2017 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos stay in the family, Cowboys add offensive weapon

Plus, three teams move on quarterbacks in the top half of the first round in this latest mock

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL Draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

We’re another week deep into free agency and the shape of each NFL team’s roster is becoming more clear. Needs are coming into focus, not only for 2017 but for the years to come. 

Changes throughout the league always affect the draft board, and this week is no different.

Scroll on down for Mock Draft 6.0. 

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett , DE/OLB, Texas A&M: New week, same No. 1 pick.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal Between the Stanford connection, Thomas’ athletic testing at the combine and all the noise around Thomas heading to San Francisco, this seems like where the No. 2 pick is heading. 

solomon-thomas.jpg
Buzz is building that Solomon Thomas could be the pick at No. 2. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes Signing Prince Amukamara was a nice start, but the Chicago Bears still need more in the secondary, especially as they attempt to build their defense beyond the 2017 season. 

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jonathan Allen , DL, Alabama Crimson Tide : Throw Allen into the mix wth a front that already includes Calais Campbell , Malik Jackson  and Dante Fowler Jr. , and you have the makings of something special. 

jonathan-allen.jpg
Jonathan Allen would make the Jags’ front four frightening. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from L.A. Rams)

Jamal Adams , SS, LSU Tigers : Tennessee had one of the worst defensive backfields in the NFL last season. Adams slides in and makes some plays right away. 

6. New York Jets

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : Sure, the New York Jets signed Josh McCown . But we know what he is and we know what he’s not. What he’s not is the quarterback of anyone’s future. Watson can be. Eventually, the Jets need to find someone with real talent at the position. 

deshaun-watson-2.gif
Will the Jets go all-in with Deshaun Watson? USATSI

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Malik Hooker , FS, Ohio State: The San Diego Chargers still need to replace what they lost when Eric Weddle left for Baltimore last offseason. Hooker slides in nicely.  

8. Carolina Panthers

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: Fournette is the kind of punishing runner that fits well in Carolina’s scheme and can take some of the goal-line running pressure off Cam Newton , who can use the physical break. 

fournette121616.jpg
Leonard Fournette would be a key goal-line weapon for Carolina. USATSI

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: The Cincinnati Bengals signed Kevin Minter to play some middle linebacker, but it was only a one-year deal. Second-level defensive help is still a long-term need, and the Bengals have not been afraid to draft a big talent at a position that already looks filled.

10. Buffalo Bills

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : Davis was an absolute monster at Western Michigan, and has the combination of size, speed and physicality to work as the 1B to Sammy Watkins ’ 1A in Buffalo. 

corey-davis.jpg
Corey Davis would give the Bills’ two top receivers in the passing game. USATSI

11. New Orleans Saints

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : No change here for New Orleans. They’re still adding two defensive players, the first being a pass-rusher at No. 11. 

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : With Trubisky still on the board, the Cleveland Browns get foundational players on both offense and defense. 

cfb112316.jpg
Mitchell Trubisky becomes the latest Browns franchise QB hopeful. USATSI

13. Arizona Cardinals

DeShone Kizer , QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish The Arizona Cardinals lost yet another defensive player (Minter) and still have needs on that side of the ball, but nothing will be more important going forward than making sure they have a quarterback that can seamlessly transition from the Carson Palmer era. Kizer learns, then starts. 

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: The Philadelphia Eagles don’t exactly have a ton of depth or high-level talent at cornerback. Humphrey steps in and addresses both of those issues. 

marlon-humphrey.jpg
Marlon Humphrey fills a huge need for the Eagles. USATSI

15. Indianapolis Colts

Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles Cook’s versatility gives the Indianapolis Colts the kind of weapon they haven’t had out of the backfield during the Andrew Luck era. He can break off big gains via the run or the pass and play on all three downs. 

16. Baltimore Ravens

Jabrill Peppers , SS, Michigan Wolverines : The Baltimore Ravens just signed Tony Jefferson to play alongside Eric Weddle, so on the surface, safety isn’t a need. Weddle is 32, though, and has an out in his contract after this season. The Ravens always think ahead, and the good thing about all three players is that they can play all areas of the field, so they can be out there at the same time. 

jabrill-peppers.jpg
Jabrill Peppers would give the Ravens a trio of quality safeties. USATSI

17. Washington Redskins

Zach Cunningham , OLB, Vanderbilt: Washington needs to figure out its run defense, badly. Cunningham might help more than almost any player in the draft. He can fly around and make plays anywhere from the second level to the backfield. 

18. Tennessee Titans

John Ross , WR, Washington: Tennessee got secondary help early, and in the middle of the first round gives Marcus Mariota an explosive weapon to complement the exotic smashmouth running game. 

john-ross.jpg
John Ross would be an over-the-top receiving threat for the Titans. USATSI

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies Melifonwu’s athleticism makes him a good complement to the recently signed J.J. Wilcox in the back of the secondary.

20. Denver Broncos

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford: John Elway opts for a star from his alma mater and the son of his former teammate, Ed McCaffrey, adding a whole new element to the team’s offense and special teams in the process. 

christian-mccaffrey-stanford.jpg
Christian McCaffrey brings a familial connection to the Broncos. USATSI

21. Detroit Lions

Taco Charlton , DE, Michigan: We’ll keep saying it every single week: When you sack the quarterback only 26 times in a season, it’s safe to say you need help getting after the passer. Charlton kept making more plays in the backfield with each passing season in college. 

22. Miami Dolphins

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: Howard is still on the board for the Miami Dolphins this time around. Adding him to an underrated stable of passing game weapons would help Ryan Tannehill take advantage of the Jay Ajayi-led ground game. 

o-j-howard.jpg
O.J. Howard would take the Dolphins’ passing game to the next level. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wizconsin: Ramczyk could slide right in at left tackle for the New York Giants , who need to move 2015 first-rounder Ereck Flowers back over to the right side, where they originally planned on using him before Will Beatty got hurt. 

24. Oakland Raiders

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : Reddick would be a good fit as an all-field force behind Oakland’s pass-rushers up front. He’s flexible enough to fill any role, a good kind of player to have in a hybrid defensive system. 

haason-reddick.jpg
Hasson Reddick gives the Raiders much-needed help at linebacker. USATSI

25. Houston Texans

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: If Tony Romo isn’t on the Houston Texans by draft day, they could go in this direction instead. Mahomes has been a hot name in recent weeks and has the tools to start eventually. 

26. Seattle Seahawks

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : Bolles lands in Seattle and kicks the recently signed Luke Joeckel inside to guard, helping Seattle fill two openings with one pick.

garett-bolles.jpg
Will the Seahawks finally address their weakness at tackle with Garett Bolles? USATSI

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: Williams’ size, hands and body control make him a good complement to the speed and explosion-based game of Tyreek Hill , himself a complement to Jeremy Maclin

28. Dallas Cowboys

David Njoku, TE, Miami: The Dallas Cowboys have needs all over their defense. You know this, I know this, But they’ve also shown they are not at all afraid of just taking the best guy on the board, and Njoku has a chance to be special. Dallas loves two tight end sets anyway, and Jason Witten is entering the final year of his deal (and maybe his career). You could do a whole lot worse than having Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Dez Bryant, Njoku and that offensive line for the next 5-10 years. 

david-njoku.jpg
David Njoku become Jason Witten’s heir apparent in Dallas. USATSI

29. Green Bay Packers

Forrest Lamp , G, Western Kentucky: Green Bay’s ever-stable offensive line has suddenly seen two guard defections in the past two years. Lamp would help stabilize the interior of Aaron Rodgers ’ pocket. 

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin Badgers : Watt tested out like a monster at the combine and though he’s not quite his brother J.J. production-wise, he showed a lot at Wisconson. The Pittsburgh Steelers need guys that can make plays at every level of their defense, and Watt would fit as a pass-rusher and general havoc-wreaker.

t-j-watt.jpg
T.J. Watt would bring more talent to the Steelers’ pass rush. USATSI

31. Atlanta Falcons

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers If Harris makes it past the Cowboys, it seems unlikely he’ll fall past Atlanta. Dan Quinn could do some stuff with a pass-rush talent like this. 

32. New Orleans Saints  (from New England)

Fabian Moreau , CB, UCLA Bruins The Saints snagged Derek Barnett early, and now add an incredible athlete at corner to continue the makeover of their defense.   

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games