williams’ size, hands and body control make him a good complement to the speed and explosion-based game of Tyreek Hill , himself a complement to Jeremy Maclin .

David Njoku, TE, Miami: The Dallas Cowboys have needs all over their defense. You know this, I know this, But they’ve also shown they are not at all afraid of just taking the best guy on the board, and Njoku has a chance to be special. Dallas loves two tight end sets anyway, and Jason Witten is entering the final year of his deal (and maybe his career). You could do a whole lot worse than having Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Njoku and that offensive line for the next 5-10 years.

David Njoku become Jason Witten’s heir apparent in Dallas. USATSI

Forrest Lamp , G, Western Kentucky: Green Bay’s ever-stable offensive line has suddenly seen two guard defections in the past two years. Lamp would help stabilize the interior of Aaron Rodgers ’ pocket.

T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin Badgers : Watt tested out like a monster at the combine and though he’s not quite his brother J.J. production-wise, he showed a lot at Wisconson. The Pittsburgh Steelers need guys that can make plays at every level of their defense, and Watt would fit as a pass-rusher and general havoc-wreaker.

T.J. Watt would bring more talent to the Steelers’ pass rush. USATSI

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : If Harris makes it past the Cowboys, it seems unlikely he’ll fall past Atlanta. Dan Quinn could do some stuff with a pass-rush talent like this.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Fabian Moreau , CB, UCLA Bruins : The Saints snagged Derek Barnett early, and now add an incredible athlete at corner to continue the makeover of their defense.