Bracketology Bubble Watch: Ohio State, Syracuse and Alabama all have games with high stakes Tuesday

Oklahoma missed a chance to play itself closer to safety on Monday night. Tuesday does not bring a particularly large set of games, but many of the ones being played involve bubble teams. They're all big this late in the season.

The Sooners lost to Iowa State 78-61, but the defeat is not all that damaging. Don't get wrapped up in their 5-10 conference record. Only the 17-11 overall record matters. They need to finish strongly though, beginning with a home game against last place West Virginia.