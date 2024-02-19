It was big road wins all around for the bubble teams on Sunday.

Northwestern got things started with a 76-72 road win at Indiana. That used to really mean something, but the Hoosiers have had a miserable season by their standards. The Wildcats are still looking for a tournament quality win away from home, but they avoided another road loss and that's not nothing.

Seton Hall followed that up with a 68-62 win at St. John's. That is the Pirates' fifth quad one win of the season, but only three of those are against likely tournament teams. They have an important part of their schedule ahead with Butler at home followed by trips to Creighton and UConn.

Finally, Utah got a buzzer-beating put-back to get a much needed 70-69 win at UCLA. The Utes travel to Colorado on Saturday in a matchup of teams currently in my last four in the field.

Monday features a couple of games for bubble teams against teams out of the bracket for now. Those are always dangerous.

Bubble teams in action Monday



1 Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. -- Virginia has a tough assignment at Virginia Tech. The Hokies have had some moments this season, especially at home with wins over Iowa State and Clemson. Despite Virginia Tech's 14-11 record, this is currently classified as a Quad 1 game for Virginia, so the Cavaliers shouldn't suffer too badly with a loss. 2 Texas vs. Kansas State, 9 p.m. -- Kansas State is another team like Virginia Tech in that it has had some moments, but are currently not quite good enough for at-large consideration. The Longhorns have a tough schedule coming up right after this, so this is an important game to win. Oddly, Texas is only 2-4 at home in Big 12 play.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on resume: 11 | Bids secured: 0 | At-large spots remaining: 21

Conference Locks Teams ACC 2 Duke, North Carolina Big East 2 UConn, Marquette Big Ten 1 Purdue Big 12 4 Houston, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas Pac-12 1 Arizona SEC 1 Tennessee American 0 Others 0

Near the cut line

First 4 Out Team Record NET Cincinnati 16-9 37 Gonzaga 20-6 23 Oregon 17-8 61 Seton Hall 17-9 63

Next 4 Out Team Record NET Wake Forest 16-9 40 Pitt 17-8 47 Providence 17-9 59 Drake 21-5 46

Note – all references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends based on NET rankings excludes the 2021 tournament. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games, those rankings are not reliable enough to be considered.