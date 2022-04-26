Hubert Davis: The first 26 games were capricious (UNC was 18-8), but Davis deserves to be at the top of the list. Thanks to Caleb Love's announcement on Sunday, Davis will return almost everyone from a team that went 29-10 and made it to the national title game as a No. 8 seed (just the fifth school to do so). There was also the pair of wins over Duke that are immortal: Coach K's last home L, then the thriller in the Final Four to end the legend's career. All things considered, few men have had a better first season as a head coach, ever, than what Davis just experienced. A restructured contract for Davis is in the works, according to sources, and it shouldn't take too much longer for the school to announce that news.

Tommy Lloyd: For all of Davis' success, you could cobble together an argument that Lloyd had a better year overall. Only three men have ever coached a team to a No. 1 seed in their first season as a head coach: Bill Hodges, Indiana State (1979); Bill Guthridge, North Carolina (1998); and Lloyd. The Wildcats went 33-4 last season, giving Lloyd an .892 winning percentage. That was No. 2 in the sport to Matt McMahon and Murray State (.912). While Lloyd did inherit a lot of talent from Sean Miller, he also had to recruit much of the roster to stay, then went out and exceeded his reputation that was built up over two decades at Gonzaga. Lloyd won multiple national coach of the year honors. A mammoth debut.

Mark Adams: The 65-year-old Adams was tremendous in his first season, guiding the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record in the nation's toughest conference and pitting his third-seeded team against No. 2 Duke in the Sweet 16. TTU was narrowly knocked out of the NCAAs by a talented Duke crew, but Adams showed right away that he was the proper successor to Chris Beard. Promoting from within at the power-league rank has become more commonplace in recent seasons. Adams is a good example of why, often, the best choice is the most familiar one.

T.J. Otzelberger: Iowa State had one of the biggest one-year turnarounds in major-conference history, going from 2-22 to 22-13 — and that included a run to the Midwest's regional semifinals. The Cyclones were picked last in the Big 12 back in October, wound up tied for seventh. Regardless, the team started the season 12-0 with wins over eventual NCAA Tournament teams Memphis, Creighton and Iowa. The arrow is most certainly pointed in the right direction in Ames; losing Tyrese Hunter is a sting, but the Cyclones shouldn't be fading from view. Otzelberger is a natural fit here and could be developing a program that will annually rank among the stoutest defenses in the sport.

Chris Beard: Texas was projected almost universally in the top 10 of every major media outlet and predictive metric in October of 2021. That didn't come to pass. Beard's mixing bowl of transfers didn't quite match their preseason expectations, but this team was far from a bust. The Longhorns finished 15th at KenPom.com and went 22-12, losing in the second round of the NCAAs as a No. 6 seed to Purdue. All told, it was a satisfactory introductory go of things for Beard and company in Year One. Now Beard gets to retool (somewhat; Teddy Allen and Marcus Carr will be back) and swim in the transfer portal again as he tries to make a program in his image with many resources at his disposal.

Drew Valentine: When Valentine got the job in early April 2021, he was a 29-year-old who was inheriting one of the best roster situations of any coach in the country. The Ramblers proceeded to slightly outperform preseason predictive metrics: Loyola Chicago was the No. 32 at KenPom at the start of the season; it finished 29th after losing in the first round of the Big Dance as a 10-seed to No. 7 seed Ohio State. You make the big bracket in your first season as a head coach — especially outside of one of the six or seven biggest conferences — you're a success no matter what.