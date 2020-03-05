Bracketology: Villanova moves to No. 2 seed line in NCAA bracket as SEC remains inconsistent

The SEC continues to confound and confuse. A day after Kentucky dropped a game at home to Tennessee, Auburn did the same to Texas A&M. Each team fell one seed line as a result.

LSU lost again as well. The Tigers were defeated by Arkansas, which desperately needed the win for its NCAA Tournament hopes. LSU has now lost six of its last nine and continues to slide down the bracket. The Tigers are now a No. 10 seed.

Providence continues is ascension in the bracket and is the biggest mover on Thursday. The Friars are up two spots to a No. 9 seed after a win against Xavier. They are off the bubble as well, considering that the only regular season game left for them is at home to DePaul.

The top teams in the Big East are still shuffling around the 2-3 lines. Villanova won at Seton Hall on Wednesday night, displacing the Pirates as a No. 2. Seton Hall fell back down to a No. 3. The Pirates end the regular at Creighton, which defeated Georgetown on Wednesday. So, the shuffling may not be done quite yet.

There are no new teams in or out of the bracket, but Arkansas moved into the first four out, replacing Rhode Island, which got smoked at home by Dayton.

A few of the games to look forward to on Thursday include the projected top seed in the West region, San Diego State, making its debut in the Mountain West Tournament against Air Force. Also, Illinois travels to Ohio State and Wichita State is at Memphis.

Top seeds in Palm's Bracketology